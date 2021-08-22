2021 Pro Motocross Championship
Round 9 – Budds Creek
Images by Jeff Kardas
Nestled in the shadow of the nation’s capital of Washington D.C., Southern Maryland’s Budds Creek Motocross Park served as the site of the ninth round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.
Intermittent cloud cover was complemented by humid conditions for the Circle K Budds Creek National, as a fierce battle for victory unfolded in the 450 Class and required a tie-breaker to determine a winner. In the end, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis prevailed over Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen for the Frenchman’s fifth win of the summer.
In the 250 Class, Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Jeremy Martin relied on an emphatic win in the final moto to capture his class-leading third victory of the season by a single point over Jett Lawrence. The Aussie youngster closed to within three-points of championship leader Justin Cooper.
2021 AMA Pro Motocross Video Highlights
450 Moto 1
The first 450 Class moto got underway with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Roczen in hot pursuit. Known as one of the best opening-lap riders in the world, Roczen put the hammer down immediately and made a quick pass on Tomac for second and then fought his way into the lead around Webb a short time later. By the completion of the first circuit, Roczen was already more than a second clear of the field.
As Roczen continued to inch away, Webb and Tomac battled it out for second, which allowed Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton and Ferrandis, the championship leader, to join the mix. A determined Tomac saw several pass attempts thwarted by Webb, but he eventually made the move. However, a hard charge by Sexton saw the Honda rider get by both Webb and Tomac on the same lap to vault from fourth to second and put Honda 1-2 in the running order.
The Honda duo continued to put distance over the rest of the field as Tomac started to lose ground to Ferrandis in fourth. The Frenchman got into a rhythm and soon found himself within a few bike lengths of the Kawasaki, at which point he went on the attack and made an impressive pass to take control of third. Back out front, Sexton started to chip away at his deficit to Roczen and closed to within a few seconds of the lead, while Ferrandis continued to log the fastest laps on the track.
With less than five minutes remaining in the moto, the top three ran within five seconds of one another, with Ferrandis consistently the fastest of the trio. As the race clock ticked to under a minute remaining, Ferrandis closed in on Sexton for third and took advantage of a lapped rider to make the pass happen with relative ease. With two laps to go, four seconds separated the championship rivals. Ferrandis took huge chunks out of his deficit and closed to within striking distance on the final lap, and even had a shot at stealing the win as they navigated the final section, but Roczen held on to take the moto win by three tenths of a second. Sexton finished a distant third, with Tomac fourth and Webb fifth. The torrid pace by Roczen and Ferrandis saw them lap through 11th place.
450 Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|RIDER
|BIKE
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|19 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+00.384
|3
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+10.199
|4
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|+34.270
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+51.467
|6
|Joseph Savatgy
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+58.364
|7
|Coty Schock
|HON CRF450R
|+1:01.959
|8
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:08.416
|9
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1:09.375
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:22.941
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|18 Laps
|12
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX450
|+06.485
|13
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+18.643
|14
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+25.797
|15
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+29.709
|16
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|+42.656
|17
|William Clason
|KAW KX450
|+44.955
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+49.718
|19
|Ben LaMay
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+52.709
|20
|Ryan Surratt
|HQV FC450
|+1m05.589
|21
|Dawson Ryker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m15.992
|22
|Cody Groves
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m23.182
|23
|Chris Canning
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m24.377
|24
|Nicolas Rolando
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m29.834
|25
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+1m36.940
|26
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|+1m49.305
|27
|Bryce Backaus
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m53.994
|28
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|17 Laps
|29
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|+22.821
|30
|Cory Carsten
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+50.482
|31
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m03.412
|32
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m07.692
|33
|Robert Piazza
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m55.096
|34
|Austin Cozadd
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|35
|Tyler Stepek
|KAW KX450
|12 Laps
|36
|Aaron Plessinger
|YAM YZ 450F
|11 Laps
|37
|Jace Kessler
|YAM YZ 450F
|10 Laps
|38
|Kenneth Venarchick
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+01.912
|39
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|6 Laps
|40
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|5 Laps
450 Moto 2
The German picked up where he left off to start the second moto by racing to the MotoSport.com Holeshot over Webb, Ferrandis, and Sexton.
With no one ahead of him Roczen put his head down and sprinted away on the opening lap to a lead of just under two seconds. Behind him, Sexton aided his teammate with a pass on Ferrandis, which dropped the Yamaha rider to fourth.
Sexton wasn’t done and he kept the charge going on Webb, easily moving into second to put the Honda riders once again at the head of the pack. Ferrandis responded as well and made the pass on Webb for third, while Tomac dropped Webb to fifth a short time later.
The top four riders on the track ran within a handful of seconds of one another 10 minutes into the moto and things only got tighter from there. As the race reached the halfway point the gap closed to just over two seconds. A bobble by Sexton allowed Ferrandis to move into second and put Sexton into the clutches of Tomac. The Kawasaki rider bided his time but eventually made his move to take over third.
Up front, Ferrandis had Roczen in his sights. They traded fast laps to keep the gap at about a second as they approached the final 10 minutes of the moto, while Tomac lurked in third. A battle for the lead ensued as Ferrandis looked for a way around. After several attempts Ferrandis made the pass happen and seized control of the moto with seven minutes to go.
Once out front, the Frenchman gapped the German and appeared to have the moto in hand. Roczen was able to put in a late charge in the closing laps and got within a few bike lengths of Ferrandis, but the points leader responded, was more efficient navigating lapped traffic, and brought home the moto win by 4.8 seconds at the end.
450 Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|18 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+04.847
|3
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|+08.743
|4
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+32.708
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+37.000
|6
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+38.944
|7
|Joseph Savatgy
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m07.858
|8
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m13.075
|9
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m28.956
|10
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m35.942
|11
|Coty Schock
|HON CRF450R
|+1m42.677
|12
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m59.582
|13
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|17 Laps
|14
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX450
|+10.642
|15
|Chris Canning
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+16.085
|16
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+18.489
|17
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+22.229
|18
|Tyler Stepek
|KAW KX450
|+26.350
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|HQV FC450
|+32.551
|20
|Cody Groves
|YAM YZ 450F
|+39.314
|21
|Nicolas Rolando
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+57.691
|22
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+1m02.276
|23
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|+1m20.701
|24
|Bryce Backaus
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m23.637
|25
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m29.015
|26
|William Clason
|KAW KX450
|+1m30.348
|27
|James Harrington
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m30.678
|28
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+1m44.527
|29
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|16 Laps
|30
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|+24.870
|31
|Dustin Jensen
|YAM YZ 450F
|+30.307
|32
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+45.626
|33
|Cory Carsten
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+49.802
|34
|Austin Cozadd
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m30.329
|35
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|12 Laps
|36
|Ben LaMay
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8 Laps
|37
|Robert Piazza
|YAM YZ 450F
|5 Laps
|38
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|+04.303
|39
|Kenneth Venarchick
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|1 Laps
|40
|Dawson Ryker
|YAM YZ 450F
|DNF
450 Overall
With identical moto scores, Ferrandis (2-1) and Roczen (1-2) ended the day tied atop the overall classification. However, by virtue of his better result in the second moto Ferrandis earned the tiebreaker to earn his fifth win of the season. Tomac completed the overall podium in third (4-3).
“Last weekend I got beat so bad, so we made some changes this week and came back better (today),” said Ferrandis. “The bike was so good, I could do whatever I wanted. I was glad to get my pace back and in the second moto I was able to catch Kenny (Roczen) and battle for the win. It was fun, but it’s always the most fun when you win.”
With equal points for the afternoon, Ferrandis’ lead over Roczen in the 450 Class standings remains at 39 points with three rounds remaining. Tomac remains third, 71 out of the lead.
450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|POINTS
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|2
|1
|47
|2
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|1
|2
|47
|3
|Eli Tomac
|KAW KX450
|4
|3
|38
|4
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|3
|4
|38
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
|6
|31
|6
|Joseph Savatgy
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|7
|29
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|10
|5
|27
|8
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|8
|9
|25
|9
|Coty Schock
|HON CRF450R
|7
|11
|24
|10
|Max Anstie
|SUZ RMZ 450
|9
|10
|23
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|11
|13
|18
|12
|Justin Rodbell
|KAW KX450
|12
|14
|16
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|15
|12
|15
|14
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|40
|8
|13
|15
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|13
|16
|13
|16
|Justin Bogle
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|14
|17
|11
|17
|Chris Canning
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|23
|15
|6
|18
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450 RE
|16
|35
|5
|19
|William Clason
|KAW KX450
|17
|26
|4
|20
|Tyler Stepek
|KAW KX450
|35
|18
|3
|21
|Ryan Surratt
|HQV FC450
|20
|19
|3
|22
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|18
|22
|3
|23
|Ben LaMay
|KTM 450 SX-F
|19
|36
|2
|24
|Cody Groves
|YAM YZ 450F
|22
|20
|1
|25
|Nicolas Rolando
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|24
|21
|0
|26
|Bryce Backaus
|YAM YZ 450F
|27
|24
|0
|27
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|29
|23
|0
|28
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|28
|25
|0
|29
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|25
|28
|0
|30
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|26
|29
|0
|31
|Dawson Ryker
|YAM YZ 450F
|21
|40
|0
|32
|Cory Carsten
|SUZ RMZ 450
|30
|33
|0
|33
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 450 SX-F
|32
|32
|0
|34
|Austin Cozadd
|YAM YZ 450F
|34
|34
|0
|35
|Matthew Hubert
|KAW KX450
|39
|30
|0
|36
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|31
|38
|0
|37
|Robert Piazza
|YAM YZ 450F
|33
|37
|0
|38
|Kenneth Venarchick
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|38
|39
|0
|39
|James Harrington
|KTM 450 SX-F
|27
|0
|40
|Dustin Jensen
|YAM YZ 450F
|31
|0
|41
|Aaron Plessinger
|YAM YZ 450F
|36
|0
|42
|Jace Kessler
|YAM YZ 450F
|37
|0
450 Class Championship Standings (Round 9 of 12)
|Pos
|Rider`
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|392
|2
|Ken Roczen
|353
|3
|Eli Tomac
|321
|4
|Chase Sexton
|308
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|240
|6
|Cooper Webb
|240
|7
|Justin Barcia
|239
|8
|Christian Craig
|224
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|217
|10
|Joseph Savatgy
|189
|11
|Max Anstie
|149
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|147
|13
|Dean Wilson
|146
|14
|Justin Bogle
|118
|15
|Brandon Hartranft
|111
|16
|Coty Schock
|102
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|58
|18
|Justin Rodbell
|56
|19
|Chris Canning
|46
|20
|Ryan Surratt
|42
|21
|Ben LaMay
|35
|22
|Zachary Osborne
|33
|23
|Jason Anderson
|29
|24
|Jacob Runkles
|23
|25
|Jeremy Hand
|22
|26
|Tyler Stepek
|21
|27
|Kyle Chisholm
|20
|28
|Scott Meshey
|17
|29
|Phillip Nicoletti
|9
|30
|William Clason
|9
|31
|Jace Kessler
|8
|32
|Alessandro Lupino
|8
|33
|Ryan Sipes
|8
|34
|Tyler Medaglia
|6
|35
|Curren Thurman
|4
|36
|Alex Ray
|4
|37
|Cody Groves
|4
|38
|Carson Brown
|3
|39
|Mitchell Falk
|3
|40
|Robert Piazza
|3
|41
|Jeremy Smith
|2
|42
|Jacob Hayes
|2
|43
|Bryce Backaus
|1
|44
|Hunter Schlosser
|0
|45
|Nicolas Rolando
|0
|46
|Dawson Ryker
|0
|47
|Bryce Hansen
|0
|48
|Cole Thompson
|0
|49
|Nathan Augustin
|0
|50
|Matthew Hubert
|0
|51
|Brian Borghesani
|0
|52
|Ricci Randanella
|0
|53
|Bryson Gardner
|0
250 Moto 1
The first gate drop of the 250 Class saw the 40-rider field funnel into the first turn, from which Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper, the championship leader, emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner. The clear track paid big dividends for Cooper as he was able to sprint out to an early lead while Swoll and Forkner duked it out for second. Cooper completed the opening lap with a three-second advantage, while Forkner made the pass and settled into second.
As Cooper and Forkner continued to lead the way, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire was on a march forward. After starting fifth, Hampshire made a pass for fourth and then worked his way around teammate Swoll to take control of third. Hampshire then set his sights on Forkner. As he gave pursuit, Hampshire encountered misfortune and lost several positions, which moved Swoll back up to third, but under heavy pressure from Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence. The Australian rider was patient and made the pass for third.
With 10 minutes left in the moto the battle for second heated up between Forkner and Lawrence, who was the fastest rider on the track at this stage of the race. As they navigated through lapped traffic Lawrence benefitted from a rider who crashed right in front of Forkner and forced the Kawasaki rider off-line, which allowed Lawreance to take over the position unchallenged. Cooper and Lawrence, the top two riders in the championship, were then separated by 5.4 seconds with six minutes to go.
Cooper responded to Lawrence’s charge from second and picked up the pace in the closing stages of the moto to maintain his advantage. He easily finished off a wire-to-wire victory and secured his fifth moto win of the season by 5.3 seconds over Lawrence while Martin followed with a quiet third-place effort, with Forkner fourth and Swoll fifth.
250 Moto 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|18 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+05.335
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|+14.094
|4
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+21.164
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+26.758
|6
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+27.415
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+28.201
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|GAS MC250F
|+41.170
|9
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+47.282
|10
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+49.129
|11
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+51.789
|12
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m02.364
|13
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|+1m04.686
|14
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m08.456
|15
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m14.544
|16
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m21.152
|17
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1m26.079
|18
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|+1m50.690
|19
|Kaeden Amerine
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m52.993
|20
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m57.508
|21
|Brandon Scharer
|YAM YZ 250F
|17 Laps
|22
|Vincent Luhovey
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+03.596
|23
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+23.080
|24
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+24.879
|25
|TJ Uselman
|GAS MC250F
|+30.003
|26
|Jake Pinhancos
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+34.064
|27
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+55.218
|28
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m00.574
|29
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+1m25.218
|30
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|16 Laps
|31
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|+09.851
|32
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+36.108
|33
|Levi Newby
|HQV FC250
|+50.388
|34
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|13 Laps
|35
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11 Laps
|36
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10 Laps
|37
|Jared Lesher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m33.713
|38
|Blake Ashley
|YAM YZ 250F
|8 Laps
|39
|Luke Renzland
|HQV TC125
|7 Laps
|40
|Devin Simonson
|YAM YZ 250F
|6 Laps
250 Moto 2
The second moto roared out the gate with Martin leading the way with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Lawrence in second, as Cooper navigated his way into the top five.
With no one in front of them, Martin and Lawrence quickly moved out to a lead of more than four seconds on the rest of the field, with about two seconds separating the top two.
As the lead pair settled in, the attention shifted to Cooper as he looked to move up the running order. He gave chase to Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence from fifth, as both riders looked to track down AEO GASGAS’ Ty Masterpool in third. Masterpool then went down, which allowed Lawrence to assume third and Cooper fourth. That was ultimately the last change for position amongst the top five.
Martin was dominant en route to his sixth moto win of the season with a wire-to-wire effort. He took the checkered flag 8.8 seconds ahead of Jett Lawrence in second with Hunter Lawrence third, followed by Cooper in fourth.
250 Moto 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|18 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+08.846
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+28.539
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+45.142
|5
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+48.889
|6
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+51.551
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+53.348
|8
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m04.984
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|GAS MC250F
|+1m14.772
|10
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m22.105
|11
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m24.895
|12
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|+1m28.969
|13
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m37.754
|14
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m42.907
|15
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|17 Laps
|16
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+01.269
|17
|Kaeden Amerine
|YAM YZ 250F
|+13.279
|18
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|+27.658
|19
|Devin Simonson
|YAM YZ 250F
|+34.926
|20
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+37.603
|21
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|+55.357
|22
|TJ Uselman
|GAS MC250F
|+1m04.835
|23
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+1m33.546
|24
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m41.631
|25
|Jared Lesher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m43.707
|26
|Levi Newby
|HQV FC250
|+1m48.246
|27
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m54.343
|28
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|16 Laps
|29
|Blake Ashley
|YAM YZ 250F
|+00.657
|30
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+24.791
|31
|Jake Pinhancos
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+36.461
|32
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+43.947
|33
|Dennis Gritzmacher
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+56.854
|34
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m04.799
|35
|Stephen Hooker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m06.596
|36
|Vincent Luhovey
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15 Laps
|37
|Brandon Scharer
|YAM YZ 250F
|13 Laps
|38
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9 Laps
|39
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|8 Laps
|40
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|7 Laps
250 Overall
By virtue of his second-moto win, Martin surged to the top of the overall classification with 3-1 moto finishes. It signified the 20th victory of his career, which moves him into a tie with Steve Lamson for fourth on the all-time wins list.
“It was a hot one today,” said Martin. “I think I’m able to dig deep because as a kid I had to do chores on my parent’s track (Spring Creek MX Park), so I think I’m used to the heat. My team had the bike dialed in, it was just on rails out there. I haven’t been that comfortable on the bike in a while and it just feels so good when everything is working perfectly like that.”
Jett Lawrence just missed out on the overall win by a single point but settled for the runner-up spot (2-2) and his sixth podium finish of the season. Cooper was one additional point behind in third (1-4) to keep his unblemished podium streak this season intact at nine rounds.
Lawrence gained a single-point on Cooper in the 250 Class standings, where three-points now separate the championship rivals with three rounds remaining. Martin’s victory moved him up to third, 60 points out of the lead.
“I’m coming off a sickness a few days ago, so I’m just happy to be here to be honest,” said Cooper. “I didn’t have the energy to keep up with those guys today, so I’m pretty satisfied to come away with a podium. We only lost a point in the championship and have three rounds to go, so we need to be ready to fight to the finish.”
250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)
|Pos
|RIDER
|BIKE
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jeremy Martin
|YAM YZ 250F
|3
|1
|45
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|1
|4
|43
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|6
|3
|35
|5
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|4
|5
|34
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|7
|7
|28
|7
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|9
|6
|27
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|GAS MC250F
|8
|9
|25
|9
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|10
|8
|24
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|5
|15
|22
|11
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11
|11
|20
|12
|Jarrett Frye
|YAM YZ 250F
|14
|10
|18
|13
|Carson Mumford
|HON CRF250R
|13
|12
|17
|14
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|12
|13
|17
|15
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|15
|14
|13
|16
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|16
|16
|10
|17
|Kaeden Amerine
|YAM YZ 250F
|19
|17
|6
|18
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|17
|4
|19
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|27
|18
|3
|20
|Jerry Robin
|HQV FC250
|18
|28
|3
|21
|Devin Simonson
|YAM YZ 250F
|40
|19
|2
|22
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|24
|20
|1
|23
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|20
|21
|1
|24
|TJ Uselman
|GAS MC250F
|25
|22
|0
|25
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|29
|23
|0
|26
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|28
|27
|0
|27
|Jake Pinhancos
|KTM 250 SX-F
|26
|31
|0
|28
|Vincent Luhovey
|KTM 250 SX-F
|22
|36
|0
|29
|Brandon Scharer
|YAM YZ 250F
|21
|37
|0
|30
|Levi Newby
|HQV FC250
|33
|26
|0
|31
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|36
|24
|0
|32
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|30
|30
|0
|33
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|23
|38
|0
|34
|Jared Lesher
|YAM YZ 250F
|37
|25
|0
|35
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|32
|32
|0
|36
|Blake Ashley
|YAM YZ 250F
|38
|29
|0
|37
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|31
|39
|0
|38
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|34
|40
|0
|39
|Dennis Gritzmacher
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|0
|40
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|34
|0
|41
|Xylian Ramella
|KTM 250 SX-F
|35
|0
|42
|Stephen Hooker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|35
|0
|43
|Luke Renzland
|HQV TC125
|39
|0
250 Class Championship Standings (Round 9 of 12)
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|367
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|364
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|307
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|298
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|270
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|220
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|195
|8
|Austin Forkner
|186
|9
|Colt Nichols
|172
|10
|Maximus Vohland
|168
|11
|Michael Mosiman
|154
|12
|Garrett Marchbanks
|146
|13
|Dilan Schwartz
|140
|14
|Carson Mumford
|127
|15
|Pierce Brown
|126
|16
|Jarrett Frye
|123
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|109
|18
|Stilez Robertson
|90
|19
|Joshua Varize
|76
|20
|Nathanael Thrasher
|52
|21
|Levi Kitchen
|47
|22
|Ramyller Alves
|31
|23
|Preston Kilroy
|29
|24
|Seth Hammaker
|26
|25
|Derek Kelley
|25
|26
|Alex Martin
|19
|27
|Brandon Scharer
|13
|28
|Kailub Russell
|11
|29
|Derek Drake
|9
|30
|Xylian Ramella
|8
|31
|Christopher Prebula
|7
|32
|Jerry Robin
|7
|33
|James Harrington
|7
|34
|Cameron Mcadoo
|6
|35
|Kaeden Amerine
|6
|36
|Grant Harlan
|6
|37
|Zack Williams
|6
|38
|Jace Kessler
|5
|39
|Garrett Hoffman
|4
|40
|Jesse Flock
|3
|41
|Max Miller
|3
|42
|Jake Pinhancos
|2
|43
|Devin Simonson
|2
|44
|Dominique Thury
|2
|45
|Tommy Rios
|1
|46
|Gared Steinke
|1
|47
|TJ Uselman
|1
|48
|Luke Renzland
|1
|49
|Joseph Tait
|0
|50
|Gabe Gutierres
|0
|51
|Vincent Luhovey
|0
|52
|Levi Newby
|0
|53
|Tre Fierro
|0
Just three rounds remain in the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which will travel to the motorsports mecca of the greater Indianapolis area next Saturday, August 28, for the 10th round of the season and the Guaranteed Rate Ironman National from Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway.