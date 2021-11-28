Paris Supercross 2021

The Paris Supercross returned for 2021 and with a simplified track layout to entice some of the leading figures in MXGP as well as a selection of entries from the USA and the AMA Supercross series.

Among the travellers from the United States was Marvin Musquin: the Frenchman was a race winner at Paris-Lille in 2016 and laid his hands on the ‘King’ crown once more in the first edition of the meeting in the modern La Defense Arena in 2017.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old is one of KTM’s longest-serving racers, having joined the factory squad during 2009. In the 2021 edition of Europe’s most popular annual SX event, Musquin set his speed from the outset and aced the Superpole.

He controlled the first two sprints and faced some opposition from Justin Brayton in the third but took his KTM 450 SX-F to a 1-1-1 streak to earn the plaudits ahead of Cedric Soubeyras wjhile Brayton rounded out the podium.

Marvin Musquin – King of Paris 2021

“King of Paris 2021; that was obviously the goal and I came here well prepared as we are getting closer to the new supercross season in January. This event is always a good training for me although it was different this year as the track had no whoops. It was fun anyway and the soil was choppy: it was still challenging. I wanted to get holeshots, be at the front and keep pushing to the end. I’m happy. It was a one-day format this time but I enjoyed it and went 1-2 with my buddy Cedric Soubeyras: two Frenchies! That was pretty amazing.”

Aussie legend Chad Reed acquitted himself extraordinarily well for a 39-year-old semi retired racer. Chad rode a KTM to fifth overall on the back of 6-5-7 results.

Tony Cairoli, fresh after pulling the curtain on his full-time eighteen-year Grand Prix career and a rapturous reception at the EICMA show in Milan, decided to attempt Paris after initially entering the race back in 2011. The Sicilian improved through the afternoon. A small crash at the start of the first Sprint meant he was 17th but he clocked 6th and then a decent 3rd in the final race to rank 7th overall; two places behind Chad Reed who also rode a KTM 450 SX-F.

Tony Cairoli

“It was a nice event. I wasn’t really that well prepared for supercross with MXGP finishing so late and didn’t have the best rhythm in the first sessions but found more flow in Main Events and reached the top three by the end. It was nice to way the season and with this experience.”

It was a night that Romain Febvre would like to forget. The MXGP runner-up had a big crash which resulted in a broken tib and fib for the 29-year-old Frenchman.

In the 250 ranks American Kyle Peters scooped the pool ahead of new MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux and Calvin Fonvieille.

King of Paris 2021 Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike S1 S2 S3 Points 1 Marvin Musquin FRA KTM 1 1 1 3 2 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Husqvarna 3 2 2 7 3 Justin Brayton USA Honda 2 3 4 9 4 Justin Bogle USA Suzuki 4 4 5 13 5 Chad Reed AUS KTM 6 5 7 18 6 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha 9 7 9 25 7 Antonio Cairoli ITA KTM 17 6 3 26 8 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha 12 11 6 29 9 Greg Aranda FRA KTM 7 8 15 30 10 Dylan Wright CAN Honda 8 15 8 31 11 Alex Martin USA Yamaha 13 9 10 32 12 Anthony Bourdon FRA GASGAAS 11 13 11 35 13 Josh Hill USA Yamaha 14 12 12 38 14 Alessandro Lupino ITA KTM 15 10 14 39 15 Adrien Escoffier FRA Honda 16 14 13 43

Prince of Paris 2021 Results