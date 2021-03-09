2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar

Following a further modification to the 2021 season, a new circuit will join the calendar as the Circuito de Navarra becomes the fifth Round of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. Located in Los Arcos, in the north of Spain, the Circuito de Navarra was opened in 2010 and has already hosted events for both national and international level competition. The Spanish circuit will host, from the 20th to the 22nd of August, WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes.

MotorLand Aragon will now host the opening Round of the 2021 calendar from the 21st to the 23rd of May, due to the postponement of the Estoril Round, initially scheduled to be held from the 7th to 9th of May. All parties involved are working hard to confirm a new date for the event.

The Phillip Island round of the Superbike World Championship remains listed as round 12 but with no date and a TBA notation.

With the Supported Test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya taking place in less than a month, the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization are constantly working with Government Officials and Circuits in order to continue putting everyone’s safety first. Any further updates to the 2021 WorldSBK calendar will be communicated accordingly.

2021 WorldSBK Calendar – As of March 10, 2021

Round Date Circuit WSBK WSSP WSSP300 Test 29 – 30 Mar Catalunya X X Test 31 Mar – 1 Apr Catalunya X 1 21 – 23 May MotorLand Aragón X X X 2 11 – 13 June Misano X X X 3 2 – 4 Jul Donington Park X 4 23 – 25 Jul TT Circuit Assen X X X 5 20 – 22 Aug Circuito de Navarra X X 6 3 – 5 Sep Nevers Magny-Cours X X X 7 17 – 19 Sep Barcelona-Catalunya X X X 8 24 – 26 Sep Jerez – Ángel Nieto X X X 9 1 – 3 Oct Portimao X X X 10 15 – 17 Oct Circuito San Juan Villicum X X 11 12 – 14 Nov Mandalika Street Circuit*** X X 12 TBA **** Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit** X X 13 TBA **** Estoril** X X X

*All dates, events and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the global pandemic and the approval of the corresponding governments and authorities.

** (STC) Subject to contract / *** (STH) Subject to homologation /**** (TBA) Venue/event/date to be announced