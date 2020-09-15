Product News Advertorial

2021 Scott Off-Road Collection revealed

Scott’s new off-road collection has arrived! Featuring new innovations, technology and design, this collection will have you fully covered on the track or trail. A brand-new range of D3O protection products help keep you safe, while fully re-designed 450 gear range offers performance that will ensure your style is always on point. As always, a premium goggle line-up guarantees to Defend Your Vision in even the most extreme of conditions!

Scott Prospect Goggle

Scott’s flagship goggle, the Prospect is back with a wide range of exciting new colorways and styles for the season. Perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more sets the Prospect apart from the rest. Also available in WFS and Light Sensitive options.

Scott 450 Series

For this season the Scott 450 gear has been fully re-designed by the Scott engineers and designers. Upgrades include new materials, improved features, overall weight reduction, improved fit and re-designed graphics. With all this and more, the all-new Scott 450 Series represents the latest in off-road moto gear performance.

Scott Prospect Super WFS

Previously exclusive to pro athletes, the Scott Prospect Super WFS is a new addition to our goggle range. It possesses the same great features as the Prospect WFS, but the Super WFS version features a double WORKS lens with the unique addition of premium anti-stick dots and a mudflap with sealing tape for ultimate performance. If you require the best of the best, this is the goggle for you.

Check out the full 2021 Scott catalogue here (link).