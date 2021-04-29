2021 WorldSBK Calendar

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the FIM, the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and DWO have agreed there will be no 2021 edition of the Australian Round. Organisers are working towards a return to the iconic venue in 2022 as the first event of the 2022 Championship.

David Bennett, Phillip Island General Manager

“Phillip Island has hosted more World Superbike events than any other circuit in the world. We agree that now is the time to focus our efforts on the Official Test and season opening Round in 2022. The decision not to run a round in 2021 will not adversely impact the continuation of the event. The event is secured for the Phillip Island Circuit until 2027.”

The Czech Republic’s Autodrom Most will now make its debut on the WorldSBK Calendar in 2021 after signing a five-year agreement, while the Australian Round is set to return in 2022.

With the 2021 season set to begin in only a few weeks, the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization are constantly working with Government Officials and Circuits in order to continue putting everyone’s safety first. Any further updates to the 2021 WorldSBK calendar will be communicated accordingly.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director

“We are thrilled to welcome the Autodrom Most to our calendar for the next five seasons. Today’s announcement that WorldSBK is set to return to the Czech Republic for the first time since 2018 reflects the continuing popularity of the Championship among the Czech fans. With Czech teams and riders within the paddock, this is a great opportunity to showcase the Czech Republic on a world stage and I trust the Autodrom Most will be hosting exciting events in the future. Regarding Australia, all parties involved decided that analysing the latest changes in all major motorsport events and with the current uncertainty related to the pandemic, the best solution was to move the event to our usual start-of- the-season date in 2022. We look forward to returning there next year with the Australian Round a key event of the Championship.”

2021 WorldSBK Calendar

(April 30 Update)

Date Track SBK SS600 SS300 21-23 May Aragón (Spain) X X X 28-30 May Estoril (Portugal) X X 11-13 Jun Misano (Italy) X X X 2-4 Jul Donington Park (UK) X 23-25 Jul Assen (Netherlands) X X X 06-08 Aug Autodrom Most (Czech) X X X 20-22 Aug Navarra (Spain) X X 3-5 Sep Magny-Cours (France) X X X 17-19 Sep Catalunya (Spain) X X X 24-26 Sep Jerez (Spain) X X X 1-3 Oct Portimao (Portugal) X X X 15-17 Oct San Juan Villicum (Argentina) X X 12-14 Nov Mandalika*** (Indonesia) X X

*** = Subject to homologation