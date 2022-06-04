2022 FIM EWC

24H SPA EWC Motos

A stunning lap from Karel Hanika ensured YART claimed a second consecutive pole position in this season’s FIM Endurance World Championship, which is returning to the legendary 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the first time since 2001 this weekend.

The Czech, who received the Nathalie Maillet Challenge trophy for his charging performance on his Bridgestone-equipped Yamaha YZF-R1, was the only rider to dip below the 2m19s barrier. He’s now preparing to line up for the first 24H SPA EWC Motos, which will recreate the spirit of the famous 24 Heures de Liège when it begins at 1300 CET tomorrow (Saturday) alongside team-mates Marvin Fritz and Niccolò Canepa from Germany and Italy respectively.

Karel Hanika (YART) – P1

“I am thrilled! This result is perfect for us and is down to the hard work that the whole team has put in. My teammates also did a great job. Marvin helped me during the test to learn the track as it was new to me, and Niccolò also helped me improve some points. Thanks to them, Robin and the whole team, I could make a really good lap time today. My qualifying session wasn’t easy, as we had a lot of red flags, but in the end, I found some space on track and managed to do the perfect lap, and I am really happy to get the lap record for the team. The race will be interesting, as you have to stay completely focused, as it is very easy to make a mistake here. We will have to wait and see what the weather does, as I have not ridden here in the wet yet, but I am looking forward to the race, and we aim to bring the bike home to score as many points as possible.”

Under new rules for this season EWC qualifying results are based on the average time of the fastest two riders from each team, rather than three previously. That means BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team (Jérémy Guarnoni, Illya Mykhalchyk and Markus Reiterberger) will start in second position for the eagerly anticipated day and night race.

Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul will start from third place on the grid. Their 2022 line-up includes home hero Xavier Siméon along with team-mates Gregg Black and Sylvain Guintoli.

Damien Saulnier – Yoshimura SERT Motul Team Manager

“It’s a good qualification for us. We had a little bit of a slip yesterday, but today we got it right. The changes made to the bike have paid off as the riders have a much better feeling. This top three is what we expected and it means we will have a good fight in the race, which is going to be complicated, with a lot of safety cars and bad weather.”

Josh Hook set the quickest lap in the F.C.C. TSR Honda team and when combined with Gino Rea’s time put the French based squad fourth on the grid. Mike Di Meglio is the third rider in the line-up.

Next on the grid are WeBike SRC Kawasaki France with Florian Marino quicker than team-mates Randy De Puniet and Etienne Mason.

Javies Fores set the best pace for ERC Endurance Ducati to complete the second row with team-mates David Checa and Chaz Davies.

Enzo Boulom and Anthony West were much quicker than their team-mate Ladislav Chmelik and their Maco Racing Team qualified 14th quickest.

Qualifying Highlights

24H SPA EWC Motos Qualifying

