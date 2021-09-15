2021 MotoGP Round 14 Misano

As the dust settles following a truly spectacular duel at MotorLand, the paddock is already setting up to take on the stunning Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. For the winner of that Aragon showdown, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), there could scarcely be a better place to head next on the heels of his first MotoGP win. Home turf, and somewhere he’s been incredibly quick before.

It wasn’t just pace that Bagnaia had at MotorLand, however. What made his maiden win such a stunner was the sheer pressure from Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) lap after lap, the Italian brushing off Marquez’ attempts at the lead like they weren’t coming from one of the most decorated riders in history – or one of the most successful at anti-clockwise Aragon. It was no mean feat, and Marquez himself pointed out something in Bagnaia’s arsenal that could be crucial come Misano too: corner speed.

Bagnaia has used it before to great effect at the track, even before he truly mastered the art this year, taking his first MotoGP podium in the first visit in 2020 and leading in the second until crashing out. But he also set the fastest race lap as he left the rest behind, and missed out on pole for track limits. That performance, compounded by MotorLand, will likely play on everyone’s mind.

Francesco Bagnaia

“It’s only been a few days since last Sunday’s GP, but I’m already ready for another race weekend. The victory on Sunday at Aragón was incredible and gave me the right energy to face our second home race at Misano. My team and I are doing an outstanding job, and I feel very comfortable riding my Desmosedici GP, so I’m optimistic for this weekend. This is a track that I like a lot and where I often train with my Panigale V4 S. Also, last year, I got my first podium in MotoGP here! I’m very determined and ready to fight for the victory again in front of all our fans“.

His fellow Ducati runners like stablemate Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), who had an issue that took him wide at Aragon and then couldn’t make up ground from fifth, will be looking for a lot more on home turf for the Borgo Panigale factory too.

Jack Miller

“I’m very excited to be back racing at Misano! It’s our second home race, and the atmosphere is always incredible with our fans on the Ducati Grandstand. Last Sunday’s GP at Aragon didn’t go as we had hoped, but in the last few races, my feeling with the Desmosedici GP has been really positive, and that makes me very confident! I’m determined to finish our home Grand Prix with a good result!”

Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) and team-mate Johann Zarco had a more muted weekend at Aragon than their Factory counterparts – the rookie fading a little after a good start and the Frenchman suffering some arm pump issues – and they’ll want to bounce back.

Reigning Moto2 Champion Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) could be one to watch too: a stunning Aragon GP saw him take his best yet of sixth, and Misano is home, familiar and successful turf for the Italian, as well as where he took his first ever win in Moto3.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro returns in a wildcard as well, often a bother for those looking to make it straight through to Q2, and Luca Marini (Sky VR46 Avintia) will want more on home turf – also a winner at the track in Moto2.

Michele Pirro

“I’m thrilled to be back racing in MotoGP with the Ducati Lenovo Team! Over the past few weeks, we’ve had several days of testing with the Desmosedici GP at this track, and the sensations have been positive. I’ll live this race weekend without pressure, but I’m determined to help Pecco, Jack, and the team get the best possible results. The Grand Prix of San Marino and the Riviera di Rimini will be an exciting event for us: it’s our second home race, we’re close to Bologna, and there will be many fans and supporters in the stands to cheer for us, so I’m really looking forward to getting on track here in Misano“.

The most likely barrier to Bagnaia and Ducati’s dreams of Riviera di Rimini success though, despite Aragon, still likely comes from Yamaha. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) struggled for grip on Sunday at MotorLand and came home in eighth, giving up some points to both his key title rivals, but Misano is Yamaha territory. The Iwata marque is the most successful at the venue with eight wins, and Quartararo was already fast there as a rookie. Last season didn’t quite go to plan, but the Frenchman has ramped it up so far in 2021. Will it be a showdown between the top two in the Championship this time around?

There are also some more headlines aside from El Diablo. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) takes on Misano for the penultimate time. Can the familiar ground help him move forward after a tough MotorLand? And Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis spoke of a “verbal” agreement regarding Quartararo and Rossi’s team-mates too: Franco Morbidelli is slated to return and move to Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, and Andrea Dovizioso is expected to join the Petronas Yamaha SRT ranks alongside Rossi. Both home heroes, Morbidelli coming back from injury but a winner at the track last season… and Dovizioso returning to Yamaha. The two should be a treat to watch if their comebacks are confirmed.

Meanwhile, for Suzuki, Aragon was more a mixed bag. But reigning Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) locked out the podium and from a solid qualifying, and he’s the only rider last year at Misano who was on the rostrum in both races. The track should suit and he’s got and on form, so can he take that next step to trouble the top step?

Joan Mir

“Last year at the Misano double header I kept my title campaign on track with a third place and a second place finish, so obviously I have happy memories from here. It’s a tricky track, with lots of tight corners and it usually produces exciting racing with lots of quick riders. Last weekend in Aragón I got on the podium, and even though I felt I had more potential than third, I’m glad that I was able to get decent points and it felt good to celebrate with my team. We’ll be pushing again this weekend in Misano.”

Alex Rins, meanwhile, as the winner of one of last year’s races in Aragon equalled his worst ever MotoGP qualifying in P20 and then came home 12th at Aragon. After a podium at Silverstone, was it a blip and can he prove so at Misano?

Alex Rins

“I was pretty disappointed last weekend. On one hand I was glad to recover quite a few places compared with my grid, but it was a shame not to achieve more. Anyway, my motivation is still high and I’m ready to attack Misano with my GSX-RR. This circuit is always a fun one to ride and it can suit our bike quite well, so let’s see what’s possible!”

Aprilia continued showing form at Aragon, and will expect to carry that on at Misano. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) took fourth and was top Independent Team rider, which may not be another history-making milestone like Silverstone, but it’s still their second best result in the MotoGP era. So the momentum rolls on, and Misano is familiar turf as well as home for the Noale factory. Maverick Viñales, new to the ranks, also has a few more laps round the venue on his new RS-GP, as it’s where he got the first taste. A winner last year at the track too, can he take a step forward?

Aleix Espargaro

“It’s inevitable that the Misano round feels like a home race for me. Both because of my tight bond with Italy and because of how important it is for Aprilia. We’ll be on the track to pick up where we left off – competitive in any conditions. We are in a positive moment. The RS-GP is growing consistently and we need to stay focused from here until the end of the season.”

Maverick Viñales

“Even though the situation is different since I’ve already tested here, we’ll approach Misano the same way we did Aragón. The fundamental thing for us is to rack up miles and experience. The process of adapting to the Aprilia is going well, but there are obviously still many aspects where we can and must improve. Precisely for this reason, I am not setting any goals. I’ll be satisfied if I’ve made a step forward in my feeling with the RS-GP by the end of the weekend.”

It will also be an interesting watch at Honda to see how Marc Marquez fares at a venue that’s less emblematic for the Spaniard. MotorLand was a stunner, can he get in the podium fight again at Misano?

Marc Marquez

“After a great race and a great battle like in Aragon, you arrive at the next race with a bit of extra motivation. Let’s see what this weekend will bring, in the past we have had some very good races here but it’s a demanding circuit. Also after the race we have two days of testing which will be very important for us and for HRC as we keep working to improve. It’s going to be a busy week on my Honda.”

For Pol Espargaro, this latest GP weekend offers an opportunity to continue to deepen his understanding of the Honda RC213V. A difficult Sunday in Aragon’s hotter race-day conditions reconfirmed that Espargaro still has work to do when temperatures rise and Misano forecast suggest the #44 will have an opportunity to improve his feeling in these conditions. In 2020, Espargaro ended on the podium in Misano, a circuit at which he has only once finished outside the top ten since joining the premier class in 2014.

Pol Espargaro

“The forecast in Misano is looking hot so we know that we will have to work to improve out feeling to be closer to our Silverstone performance than our performance in Aragon. We have been making improvements in this area, but we need to keep on working to show our potential and the potential of the bike. I am also looking forward to the test, two days of just riding will be a big help because right now one of our biggest problems is the lack of testing we have had this year. Let’s make the most of it.”

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) will want more too, having completed the top ten, and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) crashed early so will want to bounce back. Stefan Bradl will also be on track in a wildcard for HRC.

And what about KTM? The Austrian factory took a podium last year at Misano, and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) is building some good momentum to get in that mid-top ten again, incredible Red Bull Ring win aside. Iker Lecuona (Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing) put on quite a show at MotorLand once again too, storming through the ranks early on. What can he do? And can his team-mate Danilo Petrucci and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira bother some bigger points hauls?

Hervé Poncharal – Tech3 KTM Team Manager

“Just a couple of days in between the Aragón Grand Prix and the Misano race. There is no time to think, we just travel from the center of Spain to the Adriatic coast. Clearly, Aragón was a positive week and we head to Misano, where Miguel and Iker have been very fast last year and there is no reason for us not to be competitive there. Iker is on a very good run at the moment. He is positive, he is pushing and improving every weekend. I’m sure he’s eager to do even better than what he did last week in Aragón. It’s going to be a home race for Danilo, which will be very important. I believe he likes the track, so we just can’t wait to start FP1 on Friday to see where we stand. Hopefully we’ll have another exciting and strong weekend there.”

Bagnaia on a roll. Yamaha with an incredible record. Quartararo with proven pace and the likes of Mir, Miller and more waiting in the wings… Misano promises a showstopper, so tune in at 14:00 (GMT +2) when the lights go out for the Gran Premio OCTO di San Marino e della Riv.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 214 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 161 3 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 157 4 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 137 5 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 129 6 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 117 7 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 96 8 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia SPA 95 9 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 87 10 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 79 11 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 71 12 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 68 13 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 64 14 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 55 15 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 49 16 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 45 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 40 18 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 38 19 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 37 20 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 28 21 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 28 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 11 23 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 25 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 3 26 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1

Moto2

When news broke that Raul Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had been forced to have surgery on his hand after a cycling mishap, following a crash out at Silverstone no less, it seemed there had been two massive swings in favour of team-mate and Championship leader Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in less than a week. But come race day at MotorLand, the only swings landing on his rivals came from the number 25’s incredible laptimes as he dominated despite the pain barrier, taking back five of those points lost at Silverstone as Gardner came home second. And instead, it’s Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) who arrive at Misano on the back foot after both crashed out. So what will the Adriatic bring?

Raul Fernandez will likely be strong again, as he has been everywhere, and despite the pain in his hand. He’ll be more fired up than ever to keep cutting that gap, with the Spaniard having so far found the perfect answer when he’s needed to. He could also wrap up Rookie of the Year, although he’s had one hand on that for a while despite an impressive season of consistency from Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia).

However, Gardner hasn’t put a foot wrong this season and he’s still 39-points clear despite Aragon not being a circuit he loves, and he can now afford to take two paths: gloves off or very much on. The first because everything else is signed, sealed or delivered: the team are already Champions and his 2022 deal is inked. Nothing “except” the Riders’ title hangs in the balance, and 39-points is a big margin to play with.

Recklessness, or maybe something more akin to pushing the limits, hasn’t been part of Gardner’s vocabulary in 2021 so far though and it seems unlikely he’d start now, especially when he’s still won four races as part of his campaign. And the gloves remaining very much on option is that 39 points easily allows him to follow his teammate home in every remaining race this season and still wrap up the crown.

Despite the return of the Red Bull KTM Ajo domination at Aragon though, there are some interesting records at Misano for those looking to threaten the duo, especially for Bezzecchi. Riding on home turf is always something special and the Italian had two good races there last season, just off the podium but less than a second off the win in the first and duelling for victory throughout the race with then-teammate Luca Marini in the second. Now really needing to dig deep to get back on terms with Red Bull KTM Ajo, can the Italian come out swinging?

Lowes, too, is looking for redemption as the Brit crashed out at MotorLand – a venue where he’s had some serious success. He’s been there or thereabouts in Misano in recent seasons, although the results sheets from the first visit to the venue last year need an asterisk: he came eighth, 16 seconds off the win. But he also did so from pitlane, forfeiting the pole position he’d taken after a penalty from the Styrian GP. So how will his MotorLand crash affect his approach? Earlier in the season we saw the number 22 go for solid points when he needed to build back up but will the same be true this time around?

Lowes’ teammate, Augusto Fernandez, said that was his mission after a tougher start to the year too. And he’s seriously fulfilled it, now fifth overall in the Championship as his momentum keeps building. Since Assen, he’s outscored everyone except the top two and had more podiums than any other rider. Anyone remember Misano 2019? He and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) staged a spectacular showdown, so the number 37 has form at the venue and momentum in the season. Can he go better than third?

‘Diggia’, meanwhile, evidently has shown speed at the track but this season has seen the Italian’s early charge take a dip in the middle. The last two races have seen him back in the top six though, so can he get back in the fight for the podium? And what can the likes of Aron Canet (Inde Aspar Team) and Jorge Navarro (+Ego Speed Up) do on the Boscoscuro? Ogura, too, remains on a solid roll. The Japanese rider is less than a race win’s worth of points off the top five overall is on a good run of top tens, including that first podium.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Remy GARDNER Kalex AUS 251 2 Raul FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 212 3 Marco BEZZECCHI Kalex ITA 179 4 Sam LOWES Kalex GBR 127 5 Augusto FERNANDEZ Kalex SPA 108 6 Aron CANET Boscoscuro SPA 103 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Kalex ITA 101 8 Ai OGURA Kalex JPN 95 9 Marcel SCHROTTER Kalex GER 80 10 Jorge NAVARRO Boscoscuro SPA 71 11 Xavi VIERGE Kalex SPA 67 12 Joe ROBERTS Kalex USA 59 13 Celestino VIETTI Kalex ITA 47 14 Tony ARBOLINO Kalex ITA 40 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER Kalex NED 40 16 Somkiat CHANTRA Kalex THA 35 17 Cameron BEAUBIER Kalex USA 28 18 Albert ARENAS Boscoscuro SPA 23 19 Jake DIXON Kalex GBR 21 20 Stefano MANZI Kalex ITA 20 21 Marcos RAMIREZ Kalex SPA 20 22 Thomas LUTHI Kalex SWI 16 23 Fermín ALDEGUER Boscoscuro SPA 13 24 Simone CORSI MV Agusta ITA 13 25 Hector GARZO Kalex SPA 12 26 Nicolò BULEGA Kalex ITA 12 27 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA Kalex ITA 10 28 Hafizh SYAHRIN NTS MAL 8 29 Alonso LOPEZ Boscoscuro SPA 4 30 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI MV Agusta ITA 3 31 Barry BALTUS NTS BEL 2

Moto3

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) gave his rivals an open goal at Aragon with his first race day mistake of the year, but for one reason or another only one rider was able to capitalise: Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing). The Italian took his third win of the season, moved back into third overall and is now 58-points off Acosta as five races remain on the table… so can he continue the charge on home turf at Misano?

Last season Foggia fought at the front in both races but hit bad luck in one, although the form was there. Based on his form so far in 2021, there’s no reason to count against the Italian managing to battle for the win again. And with the pressure a little more on for Acosta, and the rookie with less experience of the venue by far, it could be another key weekend as Foggia pushes to make gains. There’s also another home hero to consider, however: Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team).

Fenati actually showed some good speed at MotorLand, and checking the results is far from the whole story. The veteran campaigner got forced out wide by a crash ahead of him and dropped well outside the points, but somehow managed to push back through and take a couple. After Silverstone and his absolute masterclass, it seems more muted in the points but less so in the pace. And Misano? The number 55 has the best record in the field. He’s taken two victories at the track, one of which came last year in the dry, and one of which was a poetry-in-motion wet weather masterpiece in 2017. Can he pull the pin again?

If Foggia is to continue making big gains, he’ll also want to defeat Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) too, which is no mean feat when the Spaniard is on it. Unfortunately, he came off it at MotorLand and lost the chance to home in on Acosta, but he’s the other rider with multiple wins so far this year and still has a little cushion back to Foggia, such was the deficit before. Can he, and teammate Izan Guevara, bother the podium fight again?

Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) is another experienced veteran with podium form at Misano, and a home hero, and John McPhee (Petronas Sprinta Racing) and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) have won there. What can they do? And Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team)? Red Bull KTM Tech3 riders Deniz Öncü and Ayumu Sasaki will also be aiming high after their podiums in Aragon. For Sasaki it’s rebuilding after a difficult few months, and a key relief to be back on the rostrum after injury struggles and more.

For Öncü, it was another race where he missed the win by hundredths, and that’s not enough after it having happened twice. Can Deniz defeat Dennis this time around? The Turk ran at the front for much of the race at MotorLand, which is fast becoming the weapon of choice for winning in the lightweight class…

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Pedro ACOSTA KTM SPA 201 2 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS SPA 155 3 Dennis FOGGIA Honda ITA 143 4 Romano FENATI Husqvarna ITA 134 5 Jaume MASIA KTM SPA 111 6 Darryn BINDER Honda RSA 104 7 Niccolò ANTONELLI KTM ITA 98 8 Ayumu SASAKI KTM JPN 87 9 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM TUR 73 10 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS SPA 72 11 Andrea MIGNO Honda ITA 68 12 Kaito TOBA KTM JPN 62 13 Tatsuki SUZUKI Honda JPN 61 14 Jeremy ALCOBA Honda SPA 60 15 Gabriel RODRIGO Honda ARG 60 16 John MCPHEE Honda GBR 53 17 Filip SALAC KTM CZE 46 18 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM JPN 42 19 Xavier ARTIGAS Honda SPA 30 20 Stefano NEPA KTM ITA 30 21 Jason DUPASQUIER KTM SWI 27 22 Riccardo ROSSI KTM ITA 24 23 Carlos TATAY KTM SPA 20 24 Adrian FERNANDEZ Husqvarna SPA 20 25 Yuki KUNII Honda JPN 15 26 Maximilian KOFLER KTM AUT 10 27 Elia BARTOLINI KTM ITA 7 28 Syarifuddin AZMAN Honda MAL 3 29 Andi Farid IZDIHAR Honda INA 3 30 Daniel HOLGADO KTM SPA 1 31 Lorenzo FELLON Honda FRA 0 32 Joel KELSO KTM AUS 0 33 Takuma MATSUYAMA Honda JPN 0 34 Alberto SURRA Honda ITA 0 35 David SALVADOR Honda SPA 0

MotoE

It’s almost time to crown the 2021 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup winner, with Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli playing host to the double-header season finale. 50 points are still in play, and it’s Italian Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) who remains ahead of the game on the way in.

The Italian arrives with a seven-point gap at the top, having put together a consistent season of scoring. A win in the first race, two further podiums and never finishing out the top six make Zaccone quite a rival over the course of the season, and on home turf he’ll be on familiar ground too. He’s the only rider who could wrap up the crown on Saturday, if he ends the race more than 25 points clear of the rest. Which he can but there’ll be some quick maths required if it’s 25 points exactly, with the number of wins for each rider coming into play.

So who wants to stop Zaccone taking the crown? The closest candidate is Eric Granado (ONE Energy Racing), who arrives seven points down after a very different route into contention. Two wins, a second place, a DNF and a salvage job for three points is his CV in 2021, and his pace has been impressive at every venue. A threat for the win every weekend, Granado’s speed has sometimes seen him escape too – which would be enough, if he does it twice, to lift the crown.

Jordi Torres (HP Pons 40) is next up, one point behind Granado as he seeks to win the Cup twice in a row. The Spaniard hasn’t taken a win yet in 2021 so he will be an interesting one – will he lay it all on the line or mitigate the risk and see how the cards fall around him? With such small margins and a wealth of contenders, that could be just as smart a plan. He’s been aggressive and impressive when required though, so if the gloves come off again that first win of the year could come at the perfect time.

Then there’s Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP). The Swiss rider is 11 points off and is the first of Zaccone’s closest rivals who can’t rely solely on himself to wrap it up – winning both races at Misano would be a gain of only 10 points if Zaccone were to take second in each. Aegerter has had three podiums but is another looking for that first victory of the season, and has some serious experience of the venue. As do most, but the Swiss rider won at the venue in MotoE last season and has shown serious speed there in Moto2.

In the points, Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) is next up and the German arrives from his first win. He’s mathematically in with a shout at the crown but it would be a tall order, 27 points down on Zaccone as it stands. Anything can happen though, and if he can replicate that holeshot to finish line sprint from last time out he could make life very difficult for those around him. He’ll likely be looking more at podiums or another win rather than the standings though, which could equally make for an interesting addition to the fight at the front.

The other rider who could play a serious role in the weekend is 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Indonesian E-Racing Gresini MotoE). He’s a way back in the points but he’s unrivalled with his success at Misano in MotoE. Two out of three wins in 2020 and taking his first victories in the Cup there by doing the double in 2019, Ferrari has had a tougher season so far but shouldn’t be counted out for a starring role on the Riviera di Rimini. Four out of the last five wins at Misano is a pretty ridiculous record to enjoy heading into the finale, so with little to lose, can he get back on the box or fight it out for victory?

With two races to finish the season in style, the timetable is a little different at the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini.

MotoE Championship Standings