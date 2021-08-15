MotoGP 2021 – Round 11 – Red Bull Ring

Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich Spielberg

Fortune favours the brave! That certainly rings true this Sunday but it takes more than bravery to wrestle a MotoGP bike around a wet track on slicks, with a race win on the line, in your factory’s home race. It also takes some serious skill and talent. But Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had the perfect mixture of each to take victory in the Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, the South African disappearing down the start finish straight alone to hold his nerve as those around him peeled into pitlane in an all-time classic flag-to-flag. He somehow pulled it off for a second premier class win and the first for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team on home turf: Sunday rider, on many occasions, is the highest of compliments.

Behind the sheer daring of the man in the lead, the fight for second was instead an electrifying charge from those who made the opposite gamble. In the end, it was won by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the Italian put on a show that, on nearly any other Sunday, would have likely delivered him a maiden MotoGP win. And behind him, Styrian GP winner and rookie Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) found some more magic, another who switched to wets and charged through to make it work.

MotoGP Race Report

Jorge Martin had taken the holeshot and the rookie was once again solid under the added pressure of pole, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) getting a little too close for comfort and heading wide – allowing Bagnaia through into second. And as the White Flag came out to show some spots of rain, meaning riders were allowed to change bikes, Bagnaia took over at the front and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) found himself the sole Honda in a Ducati armada at the front. Quartararo dropped down to sixth behind Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), although he did hit back as Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) watched on behind that duel.

Bagnaia pounded on at the front, with Martin trying to attack but losing out from the move. So Bagnaia it remained, with Quartararo charging back through into second and even taking the lead as the rain flags came out… again. But Bagnaia muscled back through at Turn 1, and Marc Marquez homed in on El Diablo to boot.

Bagnaia, Quartararo, Marquez, Martin and Zarco marched on, with Mir then battling past Miller to become the man on the chase. And soon enough the top three started to pull away, Mir reeled in the Pramac riders, and the Brad Binder Sunday charge was well underway as the South African homed in on Miller. From tenth on the grid, the number 33 was on the way.

Suddenly, drama then hit for a frontrunner as Zarco crashed out. Sliding off at Turn 9, the Frenchman’s Championship charge took a dent as he couldn’t get back on either.

And not long after, Quartararo headed a little wide… allowing Marquez to get back on the chase after Bagnaia. And with 7 to go, the eight-time World Champion struck for the first time. Bagnaia hit back, but a few cards were on the table.

With five to go, and the rain flags still out, the first gamble: Miller and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) pitted, rolling their dice earlier than the rest as Bagnaia continued on at the front. But what had started to seem a clear trio was fast becoming a six-man freight train as Martin and Mir homed in, and the Jaws music could start to fade in: Binder was coming. The South African didn’t win on on one gamble.

With 4 to go, Binder was on the scene, Martin was already past Quartararo for third, and Bagnaia headed wide at Turn 1, giving Marc Marquez the lead. In the braking zone for Turn 3, Martin screeched up the inside of Bagnaia, and then Quartararo pulled off the perfect dance between madness and excellence to shoot past both, back into second. The shuffle continued, and the rain got heavier and heavier. By the time the six-rider train reached the pit entry, there was a clear decision for five of them: it was time to change. So Marquez, Bagnaia, Martin, Quartararo and Mir headed in to swap… and a lone KTM swept round the final corner and tucked in down the main straight. Binder was going all in.

Out of pitlane, the five were Marc Marquez leading Bagnaia – and both immediately hammering it – with Martin next up, Mir in fourth of the group and Quartararo losing out slightly at the rear of the train. But Bagnaia headed in hot at Turn 3 and lost out to Martin… and then Marc Marquez slid out. A lowside at Turn 1 saw the number 93 lose a shot at the podium, with Bagnaia leading Martin and both taking over in the fight back through. Mir and Quartararo also headed well wide, with the clock ticking and just under 2 laps to go.

When he made the decision to stay out, Binder had been a few of seconds ahead of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), who also gambled on slicks and was in second. By the time the number 33 crossed the line to start the penultimate lap, the South African was 7 clear. Starting the final lap, the gap was over 11.

Bagnaia and Martin, meanwhile, started that final lap in eighth and ninth. And by halfway round, the two were cutting through Binder’s fellow gamblers like there were two categories on track. Second and third were locked down well before the final corner, with the two pushing to perfection to cut the gap.

Ahead of them, though, arguably the wrong decision was turned into the perfect hand in the right hands. Binder’s final lap saw him suffer a couple of moments, but he had somehow pulled it off. In the rain, in KTM’s backyard, with the brakes suffering in the conditions and the tyres the opposite of the weather, the South African made a little more history. And this time around, it wasn’t a statistical milestone, it was pure, instant legend: add bravery and stir.

Behind Binder’s miracle ballet and Bagnaia and Martin’s charge to the podium, there was plenty to sort out. Mir made it home in a solid fourth place to make some good gains in the standings, with Luca Marini (Sky VR46 Avintia) making some magic for fifth place on slicks. Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) had been ahead of both and in podium contention but dropped to sixth, the Spaniard getting a little less reward for his earlier bravery than he likely hoped for, but he did hold off Quartararo as the Championship leader came home seventh.

Nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was in podium contention too before the final lap and he finished eighth, but some good points for the Doctor, who was also highly entertained by the shuffle and the challenge. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) took ninth, with Aleix Espargaro ultimately completing the top ten.

Miller’s early gamble didn’t pay off and he finished in P11, ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) by almost nothing. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was next up, with Rins a little further out of touch behind.

The final point went to Marc Marquez, who may have gambled and lost, but still very much didn’t give up.

Fabio Quartararo remains the points leader, Bagnaia gains ground and Zarco loses some… as Mir moves onto equal points with Pecco in second. What will Silverstone bring? We’ll find out in two weeks….

2021 Austrian MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Brad BINDER KTM 40m46.928 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati +9.991 3 Jorge MARTIN Ducati +11.57 4 Joan MIR Suzuki +12.623 5 Luca MARINI Ducati +14.831 6 Iker LECUONA KTM +14.952 7 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha +16.65 8 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha +17.15 9 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +17.692 10 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia +18.27 11 Jack MILLER Ducati +25.144 12 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM +25.193 13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +25.603 14 Alex RINS Suzuki +30.642 15 Marc MARQUEZ Honda +35.459 16 Pol ESPARGARO Honda +40.384 17 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha +52.95 Not Classified DNF Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 6 Laps DNF Johann ZARCO Ducati 10 Laps DNF Enea BASTIANINI Ducati 22 Laps

2021 MotoGP Standings

Pos Rider Bike Bike Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 181 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 134 3 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 134 4 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 132 5 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 105 6 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 98 7 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 95 8 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 85 9 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 67 10 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 64 11 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 59 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 55 13 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 44 14 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 41 15 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 41 16 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 40 17 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 31 18 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 30 19 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 28 20 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 27 21 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 24 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 11 23 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 25 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 3 26 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1 27 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha GBR 0 28 Garrett GERLOFF Yamaha USA 0

Moto2

Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) hit back in style in the Bitci Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, the Spaniard hitting the front early and just about able to hold off fellow fast rookie Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) to the flag. Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) completed the podium, as he did in Styria, with Championship leader Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) down in seventh and last week’s winner Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) in tenth.

Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) took the holeshot from pole, just about able to fight off Raul Fernandez as the rookie looked for a way through. Ogura slotted into third from the front row, with Augusto Fernandez for close company… so an as-you-were for the top four on the grid.

One rider who didn’t get the best start was Championship leader Gardner, getting shuffled out at Turn 1, whereas Styrian GP winner Bezzecchi did the opposite. Despite starting 11 places apart, two of the big players in the title fight were close together on track after a handful of laps, fighting over ninth.

Raul Fernandez, meanwhile, had hit the front, and not long after that Ogura struck to take second from Lowes at Turn 3. Augusto Fernandez was the next to attack the Brit at the same place, moving through on his teammate into third

As the laps ticked on, Raul Fernandez, Ogura and Augusto Fernandez were able to start making a gap back to Lowes, Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) crashed out of the top five and Celestino Vietti (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) were holding off Styrian GP podium finisher Aron Canet (Aspar Team Moto2)… with quite a gap back to Gardner.

The Australian, in turn, had made his escape from Bezzecchi, pulling away from his key rival and then homing in on Canet. The two went toe to toe but Gardner was able to make it stick. So Fernandez 25 led Ogura led Fernandez 37 at the front, Lowes was just about hanging on in fourth and Chantra vs Vietti raged on for fifth, with the gap back to Gardner likely too much by that point for the points leader to really dent.

As the laps couple of laps started, Ogura was really homing in. The Japanese rider got to within a couple of tenths of the Red Bull KTM Ajo in the lead, and seemed to be readying a move. But Raul Fernandez responded, just finding enough to stay ahead, crossing the line eight tenths clear to make some big gains in the standings. Ogura didn’t quite manage the win, but he did get his first Moto2™ podium a week on from being so close, the top two in Austria two rookies to boot.

Augusto Fernandez was able to pull out some space for a comfortable third, but teammate Sam Lowes took P4 and a good haul of points after disappointment last week with a run off. And then came the duel of the day…

It was a classic final corner move that decided it, with Vietti screeching through on Chantra and the two almost neck and neck over the line. But Vietti took it by 0.068… or did he? The Italian had actually exceeded track limits on the final lap, and was demoted a position. So Chantra takes fifth, his best Grand Prix finish to date, denying Vietti his standalone best Moto2 finish to date. But the Italian does still equal that, with two sixths his best in the intermediate category so far.

Gardner took a lonely seventh, with Canet in some space in P8 too. Tom Lüthi (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) had a solid day’s work on close-to home turf, the Swiss veteran passing Bezzecchi and not far behind Canet by the flag. The aforementioned Bezzecchi ended his tough day in Austria in 10th.

Jake Dixon (Petronas Sprinta Racing) took 11th and some good points as he rebuilds some momentum, the Brit holding off Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) to the end. Tony Arbolino (Liqui Moly Intact GP) was 13th and close behind, with Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Hector Garzo (Flexbox HP 40) completing the points.

2021 Austrian Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex 37m19.890 2 Ai OGURA Kalex +0.845 3 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex +2.747 4 Sam LOWES Kalex +4.412 5 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex +8.85 6 Celestino VIETTI Kalex +8.782 7 Remy GARDNER Kalex +13.657 8 Aron CANET Boscoscuro +16.499 9 Thomas LUTHI Kalex +17.108 10 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex +19.588 11 Jake DIXON Kalex +21.283 12 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex +21.703 13 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex +21.866 14 Xavi VIERGE Kalex +27.146 15 Hector GARZO Kalex +29.128 16 Joe ROBERTS Kalex +33.058 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex +38.235 18 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS +38.357 19 Simone CORSI MV Agusta +38.643 20 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex +44.344 21 Taiga HADA Kalex +46.49 22 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex +47.56 23 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex +1m05.584 24 Stefano MANZI Kalex +1m09.436 Not Classified DNF Yari MONTELLA Boscoscuro 10 Laps DNF Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex 12 Laps DNF Barry BALTUS NTS 15 Laps DNF Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex 20 Laps DNF Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro 24 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap DNF Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro 0 Lap

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex AUS 206 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 187 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex ITA 159 4 Sam LOWES Kalex GBR 114 5 Aron CANET Boscoscuro SPA 83 6 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 82 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex ITA 80 8 Ai OGURA Kalex JPN 80 9 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex GER 72 10 Xavi VIERGE Kalex SPA 59 11 Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 50 12 Celestino VIETTI Kalex ITA 42 13 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro SPA 42 14 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex NED 39 15 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex THA 35 16 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex ITA 33 17 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex USA 26 18 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro SPA 23 19 Jake DIXON Kalex GBR 21 20 Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 20 21 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex SPA 16 22 Hector GARZO Kalex SPA 12 23 Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 11 24 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex ITA 10 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex ITA 10 26 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS MAL 8 27 Simone CORSI MV Agusta ITA 7 28 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro SPA 4 29 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro SPA 4 30 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta ITA 3 31 Barry BALTUS NTS BEL 2 32 Yari MONTELLA Boscoscuro ITA 0 33 Tommaso MARCON MV Agusta ITA 0 34 Miquel PONS MV Agusta SPA 0 35 Fraser ROGERS NTS GBR 0 36 Taiga HADA / JPN 0 36 Taiga HADA Kalex JPN 0 37 Manuel GONZALEZ MV Agusta SPA 0 38 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI Kalex POL 0 39 Keminth KUBO Kalex THA 0

Moto3

Sergio Garcia (Santander Consumer Bank GASGAS Aspar Team) is back on top! A week on from the stunning duel for victory in the Styrian GP, the Spaniard came out swinging to fight his way to a third win of the year, just holding off Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) as the Turk got back in the front fight. Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) completed the podium in more good news for Garcia, as the Italian pipped Styria winner and Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on the final lap.

Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Racing Team) took the holeshot from pole, the Italian absolutely nailing it to escape with a little breathing space. But Öncü was soon on the chase to cut the gap, and initially the two were joined by Acosta in a breakaway at the front. Little by little the chasing group, led by Garcia, hunted them down, however… and by third race distance a lead group of six had formed: Fenati, Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), his teammate and points leader Acosta, Öncü, Garcia and Foggia, with Petronas Sprinta Racing’s Darryn Binder and John McPhee in a chasing duo. Binder also had an incident with Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3), with no action taken but the Japanese rider going down as some bad luck bit again.

By 12 to go, the Petronas Sprinta racing riders were on the scene, and the freight train was eight. Acosta also got a track limits warning with plenty of laps remaining to add a few more nerves, but Öncü, Masia, Acosta, and Fenati remained the key front four as the laps ticked down. And as the laps ticked down further, Binder and McPhee started to fade slightly too, with a gap reopening in front of the two Petronas bikes.

Izan Guevara (Santander Consumer Bank GASGAS Aspar), meanwhile, was going the opposite way: forwards. The rookie was the fastest man on track with 4 to go, and had homed in on Binder and McPhee. And he then pulled the two back towards the front group again as well, re-forming a freight train.

With 3 to go though, Garcia suddenly made a bigger move. The number 11 went from calmly sitting just behind the front few to striking for the lead, and Acosta reacted. He hit back, and then the pin was pulled. Öncü also felt the hurry up and got his elbows out, and the Turk was able to take the lead back from both, not content to watch the duel from afar one week on.

Heading onto the last lap, Öncü led Acosta with Garcia third, and the number 37 attacked for the lead at Turn 3. But Öncü held firm and the Championship leader had a foot off the peg, the move also dropping him into the clutches of Garcia. The Aspar rider didn’t need more of an invite to the elbows-out party, pushing through into second not long after as Acosta had another moment, a little off line, leaving him on the defensive.

With the corners running out, Garcia was homing in on Öncü. And at Turn 9 the number 11 struck, muscling his way through, cleanly, to leave only Turn 10 and the drag to the line. And Öncü tucked in to try and take him back, but it wasn’t to be as Garcia’s stunning ride up from P13 on the grid was completed with a win and an important one in the standings, as well as his third of the year. Öncü was just 0.027 off over the line, the Turk defeated for victory but taking his second Grand Prix podium.

Foggia attacked Acosta in unison with Garcia’s move on Öncü on the final lap, and the Leopard Racing rider kept that to the line too, defeating the Championship leader by 0.048. Fenati took fifth, with Masia the last of the first front group over the line in P6.

McPhee got past Guevara for seventh, but the rookie nevertheless impressed with his eighth place, holding off Darryn Binder.

Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) duelled for tenth, with the former just coming out on top. Filip Salač (CarXpert PrüstelGP) and Stefano Nepa (BOE Owlride) had their own fight just behind for 12th, finishing in that order.

Front row starter Jeremy Alcoba (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) won the fight for 14th, ahead of Andi Izdihar (Honda Team Asia), Carlos Tatay (Avintia Esponsorama Moto3), Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia), and Riccardo Rossi (BOE Owlride) in a close group.

2021 Austrian Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Nation Bike Time/Gap 1 Sergio GARCIA SPA GASGAS 37m0.345 2 Deniz ÖNCÜ TUR KTM +0.027 3 Dennis FOGGIA ITA Honda +0.346 4 Pedro ACOSTA SPA KTM +0.394 5 Romano FENATI ITA Husqvarna +0.462 6 Jaume MASIA SPA KTM +0.794 7 John MCPHEE GBR Honda +1.331 8 Izan GUEVARA SPA GASGAS +1.44 9 Darryn BINDER RSA Honda +2.399 10 Kaito TOBA JPN KTM +6.135 11 Tatsuki SUZUKI JPN Honda +6.602 12 Filip SALAC CZE KTM +14.716 13 Stefano NEPA ITA KTM +14.92 14 Jeremy ALCOBA SPA Honda +21.668 15 Andi Farid IZDIHAR INA Honda +21.976 16 Carlos TATAY SPA KTM +22.147 17 Lorenzo FELLON FRA Honda +22.161 18 Yuki KUNII JPN Honda +22.198 19 Riccardo ROSSI ITA KTM +22.363 20 Gabriel RODRIGO ARG Honda +24.454 21 David SALVADOR SPA Honda +24.706 22 Maximilian KOFLER AUT KTM +25.129 23 Elia BARTOLINI ITA KTM +34.52 Not Classified DNF Adrian FERNANDEZ SPA Husqvarna 12 Laps DNF Ayumu SASAKI JPN KTM 18 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap DNF Andrea MIGNO ITA Honda 0 Lap

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM SPA 196 2 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS SPA 155 3 Romano FENATI Husqvarna ITA 107 4 Dennis FOGGIA Honda ITA 102 5 Jaume MASIA KTM SPA 95 6 Darryn BINDER Honda RSA 86 7 Ayumu SASAKI KTM JPN 68 8 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM ITA 67 9 Kaito TOBA KTM JPN 62 10 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda SPA 60 11 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda ARG 59 12 Andrea MIGNO Honda ITA 58 13 John MCPHEE Honda GBR 49 14 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS SPA 46 15 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM TUR 45 16 Filip SALAC KTM CZE 44 17 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda JPN 43 18 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM JPN 37 19 Xavier ARTIGAS Honda SPA 30 20 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM SWI 27 21 Stefano NEPA KTM ITA 22 22 Riccardo ROSSI KTM ITA 16 23 Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna SPA 16 24 Yuki KUNII Honda JPN 15 25 Carlos TATAY KTM SPA 14 26 Maximilian KOFLER KTM AUT 10 27 Elia BARTOLINI KTM ITA 7 28 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda INA 3 29 Daniel HOLGADO KTM SPA 1 30 Lorenzo FELLON Honda FRA 0 31 Joel KELSO KTM AUS 0 32 Takuma MATSUYAMA Honda JPN 0 33 Alberto SURRA Honda ITA 0 34 David SALVADOR Honda SPA 0

MotoE

Lukas Tulovic (Tech 3 E-Racing) put in a stunner in Austria to take his maiden win in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, the German blasting away from the front row, taking the holeshot and proving uncatchable thereafter. Behind him a group fight for the podium went down to the last lap, with Eric Granado (ONE Energy Racing) completing an impressive comeback from 13th in second place and Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) just holding off Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team) for third.

Tulovic shot away from second on the grid and held his ground for the holeshot, the German then instantly putting the pedal to the metal in the lead. Behind him, Aldeguer was forced to settle into second as Granado made big gains and the pack shuffled.

Not long after that, Tulovic was already whopping 1.8 seconds clear as some key contenders fought it out in his wake. Aegerter was one, soon in the thick of the action and managing to climb up to P2 by Lap 3 before an Aegerter, Aldeguer, Granado battle royale was about to go off.

The final lap saw Tulovic keeping just under a second in hand, the German out of reach but the fight behind still gaining ground despite the scrap. Turn 3 saw Granado initially get the better of both Aegerter and Aldeguer as the trio went into Turn 4 locked together, but the Brazilian was able to hit back and floor it to just stay clear of the fight in the final sector.

Aegerter then sliced through for P3 at Turn 9, muscling past Aldeguer, and the Spanish rookie swept round Turn 10 to give himself the best run to the line, hoping to just pip the Swiss rider to the flag. But it wasn’t to be.

Tulovic, meanwhile, started his victory lap and treated the fans to a burnout, with Granado taking second and Aegerter just, just holding on. The gap between the Swiss rider and Aldeguer was less than two hundredths and the Spaniard’s wait for a first MotoE podium rolls on, although a maiden E-Pole is ticked off.

Rookie Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) claimed P5 to celebrate his best result, the Japanese rider beating points leader Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) by just under half a second. Zaccone’s lead is still seven points ahead of the final round of the season at Misano though, with reigning World Cup winner Jordi Torres (HP Pons 40) 0.053s off the Italian in Austria, taking P7.

Matteo Ferrari (Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE) slipped to P8 from the front row, the maiden World Cup winner crossing the line less than a second ahead of Kevin Zannoni (LCR E-Team) and Yonny Hernandez (Octo Pramac MotoE).

That’s a wrap on Austria, and MotoE’s return to the Red Bull Ring tightens up the standings even more: 11 points, four riders and two races remain in the 2021 MotoE title race, and next we’re off to Misano… home turf for Zaccone, but known turf for Granado, Aegerter, Torres and very much so for Ferrari. Tune in for more when MotoE™ returns on the Riviera di Rimini!

2021 Austrian MotoE Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Lukas TULOVIC Energica 8m06.619 2 Eric GRANADO Energica +0.839 3 Dominique AEGERTER Energica +1.145 4 Fermín ALDEGUER Energica +1.163 5 Hikari OKUBO Energica +1.892 6 Alessandro ZACCONE Energica +2.371 7 Jordi TORRES Energica +2.424 8 Matteo FERRARI Energica +4.805 9 Kevin ZANNONI Energica +5.199 10 Yonny HERNANDEZ Energica +5.51 11 Andrea MANTOVANI Energica +7.068 12 Miquel PONS Energica ++8.296 13 Corentin PEROLARI Energica +11.43 14 Jasper IWEMA Energica +12.233 15 Stefano VALTULINI Energica +14.95 16 Andre PIRES Energica +15.561 17 Maria HERRERA Energica +20.214 18 Xavi CARDELUS Energica +1m24.945

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Alessandro ZACCONE Energica ITA 80 2 Eric GRANADO Energica BRA 73 3 Jordi TORRES Energica SPA 72 4 Dominique AEGERTER Energica SWI 69 5 Lukas TULOVIC Energica GER 53 6 Matteo FERRARI Energica ITA 48 7 Miquel PONS Energica SPA 46 8 Mattia CASADEI Energica ITA 43 9 Yonny HERNANDEZ Energica COL 40 10 Hikari OKUBO Energica JPN 35 11 Fermín ALDEGUER Energica SPA 33 12 Corentin PEROLARI Energica FRA 21 13 Kevin ZANNONI Energica ITA 21 14 Maria HERRERA Energica SPA 19 15 Andrea MANTOVANI Energica ITA 17 16 Andre PIRES Energica POR 11 17 Jasper IWEMA Energica NED 9 18 Xavi CARDELUS Energica AND 7 19 Stefano VALTULINI Energica ITA 1 19 Stefano VALTULINI Energica ITA 1

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar

