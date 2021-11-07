Ducati – Top 2021 MotoGP Constructor

Thanks to another sensational victory by Pecco Bagnaia at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, Ducati secured the MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship for the second consecutive time overnight in Portugal.

Claudio Domenicali (CEO of Ducati Motor Holding)

“The best motorcycle in the world is Made in Italy. Ducati is MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion for the second year in a row. This remarkable success fills us with pride. Once again, the teamwork of engineers and riders has given excellent results. The Desmosedici GP has proved to be very competitive, bringing on the podium 5 out of 6 riders who raced on Ducati bikes during the Championship. Pecco Bagnaia, Jack Miller, Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini have all been extraordinary. I want to thank them for giving us a season full of emotions with six victories and a record of 21 podiums, despite one race still to go. We have bet on these young talents and on their energy without being disappointed. A big thank you also to the entire Ducati Corse team for bringing home this great result once again, working with the passion and determination that has always distinguished every member of the Ducati family on track. Now we just have to close the season in the best way possible with the race in Valencia and then look forward to next year with the desire to improve more and more“.

In addition to the success of the Italian rider, author of a flawless race that he led from start to finish starting from pole position, four other Ducati riders contributed to the victory of the 2021 Constructors’ World Championship, including team-mate Jack Miller, third overnight in Portugal. The Australian rider, who started from the second spot on the grid, was able to secure the third step of the podium by overtaking Alex Márquez a few laps before the red flag ended the race with still two laps to go.

Bagnaia, who, thanks to today’s victory, secures the second position in the Championship, contributed with 142 points to Ducati’s third MotoGP crown, while Miller, fourth in the overall standings, contributed with a total of 63 points.

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“I’m really happy! I would have liked to finish the race under the chequered flag and not under the red flag, but it was still a stunning victory. It was an incredible weekend, and I enjoyed every single session. Right from the start, I felt incredibly comfortable. Everything was perfect, and I’m really happy for Ducati for winning the Constructors’ Title. We deserved it once again! Congratulations to Jack for his third place on the podium. Now we’ll go to Valencia where we’ll try to finish this season with another great result.”

Jack Miller – P3

“It’s nice to finally be back on the podium, even though it was a little strange to end the race with a red flag. I was ready for a big battle on the last lap with Alex Márquez, who was really close. But I’m thrilled: we have worked well all weekend, and in the last GP, we were able to be competitive in all sessions, just missing the result on Sunday. Finally, we were able to reap the benefits of our hard work today. I’m happy Ducati won the manufacturer’s title: we have a fantastic bike, perhaps the strongest on the grid! Now we go to Valencia and try to close out this season in the best possible way“.

Pramac Racing Team (2021 Best Independent Team) riders Johann Zarco (Best Independent Rider) and Jorge Martín contributed with 86 and 25 points, respectively, while Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) has added 16 points to the constructors’ standings.

There is still one Grand Prix left on the 2021 MotoGP calendar, the Gran Premio de la Comunitat Valenciana, scheduled in less than seven days from 12th-14th November. On that occasion, the Ducati Lenovo Team will aim to secure the Team World Title as they currently lead the standings by 28-points over the second-placed team.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse)

“It’s really a great satisfaction to be able to win the Constructors’ World Championship again this year, and I’d like to thank our riders and all the men and women of Ducati Corse who have contributed to this incredible success. We’re still a little disappointed about the riders’ title because it was really within our reach this year. Again today, Pecco rode a perfect race and didn’t make the slightest mistake all weekend! It has been a great season, and he is a great rider. Congratulations also to Jack! We are happy that he was finally able to get back on the podium after showing he could be fast during the last Grands Prix.”

Constructor Standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 332 2 YAMAHA 298 3 SUZUKI 227 4 HONDA 211 5 KTM 196 6 APRILIA 114

Team Standings

Pos Team Points 1 DUCATI LENOVO TEAM 392 2 MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP 364 364 3 TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 294 4 PRAMAC RACING 258 5 REPSOL HONDA TEAM 250 6 RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 234 7 LCR HONDA 143 8 ESPONSORAMA RACING 135 9 APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI 128

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 267 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 227 3 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 195 4 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 165 5 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 163 6 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 142 7 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 142 8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 113 9 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia SPA 106 10 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 100 11 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 99 12 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 94 13 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 92 14 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 91 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 76 16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 67 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 42 18 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 41 19 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 38 20 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 38 21 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 37 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 14 23 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 12 24 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha ITA 8 25 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 26 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 27 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 38m17.720 2 Joan MIR Suzuki +2.478 3 Jack MILLER Ducati +6.402 4 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +6.453 5 Johann ZARCO Ducati +7.882 6 Pol ESPARGARO Honda +9.573 7 Jorge MARTIN Ducati +10.144 8 Alex RINS Suzuki +10.742 9 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati +13.84 10 Brad BINDER KTM +14.487 11 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +20.912 12 Luca MARINI Ducati +22.45 13 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha +22.752 14 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha +26.207 15 Stefan BRADL Honda +26.284 16 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia +26.828 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha +27.863 Not Classified DNF Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 1 Lap DNF Iker LECUONA KTM 1 Lap DNF Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 16 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap DNF Danilo PETRUCCI KTM 0 Lap

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar