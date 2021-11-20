2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 13 Indonesia, Mandalika

Heavy rain on Saturday afternoon at the Mandalika circuit in Indonesia forced the postponement of World Superbike Race One until Sunday, and the subsequent cancellation of the Sunday Tissot Superpole Race.

The extreme weather has added further complexities to the title-deciding final round of the 2021 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship, between Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu and Kawasaki’s six-time world champion, Jonathan Rea. Razgatlioglu leads Rea by 30-points going into the last battle, and the cancellation of the Superpole Race means that there are now only 50-points up for grab, rather than 62.

The scenario sits as this: If Razgatlioglu loses fewer than five points to Rea in Race 1, he will be crowned Champion in Race 1. If Razgatlioglu loses more than five points to Rea, the battle will go down to the final race of the final round.

Starting grid positions for WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 will be as per the results of Saturday’s WorldSBK Tissot Superpole.

WorldSBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla

“The heavy rain arrived, and we had to, at that moment, stop the activity. We were checking if we could restart the programme later on. We waited as much as we could, we did some inspections on track. Unfortunately, the rain never stopped even if it wasn’t such a heavy quantity at the end. The areas that were more critical were not actually the track, so it was outside of the track. In case of an accident, this could have big problems for the riders so unfortunately, we had to postpone the race until tomorrow.”

New Sunday Schedule, all times are in Eastern Daylight Savings Time, a 21-lap Race One at 1400, Race Two at 1800.

Pirelli Indonesian Round 13 Schedule (AEDT)

Sunday November 21, 2021 Time Class Event 12:00 WorldSBK WUP 12:25 WorldSSP WUP 14:00 WorldSBK Race 1 16:30 WorldSSP Race 2 18:00 WorldSBK Race 2

Razgatlioglu and Rea explain their approach to title-deciding Sunday at Mandalika

Explaining his approach to a Sunday that will feature Race 1 and Race 2, a scenario that has occurred in 2021 with Razgatlioglu winning both races at Jerez, Razgatlioglu said: “I am not really happy for this because, not just for my side but also for Jonathan’s side. We are fighting in every race. Tomorrow, there will be two long races. It’s probably going to be a little bit easier but also I try my best in the race because I try to fight for the win. We don’t know the weather conditions for tomorrow. We will see tomorrow because it’s been a strange season in WorldSBK and tomorrow everybody will see which rider is Champion.”

With the 30-point deficit and 50-points available, rather than the usual 62, Rea has seen one of his three potential opportunities to take points away from his title rival disappear. The six-time Champion was left looking ahead to Sunday’s two races as he hopes to make it seven consecutive Championships in a row but admitted he was at “more of a disadvantage” after losing one of the three opportunities to chip away at Razgatlioglu’s lead.

Giving his thoughts on the title battle, Rea said: “Not good news because that takes one opportunity away. Two more opportunities but, of course, we’re at more of a disadvantage now. When the rain started on my out lap, I thought this was my chance to take some points. I felt quite confident in those conditions. But the conditions get treacherous, a lot of standing water on the track. We don’t know how the track was all around the track because none of us riders saw it, but the decision’s been made, and we start again tomorrow. I look forward to the races because, step by step this weekend after a tough FP1, we’ve come back strong and I feel competitive and I feel ready for battle.”

WorldSBK Superpole Times

Pos No. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 1m32.877 2 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.324 3 S. Redding Ducati Panigale V4 R +0.379 4 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +0.668 5 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.711 6 T. Sykes BMW M 1000 RR +0.795 7 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4 R +0.898 8 A. Bautista Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.174 9 M. Van Der Mark BMW M 1000 RR +1.203 10 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.277 11 C. Davies Ducati Panigale V4 R +1.550 12 C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 +1.554 13 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.561 14 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4 R +1.622 15 S. Cavalieri Ducati Panigale V4 R +1.700 16 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +1.783 17 T. Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.381 18 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.987

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Man. Points 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 531 2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 501 3 Scott Redding Ducati 465 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 278 5 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 270 6 Michael Van Der Mark BMW 236 7 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 213 8 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 213 9 Axel Bassani Ducati 199 10 Alvaro Bautista Honda 180 11 Tom Sykes BMW 167 12 Leon Haslam Honda 134 13 Chaz Davies Ducati 131 14 Kohta Nozane Yamaha 54 15 Loris Baz Ducati 53 16 Tito Rabat Kawasaki 50 17 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 44 18 Eugene Laverty BMW 40 19 Isaac Vinales Kawasaki 35 20 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 31 21 Leandro Mercado Honda 26 22 Jonas Folger BMW 21 23 Samuele Cavalieri Ducati 12 24 Marvin Fritz Yamaha 6 25 Loris Cresson Kawasaki 3 26 Andrea Mantovani Kawasaki 2 27 Luke Mossey Kawasaki 2

World Supersport

In a WorldSSP race caught off guard by momentary rain showers, Italian rider Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura / Kawasaki ZX-6R) triumphed ahead of newly crowned world champion Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) and Federico Caricasulo (VFT Racing / Yamaha YZF R6), who took the first win of his career in the medium engine size category.

In the early laps of the race, the best pace was set by Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing / Kawasaki ZX-6R), who did the first best time, and Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team / Yamaha YZF R6) who took the race lead before being surprised by a sudden but brief rain shower. This convinced two riders to pit and put on rain tyres, whereas the rest of the grid stayed on slicks, slowing their pace until the track could dry out.

It was a battle between Caricasulo, Manuel Gonzalez and Raffaele de Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura / Kawasaki ZX-6R) for first place. The Italian Kawasaki rider gained the upper hand, managing to hold onto the lead for most of the second half of the race.

A few laps from the end, newly crowned world champion Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha / Yamaha YZF R6) demonstrated a brilliant pace, doing the Pirelli best lap and launching an offensive against de Rosa. A thrilling battle ensued between the two riders on the final lap, but the Italian defended well, taking his first win in the Supersport category ahead of Aegerter (second) and Caricasulo (third).

Raffaele De Rosa – P1

“I felt the pressure from Aegerter in the final laps but I did it! I am really happy because we are near the end of the season and we were fast. My race pace was good. I wanted to win to say thanks to my team, my family and my sponsors and tomorrow we will try to win.”

WorldSSP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. De Rosa Kawasaki ZX-6R / 2 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 0.105 3 F. Caricasulo Yamaha YZF R6 3.108 4 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 3.671 5 M. Gonzalez Yamaha YZF R6 4.312 6 S. Odendaal Yamaha YZF R6 6.054 7 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R 6.247 8 R. Krummenacher Yamaha YZF R6 8.778 9 H. Soomer Yamaha YZF R6 9.288 10 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 18.714 11 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 24.574 12 P. Oettl Kawasaki ZX-6R 33.358 13 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 34.997 14 A. Gonzalez Yamaha YZF R6 43.938 15 D. Valle Yamaha YZF R6 56.365 16 J. Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R 1’24.326 Not Classified RET N. Tuuli MV Agusta 8 Laps RET V. Takala Yamaha YZF R6 10 Laps RET G. Hendra Pratama Yamaha YZF R6 10 Laps RET C. Bergman Yamaha YZF R6 11 Laps

WorldSSP Championship Points