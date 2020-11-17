2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph are set to release a new entry point to the Tiger kingdom in February next year in a more road focussed model dubbed the Tiger 850 Sport.

It does share the 888 cc capacity and new T-Plane crankshaft of its elder Tiger 900 siblings. However, the 850 Sport does though produce ten less horsepower than the 900 models, 84 horsepower compared to the 94 ponies produced by the 900 range. Torque is down by 5 Nm, but peaks 750 rpm earlier.

Triumph tell us, ’with its own unique 850 tune designed for a more accessible and manageable delivery of usable power and torque, the new 850 delivers enhanced all-round easy-riding versatility for commuting, touring or just having spirited two-wheeled fun at the weekends.’

We think it is a move to introduce a model in the Tiger line-up at a lower price point while maintaining a degree of separation to the Tiger 900 models, the cheapest of which is $2000 more than the $15,990 +ORC sticker price that the Tiger 850 Sport will wear when it arrives next year.

Overseas markets have had Tiger 800 models selling alongside the Tiger 900 range but Triumph Australia chose only to take the 900 model when it was introduced. Thus the new Tiger 850 Sport fills a void in the range for our market.

The bike is not a stripped specification in regards to the chassis. It shares the 45 mm Marzocchi inverted forks and gas charged shock that are also fitted to the Tiger 900 GT. The forks and shock do not appear to offer the range of adjustment found on the GT though. From what we can ascertain, the only adjustment available is rear pre-load.

From the early pre-release information we are unable to discern if they are as adjustable as the units fitted to the GT. Quoted travel though is the same, a generous 180 mm up front and 170 mm at the rear.

The 850 Sport also shares the top shelf Brembo Stylema stoppers complete with radial master cylinder. Brembo also supply the single-piston rear.

An adventure ready 19-inch front combines with a 17-inch rear for a blend of performance.

The electronics package is comprehensive with Road and Rain riding modes provided as standard. The power delivery modes are married to complimentary traction control maps. There is also that important ‘off’ button on the traction control settings for when you feel that way inclined. Presumably extra modes, including off-road mapped traction control and ABS settings, will be able to be unlocked for an extra cost.

Triumph’s well proven slip-assist clutch also makes an appearance while a two-way quick-shifter is optional.

A five-inch TFT and full LED lighting add to the feature list along with a standard 12-volt power socket.

A 20-litre fuel tank should give you a touring range approaching 400 kilometres while the standard screen is adjustable to suit rider preference. The seat height is also adjustable between 810 and 830 mm. Dry weight is 192 kg.

16,000 kilometre service intervals help contain the cost of ownership and Triumph back all their models with a two-year unlimited kilometre warranty.

As the Tiger 850 Sport shares its tubular steel frame with the rest of the Tiger range that means a huge range of accessories are available, many of which we feature in an image gallery at the bottom of this page.

What are your thoughts on this latest more affordable addition to the Tiger range? Let us know below.

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Specfications

Engine & Transmission Type 888 cc Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Bore / Stroke 78.0 mm / 61.9 mm Compression 11.27:1 Maximum Power 85 PS / 84 bhp (62.5 kW) @ 8,500 rpm Maximum Torque 82 Nm (60lbft) @ 6,500 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer Final Drive O-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed Chassis Frame Tubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium Front Wheel Cast alloy, 19 x 2.5 in Rear Wheel Cast alloy, 17 x 4.25 in Front Tyre 100/90-19 Rear Tyre 150/70R17 Front Suspension Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks Rear Suspension Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment Front Brakes Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc calipers. Radial front master cylinder, ABS Rear Brakes Single 255mm disc. Brembo single piston sliding caliper, ABS Instruments 5″ TFT screen Dimensions Weights Length 2248 mm (88.50 in) Width (Handlebars) 830 mm (32.67in) Height Without Mirrors 1410-1460 mm (55.51-57.48 in) Seat Height 810-830 mm (31.88-32.67 in) Wheelbase 1556 mm (61.25 in) Rake / Trail 24.6 ° / 133.3 mm (5.24 in) Dry weight 192 kg (423 lb) Fuel Tank Capacity 20 litres (5.28 US gal) Fuel Consumption Fuel Consumption 55.4 mpg (5.2 l/100km) CO2 119 g/km / EURO 5

2021 Triumph Tiger 850 Accessories