2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 11 – Portimao

Kawasaki Racing Team riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes finished first and second fastest respectively after the first day of practice at the WorldSBK Championship round in Portimao.

In bright morning sunshine Rea and Lowes finished FP1 in first and third positions, riding on a new track surface from that used in the 2020 race weekend. The KRT duo recently tested at Portimao and used that prior knowledge to good effect in their early preparations for the three WorldSBK races that will take place this weekend.

In FP2 Alex moved up one place to second in the combined timesheets to complete a KRT 1-2, with Jonathan finally 0.191 seconds ahead of Lowes.

The conditions at Portimao have been universally warm and dry since the WorldSBK paddock arrived after the recent Jerez round, with the track temperatures almost reaching 50-degrees in FP2.

Rea and his crew made several set-up changes from FP1 to FP2 and as a consequence Rea was not only the fastest rider over a single lap but made real advances in his race pace on used tyres.

Rea, the most successful rider at Portimao in recent years, was 0.217 seconds ahead of the next best non-Kawasaki rider, with his main championship rival Toprak Razgatlioglu fifth overall today.

American Garrett Gerloff was this quickest ahead of Leon Haslam.

Jonathan Rea – P1

“I’m very happy with the bike and the work we did today. We made some quite significant changes to our set-up between session and I felt more comfortable on the bike; probably the most comfortable I have felt all season. I feel relieved in some ways and excited for tomorrow to see what it brings. I was able to keep quite a high-paced rhythm over a long run and just kept getting faster and faster. Normally when you keep the rhythm high in the beginning the tyre drop is quite significant, but I was able to keep the tyre and manage it. Especially at a track like this, where you put a lot of energy into the tyre around the long last corner, I have been quite strong. Great work from all the team and I am looking forward to seeing what happens tomorrow. I feel ready.”

Alex Lowes – P2

“It was not bad for the first day and I felt pretty good on the bike. We had a good test here, maybe a month-and-a-half ago. At this track on our bike it seems to be pretty good. The bike is stable and it is fun to ride it here. I still need to check of I can ride in the races here. We have made a good start to this weekend but now I am going to the Clinica for checks and then I will see how the hand feels in the morning. Today was good and my hand feels better than it did a week ago, but it has been very boring sitting for a few days with a cast on!”

Garrett Gerloff – P3

“It was a good day. I am really enjoying the track and the new surface they put down, as there is a lot more grip especially with high temperatures. Last year it was very hot during all the races, which made it very difficult to find grip. But this time, the Yamaha R1 feels good. I thought that, thanks to the new surface, there would be less bumps, but the track feels as bumpy as before to be honest. At least, there is more grip when you hit the bumps, and the bike is not as affected by them as before, which is positive. I feel good, and the goal is to have a solid qualifying session and a good start in both races in order to stay close to the top guys. I ran laps both on the Pirelli SC0 tyre and on the 415 tyre: they feel very similar and I believe that the difference between them will only show in the last laps.”

Leon Haslam – P4

“We went into this weekend with quite a different approach in terms of the chassis. So losing time this morning wasn’t ideal, but it was my fault, I was going that little bit too fast and hit the white line. The boys did a fantastic job to basically build a new bike for FP2. We stuck with the hard tyre throughout that session, and so I was really surprised we finished P3. To be honest, the times feel quite comfortable and although we have work to do in certain areas, I admit I was surprised to end up in that position today. As for tyres, I think I can make the harder solutions work better and I don’t seem to get the advantage that some riders find with the “X” solution. It’s a lot about the riding here too though, considering the kind of track it is, so a combination of things come into play. Hopefully with our new approach we can be a little bit more consistent both in practice and the races too.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P5

“It was difficult, because I have a little bit of a “cold” again, but we try a good set-up for the race. Not easy for me to try the long run, but result was not bad! We improved the bike again this afternoon, a big step compared to last year and new asphalt has more grip, but we will see what is possible in the race. Today we worked just for the race consistency, and not try to focus on the lap time this afternoon – we are not looking at the position today. I say again, not bad but we will see tomorrow.”

WSBK Portimao Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m41.466 2 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.191 3 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +0.217 4 L. Haslam Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.250 5 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.283 6 L. Baz Ducati Panigale V4 R +0.294 7 S. Redding Ducati Panigale V4 R +0.520 8 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R +0.633 9 A. Bautista Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.649 10 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.706 11 M. Van Der Mark BMW M 1000 RR +0.858 12 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4 R +1.179 13 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.310 14 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.387 15 E. Laverty BMW M 1000 RR +1.691 16 J. Folger BMW M 1000 RR +1.855 17 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +2.400 18 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +2.471 19 S. Cavalieri Ducati Panigale V4 R +2.847 20 T. Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.886 21 G. Ruiu BMW M 1000 RR +3.002 22 L. Cresson Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.309 23 L. Epis Kawasaki ZX-10RR +4.032

WSSP

The last of the triple headers for the FIM Supersport World Championship got underway at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve for the Motul Portuguese Round, with Spanish rider Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) breaking the all-time lap record for the Portuguese venue in the morning Free Practice 1 session, and that was good enough to set the fastest time of the day.

Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) was second quickest after a strong day for the Frenchman; Cluzel topping Free Practice 2 in the afternoon while finishing second in FP1. Cluzel’s former team-mate, Federico Caricasulo (Biblion Iberica Yamaha Motoxracing) was third on Friday, his best time coming in the morning session.

Championship leader Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) was fourth after initially finishing eighth in the opening session, before responding in FP2 with the second fastest time in the afternoon. His nearest rival in the Championship, Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), was directly behind him in fifth place with Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Corse Clienti) rounding out the top six after bouncing back from technical issues in FP1.

Australian youngster Billy van Eerde was 30th on Friday, four-seconds off that new lap record set by Gonzalez.

WSSP Portimao Friday Combined Times

Pos No. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Gonzalez Yamaha YZF R6 1m44.188 2 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +0.170 3 F. Caricasulo Yamaha YZF R6 +0.341 4 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 +0.405 5 S. Odendaal Yamaha YZF R6 +0.430 6 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 675 +0.633 7 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.766 8 P. Oettl Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.768 9 R. De Rosa Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.792 10 R. Krummenacher Yamaha YZF R6 +1.050 11 Y. Montella Yamaha YZF R6 +1.052 12 P. Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +1.193 13 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +1.378 14 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.398 15 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.661 16 C. Bergman Yamaha YZF R6 +1.665 17 D. Sanchis Martinez Yamaha YZF R6 +1.681 18 K. Manfredi Yamaha YZF R6 +1.908 19 H. Soomer Yamaha YZF R6 +1.912 20 F. Fuligni Yamaha YZF R6 +1.998 21 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +2.138 22 L. Taccini Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.153 23 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +2.271 24 V. Takala Yamaha YZF R6 +2.618 25 M. Herrera Yamaha YZF R6 +2.724 26 G. Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF R6 +2.786 27 A. Viu Yamaha YZF R6 +2.838 28 S. Frossard Yamaha YZF R6 +3.025 29 L. Montella Yamaha YZF R6 +3.594 30 B. Van Eerde Yamaha YZF R6 +4.004 31 P. Romero Barbosa Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.561 32 E. Montero Huerta Yamaha YZF R6 +4.685 33 S. Kawasaki Kawasaki ZX-6R +5.054

WSSP300

Tom Booth-Amos topped both timesheets for the 30-minute Friday practice sessions with a 1’56.273s, posted in the morning Free Practice 1 session, the fastest time of the day by just 0.009s ahead of Championship leader Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki). Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) was in third place, 0.010s off top spot, in a very tight top three after both sessions.

The top six times in the combined classification came from FP1 with Uruguayan rider Facundo Llambias (Machado CAME SBK) in fourth after another strong showing from the first rider from Uruguay to compete in WorldSSP300. Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) was the second MTM Kawasaki rider in the top six, with reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) completing the top six.

Harry Khouri was 23rd on Friday and had a small crash in FP2.

WSSP300 Portimao Friday Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Booth-Amos Kawasaki Ninja 400 1m56.273 2 A. Huertas Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.009 3 I. Iglesias Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.010 4 F. Llambias Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.139 5 K. Meuffels Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.152 6 J. Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.192 7 B. Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.228 8 K. Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.236 9 B. Sofuoglu Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.492 10 J. Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.549 11 G. Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.550 12 S. Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.790 13 Y. Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.792 14 R. Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.861 15 V. Steeman KTM RC 390 R +0.911 16 M. Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.916 17 O. Konig Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.925 18 D. Geiger Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.965 19 A. Coppola Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.969 20 A. Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.043 21 Y. Ruiz Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.164 22 T. Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.172 23 H. Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.201 24 A. Carrasco Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.227 25 S. Markarian Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.404 26 A. Millan Gomez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.504 27 M. Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.586 28 P. Svoboda Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.662 29 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.716 30 J. Gimbert Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.728 31 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.812 32 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.882 33 T. Alonso Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.302 34 F. Palazzi Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.332 35 V. Perez Selfa Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.348 36 A. Frappola Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.501 37 J. Kocourek Kawasaki Ninja 400 +2.907 38 Y. Saiz Marquez Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.171 39 M. Duarte Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.616 40 D. Borges Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.641 41 J. Romero Kawasaki Ninja 400 +4.540 42 I. Offer Kawasaki Ninja 400 +5.886

