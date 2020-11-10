2021 Yamaha MT-09 SP

Late last month Yamaha revealed a thoroughly revamped MT-09 (Link) for model year 2021, and overnight the tuning fork boys took the covers off the new versions of the up-spec SP model.

The headline act of the SP are the DLC coated KYB fully-adjustable forks and Ohlins rear shock.

Cruise control gets added to the package as does a more premium looking double-stitched seat.

A clear coat on the anodised swingarm is another feature that separates the SP from the base model that contrasts with the new Crystal Graphite coloured frame.

Black anodised bars and levers along with smoked front and rear brake fluid reservoirs add a little more panache to the package.

These improvements add to the already vastly improved MT-09 base package for the 2021 model year that includes a new two-way quick-shifter helps keep the fizzing triple on the boil while the braking hardware has been upgraded with both the calipers and master cylinder now higher spec’ radial items.

Engine capacity has been boosted from 847 cc to 899 cc via a 3 mm larger bore and despite the increased capacity the engine is actually 1.7 kg lighter than before.

It punches a little harder though with claimed peak power pumped up to 119 horsepower at 11,000 rpm (up by 4 hp), but Yamaha claim it is the increased torque that is most significant with its 93 Nm peak now arriving 1500 rpm earlier than before, 7000 rpm to be exact.

While the current MT-09 features its fuel injectors attached directly to the cylinder head, on the all-new model the fuel injectors are mounted to the throttle valve side, and fuel is injected onto the back of the intake valve heads.

This system gives better fuel atomisation and reduces the adhesion of fuel to the intake port walls. This new system produces outstanding combustion efficiency and contributes towards the new model’s 9 per cent increase in fuel efficiency.

To match the 2021 model’s increased engine performance the transmission has been optimised by slightly raising the ratios on first and second gears. Plus a new shift fork is fitted for improved gear shifts. To handle the increased torque, the A&S clutch uses a new material for its friction plates, and the cam angle is changed to give a lighter pull at the lever, together with even gentler chassis behaviour when downshifting.

The new MT-09 is the first Yamaha Hyper Naked model to be equipped with a high-tech 6-axis IMU, one of the most sophisticated pieces of electronics in the industry. Developed from the system used on the YZF-R1 since 2015, the 6-axis IMU on the new MT-09 is 50 per cent smaller and 40 per cent lighter thanks to a thorough review of the sensor layout.

Constantly measuring acceleration, pitch, roll and yaw, the 6-axis IMU is able to send data in real-time to the ECU which controls the electronic rider aids. The class-leading array of rider aids includes lean sensitive Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) as well as a front wheel lift control system (LIF) and Brake Control system (BC).

The MT-09 SP is expected to go on sale in Australia during the first quarter of 2021 but YMA are yet to confirm pricing.