2021 MotoGP – Round 15 – COTA

The King of COTA is back! A faultless display from Marc Marquez saw the Repsol Honda Team rider take a magnificent seventh win at the Circuit of The Americas as the number 93 stormed to a second victory of 2021. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) extended his World Championship lead with a valuable second place at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) taking third but now 52 points shy of the Frenchman with three races to go…

Plan A was executed to perfection by Marc Marquez from third on the grid, the number 93 grabbing the holeshot as Quartararo also got the better of polesitter Bagnaia.

The latter then lost another place to the fast-starting Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) on the opening lap, with Pecco then demoted to P5 as Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) carved his way past on Lap 2 too.

Then, Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was the first crasher of the race, the Japanese rider sixth when he tumbled out on Lap 2. Further back on Miller watch, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was making good progress on the hard rear Michelin tyre from 10th on the grid, and the Aussie grabbed a two-for-one deal at Turn 12 to pass Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) on Lap 3 for sixth .

After dispatching Rins, Martin was a formidable nuisance for Championship leader Quartararo as Marc Marquez started to stretch his lead to a second for the first time. Miller, having passed team-mate Pecco, was now ahead of Rins in P4 too and the Aussie was the man on the move. Bagnaia, in turn, was struggling to keep up with the top five, initially down in sixth.

Lap 8 of 20 ticked by and Marc Marquez slammed in a 2:04.368, his lead was now up to a second and a half over Quartararo. By 11 to go, that gap had been stretched to 2.3, with Quartararo, in turn, a second clear of Martin. Miller was only half a second down on his fellow Ducati rider and 1.3 behind came Pecco, who had started to find some rhythm – the Italian soon passing Rins.

Pecco then latched onto the back of team-mate Miller, before the latter allowed his team-mate through – with every point in the title race absolutely critical at this stage, especially with Quartararo up ahead on second.

Now, the question was: could Bagnaia catch and pass Martin for third? With four laps to go, the gap was suddenly nothing, with Martin seemingly looking down at his dashboard a few times. Was the rookie struggling, or were Ducati intervening? It wouldn’t matter in the end, with Martin being handed a Long Lap Penalty for not losing enough time at Turns 4 and 5 when he had a front end moment and ran off.

In the end though, Captain America returned to reign once again in Austin.

Marc Marquez gave the Repsol Honda Team their 450th premier class podium with a classy ride at COTA, as Quartararo takes a second place that gives him his first match point of the season next time out at Misano.

Bagnaia recovered well to claim P3, but its ground lost in the Championship chase… although Misano went pretty well last time for the Italian.

Rins was able to finish P4, profiting from Martin’s Long Lap Penalty, the latter unlucky to finish fifth after another fantastic ride but still top Independent Team rider.

Sixth place went the way of Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama), who once again impressed as his form rolls on. He also benefitted from a clash between Mir and Miller on the final lap, and the Rookie of the Year battle is close still between Martin and Bastianini heading into the final three races.

The Mir-Miller clash earned the Suzuki rider some post-race interest from both Miller and the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel. The number 36’s move on Miller at Turn 15 saw the reigning World Champion make contact with the Ducati and he received a one place penalty. Mir crossed the line in P7 with Miller P8, that result is switched after the penalty.

Binder and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) completed the top 10, with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) taking home a lonely P11 but some good points. Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol), Andrea Dovizioso (Petronas Yamaha SRT), Luca Marini (Sky VR46 Avintia) and Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) round out the points, The Doctor scoring in his final Grand Prix appearance in America.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) crashed out unhurt on Sunday afternoon, joining Nakagami on the list of DNFs.

So that’s that from Texas. A dream return to COTA for Marc Marquez sees the King reclaim his Austin crown. And equally as happy is Quartararo, with that 52-point advantage meaning he could now win the 2021 title next time out at Misano. Could…

Marc Marquez

“The plan was exactly how I did the race. Start well, be first at the first corner, slow in the first three laps and then when the tyres drop a bit, start to push. It’s exactly what I did. Then I saw that I increased the gap, I was riding a constant pace and comfortable. The last few laps I was tired and it was hard to concentrate but Fabio was far, my instinct said he’d slow down too because he’s fighting for the Championship. So today everyone is happy on the podium! Me for the victory, Fabio for second… maybe Pecco no! But for sure he’ll be strong again at Misano.”

2021 COTA MotoGP Race Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda 41’41.435 2 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha +4.679 3 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati +8.547 4 Alex RINS Suzuki +11.098 5 Jorge MARTIN Ducati +11.752 6 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati +13.269 7 Jack MILLER Ducati +14.722 8 Joan MIR Suzuki +13.406 9 Brad BINDER KTM +15.832 10 Pol ESPARGARO Honda +20.265 11 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +23.055 12 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +24.743 13 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha +25.307 14 Luca MARINI Ducati +26.853 15 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha +28.055 16 Iker LECUONA KTM +30.989 17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda +35.251 18 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM +42.239 19 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha +49.854 Not Classified Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 12 Laps Johann ZARCO Ducati 15 Laps

MotoGP World Championship Standings

Pos. Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 254 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 202 3 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 175 4 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 149 5 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 141 6 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 131 7 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 117 8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 104 9 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia SPA 98 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 92 11 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 82 12 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 81 13 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 71 14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 70 15 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 70 16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 54 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 40 18 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 38 19 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 37 20 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 30 21 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 29 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 13 23 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 8 24 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 25 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 26 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha ITA 3 27 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1 28 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha GBR 29 Garrett GERLOFF Yamaha USA 30 Jake DIXON Yamaha GBR

Constructor Standings Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 291 2 YAMAHA 282 3 SUZUKI 197 4 KTM 185 5 HONDA 173 6 APRILIA 105 Team Standings Pos Team Points 1 DUCATI LENOVO TEAM 351 2 MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP 349 3 TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 256 4 PRAMAC RACING 227 5 RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 223 6 REPSOL HONDA TEAM 194 7 LCR HONDA 124 8 APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI 111 9 ESPONSORAMA RACING 101

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar