2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship

Round 16 – Misano, Italy – Stats

At the Americas GP, Marc Marquez won for the second time this season along with Sachsenring. This is Marquez’ 58th win in the premier class (10 less than Giacomo Agostini in second place, behind Valentino Rossi with 89). The win for Marquez in Austin was his 98th podium on what was his 141st start in the premier class of Grand Prix racing (69.5%). From his 42 MotoGP starts on counterclockwise circuits (including the 2021 Americas GP), Marquez has 29 wins, for a win rate of almost 69%. He also has 29 wins from 99 MotoGP starts at clockwise circuits, for a win rate of 29.2%.

With seven wins at COTA and eight at the Sachsenring, Marc Marquez became the third rider with seven (or more) premier class wins at two (or more) different tracks along with Valentino Rossi (eight at Assen and seven at Mugello, Jerez and Catalunya) and Giacomo Agostini (10 at Imatra and 8 at Spa-Francorchamps).

With 8 years 165 days between his maiden MotoGP win at COTA in 2013 and the most recent, Marquez moves above Eddie Lawson into ninth on the list of riders with the longest winning careers, behind Jorge Lorenzo (10 years 121 days).

Marquez led the race at COTA every lap across the line, which is the 12th time he’s done that since he stepped up to the premier class in 2013, and the second time this year, along with Sachsenring.

With Marquez winning in MotoGP at Austin, Raul Fernandez in Moto2 and Izan Guevera in Moto3, this is the first time Spanish riders win in all three classes in the same GP since Silverstone 2019 with Alex Rins/MotoGP, Augusto Fernandez/Moto2 and Marcos Ramirez/Moto3, and the 36th time overall.

At the Americas GP, Fabio Quartararo crossed the line in third place for his 20th podium in MotoGP, extending his lead as the French rider with the most premier class podiums.

With 20 podiums with Yamaha, Quartararo is now tied with Randy Mamola and Luca Cadalora in eighth place in the list of Yamaha riders with most podiums behind Maverick Viñales (24 podiums).

In addition, Quartararo is still the only rider who has scored points in all the MotoGP races so far this season. He is also the only one who has never passed through Q1 this season so far.

Francesco Bagnaia finished third at the Americas GP for his eighth podium in the premier class. At the Emilia-Romagna GP, Bagnaia is scheduled to make his 150th GP start. The third-place finish for Bagnaia at COTA was also the 18th podium finish for Ducati in MotoGP this year, one less than the record set by the Italian factory in the class in 2007.

Two of the rookies in MotoGP have won a Grand Prix race at Misano in the smaller classes: Luca Marini in Moto2 at the 2020 San Marino GP (from pole) and Enea Bastianini in Moto2 at the 2020 Emilia-Romagna GP and in Moto3 in 2015 (his maiden win). Bastianini also took his maiden podium finish in MotoGP with third at the San Marino GP this year.

On race day at the Emilia-Romagna GP, Danilo Petrucci will be celebrating his 31st birthday.

Grand Prix Racing at Misano

This is the 26th time that Misano has hosted a Grand Prix. The first Grand Prix to take place at Misano was in 1980; the 500cc race was over 40 laps of the circuit that measured 3.448 km and ran in an anti-clockwise direction and was won by Kenny Roberts. Misano hosted a GP event for a total of 10 occasions between the years of 1980 and 1993. Then, the track did not have a Grand Prix for 13 years following the accident that ended the career of Wayne Rainey in 1993.

When Grand Prix racing returned to Misano in 2007, it was on a much revised 4.18 km circuit running in the opposite direction. The MotoGP race in 2019 was the 350th Grand Prix race in Italy since the first Nations Grand Prix held in 1949 at Monza. In 2020, the Emilia-Romagna GP became the fourth Grand Prix held at Misano along with the Nations GP (1980, 1982, 1984, 1989, 1990), the San Marino GP (1985, 86, 87, from 2007 on) and the Italian GP (1991, 1993).

Yamaha’s last MotoGP win at Misano: Maverick Viñales in 2020/2. Yamaha is the most successful manufacturer with eight wins: three with both Valentino Rossi (2008, 2009, 2014) and Jorge Lorenzo (2011, 2012, 2013), and one with Franco Morbidelli (2020/1) and Maverick Viñales (2020/2), who also qualified on pole in 2019, 2020/1 and 2020/2.

Honda’s last MotoGP win at Misano: Marc Marquez in 2019. The win for Marc Marquez in 2015 was the first for Honda at Misano since 2010 and followed by four successive wins for Yamaha at this circuit.

Ducati’s last MotoGP win at Misano: Francesco Bagnaia in 2021/1. He qualified on pole position which was the fourth pole of a Ducati rider at Misano along with Casey Stoner in 2007 and 2008 and Jorge Lorenzo in 2018.

Three Italian riders finished in the top five at Misano in 2017, all riding a Ducati, which was the first time that three Italian riders on Italian bikes finished in the top five in the premier class since Imola 1972 when Giacomo Agostini, on an MV Agusta, won from teammate Alberto Pagani, with Ducati rider Bruno Spaggiari completing the podium.

Suzuki has four MotoGP podiums at Misano, two in 2007 with Chris Vermeulen second and John Hopkins third (the first time two Suzukis were on the MotoGP podium). Since 2008, Joan Mir’s second in 2020/2 is their best result at Misano.

Aprilia’s best MotoGP result at Misano: Aleix Espargaro, eighth in 2021/1.

KTM’s best: Pol Espargaro, third in 2020/2. He qualified in second in 2019, KTM’s best qualifying at that time in the class.

The most successful rider at Misano since 2007 is Marc Marquez with six wins (1 x 125cc, 2 x Moto2, 3 x MotoGP). Jorge Lorenzo is his closest rival with four (1 x 250cc, 3 x MotoGP).

Since 2007, five riders have won the MotoGP race after qualifying on pole position: Casey Stoner (2007), Valentino Rossi (2009), Dani Pedrosa (2010), Maverick Viñales (2020/2) and Francesco Bagnaia (2021/1).

Quartararo championship clinching scenarios

Quartararo’s title chances At the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Fabio Quartararo has the chance to clinch the MotoGP World Championship and become the first French rider to do take the crown in the premier class. He will be Champion in Misano if:

He wins the race

He finishes 2 nd and Bagnaia doesn’t win

He finishes 3 rd and Bagnaia doesn’t finish on the podium

He finishes 4 th or 5th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 4th

He finishes 6 th or 7th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 5th

He finishes 8 th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 6th

He finishes 9 th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 7th

He finishes 10th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 8th

He finishes 11th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 9th

He finishes 12th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 10th

He finishes 13th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 11th

He finishes 14th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 12th

He finishes 15th and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 13th

He fails to score and Bagnaia doesn’t finish better than 14th

2021 Gran Premio Emilia-Romagna Schedule

Friday October 22, 2021 Time Class Event 18:00 – 18:40 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 1 18:55 – 19:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 1 19:55 – 20:35 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 1 22:15 – 22:55 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 2 23:10 – 23:55 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 2 00:10 – 00:50 (Sat) Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 2 Saturday October 23, 2021 Time Class Event 18:00 – 18:40 Moto3 Free Practice Nr. 3 18:55 – 19:40 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 3 19:55 – 20:35 Moto2 Free Practice Nr. 3 21:35 – 21:50 Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 1 22:00 – 22:15 Moto3 Qualifying Nr. 2 22:30 – 23:00 MotoGP Free Practice Nr. 4 23:10 – 23:25 MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 1 23:35 – 23:50 MotoGP Qualifying Nr. 2 00:10 – 00:25 (Sun) Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 1 00:35 – 00:50 (Sun) Moto2 Qualifying Nr. 2 02:00 – 02:45 (Sun) MotoGP Qualifying Press Conference Sunday October 24, 2021 Time Class Event 17:40 – 18:00 Moto3 Warm Up 18:10 – 18:30 Moto2 Warm Up 18:40 – 19:00 MotoGP Warm Up 20:00 Moto3 Race 21:20 Moto2 Race 23:00 MotoGP Race 00:10 – 00:45 (Mon) MotoGP After the Flag 00:45 – 01:30 (Mon) MotoGP Race Press Conference

MotoGP Standings

Pos. Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 254 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 202 3 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 175 4 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 149 5 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 141 6 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 131 7 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 117 8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 104 9 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia SPA 98 10 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 92 11 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 82 12 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 81 13 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 71 14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 70 15 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 70 16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 54 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 40 18 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 38 19 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 37 20 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 30 21 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 29 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 13 23 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 8 24 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 25 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 26 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha ITA 3 27 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1 28 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha GBR 29 Garrett GERLOFF Yamaha USA 30 Jake DIXON Yamaha GBR

Constructor Standings Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 291 2 YAMAHA 282 3 SUZUKI 197 4 KTM 185 5 HONDA 173 6 APRILIA 105 Team Standings Pos Team Points 1 DUCATI LENOVO TEAM 351 2 MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA MOTOGP 349 3 TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR 256 4 PRAMAC RACING 227 5 RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 223 6 REPSOL HONDA TEAM 194 7 LCR HONDA 124 8 APRILIA RACING TEAM GRESINI 111 9 ESPONSORAMA RACING 101

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar