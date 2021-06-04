Manjimup 15,000 this weekend

The first Manjimup 15,000 Motocross race took place back in 1980 where the inaugural winner, Roger Harvey went on to manage HRC in Europe. In 1983, Darryl Willoughby became the first South Australian to win the famous event.

In 2021, Mongrel Boots Honda Racing rider Brett Metcalfe hopes to achieve the win on board his CRF450R and take the title back to his home state of South Australia. Metty, one of the most experienced motocross racers Australia has ever produced, has amazingly never raced the iconic event before.

“I’ve always wanted to race the Manjimup 15,000 so I am really grateful for the opportunity. My dad has wanted me to race it for so long, he talks about Darryl’s win and how it’s been almost 40 years since a South Australian has won the event,” said Metcalfe.

Legends of motocross from all over the world have travelled to compete in the famous Western Australian event over the years, which played host to the Motocross of Nations and a 125 World MX GP.

Metcalfe acknowledges the historical prestige of winning this event; “Leisk, Bell, Dack, Anderson, McFarlane, Britain’s Rob Herring, American’s Jim Ellis, Eddie Warren and the late Paul Broomfield have all won the Manjimup 15,000. There is real significance behind winning this event and I am going to give it all I have,” said Metcalfe.

The lockdown in Victoria has meant the full Honda Racing team cannot head West for the event, so it’s a family affair for team Metcalfe.

“My team and mechanic unfortunately couldn’t come over as planned so my dad will be my mechanic and in between my races I’ll be my son’s mechanic, as Nash will be racing as well. We are all pretty excited, it’s very cool and something we will all remember,” said Metcalfe.

Homegrown heroes Regan Duffy and Jayden Rykers could well be the hot favourites and will line-up against the likes of Todd Waters, Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti, Matt Moss, Jay Lamb and Connor Tierney.

The 2021 Manjimup 15,000 will be staged this weekend, June 4-6, at the fabled Cosy Creek motocross circuit, Manjimup.

The full program can be downloaded here