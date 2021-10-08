2021 Q3 Motorcycle Sales Figures

Total sales for the period from January to the end of September 2021 were 86,239 units, an increase on the corresponding period last year of 6,616 motorcycles, scooters and off highway vehicles when the result was 79,623.

As these are the figures collated by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, results from brands that are not FCAI members are not included. Thus the likes of Royal Enfield, CFMOTO, MV Agusta, Sherco, Beta, Kymco and some other brands are not collated. If they were included, overall sales would be nudging closer to 100,000 over this first three-quarters of 2021.

Road bikes recorded an increase in sales, with 26,119 units sold during the first three quarters of 2021. This represents an increase of 2.2 per cent, or 563 units, on the first three-quarters of 2020, when 25,556 units were sold.

Off-Road motorcycles reported notable growth, with 35,120 units sold during the first three-quarters – a 10.5 per cent increase on the 2020 figure.

OHVs have continued their growth from the past year, now accounting for sales of 21,590 units. This is an increase of 2,660 units, or 14.1 per cent, over the same period in 2020 when 18,930 units were sold. OHV, Off Highway Vehicle, is a catch all term for ATV and SxS vehicles.

Scooter sales were up 1.5 per cent to 3,410 units, or 49 units more than in the first three quarters of 2020, when 3,361 units were sold.

