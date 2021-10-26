2021 MV Agusta Superveloce Ago

Giacomo Agostini will be honoured by a new limited edition machine from MV Agusta, the Superveloce Ago, celebrating a career encompassing 15 world championships and victory in 311 Grand Prix races.

This new limited edition follows on from the previously released F4 Ago and F3 Ago versions, as an even more exclusive option with only 311 to be made in total. The first 15 are also specially dedicated to his world titles, with an exclusive plate.

Features unique to the Superveloce Ago include a celebratory carbon-fibre plate on the fuel tank leather strap, forged aluminium top-triple with CNC machining. The side panels, fender, lower tail and pillion cover are also all made of carbon-fibre.

Also new is a higher windshield, for a closer resemblance to Ago’s three-cylinder race bikes, while wheels are alloy spoked 3.50 and 5.50 inch units that run a 120/70 front and 180/55 rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II rubber.

Öhlins provide the suspension with a set of NIX 43 mm forks and TTX 36 shock, with preload, compression and rebound adjustability at both ends, while settings are developed for the road and track with specific valving according to MV Agusta. Joining the suspenders is a Öhlins steering damper with CNC machined mount.

Also included is the Racing Kit, with an Arrow Racing three exit exhaust – two one one side and one on the other – including dedicated ECU and map. Plus the carbon pillion cover, CNC fuel cap, black leather tank strap, bike cover, right-hand side aluminium heel guard, red handgrips and certificate of origin. Other carbon-fibre features include the chain guards as well as internal and external fairings and swingarm panels.

Based on the standard Superveloce, the Ago runs the 798 cc triple-cylinder, outputting up to 151 hp (111 kW) at 13250 rpm with the race kit, as well as 88 Nm of torque. Dual injectors are run per cylinder, with the MVICS 2.1 control system, 50 mm throttle bodies and traction control, torque controls plus up and down quickshifter. Both intake and exhaust valves are titanium.

A slipper clutch is also fitted, alongside the cassette style six-speed constant mesh transmission.

The chassis comprises an ALS steel tubular trellis farme with aluminium alloy swingarm pivot plates and swingarm.

Brembo provides the braking systems, with radial monobloc four-piston calipers on dual 320 mm front rotors, while a dual-piston rear caliper is mated to a 220 mm rotor. Both are backed by Continental MK100 ABS, with rear lift mitigation and cornering functionality.

The dash is a 5.5 colour TFT display, with Bluetooth, GPS and MV Ride App compatibility, with a Mobisat tracker standard. Cruise control is also fitted.

The seat height is a fairly run of the mill 830 mm for a sportsbike, with the Superveloce Ago running a 1380 mm wheelbase, 120 mm of ground clearance and weighting 173 kg dry, which is further reduced to 165 kg with the race kit fitted, including the Arrow exaust. Fuel capacity is 16.5 litres.

Pricing and availability for Australia is yet to be announced.

Engine 798 cc, three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve, “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Compression ratio 13.3:1 Bore x stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm Max. power 108 kW (147 hp) at 13.000 r.p.m. Max power (Race Kit) 111 kW (151 hp) a 13.250 r.p.m.** Max. torque 88 Nm (8.98 kgm) at 10.100 r.p.m. EMS Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors. Engine control unit Eldor Nemo 2.1, throttle body bore 50 mm diameters full ride by wire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion-sensing technology, control of detonation and misfire. Torque control with four maps. Traction Control with eight levels of intervention Electronic quick shift MV EAS 3.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down) Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Frame ALS Steel tubular trellis, Aluminium alloy rear swing arm pivot plates, Aluminium alloy swingarm Fork Öhlins 43 mm Nix USD telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment, 125 mm Shock Progressive Öhlins TTX, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment, 130 mm Front Brake Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brembo radial-type monobloc, with 4 pistons Ø 34 mm Rear Brake Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm, Brembo with 2 pistons – Ø 34 mm ABS Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Wheels Alloy spoke wheel 3.50” x 17”, 5.50” x 17” Tyres 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W), 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W), Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Titanium components Intake and exhaust valves Features Dashboard TFT 5.5”color display – Cruise control Launch control – Bluetooth – GPS – MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, app-controlled engine, rider aids setup – Fuel Cap (with leather strap) – Mobisat tracker – Alcantara rider and passanger seat cover – Spoked wheels – Öhlins steering dumper – Forged upper triple clamp CNC steering damper support Carbon components Upper/lower chain guard, Front/rear mudguard, RH/LH internal / external fairings – Swingarm, protection – Under seat cover Racing Kit Arrow Racing 3 exit exhaust system + ECU with dedicated map – Carbon passenger seat cover with Alcantara pad – CNC fuel cap with “Limited Edition” carbon plate – Black leather tank strap – Bike cover – RH aluminium rider heel guard – Red handgrips – Certificate of origin – Limited Edition Wheelbase 1.380 mm Overall length 2.015 mm Overall width 760 mm Saddle height 830 mm Min. ground clearance 120 mm Trail 99 mm Dry weight 173 kg – 165 kg ** Fuel tank capacity 16.5 l

MV Agusta Superveloce Ago Gallery