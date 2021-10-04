2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship

Round 15 – COTA Moto2

A stat to be incredibly proud of: Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) became the first rookie to win seven Moto2 races since Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) after claiming a third win in a row.

The Spanish rookie wonder was unstoppable at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas as the intermediate class title race took a huge twist, with Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – the World Championship leader – suffering his first DNF of the season. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) and Marco Bezzecchi (SKY Racing Team VR46) earned podiums in P2 and P3 respectively.

Moto2 Race Report

To the delight of the home crowd, Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) led into Turn 1 from the middle of the second row, but the Moto2 rookie was in hot which allowed Gardner to swoop through into the lead. Raul Fernandez was soon P1 though, as Gardner then dropped to P4 after getting a miserable run out of the final corner heading onto Lap 2. Beaubier and Di Giannantonio were up to P2 and P3, but Gardner fought back by Lap 4.

Raul Fernandez was 1.5s up the road from Gardner, as drama unfolded for the latter. On Lap 6 at Turn 15, Gardner made his first major mistake of 2021. The Australian tucked the front and was unable to restart his Triumph Kalex, meaning the title race leader would score a DNF for the first time this season.

With 10 laps to go, Raul Fernandez held a 1.7s lead over Di Giannantonio, who had escaped the clutches of the battle for P3 between Bezzecchi, Beaubier and Tony Arbolino (Liqui Moly Intact GP). Beaubier and Arbolino then lost touch with Bezzecchi, with Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) getting the better of the pair.

Despite threatening to reel in Raul Fernandez on a few occasions, Diggia couldn’t do anything to stop the rookie sensation from taking a monumental victory at COTA. The number 25 has been outstanding all weekend in Austin, and his latest win – coupled with Gardner’s DNF – means the Moto2 title race is raging with three to go.

Di Giannantonio picked up a comfortable second ahead of Bezzecchi in third, with Augusto Fernandez clawing his way back up to P4, finishing just 0.9s off Bezzecchi.

Beaubier capped off a phenomenal home Grand Prix with his best Moto2 result in P5, a cracking effort from the American in Texas. Arbolino took P6 ahead of fellow rookie Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing), Marcos Ramirez (American Racing) and Jake Dixon (Petronas Sprinta Racing) completed the top 10.

Aron Canet (Inde Aspar Team), Jorge Navarro (MB Conveyors Speed Up), Simone Corsi (MV Agusta Forward Racing), Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) were the final points scorers, with the likes of Albert Arenas (Inde Aspar Team) – who was taken to the medical centre for a check-up – and Celestino Vietti (SKY Racing Team VR46) crashed out of points positions.

Now only nine-points separate the Red Bull KTM Ajo duo. Three races to go, the momentum is with Raul Fernandez, as the second Misano instalment awaits but Gardner will be sure to come out swinging.

Raul Fernandez – P1

“Amazing. It was a really difficult race for the temperature, it was difficult to have a good feeling with the bike but we worked well during the weekend, and I’m very happy. This victory is for Dean, I have his number or he had mine, it’s for all of his family.”

Remy Gardner – DNF

“Unfortunately, we crashed today, and we were not able to finish. I was pushing really hard, and we had a good pace, but this is racing and sometimes we make mistakes. Of course, I will fight and give my all to the end.”

Grand Prix of the Americas Moto2 Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex 39’10.521 2 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex 1.734 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex 3.1 4 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex 4.061 5 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex 5.381 6 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex 7.577 7 Ai OGURA Kalex 11.087 8 Xavi VIERGE Kalex 14.949 9 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 16.051 10 Jake DIXON Kalex 18.278 11 Aron CANET Boscoscuro 20.679 12 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro 22.738 13 Simone CORSI MV Agusta 22.913 14 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex 23.247 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex 23.108 16 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA Kalex 27.006 17 Barry BALTUS NTS 28.086 18 Joe ROBERTS Kalex 32.719 19 Stefano MANZI Kalex 37.542 20 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS 39.658 21 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro 40.685 22 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta 47.168 Not Classified 13 Celestino VIETTI Kalex 4 Laps 23 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex 5 Laps 75 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro 7 Laps 40 Hector GARZO Kalex 8 Laps 22 Sam LOWES Kalex 9 Laps 87 Remy GARDNER Kalex 13 Laps 12 Thomas LUTHI Kalex 16 Laps

2021 Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos. Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex AUS 271 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 262 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex ITA 206 4 Sam LOWES Kalex GBR 140 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 131 6 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex ITA 128 7 Aron CANET Boscoscuro SPA 124 8 Ai OGURA Kalex JPN 113 9 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex GER 84 10 Xavi VIERGE Kalex SPA 83 11 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro SPA 78 12 Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 59 13 Celestino VIETTI Kalex ITA 53 14 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex ITA 51 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex NED 41 16 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex USA 39 17 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex THA 37 18 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex SPA 29 19 Jake DIXON Kalex GBR 27 20 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro SPA 23 21 Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 21 22 Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 20 23 Simone CORSI MV Agusta ITA 16 24 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro SPA 13 25 Hector GARZO Kalex SPA 12 26 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex ITA 12 27 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex ITA 10 28 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS MAL 8 29 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro SPA 4 30 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta ITA 3 31 Barry BALTUS NTS BEL 2

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar