2021 Pro Motocross Championship

Round 9 – Budds Creek

Images by Jeff Kardas

Nestled in the shadow of the nation’s capital of Washington D.C., Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park served as the site of the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

Intermittent cloud cover was complemented by humid conditions for the Circle K Budds Creek National, as a fierce battle for victory unfolded in the 450 Class and required a tie-breaker to determine a winner. In the end, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis prevailed over Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen for the Frenchman’s fifth win of the summer.

In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Jeremy Martin relied on an emphatic win in the final moto to capture his class-leading third victory of the season by a single point over Jett Lawrence. The Aussie youngster closed to within three-points of championship leader Justin Cooper.

2021 AMA Pro Motocross Video Highlights

450 Moto 1

The first 450 Class moto got underway with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Roczen in hot pursuit. Known as one of the best opening-lap riders in the world, Roczen put the hammer down immediately and made a quick pass on Tomac for second and then fought his way into the lead around Webb a short time later. By the completion of the first circuit, Roczen was already more than a second clear of the field.

As Roczen continued to inch away, Webb and Tomac battled it out for second, which allowed Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Ferrandis, the championship leader, to join the mix. A determined Tomac saw several pass attempts thwarted by Webb, but he eventually made the move. However, a hard charge by Sexton saw the Honda rider get by both Webb and Tomac on the same lap to vault from fourth to second and put Honda 1-2 in the running order.

The Honda duo continued to put distance over the rest of the field as Tomac started to lose ground to Ferrandis in fourth. The Frenchman got into a rhythm and soon found himself within a few bike lengths of the Kawasaki, at which point he went on the attack and made an impressive pass to take control of third. Back out front, Sexton started to chip away at his deficit to Roczen and closed to within a few seconds of the lead, while Ferrandis continued to log the fastest laps on the track.

With less than five minutes remaining in the moto, the top three ran within five seconds of one another, with Ferrandis consistently the fastest of the trio. As the race clock ticked to under a minute remaining, Ferrandis closed in on Sexton for third and took advantage of a lapped rider to make the pass happen with relative ease. With two laps to go, four seconds separated the championship rivals. Ferrandis took huge chunks out of his deficit and closed to within striking distance on the final lap, and even had a shot at stealing the win as they navigated the final section, but Roczen held on to take the moto win by three tenths of a second. Sexton finished a distant third, with Tomac fourth and Webb fifth. The torrid pace by Roczen and Ferrandis saw them lap through 11th place.

450 Moto 1 Results

Pos RIDER BIKE Time/Gap 1 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 19 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +00.384 3 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +10.199 4 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +34.270 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +51.467 6 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +58.364 7 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1:01.959 8 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1:08.416 9 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1:09.375 10 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:22.941 11 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 18 Laps 12 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +06.485 13 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +18.643 14 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +25.797 15 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +29.709 16 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE +42.656 17 William Clason KAW KX450 +44.955 18 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +49.718 19 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F +52.709 20 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 +1m05.589 21 Dawson Ryker YAM YZ 450F +1m15.992 22 Cody Groves YAM YZ 450F +1m23.182 23 Chris Canning KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m24.377 24 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m29.834 25 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1m36.940 26 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m49.305 27 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1m53.994 28 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F FE 17 Laps 29 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +22.821 30 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 +50.482 31 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1m03.412 32 Lane Shaw KTM 450 SX-F +1m07.692 33 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F +1m55.096 34 Austin Cozadd YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 35 Tyler Stepek KAW KX450 12 Laps 36 Aaron Plessinger YAM YZ 450F 11 Laps 37 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 38 Kenneth Venarchick KTM 450 SX-F FE +01.912 39 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 6 Laps 40 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 5 Laps

450 Moto 2

The German picked up where he left off to start the second moto by racing to the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Webb, Ferrandis, and Sexton.

With no one ahead of him Roczen put his head down and sprinted away on the opening lap to a lead of just under two seconds. Behind him, Sexton aided his teammate with a pass on Ferrandis, which dropped the Yamaha rider to fourth.

Sexton wasn’t done and he kept the charge going on Webb, easily moving into second to put the Honda riders once again at the head of the pack. Ferrandis responded as well and made the pass on Webb for third, while Tomac dropped Webb to fifth a short time later.

The top four riders on the track ran within a handful of seconds of one another 10 minutes into the moto and things only got tighter from there. As the race reached the halfway point the gap closed to just over two seconds. A bobble by Sexton allowed Ferrandis to move into second and put Sexton into the clutches of Tomac. The Kawasaki rider bided his time but eventually made his move to take over third.

Up front, Ferrandis had Roczen in his sights. They traded fast laps to keep the gap at about a second as they approached the final 10 minutes of the moto, while Tomac lurked in third. A battle for the lead ensued as Ferrandis looked for a way around. After several attempts Ferrandis made the pass happen and seized control of the moto with seven minutes to go.

Once out front, the Frenchman gapped the German and appeared to have the moto in hand. Roczen was able to put in a late charge in the closing laps and got within a few bike lengths of Ferrandis, but the points leader responded, was more efficient navigating lapped traffic, and brought home the moto win by 4.8 seconds at the end.

450 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 18 Laps 2 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +04.847 3 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 +08.743 4 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +32.708 5 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +37.000 6 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +38.944 7 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m07.858 8 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +1m13.075 9 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1m28.956 10 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 +1m35.942 11 Coty Schock HON CRF450R +1m42.677 12 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m59.582 13 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 17 Laps 14 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 +10.642 15 Chris Canning KTM 450 SX-F FE +16.085 16 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +18.489 17 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE +22.229 18 Tyler Stepek KAW KX450 +26.350 19 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 +32.551 20 Cody Groves YAM YZ 450F +39.314 21 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F FE +57.691 22 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +1m02.276 23 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +1m20.701 24 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F +1m23.637 25 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m29.015 26 William Clason KAW KX450 +1m30.348 27 James Harrington KTM 450 SX-F +1m30.678 28 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1m44.527 29 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 16 Laps 30 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +24.870 31 Dustin Jensen YAM YZ 450F +30.307 32 Lane Shaw KTM 450 SX-F +45.626 33 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 +49.802 34 Austin Cozadd YAM YZ 450F +1m30.329 35 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE 12 Laps 36 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 37 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F 5 Laps 38 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +04.303 39 Kenneth Venarchick KTM 450 SX-F FE 1 Laps 40 Dawson Ryker YAM YZ 450F DNF

450 Overall

With identical moto scores, Ferrandis (2-1) and Roczen (1-2) ended the day tied atop the overall classification. However, by virtue of his better result in the second moto Ferrandis earned the tiebreaker to earn his fifth win of the season. Tomac completed the overall podium in third (4-3).

“Last weekend I got beat so bad, so we made some changes this week and came back better (today),” said Ferrandis. “The bike was so good, I could do whatever I wanted. I was glad to get my pace back and in the second moto I was able to catch Kenny (Roczen) and battle for the win. It was fun, but it’s always the most fun when you win.”

With equal points for the afternoon, Ferrandis’ lead over Roczen in the 450 Class standings remains at 39 points with three rounds remaining. Tomac remains third, 71 out of the lead.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 POINTS 1 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F 2 1 47 2 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 1 2 47 3 Eli Tomac KAW KX450 4 3 38 4 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 3 4 38 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 6 31 6 Joseph Savatgy KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 7 29 7 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 10 5 27 8 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE 8 9 25 9 Coty Schock HON CRF450R 7 11 24 10 Max Anstie SUZ RMZ 450 9 10 23 11 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 11 13 18 12 Justin Rodbell KAW KX450 12 14 16 13 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 15 12 15 14 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 40 8 13 15 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 13 16 13 16 Justin Bogle KTM 450 SX-F FE 14 17 11 17 Chris Canning KTM 450 SX-F FE 23 15 6 18 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 RE 16 35 5 19 William Clason KAW KX450 17 26 4 20 Tyler Stepek KAW KX450 35 18 3 21 Ryan Surratt HQV FC450 20 19 3 22 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 18 22 3 23 Ben LaMay KTM 450 SX-F 19 36 2 24 Cody Groves YAM YZ 450F 22 20 1 25 Nicolas Rolando KTM 450 SX-F FE 24 21 0 26 Bryce Backaus YAM YZ 450F 27 24 0 27 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 29 23 0 28 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F FE 28 25 0 29 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 25 28 0 30 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 26 29 0 31 Dawson Ryker YAM YZ 450F 21 40 0 32 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 450 30 33 0 33 Lane Shaw KTM 450 SX-F 32 32 0 34 Austin Cozadd YAM YZ 450F 34 34 0 35 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 39 30 0 36 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 31 38 0 37 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F 33 37 0 38 Kenneth Venarchick KTM 450 SX-F FE 38 39 0 39 James Harrington KTM 450 SX-F 27 0 40 Dustin Jensen YAM YZ 450F 31 0 41 Aaron Plessinger YAM YZ 450F 36 0 42 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F 37 0

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 9 of 12)

Pos Rider` Points 1 Dylan Ferrandis 392 2 Ken Roczen 353 3 Eli Tomac 321 4 Chase Sexton 308 5 Marvin Musquin 240 6 Cooper Webb 240 7 Justin Barcia 239 8 Christian Craig 224 9 Aaron Plessinger 217 10 Joseph Savatgy 189 11 Max Anstie 149 12 Adam Cianciarulo 147 13 Dean Wilson 146 14 Justin Bogle 118 15 Brandon Hartranft 111 16 Coty Schock 102 17 Fredrik Noren 58 18 Justin Rodbell 56 19 Chris Canning 46 20 Ryan Surratt 42 21 Ben LaMay 35 22 Zachary Osborne 33 23 Jason Anderson 29 24 Jacob Runkles 23 25 Jeremy Hand 22 26 Tyler Stepek 21 27 Kyle Chisholm 20 28 Scott Meshey 17 29 Phillip Nicoletti 9 30 William Clason 9 31 Jace Kessler 8 32 Alessandro Lupino 8 33 Ryan Sipes 8 34 Tyler Medaglia 6 35 Curren Thurman 4 36 Alex Ray 4 37 Cody Groves 4 38 Carson Brown 3 39 Mitchell Falk 3 40 Robert Piazza 3 41 Jeremy Smith 2 42 Jacob Hayes 2 43 Bryce Backaus 1 44 Hunter Schlosser 0 45 Nicolas Rolando 0 46 Dawson Ryker 0 47 Bryce Hansen 0 48 Cole Thompson 0 49 Nathan Augustin 0 50 Matthew Hubert 0 51 Brian Borghesani 0 52 Ricci Randanella 0 53 Bryson Gardner 0

250 Moto 1

The first gate drop of the 250 Class saw the 40-rider field funnel into the first turn, from which Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, the championship leader, emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner. The clear track paid big dividends for Cooper as he was able to sprint out to an early lead while Swoll and Forkner duked it out for second. Cooper completed the opening lap with a three-second advantage, while Forkner made the pass and settled into second.

As Cooper and Forkner continued to lead the way, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire was on a march forward. After starting fifth, Hampshire made a pass for fourth and then worked his way around teammate Swoll to take control of third. Hampshire then set his sights on Forkner. As he gave pursuit, Hampshire encountered misfortune and lost several positions, which moved Swoll back up to third, but under heavy pressure from Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence. The Australian rider was patient and made the pass for third.

With 10 minutes left in the moto the battle for second heated up between Forkner and Lawrence, who was the fastest rider on the track at this stage of the race. As they navigated through lapped traffic Lawrence benefitted from a rider who crashed right in front of Forkner and forced the Kawasaki rider off-line, which allowed Lawreance to take over the position unchallenged. Cooper and Lawrence, the top two riders in the championship, were then separated by 5.4 seconds with six minutes to go.

Cooper responded to Lawrence’s charge from second and picked up the pace in the closing stages of the moto to maintain his advantage. He easily finished off a wire-to-wire victory and secured his fifth moto win of the season by 5.3 seconds over Lawrence while Martin followed with a quiet third-place effort, with Forkner fourth and Swoll fifth.

250 Moto 1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 18 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +05.335 3 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F +14.094 4 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +21.164 5 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +26.758 6 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +27.415 7 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +28.201 8 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +41.170 9 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +47.282 10 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +49.129 11 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +51.789 12 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m02.364 13 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1m04.686 14 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1m08.456 15 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m14.544 16 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m21.152 17 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m26.079 18 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 +1m50.690 19 Kaeden Amerine YAM YZ 250F +1m52.993 20 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +1m57.508 21 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 17 Laps 22 Vincent Luhovey KTM 250 SX-F +03.596 23 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +23.080 24 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +24.879 25 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +30.003 26 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +34.064 27 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +55.218 28 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F +1m00.574 29 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +1m25.218 30 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 16 Laps 31 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +09.851 32 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +36.108 33 Levi Newby HQV FC250 +50.388 34 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 35 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F 11 Laps 36 Jeffrey Walker KTM 250 SX-F 10 Laps 37 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250F +1m33.713 38 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F 8 Laps 39 Luke Renzland HQV TC125 7 Laps 40 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F 6 Laps

250 Moto 2

The second moto roared out the gate with Martin leading the way with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Lawrence in second, as Cooper navigated his way into the top five.

With no one in front of them, Martin and Lawrence quickly moved out to a lead of more than four seconds on the rest of the field, with about two seconds separating the top two.

As the lead pair settled in, the attention shifted to Cooper as he looked to move up the running order. He gave chase to Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence from fifth, as both riders looked to track down AEO GASGAS’ Ty Masterpool in third. Masterpool then went down, which allowed Lawrence to assume third and Cooper fourth. That was ultimately the last change for position amongst the top five.

Martin was dominant en route to his sixth moto win of the season with a wire-to-wire effort. He took the checkered flag 8.8 seconds ahead of Jett Lawrence in second with Hunter Lawrence third, followed by Cooper in fourth.

250 Moto 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F 18 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +08.846 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +28.539 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +45.142 5 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +48.889 6 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +51.551 7 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +53.348 8 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m04.984 9 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F +1m14.772 10 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F +1m22.105 11 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m24.895 12 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R +1m28.969 13 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m37.754 14 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m42.907 15 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 17 Laps 16 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +01.269 17 Kaeden Amerine YAM YZ 250F +13.279 18 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +27.658 19 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F +34.926 20 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +37.603 21 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +55.357 22 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F +1m04.835 23 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +1m33.546 24 Jeffrey Walker KTM 250 SX-F +1m41.631 25 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250F +1m43.707 26 Levi Newby HQV FC250 +1m48.246 27 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F +1m54.343 28 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 16 Laps 29 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F +00.657 30 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +24.791 31 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F +36.461 32 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +43.947 33 Dennis Gritzmacher KTM 250 SX-F +56.854 34 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +1m04.799 35 Stephen Hooker KTM 250 SX-F +1m06.596 36 Vincent Luhovey KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 37 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 38 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 9 Laps 39 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 8 Laps 40 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F 7 Laps

250 Overall

By virtue of his second-moto win, Martin surged to the top of the overall classification with 3-1 moto finishes. It signified the 20th victory of his career, which moves him into a tie with Steve Lamson for fourth on the all-time wins list.

“It was a hot one today,” said Martin. “I think I’m able to dig deep because as a kid I had to do chores on my parent’s track (Spring Creek MX Park), so I think I’m used to the heat. My team had the bike dialed in, it was just on rails out there. I haven’t been that comfortable on the bike in a while and it just feels so good when everything is working perfectly like that.”

Jett Lawrence just missed out on the overall win by a single point but settled for the runner-up spot (2-2) and his sixth podium finish of the season. Cooper was one additional point behind in third (1-4) to keep his unblemished podium streak this season intact at nine rounds.

Lawrence gained a single-point on Cooper in the 250 Class standings, where three-points now separate the championship rivals with three rounds remaining. Martin’s victory moved him up to third, 60 points out of the lead.

“I’m coming off a sickness a few days ago, so I’m just happy to be here to be honest,” said Cooper. “I didn’t have the energy to keep up with those guys today, so I’m pretty satisfied to come away with a podium. We only lost a point in the championship and have three rounds to go, so we need to be ready to fight to the finish.”

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Pos RIDER BIKE M1 M2 Points 1 Jeremy Martin YAM YZ 250F 3 1 45 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 2 44 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 1 4 43 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 6 3 35 5 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 4 5 34 6 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 7 7 28 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 9 6 27 8 Ty Masterpool GAS MC250F 8 9 25 9 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 10 8 24 10 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 5 15 22 11 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 11 11 20 12 Jarrett Frye YAM YZ 250F 14 10 18 13 Carson Mumford HON CRF250R 13 12 17 14 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 12 13 17 15 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 15 14 13 16 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 16 16 10 17 Kaeden Amerine YAM YZ 250F 19 17 6 18 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 17 4 19 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 27 18 3 20 Jerry Robin HQV FC250 18 28 3 21 Devin Simonson YAM YZ 250F 40 19 2 22 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 24 20 1 23 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 20 21 1 24 TJ Uselman GAS MC250F 25 22 0 25 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R 29 23 0 26 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F 28 27 0 27 Jake Pinhancos KTM 250 SX-F 26 31 0 28 Vincent Luhovey KTM 250 SX-F 22 36 0 29 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 21 37 0 30 Levi Newby HQV FC250 33 26 0 31 Jeffrey Walker KTM 250 SX-F 36 24 0 32 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 30 30 0 33 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 23 38 0 34 Jared Lesher YAM YZ 250F 37 25 0 35 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 32 32 0 36 Blake Ashley YAM YZ 250F 38 29 0 37 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 31 39 0 38 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F 34 40 0 39 Dennis Gritzmacher KTM 250 SX-F 33 0 40 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 34 0 41 Xylian Ramella KTM 250 SX-F 35 0 42 Stephen Hooker KTM 250 SX-F 35 0 43 Luke Renzland HQV TC125 39 0

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 9 of 12)

Pos Rider Points 1 Justin Cooper 367 2 Jett Lawrence 364 3 Jeremy Martin 307 4 Hunter Lawrence 298 5 RJ Hampshire 270 6 Jo Shimoda 220 7 Jalek Swoll 195 8 Austin Forkner 186 9 Colt Nichols 172 10 Maximus Vohland 168 11 Michael Mosiman 154 12 Garrett Marchbanks 146 13 Dilan Schwartz 140 14 Carson Mumford 127 15 Pierce Brown 126 16 Jarrett Frye 123 17 Ty Masterpool 109 18 Stilez Robertson 90 19 Joshua Varize 76 20 Nathanael Thrasher 52 21 Levi Kitchen 47 22 Ramyller Alves 31 23 Preston Kilroy 29 24 Seth Hammaker 26 25 Derek Kelley 25 26 Alex Martin 19 27 Brandon Scharer 13 28 Kailub Russell 11 29 Derek Drake 9 30 Xylian Ramella 8 31 Christopher Prebula 7 32 Jerry Robin 7 33 James Harrington 7 34 Cameron Mcadoo 6 35 Kaeden Amerine 6 36 Grant Harlan 6 37 Zack Williams 6 38 Jace Kessler 5 39 Garrett Hoffman 4 40 Jesse Flock 3 41 Max Miller 3 42 Jake Pinhancos 2 43 Devin Simonson 2 44 Dominique Thury 2 45 Tommy Rios 1 46 Gared Steinke 1 47 TJ Uselman 1 48 Luke Renzland 1 49 Joseph Tait 0 50 Gabe Gutierres 0 51 Vincent Luhovey 0 52 Levi Newby 0 53 Tre Fierro 0

Just three rounds remain in the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which will travel to the motorsports mecca of the greater Indianapolis area next Saturday, August 28, for the 10th round of the season and the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National from Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway.