2021 Triumph Trident

Triumph is bringing the Trident back to its line-up early next year for the first time in over two decades.

As per the original 1968 model, the new generation Trident will be powered by a triple-cylinder engine. That original was a 740 cc four-stroke triple making around 58 horsepower.

At the start of the Hinckley era in 1990 Triumph brought the Trident back to production in both 750 and 885 cc capacities. The 900 badged model made around 100 horsepower and met with moderate sales success before being retired from the range in 1998.

2021 will see Triumph launch a learner legal new Trident that will form the basis of a more affordable entry point in to the Triumph brand.

This is not a homage to the original and is in no way a retro motorcycle.

The Hinkley team have been working on the project for four years and today reveal to the public these images of a non-rideable prototype which was revealed today at the London Design Museum.

Triumph told MCNews.com.au in a pre-release on-line briefing last week that this protoype is a very good representation of what the release machine will look like and that the pricing will be ‘very competitive’.

The decision to go with a triple-cylinder engine rather than a twin is simply as a primary point of difference in the learner market where most brands only offer single or twin-cylinder machines.

The exact capacity has not been revealed as yet but one can reasonably expect that in the Australian market it will be 660 cc to meet our learner laws. It is unclear if there will also be a full power version brought into the Australian market. There could be in fact a learner model displacing even much less than 660 and another version displacing quite a bit more than 660…

A new steel frame forms the backbone of the minimalist but muscular looking machine.

All-new five-spoke rims and a nicely executed swing-arm that offers a facility whereby a number plate can be mounted on the swingarm to keep the rear of the machine looking clean.

Triumph also claim that a class leading technology suite will feature on the Trident despite its role as a more affordable entry point to the range.

Navigation also looks to be featured on the new machine presumably integrated via a mobile phone app.

The new Trident will be manufactured in Thailand via the well established partnership with Bajaj.

We expect the full details and images of the product machine to be revealed around the middle of September.

Will Triumph also reinvigorate the Quadrant name with a new high-performance four-cylinder at some point in the future…?