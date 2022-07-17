2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Seven – Spring Creek, Millville

The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicked off its second half of the summer season on Saturday from Minnesota’s famed Spring Creek MX Park. The Frescados Tortillas Spring Creek National featured one of the most dynamic racetracks in American motocross and it provided a compelling afternoon of competition,

450

Spring Creek marked the seventh moto win in a row for Tomac after the Kawasaki man went 1-1 while Chase Sexton has now been the bridesmaid seven times in a row.

Despite those seven wins in a row Tomac only leads Sexton by a slender five-points in the championship. The Honda man has only finished off a race podium once this season and led the championship up until the halfway point.

Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen are the only other two riders to have won a single moto this season and both of them are more than 60-points behind the dominant duo.

250

The fifth moto win in a row for Jett Lawrence extends his lead over sibling Hunter to 27-points. They battled each other hard throughout the opening moto but Hunter got stuck in the pack in the second bout and could only manage fifth. However that was good enough to get Hunter on the round podium on the back of his second place in the opening bout.

Jo Shimoda’s hot form on the Kawasaki continued with 3-2 results at Spring Creek to stay in touch with the Aussie brothers in the championship chase.

Justin Cooper was fastest during 250 Qualifying before carding 6-3 results and now trails Shimoda by 34-points in the championship.

Levi Kitchen remains fifth in the championship chase despite missing this round after breaking his wrist in the lead up to the event and undergoing surgery that will likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Spring Creek ProMX Video Highlights

250 Moto One

As the 40-rider field stormed down the longest start straight in Pro Motocross and into the first turn it was Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper side-by-side for the MotoSport.com Holeshot. A slight bobble slowed Cooper’s momentum enough to give Lawrence the holeshot and early lead. A brief challenge by Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence for second forced Cooper to push the pace and it ultimately carried him around Jett and into the lead. Unfortunately, Cooper tipped over shortly thereafter and dropped outside the top 10, which handed the lead to Hunter Lawrence as Jett Lawrence was slowed to avoid Cooper and lost second to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker.

Hunter Lawrence looked to establish himself out front, but his brother was determined to reclaim the lead. Jett Lawrence made quick work of Hammaker and was able to take advantage of a brief off-track excursion by Hunter to put pressure on the lead and seize control of the moto. A Lawrence brothers battle followed as Hunter gave chase to Jett. As the leaders asserted themselves out front, Hammaker and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland engaged in a battle for third.

The Honda-mounted siblings traded momentum and were never separated by more than about a second, which allowed them to open a gap of more than five seconds on the field, where Volhand moved into third. A little more than 10 minutes into the moto Hunter made a savvy pass to take the lead from Jett. The elder Lawrence picked up the pace to establish the biggest lead of the moto at more than two seconds. Hunter maintained his lead through the middle portion of the moto and even pulled ahead by nearly three seconds, but as the leaders approached lapped traffic in the waning minutes of the moto it allowed Jett to take a big chunk out of his deficit and close to within just over a second. Hunter responded and stretched the lead back out but Jett battled back and with two laps to go as mere bike lengths separated the siblings.

Lapped traffic played into another swap for the lead as Jett was able to take advantage of Hunter’s slowed momentum to move back out front. On the last lap Hunter dropped the hammer and closed onto Jett’s rear wheel, but it wasn’t enough. Jett grabbed his eighth moto win of the season, and his fourth in a row, by a half-second over Hunter, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda made a late pass on the final lap to steal third from Vohland. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +00.524 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +35.565 4 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +36.986 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +44.749 6 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +51.209 7 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m03.130 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m05.972 9 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m07.363 10 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +1m13.952 11 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F +1m14.841 12 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m22.941 13 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m31.383 14 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m33.602 15 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m48.984 16 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m51.380 17 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m58.516 18 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m58.989 19 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +2m12.989 20 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +2m17.311 21 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +2m18.038 22 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 23 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +05.231 24 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +08.690 25 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +12.652 26 Austin Black KTM 250 SX-F +51.636 27 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F +56.867 28 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +59.979 29 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F +1m07.517 30 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +1m09.948 31 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F +1m11.829 32 James Harrington KTM 250 SX-F +1m12.212 33 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +1m24.476 34 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F +1m29.051 35 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +1m46.362 36 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 +1m49.208 37 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F +2m22.300 38 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 14 Laps 39 Alessio Sasso KTM 250 SX-F +2m22.784 40 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F DNF

250 Moto Two

The final 250 Class moto initially began with another battle between the Lawrence brothers taking shape, but a red flag for a downed rider initiated a restart. When the gate dropped for the second time it was once again Cooper out front with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Shimoda and Jett Lawrence, who made a quick pass for second. Hunter Lawrence slotted deep inside the top 10.

Cooper led for the opening minutes but Jett Lawrence was able to make an outside pass stick to take control of the moto. Shimoda then started to apply pressure on Cooper for second as the top three opened a big gap on the field. The battle for second continued for several laps as Cooper fended off multiple pass attempts by Shimoda, which allowed Lawrence to move out to a lead of more than three seconds. Shimoda finally made the pass stick but faced a five-second deficit to the lead.

With no pressure from behind Lawrence was able to ride his own race and control the lead. He wrapped up his fifth straight moto win by 7.9 seconds over Shimoda, while Cooper followed in a distant third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +07.940 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +10.392 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +28.036 5 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +53.719 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m01.439 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1m17.796 8 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m31.238 9 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m38.519 10 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m48.591 11 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m51.990 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m55.433 13 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +2m17.342 14 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +2m22.687 15 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE 15 Laps 16 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +07.154 17 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +27.224 18 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +32.775 19 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +40.289 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +46.304 21 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 +59.590 22 James Harrington KTM 250 SX-F +1m00.868 23 Austin Black KTM 250 SX-F +1m29.896 24 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m30.638 25 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F +1m34.817 26 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m38.116 27 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +1m56.419 28 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F +2m08.118 29 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +2m11.740 30 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 31 Alessio Sasso KTM 250 SX-F +1m13.930 32 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +2m27.849 33 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +2m30.309 34 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F 13 Laps 35 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 7 Laps 36 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F DNF 37 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F DNF 38 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 DNS 39 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 DNS 40 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F DNS

250 Overall

A second consecutive 1-1 performance gave Lawrence his sixth overall win in seven rounds and the 11th victory of his career. Shimoda secured back-to-back runner-up finishes (3-2) and has now amassed a four-round overall podium streak, while Hunter Lawrence completed up the overall podium in third (2-6).

Another afternoon of maximum points allowed Jett to add to his advantage over Hunter in the 250 Class standings, which now sits at 27 points. Shimoda remains third, 45 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I got a good start on the restart and was able to make a few passes to get into first. I had a much better flow than the first moto because I wasn’t constantly trying to sprint like I was when battling Hunter [Lawrence]. This was one of the easiest motos of the year, but we won’t take that for granted and will keep pushing.”

Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“Every race I feel like I’m improving little-by-little. I was able to get a much better start in the second moto, coming out third or fourth is like a holeshot to me, so I’m really happy to get another podium.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“My first start was good, but I messed up on the restart. I was really tired at the end there in the second moto, but gotta take the positives and be happy to finish on the box. Jett [Lawrence] is riding really great right now.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 1 1 50 2 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 3 2 42 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 5 38 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 6 3 35 5 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 5 4 34 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 4 6 33 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 8 7 27 8 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 13 8 21 9 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 12 9 21 10 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 16 10 16 11 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 14 12 16 12 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 7 30 14 13 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 18 11 13 14 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 17 13 12 15 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 9 38 12 16 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 10 39 11 17 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 11 36 10 18 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 21 14 7 19 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE 20 15 7 20 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 15 26 6 21 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 22 16 5 22 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 25 17 4 23 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 24 18 3 24 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 23 19 2 25 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 19 35 2 26 Austin Black KTM 250 SX-F 26 23 0 27 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 20 1 28 James Harrington KTM 250 SX-F 32 22 0 29 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F 27 28 0 30 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 31 25 0 31 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 36 21 0 32 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 30 27 0 33 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 28 33 0 34 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 38 24 0 35 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F 33 29 0 36 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 35 32 0 37 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 29 40 0 38 Alessio Sasso KTM 250 SX-F 39 31 0 39 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F 37 34 0 40 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F 34 37 0 41 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 40 0

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 311 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 284 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 266 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 232 5 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 180 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 178 7 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 169 8 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 169 9 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 166 10 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 162 11 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 122 12 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 117 13 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 103 14 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 79 15 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 71 16 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 64 17 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 53 18 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 52 19 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 45 20 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 37 21 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 36 22 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 32 23 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 30 24 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 23 25 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 20 26 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 18 27 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 12 28 Enzo Lopes YAM YZ 250F 9 29 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 8 30 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE 7 31 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 7 32 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 7 33 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 6 34 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 5 35 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 4 36 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 3 37 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 3 38 Kyle Murdoch HQV FC250 RE 3 39 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 1 40 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 0 41 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F 0 42 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 0 43 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 0 44 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 0 45 James Harrington KTM 250 SX-F 0 46 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 0 47 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 0 48 Austin Black KTM 250 SX-F 0 49 Brayden Lessler GAS MC250F 0 50 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 0 51 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 0 52 Florian Miot HQV FC250 0 53 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 0

450 Moto One

The 450 Class frontrunners of Tomac and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton emerged at the head of the pack to start the opening moto, but it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, only to lose the lead to Tomac. A brief battle for third between Sexton and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey saw the Honda rider secure the position and go on the attack for second. Savatgy went down and dropped outside the top 10, which moved Sexton into second, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson into third, and Dungey into fourth.

A showdown between the top two riders in the division took shape, as Sexton started to close the gap. Tomac responded and stabilized the lead as the moto reached its halfway point. Fifteen minutes into the moto Sexton went on the attack and pulled the trigger to make the pass for the lead as they navigated one of the track’s steep downhill sections. Tomac responded and got alongside Sexton, but the Honda rider countered to establish his hold on the spot. Sexton then sprinted out to a multi-second lead.

Sexton appeared to have the moto in control but missed a rut on one of the track’s downhills and went down, which handed the lead back to Tomac with less than 10 minutes to go. Sexton was able to remount in second but faced an insurmountable deficit. Tomac carried on to his sixth consecutive moto win with a margin of 14.4 seconds over Sexton. Anderson followed in third, with Dungey fourth and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike 33val 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +14.432 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +21.490 4 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +24.909 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +27.572 6 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +37.935 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +42.315 8 Max Anstie HON CRF450R +1m15.358 9 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m24.497 10 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m28.052 11 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +1m34.295 12 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m47.107 13 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m49.394 14 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +2m06.347 15 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +2m14.741 16 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +2m20.668 17 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 15 Laps 18 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +02.418 19 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F +07.611 20 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +23.813 21 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +31.321 22 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +36.732 23 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +48.081 24 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +1m06.179 25 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +1m10.051 26 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1m13.071 27 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 450F +1m15.496 28 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R +1m15.739 29 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m19.352 30 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +1m25.386 31 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +1m34.759 32 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +1m36.971 33 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F +1m56.619 34 Eric Grondahl HQV FC450 RE +2m27.655 35 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 14 Laps 36 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +55.745 37 Cade Clason HON CRF450R 9 Laps 38 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 7 Laps 39 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 4 Laps 40 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F DNF

450 Moto Two

The second 450 Class moto started with Savatgy once again leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Sexton and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen in hot pursuit as Tomac followed from fourth. Sexton went on the attack immediately and fought his way into the lead before the completion of the opening lap as Roczen soon followed into second. Tomac then aggressively made his way into third and set his sights on the Hondas.

Tomac stalked Roczen for a lap and made an impressive move to take control of second. Less than two seconds separated the lead pair but Tomac made quick work to erase that deficit and soon applied heavy pressure on Sexton. A relentless Tomac made an impressive move to take the lead away from his rival and looked to check out with a blistering lap. While Tomac’s pace was unmatched, Sexton was able to keep him honest and kept the Yamaha within striking distance. This allowed both riders to pull away from the rest of the field.

Behind the leaders the battle for third heated up between Roczen and Craig. The Yamaha rider was patient and took advantage of his first opportunity to claim the position and moved into a podium spot. Roczen then lost his hold of fourth to Anderson, who then looked to track down Craig for third.

As the moto entered its final five minutes the gap between Tomac and Sexton hovered around a second, with swings in momentum favoring one rider or another as they worked through lapped traffic. As the clock ran out on the moto both riders let it all hang out for the final two laps. Sexton closed in as the final lap began, but Tomac didn’t put a wheel wrong and inched away in the final corners to wrap up his seventh straight moto win by 1.7 seconds. Craig finished in a distant third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +01.795 3 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +44.136 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +56.834 5 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1:02.008 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:14.109 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m28.147 8 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m45.611 9 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m52.289 10 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m53.887 11 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +2m00.447 12 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +2m05.216 13 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +2m17.570 14 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +2m24.019 15 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 15 Laps 16 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F +30.215 17 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +43.733 18 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +52.668 19 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +56.428 20 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +1m01.760 21 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +1m10.300 22 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +1m18.315 23 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R +1m19.617 24 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +1m22.618 25 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +1m55.986 26 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F +1m57.826 27 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +2m00.361 28 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +2m09.943 29 Eric Grondahl HQV FC450 RE +2m19.990 30 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 14 Laps 31 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F +13.998 32 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE +2m45.097 33 Max Anstie HON CRF450R 11 Laps 34 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +2m34.268 35 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +3:19.912 36 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +4m57.374 37 Cade Clason HON CRF450R 8 Laps 38 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 450F 5 Laps 39 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +23m05.246 40 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 2 Laps

450 Round

Tomac’s midseason run of dominance continued with his third consecutive 1-1 performance, which resulted in his fourth straight overall win and the 31st victory of his career. Sexton’s unblemished podium streak continued with his seventh in a row for the runner-up spot (2-2), while Anderson earned his third podium result of the season in third (3-4).

Tomac’s streak allowed him to take control of the championship point lead for the first time in 2022, where he now has a five-point lead over Sexton. Anderson’s podium finish allowed him to move into third in the standings, 72 points out of the lead.

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“That was crazy, running at that pace the whole time [in Moto 2]. I had my work cut out for me off the start and had to make some passes. I was able to get by Chase [Sexton] early and that was huge. We made some changes to the bike in the second moto that really helped and allowed me to put the bike where I wanted.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“My riding hasn’t been an issue, but I honestly felt off today and made a lot of mistakes. I tried my best all day though. That was crazy running at the pace the whole final moto, but [Tomac] is riding awesome right now. I obviously need to do some things better and I’ll keep fighting.”

Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki

“I didn’t put myself in a good position to start, but I did what I had to do in order to get on the podium. I’m exhausted, but we’ll keep doing whatever we have to continue to be up here.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 2 2 44 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 3 4 38 4 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 5 3 36 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 4 6 33 6 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 6 5 31 7 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 7 7 28 8 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 9 10 23 9 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 10 11 21 10 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 17 8 17 11 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 13 13 16 12 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 12 14 16 13 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 18 9 15 14 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 16 12 14 15 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 11 17 14 16 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 14 15 13 17 Max Anstie HON CRF450R 8 33 13 18 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 15 18 9 19 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 19 16 7 20 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R 25 19 2 21 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 20 20 2 22 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 24 22 0 23 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R 22 24 0 24 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 23 27 0 25 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 30 21 0 26 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 28 23 0 27 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 26 30 0 28 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 21 35 0 29 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F 33 26 0 30 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 31 28 0 31 Eric Grondahl HQV FC450 RE 34 29 0 32 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 39 25 0 33 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 450F 27 38 0 34 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 32 34 0 35 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 35 32 0 36 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 29 39 0 37 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 36 36 0 38 Cade Clason HON CRF450R 37 37 0 39 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 40 40 0 40 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 31 0 41 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 38 0

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 317 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 312 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 245 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 241 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 220 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 218 7 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 190 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 177 9 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 142 10 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 139 11 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 124 12 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 103 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 98 14 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 89 15 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 86 16 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 77 17 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 49 18 Max Anstie HON CRF450R 45 19 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 32 20 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 24 21 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 23 22 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 19 23 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 19 24 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 15 25 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 14 26 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 13 27 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 11 28 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 8 29 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 8 30 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 7 31 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 5 32 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 4 33 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 3 34 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 3 35 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 2 36 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R 2 37 Justin Cokinos GAS MC450F 2 38 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 2 39 Justin Bogle SUZ RMZ 450 2 40 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 0 41 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 0 42 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 0 43 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R 0 44 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 0 45 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 0 46 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 0 47 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 0 48 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 0 49 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 0 50 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 0 51 Matthew Burris HQV FC450 RE 0 52 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 0 53 Joshua Berchem GAS MC450F 0

Next Up

The 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will make its return to the West Coast next Saturday, July 23, as the series travels to the scenic Pacific Northwest and Washington’s legendary Washougal MX Park.