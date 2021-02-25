2021 Australian ProMX Championship to air on SBS & Fox Sports

2021 will see the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores boast the biggest television package in the history of Australian motocross, live on SBS as the Official Free to Air TV partner, through the official Pay TV provider Fox Sports Australia, as well as on the new ProMX TV Live Stream service.

Fans across the globe will also be able tune in to Fox Sports Asia, with a front row seats to all the on-track thrills, spills, dirt flying action from all eight rounds at home in their living rooms or on their mobile devices.

ProMX TV will also bring the viewers behind the scenes with exclusive feature content of the Championship, delivering 2.5 hours of Live race day action of the Thor MX1, Pirelli MX2, and MAXXIS MX3 classes.

Passionate dirt bike fans young and old will also be able to log-on to www.auspromx.com.au to watch up to seven hours of ProMX TV Live Stream race day action, ensuring they don’t miss a second of the MX1, MX2, MX3 race action including at selected rounds Championship classes, Veterans, Women’s, and support class 125 2-Stroke Cup.

ProMX TV will have an expert TV team line up including ProMX TV Host, Riana Crehan, who has years of motorsport TV expertise, plus the highly experienced commentary team of former MX champions – Danny Ham and Lee Hogan calling all the action.

ProMX TV production partner AVE will capture all the action and have a wealth of experience and expertise in the production of World class motorsport and have been a long-term partner with MA in other Championships.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, said race fans around Australia and the World, would be the big winners from the 2021 ProMX television partnership.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“In our inaugural year, before the flag has even dropped on race 1, we have secured a World class and the largest television package in Australian motocross history through our TV partners SBS, Fox Sports Australia and Fox Sports Asia. Fans here in Australia and around the globe, no matter where they are, will be able to access the broadcasts whether through SBS, Fox Sports Australia here at home, and Fox Sports Asia as well as our very own ProMX TV Live Stream around all parts of the World. We said on taking over the management and promotion of the ProMX Championship that we wanted to work hard to deliver a significant Championship television package, and to do so we needed the support of the industry and I am very pleased that the industry saw our vision and have backed MA.”

Round 1 of the 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, kicks off at Wonthaggi, Victoria, April 11.