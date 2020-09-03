2021 Yamaha WR450F

Australia’s perennial favourite off-road bike, Yamaha’s WR450F, has undergone yet another reinvention for the 2021 model year.

The new WR450F is set to be available from Australian Yamaha dealerships his December at $15,499 ride away, including 12 months full registration and ADR compliance. The specially developed Australian off-road kit also comes as part of the package, see further below for full details.

As per is the norm in regards to WR model progression the latest updates have already been proven on the most recent YZ range of four-stroke motocross bikes.

A lighter and more powerful engine with a higher compression ratio (from 12.8 to 13:1), revised cylinder head with magnesium components, relocated camshafts and much sharper valve angles. The engine is also more compact with a reduced distance between the crank and cams.

Enduro specific intake and exhaust tuning help smooth the sharper edges from the motocross bikes aggressive power delivery and a much larger cooling system is employed to help the WR keep its cool in the bush. The five-speed gearbox and clutch have also both been made more durable for enduro use. Third and fourth gears have a special treatment applied to further harden their surfaces while the shift drum and selectors have reduced the shifter throw for more positive engagement.

Regular Yamaha WR development rider Josh Coppins largely leads the Yamaha engineering teams in the right direction for Australasian use with the Kiwi helping to tune both the engine and high-spec’ KYB suspension response for our southern hemisphere demands.

Sporting a new aluminium bilateral beam frame, Yamaha claim the new WR450F feels lighter, is easier to turn in tight situations and has improved stability both in the bumps and in the air. Thinner main spars are joined to thicker bottom tubes to further tune response. Even the bolt shape and torque on the engine mounts , triple clamps, wheel axle and bar mounds has changed to help further chassis flexibility.

Larger pistons in the front brake caliper increase stopping performance and the caliper body is now 30 per cent more rigid.

2021 WR450F features and benefits

• New YZ450F based, forward-positioned, straight intake, rearward-inclined cylinder and rear exhaust port engine format for powerful output

• Smartphone tuning

• Bar-mounted engine map switch

• Lightweight electric starter motor

• Tool-free airbox access

• Tougher five speed gearbox with model-specific clutch featuring heat-resistant friction plates

• New controlled fill aluminium bilateral beam frame tuned for enduro

• Industry leading KYB speed sensitive forks and shock absorber tuned for enduro

• Lighter, more powerful brakes

• New compact instrument display with fuel consumption indicator

• New lighter footpegs

• Lighter and stronger front axle shaft, top triple clamp, handlebar clamps – from YZ450F

• Large plastic engine guard

• Large capacity radiator and cooling fan

• 18 in rear wheel designed for excellent performance in enduro riding and wide tyre choice

• Four-position adjustable handlebars

• Sealed chain

• 7.9-litre plastic fuel tank and compact fuel pump

• Forged aluminium kickstand sits close to the bike

• Meets global emissions standards

• Sold fully ADR compliant and road legal in AUS and comes with free off-road kit for closed course competition use

Australian off-road kit

All WR450Fs come with full ADR compliance and so can be road registered to ride in Australian state forests where permitted. Each bike also comes with a free off-road kit for closed course competition use which includes:

• Lightweight LED tail light/and licence plate holder

• High quality braided steel front brake line

• Competition larger diameter GYTR exhaust muffler outlet

• Full power/full movement throttle stopper screw

• YZ air filter holder guide

• Brake snake rear foot brake protection

• Wiring connector for rear brake light

• Barkbuster handguard set

• Front and rear brake line Banjo bolts

• Tail light undercover

• Original side stand bolt

• Original engine stop switch

• Original engine start switch

• Communication Control Unit

• CCU map switch

• 5 x 100mm zip ties for speedo sensor line attachment to brake line

2021 Yamaha WR450F Specifications