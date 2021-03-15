2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Ten – AT&T Stadium – Texas
Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Video Highlights
Cooper Webb left Texas with a win at Round Three and returned to the state to win at Round 10 without any bona fide challenges from the other racers.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Dean Wilson grabbed the holeshot but Webb pushed his way past immediately and was never challenged.
Justin Barcia started outside the top three but within five minutes of the 20-minute plus one lap Main Event had worked into second place. Barcia shaved a bit of time off the three second deficit to Webb over the next five minutes, but as the race clock ticked to 10 minutes Webb began to stretch his lead back out.
On a track that proved difficult to gain time or make a pass, Jason Anderson was the rider on the move. After one lap he sat eighth, but on the sixteenth of what turned out to be a 28-lap Main Event, Anderson pushed past Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and held the final podium spot to the checkers.
Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, the points leader going into the race, was the victim of a bad starting gate pick after a heat race crash. A bad launch put Roczen in eleventh after one lap; he managed his way slowly through the pack to earn a sixth-place finish, which dropped him to second in the points.
The 2020 defending champion and the winner of the previous round, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, had a night that paralleled Roczen’s but a few positions back. The No. 1 plate rider sat sixteenth on lap one and passed eight riders to finish eighth at the first of three Arlington events.
After a dominant ride Cooper Webb now leads the series on 223-points to Roczen’s 216. Eli Tomac is third on 190 points ahead of Justin Barcia on 176.
450 Quotes
Cooper Webb – P1
“This is an incredible night. I got a bad start in the heat race but I made some passes and ended up third. In the Main Event, I got a great start and made my way into the lead early on and I led every lap. It’s awesome and it feels great to have these Texas fans here. It was a huge night and to get the red plate is great, I’m super grateful.”
Justin Barcia – P2
“It was a good week leading up to this, I did a lot of testing and my team did a great job helping me get comfortable and feeling good again. Tonight was very special for us, our boss from Austria was here, so that’s super awesome to get second and make him proud in front of these Texas fans. The track was super challenging and I pushed hard and closed on Cooper a little but I just couldn’t make it happen, he rode really well. I’m looking forward to the next two rounds here, I’m going to push it hard and try to take another win.”
Jason Anderson – P3
“I’ve been following those guys all year and I want to be on the podium and want to start doing good, so I’m going for it and that’s all there is to it,” Anderson said. “We’re going to be firing every time we come out of that gate for the rest of the year. Let’s go!”
Aaron Plessinger – P5
“I’m stoked about how the heat race went with the win. Then we went into the main, and there weren’t too many great gates, so I just tried to pick the one that I felt would be best. I got a mid-pack start and just charged. I tried to ride my own race, and I started to click off people one by one, but the track was tricky; it was rough and started to dry out. You had to be patient in the berms otherwise it was easy to go down. We’ve been clicking off the check marks the past few weeks, and I’m ready to get back out here Tuesday and do some work.”
Eli Tomac – P8
Well, that was disappointing to say the least. The track did not have many passing spots and truthfully it all came down to who got a start. You had to have a good qualifying position in order to do well on this track tonight solely because of the start. If you look at both classes, both winners got the holeshot and never looked back, but nonetheless we are not going to make excuses for ourselves, we are lucky that we get to lineup again on Tuesday and have another go at it. Only seven races left this season, time to make them all count.”
Dean Wilson – P9
“Overall, the night was a step forward for me,” Wilson said. “My starts were awesome and that’s definitely something to be proud of. I put in a fairly good ride for the first half of the Main Event but unfortunately after that, I got really bad arm pump. It was pretty uncomfortable and I had to fight through it but I just tried to be smart. I just want to keep this momentum with starts and hold it up there.”
Malcolm Stewart – P14
“All day was great. The Main Event was going good but (Jason) Anderson just got into me. It wasn’t a big deal. I was just going to square him up, but when I went to square him up, my tire hooked up, and I went straight into the guy. That wasn’t my intention at all. It wasn’t the night we were looking for, but I’m just glad I didn’t get hurt when I hit the concrete because I went flying. It’s nice having these three races because we can quickly regroup and come back out for more.”
450 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|28 Laps
|2
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+04.013
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|+08.248
|4
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+12.539
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha
|+15.590
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+19.840
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM
|+23.862
|8
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
|+30.527
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+34.253
|10
|Martin Davalos
|KTM
|+38.003
|11
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+40.269
|12
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+43.219
|13
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|27 Laps
|14
|Malcolm Stewart
|Yamaha
|+12.337
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+20.981
|16
|Max Anstie
|Suzuki
|+43.187
|17
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki
|26 Laps
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+09.508
|19
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+15.499
|20
|Benny Bloss
|Honda
|25 Laps
|21
|Scott Champion
|Yamaha
|24 Laps
|22
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
Rider Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|223
|2
|Ken Roczen
|216
|3
|Eli Tomac
|190
|4
|Justin Barcia
|176
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|152
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|152
|7
|Jason Anderson
|137
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|135
|9
|Zach Osborne
|123
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|122
|11
|Adam Cianciarulo
|120
|12
|Joey Savatgy
|111
|13
|Justin Brayton
|96
|14
|Dean Wilson
|84
|15
|Vince Friese
|72
|16
|Martin Davalos
|70
|17
|Justin Bogle
|67
|18
|Broc Tickle
|63
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|56
|20
|Benny Bloss
|48
|21
|Chase Sexton
|44
|22
|Brandon Hartranft
|23
|23
|Max Anstie
|21
|24
|Shane Mcelrath
|15
|25
|Alex Ray
|15
|26
|Carlen Gardner
|12
|27
|Cade Clason
|11
|28
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|8
|29
|Adam Enticknap
|7
|30
|Kevin Moranz
|5
|31
|Justin Starling
|3
|32
|Austin Politelli
|3
|33
|Fredrik Noren
|2
|34
|Scott Champion
|2
|35
|Tyler Bowers
|1
Manufacturer Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|KTM
|230
|2
|Honda
|225
|3
|Kawasaki
|204
|4
|Yamaha
|184
|5
|GASGAS
|176
|6
|Husqvarna
|168
|7
|Suzuki
|44
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|10 Laps
|2
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+03.598
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+04.008
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+04.947
|5
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+10.675
|6
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+14.191
|7
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+19.064
|8
|Justin Bogle
|KTM
|+20.269
|9
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+21.668
|10
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+23.661
|11
|Broc Tickle
|Honda
|+25.656
|12
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|+31.695
|13
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna
|+36.399
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+38.155
|15
|Scott Champion
|Yamaha
|+40.201
|16
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki
|+42.039
|17
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+49.319
|18
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|19
|Vann Martin
|Husqvarna
|5 Laps
|20
|Justin Starling
|KTM
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|KTM
|+04.234
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+04.525
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki
|+06.759
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Yamaha
|+13.325
|6
|Martin Davalos
|KTM
|+14.911
|7
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+19.033
|8
|Benny Bloss
|Honda
|+22.711
|9
|Max Anstie
|Suzuki
|+25.994
|10
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|+26.276
|11
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+27.574
|12
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki
|+32.574
|13
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+38.651
|14
|Carlen Gardner
|Honda
|+44.034
|15
|Lane Shaw
|KTM
|+46.677
|16
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha
|+49.308
|17
|Ronnie Stewart
|GASGAS
|9 Laps
|18
|Jeremy Smith
|Kawasaki
|+01.320
|19
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+04.269
|20
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|7 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Scott Champion
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|2
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+00.804
|3
|Alex Ray
|Kawasaki
|+01.253
|4
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|+01.627
|5
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|+05.144
|6
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+07.493
|7
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki
|+08.096
|8
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna
|+09.832
|9
|Justin Starling
|KTM
|+10.865
|10
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha
|+14.955
|11
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+15.823
|12
|Ronnie Stewart
|GASGAS
|+18.075
|13
|Jeremy Smith
|Kawasaki
|+18.937
|14
|Aj Catanzaro
|Kawasaki
|+23.596
|15
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|+28.201
|16
|Vann Martin
|Husqvarna
|+29.854
|17
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+36.419
|18
|Broc Tickle
|Honda
|7 Laps
|19
|Lane Shaw
|KTM
|+1:03.993
|20
|Carlen Gardner
|Honda
|3 Laps
|21
|Henry Miller
|KTM
|DNS
|22
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|DNS
250SX Video Highlights
The Western Regional 250SX Class served another surprising race as rookie Seth Hammaker launched off the line, grabbed the holeshot, and led every moment of his career-first victory ride.
It wasn’t easy, as Hammaker’s Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team-mate Jordon Smith applied the pressure from the start until a bobble that sent him temporarily off the track dropped him back to third.
Meanwhile, series leader Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo and Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper were back in the pack in eighth and ninth place respectively.
McAdoo and Cooper clawed their way forward, but progress through the pack was slow.
As Hammaker was composed in the lead, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was just out of reach in second.
Just over four minutes into the 15-minute plus one lap race McAdoo had reached the rear wheel of team-mate Smith when Smith lost traction on a small jump and landed hard, putting him out of the battle.
Things stabilised until the final lap and a half when Cooper reached and then charged past McAdoo. McAdoo countered a corner later and darted back into third. On the second to last corner Cooper made a final pass attempt, slid out, and low-sided trying to cut under McAdoo.
Hammaker the clear victor and young Aussie Hunter Lawrence put in a great ride to second place and moves up to third place in the 250 West rankings on 58-points. Cameron McAdoo leads the series on 70-points ahead of Justin Cooper on 64-points.
The series races twice more inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Round 11 dropping the gate on Tuesday night and Round 12 returning next Saturday.
250 Quotes
Seth Hammaker – P1
“That was the longest race of my life. I was just trying to think about hitting my lines clean and getting to the end. I’m so stoked on this. To start the season, my first goal was to get into the top five and I have felt like I’ve had the speed but circumstances kept me from hitting that goal. But now we checked off a win and it’s hard to not want more. Getting that start really helped and hopefully we can do it again on Tuesday.”
Cameron McAdoo – P3
“That was a hard fought one. I made a mistake on the start and I was buried. I was happy with parts of how I rode and not really happy with others. I got to third and couldn’t make anything happen beyond that. Everyone was riding really good, but super happy with the points lead. There is so much work that goes into being in this place and we won’t take a solid finish for granted.”
Justin Cooper – P4
“My night was a bit up and down. It was a good start to the night getting the win in the heat race, but I got a pretty bad start in the main and was kind of just fighting for track position with everyone. I slowly made my way through the pack because it was really hard to pass. I got up to fourth and could see the leaders ahead. They were riding really well. I reeled Cameron (McAdoo) in and was able to make the pass but we went back and forth. I tried for a pass on the last lap and ended up washing out the front in a turn. Those guys are riding really well and I can’t afford to give them that much space at the beginning of the race.”
250SX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|21 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+01.760
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+07.201
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|+17.097
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+24.308
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+27.756
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+30.334
|8
|Mitchell Harrison
|Honda
|+32.446
|9
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+34.362
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+35.855
|11
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+43.630
|12
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+45.661
|13
|Ramyller Alves
|Husqvarna
|+47.959
|14
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+1:00.654
|15
|Jordan Bailey
|Yamaha
|20 Laps
|16
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+03.971
|17
|Cedric Soubeyras
|GASGAS
|+06.970
|18
|Ty Masterpool
|GASGAS
|+12.661
|19
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+24.376
|20
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|+32.938
|21
|Jarrett Frye
|Yamaha
|+35.579
|22
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki
|18 Laps
250 Rider Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron Mcadoo
|70
|2
|Justin Cooper
|64
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|58
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|57
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|55
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|51
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|44
|8
|Chris Blose
|37
|9
|Coty Schock
|37
|10
|Nate Thrasher
|28
|11
|Kyle Peters
|27
|12
|Alex Martin
|26
|13
|Mitchell Harrison
|24
|14
|Pierce Brown
|21
|15
|Robbie Wageman
|21
|16
|Cedric Soubeyras
|20
|17
|Ramyller Alves
|19
|18
|Jace Owen
|17
|19
|Jordon Smith
|17
|20
|Jarrett Frye
|17
|21
|Jordan Bailey
|17
|22
|Ty Masterpool
|11
|23
|Hardy Munoz
|10
|24
|Joey Crown
|10
|25
|Ryan Surratt
|8
|26
|Dilan Schwartz
|6
|27
|Carson Mumford
|4
|28
|Ryan Sipes
|2
|29
|Jeremy Martin
|2
250 Manufacturer Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Yamaha
|240
|2
|Kawasaki
|217
|3
|Honda
|204
|4
|GASGAS
|147
|5
|KTM
|120
|6
|Husqvarna
|102
|7
|Suzuki
|61
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Kawasaki
|+00.404
|3
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+07.181
|4
|Jordan Bailey
|Yamaha
|+15.996
|5
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|+16.603
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|+18.227
|7
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha
|+21.603
|8
|Cedric Soubeyras
|GASGAS
|+22.502
|9
|Ramyller Alves
|Husqvarna
|+23.032
|10
|Derek Kelley
|GASGAS
|+23.272
|11
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|+35.128
|12
|Dustin Winter
|Yamaha
|+41.859
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|Yamaha
|+46.238
|14
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda
|+49.019
|15
|Corbin Hayes
|Husqvarna
|9 Laps
|16
|Colton Eigenmann
|Yamaha
|+02.483
|17
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+09.283
|18
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+15.932
|19
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+28.745
|20
|Jerry Robin
|Husqvarna
|3 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|Kawasaki
|+00.595
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+04.998
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+07.047
|5
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+11.567
|6
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+14.962
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|+16.178
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+19.127
|9
|Jarrett Frye
|Yamaha
|+21.331
|10
|Ty Masterpool
|GASGAS
|+22.856
|11
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+24.955
|12
|Mitchell Harrison
|Honda
|+28.145
|13
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+29.587
|14
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|+34.667
|15
|Bradley Lionnet
|KTM
|+37.183
|16
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|+37.941
|17
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|+39.977
|18
|Calvin Fonvieille
|Kawasaki
|+44.116
|19
|Casey Keast
|Husqvarna
|+45.297
|20
|Chris Howell
|Kawasaki
|+53.643
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Interval
|1
|Mitchell Harrison
|Honda
|8 Laps
|2
|Coty Schock
|Honda
|+01.463
|3
|Ryan Surratt
|Kawasaki
|+03.881
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|GASGAS
|+04.373
|5
|Hardy Munoz
|Yamaha
|+08.671
|6
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+09.333
|7
|Dustin Winter
|Yamaha
|+11.700
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Honda
|+12.473
|9
|Michael Hicks
|KTM
|+14.715
|10
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki
|+15.235
|11
|Jerry Robin
|Husqvarna
|+16.377
|12
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha
|+16.710
|13
|Calvin Fonvieille
|KTM
|+23.383
|14
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Yamaha
|+25.144
|15
|Corbin Hayes
|Husqvarna
|+27.536
|16
|Chris Howell
|Kawasaki
|+30.746
|17
|Bradley Lionnet
|KTM
|+31.724
|18
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki
|+33.456
|19
|Casey Keast
|Husqvarna
|+33.970
|20
|Colton Eigenmann
|Yamaha
|+36.268
|21
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda
|+42.895
|22
|Derek Kelley
|GASGAS
|2 Laps