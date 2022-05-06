2022 A4DE – Erica (VIC) – Day Three

It was a very frosty Friday morning at Erica as riders prepared for the penultimate day of competition in the Prestige Truck Centre backed 2022 A4DE.

It might have been chilly but Kyron Bacon was hot out of the blocks to again top proceedings at the 2022 Australian Four Day Enduro from Andrew Wilksch as the small-bore versus big-bore battle continues to go the way of WR250F mounted Bacon ahead of Wilksch on the fiercesome Husky FE501.

However the day one controversy that saw Wilksch penalised a minute for a procedural infringement before racing had even got underway has raised its ugly head once again. Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team rider Josh Green protested the penalty as being too lenient compared to what regulations dictate the penalty for such a transgression should be, and as a result officials have reconsidered and increased the penalty by a further two minutes! That has seen Wilksch now relegated to fifth outright in what is a cruel blow for the 25-year-old.

Todd Waters had a good day on the FE450 to finish up third for the day ahead of two-stroke GASGAS rider Tom Mason and WR450F mounted Josh Green. Not bad for motocross specialist Waters in his very first A4DE.

However the penalties given to Wilksch has seen Josh Green promoted up the order to second outright behind team-mate Kyron Bacon, which makes it a Yamaha 1-2 at the top of the outright leaderboard heading into the final day of competition. Green leads Waters by over a minute at the top of the E2 category standings.

Likewise Tom Mason moves into third outright on the two-stroke GASGAS and Todd Waters up to fourth outright on the 450 Husky. Mason also now leads the E3 class ahead of Wilksch due to the penalties applied.

Jeremy Carpentier improved his standing on Friday to finish sixth quickest for the day on the WR250F ahead of KTM 500 EXC-F rider Stefan Granquist. Outright Carpentier is running eighth, one position behind Granquist.

Cooper Sheidow continues to shine in the slippery conditions and rode his Kessner Motorcycles backed 250 XC-F to the eighth quickest time on day three ahead of WR250F mounted Blake Hollis. This moved Sheidow up into sixth outright and makes him the leading KTM by 11-seconds over Granquist. Sheidow is also second in the E1 category ahead of Jeremy Carpentier.

Blake Hollis finished ninth on the day and holds down ninth outright on his WR250F and fourth place in E1.

Beta 430 RR rider Fraser Higlett moved back inside the top ten overall with his tenth place for the day and is third in the E2 category.

A hefty crash for Korey McMahon who was sixth outright at the end of day two on a GASGAS EC250F has put the Sydneysider out of the running.

Jessica Gardiner continues to lead the women’s contest while Darren Lloyd remains top veteran. Jason Salopayers leads the Over 45 Masters while the over 60 Seniors is led by the fella that could be called the statesman or patron of A4DE, and that is of course none other than one Geoffrey Ballard (AM).

The final day gets underway at 0730 on Saturday morning and includes a relatively short final moto to decide who gets the silverware. There will be a trail loop which will bring the riders to their final work area at Final Moto Parc Ferme. Riders will then enter a 15 minute work period prior to impounding their bike ready for the Final Moto.

The Final Moto is run on a constructed ‘natural terrain’ style track and is now available for riders to walk before competition commences tomorrow. Bikes will be impounded for 30 minutes after each class has finished racing – if there are no protests, bikes will be released to the rider and results declared.

All Results Provisional

2022 A4DE Day Three Outright

Kyron Bacon – Yamaha WR250F – 47:56.945 Andrew Wilksch – Husqvarna FE501 – 48:21.260 Todd Waters – Husqvarna FE450 – 48:33.178 Thomas Mason – GASGAS MC250 – 48:33.483 Josh Green – Yamaha WR450F – 48:47.596 Jeremy Carpentier – Yamaha WR250F – 49:04.283 Stefan Granquist – KTM 500 EXC-F – 49:06.715 Cooper Sheidow – KTM 250 XC-F – 49:11.324 Blake Hollis – Yamaha WR250F – 49:19.752 Fraser Higlett – Beta RR 430 Racing – 49:54.605

2022 A4DE Outright Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Kyron Bacon – Yamaha WR250F – 2:14:23.910 Josh Green – Yamaha WR450F – 2:16:20.026 Thomas Mason – GASGAS MC250 – 2:17:03.201 Todd Waters – Husqvarna FE450 – 2:17:27.894 Andrew Wilksch – Husqvarna FE501 – 2:17:52.819 (Time penalties applied) Cooper Sheidow – KTM 250 XC-F – 2:18:30.806 Stefan Granquist – KTM 500 EXC-F – 2:18:41.766 Jeremy Carpentier – Yamaha WR250F – 2:18:44.284 Blake Hollis – Yamaha WR250F – 2:18:56.492 Fraser Higlett – Beta RR 430 Racing – 2:20:07.947

A4DE E1 Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Kyron Bacon Cooper Sheidow Jeremy Carpentier Blake Hollis William Price

A4DE E2 Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Josh Green Todd Waters Fraser Higlett Brad Hardaker William Dennett

A4DE E3 Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Thomas Mason Andrew Wilksch Stefan Granquist Riley McGillivray Thomas McCormack

A4DE Women Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Jessica Gardiner Emelie Karlsson Ebony Nielsen Monique Simioni Emily Bielenberg

A4DE Over 60 Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Geoff Ballard Adrian Fitzgerald Michael Todorovic Brendan Walsh Jonathan Wood

A4DE Veteran Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Darren Lloyd Richard Chibnall Steven Powell Jason Dwyer Chris Thomas

A4DE over 45 Masters Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Jason Salopayers Jason Haas Scott Szabo Bradley Balkin Michael Turnbull

A4DE C150 Two-Stroke Standings

Day One/Two/Three Cumulative

Adam Giles Peter Boyle Tim Coleman Scott Noble Jack Day

A4DE Classes