2021 Pro Motocross Championship

Round 8 – Unadilla

Images by Jeff Kardas

The final, five-round run to crown a pair of champions kicked off with Round 8 and the Circle K Unadilla National, which signified the anticipated return of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to Central New York’s iconic Unadilla MX. The world’s best racers were challenged all afternoon long on the legendary circuit, which was regarded as the toughest track of the 2021 season thus far. In the end, Team Honda HRC left the field seeing red as they swept the overall victories across both the 450 Class and 250 Class.

After a bit of a rough stretch to open the second half of the summer season, Ken Roczen bounced back in a big way with perhaps the most dominant outing of 2021 thus far. The German rider was in a class of his own in both 450 Class motos and cruised to a 1-1 sweep for his second win of the season, which also helped him gain valuable points in the ongoing title fight.

In the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence rose to the occasion in Moto 2 with one of the best rides of his young career, where an overdue moto win allowed him to prevail with his second victory of the season. The triumphant effort also paid dividends in the championship standings, as Lawrence closed to within just a handful of points of recapturing the red plate.

2021 AMA Pro Motocross Video Highlights

450 Moto 1

As the gate dropped on the opening 450 Class moto it was Roczen clear ahead of the field exiting the first turn to easily capture the MotoSport.com Holeshot. As the rest of the field jockeyed for position behind him, it was the Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing duo of Aaron Plessinger and Dylan Ferrandis who slotted into second and third. Roczen was able to drop the hammer on the opening lap and took full advantage of the clear track to establish a multi-second lead over Plessinger and Ferrandis, as the lead trio surged out to a significant margin over the remainder of the 40-rider field.

Soon the race became a two-rider affair as both Roczen and Plessinger continued to pull away from Ferrandis. Roczen was comfortable in control of the moto, but Plessinger continually kept him honest by mirroring the lap times. No more than two seconds separated the lead pair through the first half of the moto. Plessinger looked to be faster than Roczen in some places and even showed a wheel a couple times, but the Honda kept him at bay and put a few bike lengths between them.

With 10 minutes remaining in the moto, as he gave chase to Roczen, Plessinger suffered a frightening crash that saw his Yamaha loop out and resulted in heavy impact with the ground. Fortunately, Plessinger was able to get up and walk away under his own power, but it brought what began as a strong start to the afternoon to an abrupt and heartbreaking conclusion.

With the pressure no longer a factor, Roczen rode alone out front and managed a double-digit lead through the remainder of the moto to earn an impressive wire-to-wire win. He took the checkered flag 10.6 seconds ahead of Ferrandis, while Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac followed in a distant third. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin was fourth, with his teammate Cooper Webb fifth.

450 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap 1 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +10.653 3 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +27.755 4 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +43.307 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +48.171 6 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +52.340 7 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +1m05.802 8 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1m12.099 9 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m20.902 10 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m24.494 11 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +1m25.081 12 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1m27.604 13 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F +1m45.929 14 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 +1m50.598 15 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1m53.644 16 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +2m15.754 17 Chris Canning KTM 450 SX-F FE +2m26.575 18 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +2m31.024 19 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +2m31.955 20 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +2m41.159 21 Tyler Stepek KAW KX450 14 Laps 22 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F +17.690 23 William Clason KAW KX450 +29.706 24 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +54.815 25 Cody Groves YAM YZ 450F +1m00.213 26 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +1m05.346 27 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m06.897 28 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1m08.459 29 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1m10.444 30 Dominique Thury YAM YZ 450F +1m28.674 31 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +1m42.001 32 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m44.320 33 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1m57.356 34 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F FE +2m01.727 35 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 36 Brandon Gregoire YAM YZ 450F +1m20.843 37 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R +2m09.990 38 Aaron Plessinger YAM YZ 450F 8 Laps 39 Brock Papi KAW KX450 4 Laps 40 Felix Lopez KAW KX450 2 Laps

450 Moto 2

The second and deciding moto began with Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton out front with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Webb, Ferrandis and Roczen. As Sexton looked to take advantage of his position at the front of the field Roczen was incredibly aggressive and made passes on both Ferrandis and Webb to surge up into second behind his teammate. Shortly thereafter Ferrandis put the pressure on Webb for third and successfully moved into podium position.

As the points leader took over control of third, the Hondas out front had built a lead of more than five seconds. Sexton showed impressive pace to maintain a lead of about a second over Roczen, but the German bided his time and waited for the race to come to him. As the moto reached its opening 10 minutes Roczen pulled the trigger and went on the attack. An impressive outside move allowed Roczen to make quick, easy work of his teammate. From there he cemented his control of the moto with one of his fastest laps of the race.

Sexton kept Roczen honest and was within reach as the moto reached its halfway point, but Roczen responded to open up his biggest lead of the moto. The German never looked back and put the finishing touches on one of the most dominant outings of his career. He wrapped up a sweep of the motos by six seconds over Sexton, while Ferrandis withstood a persistent threat from his fellow Frenchman Musquin to finish third.

450 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Gap 1 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +06.063 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +26.121 4 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +35.498 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +44.653 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +50.795 7 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +1m03.934 8 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1m23.157 9 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1m33.668 10 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1m42.458 11 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 +2m11.718 12 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +2m24.302 13 Chris Canning KTM 450 SX-F FE +2m29.310 14 Tyler Stepek KAW KX450 +2m31.721 15 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 14 Laps 16 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +04.247 17 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +08.083 18 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +11.036 19 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +16.336 20 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +31.085 21 William Clason KAW KX450 +35.747 22 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F +37.752 23 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1m21.045 24 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m37.011 25 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +1m54.031 26 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +1m54.178 27 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +1m57.160 28 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F FE +2m09.374 29 Brandon Gregoire YAM YZ 450F +2m16.660 30 Felix Lopez KAW KX450 13 Laps 31 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 +2m20.516 32 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +2m52.343 33 Jonah Geistler KTM 450 SX-F +3m01.117 34 Thomas Lanphear HQV FC450 +4m46.134 35 Cody Groves YAM YZ 450F 6 Laps 36 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 3 Laps 37 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 2 Laps 38 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F FE +33.027 39 Brock Papi KAW KX450 +1m12.750 40 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R DNF

450 Overall

It’s the second 1-1 effort for Roczen this season and signifies the 20th victory of his career, which moves him into a tie with James Stewart for sixth on the all-time wins list. It’s also the second straight victory for Roczen at Unadilla, where he won the last time the championship visited during the 2019 season.

“This was unreal,” exclaimed Roczen, who won earlier this season at Thunder Valley. “I just felt like I got into the zone today. The track was brutal, and it was easy to make a mistake, but I was able to find great lines and ride really consistent. The crowd was awesome today. They were so passionate and really kept me going. I just want to thank everyone for their support and my team for all the hard work.”

Ferrandis finished in the runner-up spot (2-3) for his eighth podium result this season, which effectively minimized the damage done in the championship standings. Musquin captured his first podium result of the season in third (4-4) to complete an overall podium composed entirely of international competitors.

“I came here to win, but Ken (Roczen) was way too strong today,” said Ferrandis. “It’s fine. Second overall is still good. I lost some points in the championship, but there’s four rounds to go. We’ll see. I think we got the maximum today out of myself and the bike. Ken was just better. We’ll come back and try to be on the top step (of the podium).”

Roczen gained eight points on Ferrandis in the 450 Class standings, and now 39 points sit between them with four rounds remaining. Tomac, who finished fourth (3-7), is third, 62 points out of the lead.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Ken Roczen 1 1 50 2 Dylan Ferrandis 2 3 42 3 Marvin Musquin 4 4 36 4 Eli Tomac 3 7 34 5 Chase Sexton 11 2 32 6 Cooper Webb 5 5 32 7 Christian Craig 7 6 29 8 Max Anstie 8 9 25 9 Justin Bogle 9 12 21 10 Coty Schock 12 10 20 11 Dean Wilson 15 8 19 12 Ryan Surratt 14 11 17 13 Joseph Savatgy 6 20 16 14 Chris Canning 17 13 12 15 Brandon Hartranft 10 37 11 16 Jeremy Hand 16 16 10 17 Jace Kessler 13 22 8 18 Tyler Stepek 21 14 7 19 Justin Rodbell 18 17 7 20 Ben LaMay 22 15 6 21 Jacob Runkles 19 18 5 22 Jeremy Smith 24 19 2 23 Scott Meshey 20 25 1 24 William Clason 23 21 0 25 Ricci Randanella 27 24 0 26 Bryce Backaus 29 23 0 27 Nathen LaPorte 26 26 0 28 Matthew Hubert 28 27 0 29 Cody Groves 25 35 0 30 Nicolas Rolando 34 28 0 31 Bryce Hansen 31 32 0 32 Brandon Gregoire 36 29 0 33 Bryton Carroll 33 36 0 34 Felix Lopez 40 30 0 35 Trevor Schmidt 32 38 0 36 Rody Schroyer 37 40 0 37 Brock Papi 39 39 0 38 Dominique Thury 30 0 39 Cory Carsten 31 0 40 Jonah Geistler 33 0 41 Thomas Lanphear 34 0 42 Robert Piazza 35 0 43 Aaron Plessinger 38 0

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 8 of 12)

Pos Rider Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 345 2 Ken Roczen 306 3 Eli Tomac 283 4 Chase Sexton 270 5 Justin Barcia 239 6 Aaron Plessinger 217 7 Marvin Musquin 213 8 Christian Craig 211 9 Cooper Webb 209 10 Joseph Savatgy 160 11 Adam Cianciarulo 147 12 Max Anstie 126 13 Dean Wilson 121 14 Justin Bogle 107 15 Brandon Hartranft 96 16 Coty Schock 78 17 Fredrik Noren 58 18 Chris Canning 40 19 Justin Rodbell 40 20 Ryan Surratt 39 21 Zachary Osborne 33 22 Ben LaMay 33 23 Jason Anderson 29 24 Jeremy Hand 19 25 Tyler Stepek 18 26 Scott Meshey 12 27 Jacob Runkles 10 28 Phillip Nicoletti 9 29 Jace Kessler 8 30 Alessandro Lupino 8 31 Ryan Sipes 8 32 Tyler Medaglia 6 33 William Clason 5 34 Curren Thurman 4 35 Alex Ray 4 36 Carson Brown 3 37 Mitchell Falk 3 38 Cody Groves 3 39 Robert Piazza 3 40 Kyle Chisholm 2 41 Jeremy Smith 2 42 Jacob Hayes 2 43 Bryce Backaus 1 44 Hunter Schlosser 0 45 Bryce Hansen 0 46 Cole Thompson 0 47 Nathan Augustin 0 48 Matthew Hubert 0 49 Brian Borghesani 0 50 Ricci Randanella 0 51 Nicolas Rolando 0 52 Bryson Gardner 0 53 Bryton Carroll 0

250 Moto 1

The opening 250 Class moto saw championship point leader Justin Cooper emerge with the MotoSport.com Holeshot aboard his Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing machine just ahead of Lawrence, Cooper’s championship rival, and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Jeremy Martin, who brought a two-race win streak into Unadilla. Lawrence applied heavy pressure on Cooper on the opening lap and looked for a way around, but to no avail. Instead, Cooper withstood the challenge and put a few bike lengths on the field, as Martin looked to close in from third.

The field stabilized about 10 minutes into the moto, but the lead trio were closer than ever with less than two seconds between them. Lawrence appeared to be the fastest of the leaders and once again went on the attack. The top two riders in the championship put on a show as they went to battle for control of the race, which allowed them to drop Martin in third, but Cooper was able to respond to the challenge again. As they reached the halfway point of the moto the leaders settled into their positions, where Cooper managed a multi-second advantage over Lawrence as Martin continued to give chase from third.

Cooper was able to pick up the pace over the second half of the moto and pulled away from Lawrence to establish a lead of more than five seconds. He continued to charge through to the finish and capped off a wire-to-wire victory by 3.3 seconds over Lawrence, with Martin third, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire fourth, and Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence fifth.

250 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +03.306 3 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F +11.756 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +34.549 5 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +37.176 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +44.201 7 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +44.345 8 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +59.693 9 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m00.787 10 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1m06.769 11 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +1m16.027 12 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m17.672 13 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1m25.761 14 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m29.489 15 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m30.068 16 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m54.320 17 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +2m05.210 18 Alex Martin YAM YZ 250F +2m17.726 19 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +2m41.673 20 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F 14 Laps 21 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +07.026 22 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +21.969 23 Vincent Luhovey KTM 250 SX-F +26.100 24 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F +29.911 25 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +37.653 26 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +38.034 27 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +59.334 28 Luke Renzland HQV TC125 +1m00.988 29 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m05.658 30 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F +1m19.490 31 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250F +1m26.123 32 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +2m30.863 33 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R 13 Laps 34 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +12.298 35 Stephen Hooker KTM 250 SX-F +37.562 36 Derek Kelley GAS MC250F 10 Laps 37 Ramyller Alves GAS MC250F 8 Laps 38 Hunter Calle YAM YZ 250F +5m12.687 39 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 3 Laps 40 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +21.938

250 Moto 2

As they field charged through the first turn to start Moto 2 it was Cooper who wrapped up each of the day’s MotoSport.com Holeshots, with Martin in tow. Behind them, Jett Lawrence and Hampshire duked it out for third. Martin didn’t waste any time trying to put the pressure on his teammate as the Yamaha-mounted riders went bar-to-bar on multiple occasions on the opening lap. Cooper held him off as Lawrence closed in to make it a three-way fight.

Martin’s persistence paid off five minutes into the moto when he took advantage of a slight bobble by Cooper to take over the lead. Lawrence then proceeded to follow his way into second, but only briefly, as Cooper responded and reclaimed second. Meanwhile, Martin moved out to a lead of nearly two seconds. A lap later Lawrence found his way back onto Cooper’s rear fender and seized the moment to make the pass once again for second. The Australian then set his sights on Martin for the lead.

As Lawrence continued his pursuit of Martin out front, Cooper was facing additional pressure from behind, this time from Hampshire. The Husqvarna rider needed a couple tries, but soon dropped Cooper outside the top three. Not long after that, Lawrence’s path to the front was complete with a decisive pass on Martin just before the halfway point of the moto.

Once out front, Lawrence was able to sprint away from his rivals and quickly built a lead of more than five seconds. He maintained that advantage through to the finish to earn his first moto win since RedBud, taking the checkered flag 3.6 seconds ahead of Martin, with Hampshire in third and Cooper a distant fourth.

250 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 15 Laps 2 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F +03.607 3 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +49.005 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +1m11.190 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m19.107 6 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +1m23.931 7 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m26.681 8 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1m35.334 9 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m47.001 10 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m47.336 11 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +2m00.583 12 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +2m10.123 13 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2m15.491 14 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +2m23.075 15 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +2m23.722 16 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +2m38.266 17 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 18 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +02.305 19 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +02.549 20 Luke Renzland HQV TC125 +16.751 21 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +19.565 22 Vincent Luhovey KTM 250 SX-F +41.225 23 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +43.759 24 Gabe Gutierres YAM YZ 250F +50.178 25 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +1m25.102 26 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +1m33.666 27 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250F +1m44.894 28 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +1m52.814 29 Blaze Cremaldi YAM YZ 250F +2m08.791 30 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 31 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +17.039 32 Hunter Calle YAM YZ 250F +35.590 33 Dennis Gritzmacher KTM 250 SX-F +51.398 34 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F +1m03.348 35 Stephen Hooker KTM 250 SX-F +1m34.325 36 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 11 Laps 37 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 8 Laps 38 Alex Martin YAM YZ 250F 5 Laps 39 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 3 Laps 40 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 1 Laps

250 Overall

The triumph in the second moto vaulted Lawrence to the overall win (2-1), the third of his young career. It ended a three-race drought from the podium and follows up his season-opening victory at Fox Raceway in May.

“I finally got my starts sorted and that helps a lot,” said Lawrence. “The boys (fellow competitors) were hooking, but I got some lines, and they were working. I just felt really good there. It felt like home. I got into a groove and felt so fast. It’s just awesome. My mentality isn’t going to change (for the rest of the season). I’m going to come into these last four rounds trying to do everything I can, because Justin (Cooper) is riding well.”

Cooper finished in the runner-up spot (1-4) to miss out on a win in his home state but has still finished on the overall podium in all eight rounds this season. Martin rounded out the podium in third (3-2).

“I just felt really good in the first moto, but I think we needed to make a bike change for the second moto,” explained Cooper. “The track was a lot rougher than I expected. I just lost my rhythm out there. It was still a positive day. We’ll come out swinging (for the final four rounds) and try to wrap up this championship.”

After eight rounds, just four points separate Cooper and Lawrence in the 250 Class standings. Hunter Lawrence, who finished sixth (5-11), is third, 61 points out of the lead, while Martin sits an additional point back in fourth.

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 2 1 47 2 Justin Cooper 1 4 43 3 Jeremy Martin 3 2 42 4 RJ Hampshire 4 3 38 5 Maximus Vohland 6 5 31 6 Hunter Lawrence 5 11 26 7 Jalek Swoll 8 9 25 8 Levi Kitchen 12 7 23 9 Jarrett Frye 13 8 21 10 Ty Masterpool 11 14 17 11 Carson Mumford 10 15 17 12 Preston Kilroy 16 10 16 13 Austin Forkner 39 6 15 14 Dilan Schwartz 15 12 15 15 Joshua Varize 14 13 15 16 Jo Shimoda 7 36 14 17 Seth Hammaker 9 21 12 18 Garrett Marchbanks 40 16 5 19 Stilez Robertson 17 4 20 Xylian Ramella 24 17 4 21 Christopher Prebula 22 18 3 22 Alex Martin 18 38 3 23 James Harrington 21 19 2 24 Jerry Robin 19 37 2 25 Luke Renzland 28 20 1 26 Vincent Luhovey 23 22 0 27 TJ Uselman 20 26 1 28 Garrett Hoffman 26 23 0 29 Tommy Rios 27 28 0 30 Maxwell Sanford 33 25 0 31 Jared Lesher 31 27 0 32 Joseph Tait 32 30 0 33 Blake Ashley 30 34 0 34 Zack Williams 25 39 0 35 Noah Willbrandt 34 31 0 36 Pierce Brown 29 40 0 37 Hunter Calle 38 32 0 38 Stephen Hooker 35 35 0 39 Gabe Gutierres 24 0 40 Blaze Cremaldi 29 0 41 Dennis Gritzmacher 33 0 42 Derek Kelley 36 0 43 Ramyller Alves 37 0

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 8 of 12)

Pos Rider Points 1 Justin Cooper 324 2 Jett Lawrence 320 3 Hunter Lawrence 263 4 Jeremy Martin 262 5 RJ Hampshire 243 6 Jo Shimoda 192 7 Jalek Swoll 173 8 Colt Nichols 172 9 Michael Mosiman 154 10 Austin Forkner 152 11 Maximus Vohland 151 12 Garrett Marchbanks 146 13 Pierce Brown 126 14 Dilan Schwartz 116 15 Carson Mumford 110 16 Jarrett Frye 105 17 Stilez Robertson 90 18 Ty Masterpool 84 19 Joshua Varize 56 20 Nathanael Thrasher 52 21 Levi Kitchen 37 22 Ramyller Alves 31 23 Derek Kelley 25 24 Seth Hammaker 22 25 Alex Martin 19 26 Preston Kilroy 16 27 Brandon Scharer 13 28 Kailub Russell 11 29 Derek Drake 9 30 Xylian Ramella 8 31 Christopher Prebula 7 32 James Harrington 7 33 Cameron Mcadoo 6 34 Grant Harlan 6 35 Zack Williams 5 36 Jace Kessler 5 37 Jerry Robin 4 38 Jesse Flock 3 39 Max Miller 3 40 Jake Pinhancos 2 41 Dominique Thury 2 42 Gared Steinke 1 43 TJ Uselman 1 44 Garrett Hoffman 1 45 Luke Renzland 1 46 Joseph Tait 0 47 Gabe Gutierres 0 48 Vincent Luhovey 0 49 Levi Newby 0 50 Tre Fierro 0 51 Kaeden Amerine 0 52 Ryder Floyd 0 53 Kyle Greeson 0

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will continue next weekend with a visit to Southern Maryland, in the shadow of the nation’s capital of Washington D.C., where Mechanicsville’s famed Budds Creek Motocross Park will host Round 9 of the championship and the Circle K Budds Creek National.