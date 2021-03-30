2021 MotoGP Round Two

This weekend will see Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team’s Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli back in action at the Losail International Circuit, where the pair will be hoping to come away from the Grand Prix of Doha with results that match their potential.

Although Rossi’s fourth place on the grid went ultimately unrewarded last time out, the Italian will be hoping this qualifying strength pays dividends this weekend in his search for a ninth podium at the Qatari circuit. The last time that Valentino visited the QatarGP rostrum was in 2018 when he finished third, after starting the race from eighth.

Valentino Rossi

“We did expect more from the QatarGP but I struggled in the race and we suffered with the rear tyre. We still have positives to take with us to the next round because P4 in qualifying was a great result, it was my fastest ever lap at the circuit, and I was very happy with this. Now, we will comprehensively analyse the data during these days before Free Practice and try to fix the problems that we had, try to improve the feeling and hopefully this weekend we will have a better result.”

Team-mate Morbidelli’s QatarGP race was unfortunately marred by a mechanical issue that surfaced whilst on the grid. Franco and his team will be aiming to rectify this for the coming weekend and reverse the bad fortune that he has experienced in recent years at Losail. Morbidelli will be hoping to get back into the championship fight with a good haul of points from Sunday’s race.

Franco Morbidelli

“It’s going to be a tricky weekend. We saw after the pre-season test and after the race that something is not right with our package. There are moments of the day that it works well; we had good speed in the afternoon, before it got dark. We need to analyse the data from over the weekend to try to understand why. I hope that we can solve the problem for this weekend, we will see what happens. If not, it is going to be a weekend of damage limitation, where we try to defend as much as possible and take what points we can.”

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 25 2 Johann ZARCO Ducati 20 3 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 16 4 Joan MIR Suzuki 13 5 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 11 6 Alex RINS Suzuki 10 7 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 9 8 Pol ESPARGARO Honda 8 9 Jack MILLER Ducati 7 10 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati 6 11 Stefan BRADL Honda 5 12 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 4 13 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 3 14 Brad BINDER KTM 2 15 Jorge MARTIN Ducati 1 16 Luca MARINI Ducati 0 17 Iker LECUONA KTM 0 18 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 0 19 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia 0 20 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 0 21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 0 22 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati 0

2021 MotoGP Round Two

Time Schedule (AEDT)

Friday

Saturday

Sunday Friday Time Class Session 2150-2230 Moto3 FP1 2245-2325 Moto2 FP1 2340-0025 MotoGP FP1 0210-0250 (Sat) Moto3 FP2 0305-0345 (Sat) Moto2 FP2 0400-0445 (Sat) MotoGP FP2 Saturday Time Class Session 2125-2205 Moto3 FP3 2220-2300 Moto2 FP3 2315-0000 MotoGP FP3 0130-0145 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0155-0210 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0225-0240 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0250-0205 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0220-0250 (Sun) MotoGP FP4 0300-0315 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0325-0340 (Sun) MotoGP Q2 Sunday Time Class Session 2140-2200 Moto3 WUP 2210-2230 Moto2 WUP 2240-2300 MotoGP WUP 0000 (Mon) Moto3 Race 0120 (Mon) Moto2 Race 0300 (Mon) MotoGP Race

