2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round Seven – Spring Creek, Millville
The 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicked off its second half of the summer season on Saturday from Minnesota’s famed Spring Creek MX Park. The Frescados Tortillas Spring Creek National featured one of the most dynamic racetracks in American motocross and it provided a compelling afternoon of competition,
450
Spring Creek marked the seventh moto win in a row for Tomac after the Kawasaki man went 1-1 while Chase Sexton has now been the bridesmaid seven times in a row.
Despite those seven wins in a row Tomac only leads Sexton by a slender five-points in the championship. The Honda man has only finished off a race podium once this season and led the championship up until the halfway point.
Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen are the only other two riders to have won a single moto this season and both of them are more than 60-points behind the dominant duo.
250
The fifth moto win in a row for Jett Lawrence extends his lead over sibling Hunter to 27-points. They battled each other hard throughout the opening moto but Hunter got stuck in the pack in the second bout and could only manage fifth. However that was good enough to get Hunter on the round podium on the back of his second place in the opening bout.
Jo Shimoda’s hot form on the Kawasaki continued with 3-2 results at Spring Creek to stay in touch with the Aussie brothers in the championship chase.
Justin Cooper was fastest during 250 Qualifying before carding 6-3 results and now trails Shimoda by 34-points in the championship.
Levi Kitchen remains fifth in the championship chase despite missing this round after breaking his wrist in the lead up to the event and undergoing surgery that will likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Spring Creek ProMX Video Highlights
250 Moto One
As the 40-rider field stormed down the longest start straight in Pro Motocross and into the first turn it was Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper side-by-side for the MotoSport.com Holeshot. A slight bobble slowed Cooper’s momentum enough to give Lawrence the holeshot and early lead. A brief challenge by Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence for second forced Cooper to push the pace and it ultimately carried him around Jett and into the lead. Unfortunately, Cooper tipped over shortly thereafter and dropped outside the top 10, which handed the lead to Hunter Lawrence as Jett Lawrence was slowed to avoid Cooper and lost second to Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker.
Hunter Lawrence looked to establish himself out front, but his brother was determined to reclaim the lead. Jett Lawrence made quick work of Hammaker and was able to take advantage of a brief off-track excursion by Hunter to put pressure on the lead and seize control of the moto. A Lawrence brothers battle followed as Hunter gave chase to Jett. As the leaders asserted themselves out front, Hammaker and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland engaged in a battle for third.
The Honda-mounted siblings traded momentum and were never separated by more than about a second, which allowed them to open a gap of more than five seconds on the field, where Volhand moved into third. A little more than 10 minutes into the moto Hunter made a savvy pass to take the lead from Jett. The elder Lawrence picked up the pace to establish the biggest lead of the moto at more than two seconds. Hunter maintained his lead through the middle portion of the moto and even pulled ahead by nearly three seconds, but as the leaders approached lapped traffic in the waning minutes of the moto it allowed Jett to take a big chunk out of his deficit and close to within just over a second. Hunter responded and stretched the lead back out but Jett battled back and with two laps to go as mere bike lengths separated the siblings.
Lapped traffic played into another swap for the lead as Jett was able to take advantage of Hunter’s slowed momentum to move back out front. On the last lap Hunter dropped the hammer and closed onto Jett’s rear wheel, but it wasn’t enough. Jett grabbed his eighth moto win of the season, and his fourth in a row, by a half-second over Hunter, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda made a late pass on the final lap to steal third from Vohland. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire rounded out the top five.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|16 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+00.524
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+35.565
|4
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+36.986
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+44.749
|6
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+51.209
|7
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m03.130
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1m05.972
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+1m07.363
|10
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|+1m13.952
|11
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m14.841
|12
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m22.941
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m31.383
|14
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m33.602
|15
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m48.984
|16
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m51.380
|17
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m58.516
|18
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m58.989
|19
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m12.989
|20
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+2m17.311
|21
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m18.038
|22
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15 Laps
|23
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|+05.231
|24
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+08.690
|25
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|+12.652
|26
|Austin Black
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+51.636
|27
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|+56.867
|28
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+59.979
|29
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m07.517
|30
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m09.948
|31
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m11.829
|32
|James Harrington
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m12.212
|33
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m24.476
|34
|Gerald Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m29.051
|35
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|+1m46.362
|36
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|+1m49.208
|37
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m22.300
|38
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14 Laps
|39
|Alessio Sasso
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m22.784
|40
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|DNF
250 Moto Two
The final 250 Class moto initially began with another battle between the Lawrence brothers taking shape, but a red flag for a downed rider initiated a restart. When the gate dropped for the second time it was once again Cooper out front with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by Shimoda and Jett Lawrence, who made a quick pass for second. Hunter Lawrence slotted deep inside the top 10.
Cooper led for the opening minutes but Jett Lawrence was able to make an outside pass stick to take control of the moto. Shimoda then started to apply pressure on Cooper for second as the top three opened a big gap on the field. The battle for second continued for several laps as Cooper fended off multiple pass attempts by Shimoda, which allowed Lawrence to move out to a lead of more than three seconds. Shimoda finally made the pass stick but faced a five-second deficit to the lead.
With no pressure from behind Lawrence was able to ride his own race and control the lead. He wrapped up his fifth straight moto win by 7.9 seconds over Shimoda, while Cooper followed in a distant third.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|16 Laps
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+07.940
|3
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+10.392
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+28.036
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+53.719
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m01.439
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1m17.796
|8
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m31.238
|9
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m38.519
|10
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m48.591
|11
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m51.990
|12
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m55.433
|13
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+2m17.342
|14
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m22.687
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|15 Laps
|16
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+07.154
|17
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|+27.224
|18
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+32.775
|19
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|+40.289
|20
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.304
|21
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|+59.590
|22
|James Harrington
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m00.868
|23
|Austin Black
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m29.896
|24
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m30.638
|25
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m34.817
|26
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m38.116
|27
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m56.419
|28
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|+2m08.118
|29
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m11.740
|30
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|14 Laps
|31
|Alessio Sasso
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m13.930
|32
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|+2m27.849
|33
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m30.309
|34
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250 SX-F
|13 Laps
|35
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|7 Laps
|36
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|DNF
|37
|Gerald Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 250F
|DNF
|38
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|DNS
|39
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|DNS
|40
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|DNS
250 Overall
A second consecutive 1-1 performance gave Lawrence his sixth overall win in seven rounds and the 11th victory of his career. Shimoda secured back-to-back runner-up finishes (3-2) and has now amassed a four-round overall podium streak, while Hunter Lawrence completed up the overall podium in third (2-6).
Another afternoon of maximum points allowed Jett to add to his advantage over Hunter in the 250 Class standings, which now sits at 27 points. Shimoda remains third, 45 points out of the lead.
Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“I got a good start on the restart and was able to make a few passes to get into first. I had a much better flow than the first moto because I wasn’t constantly trying to sprint like I was when battling Hunter [Lawrence]. This was one of the easiest motos of the year, but we won’t take that for granted and will keep pushing.”
Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
“Every race I feel like I’m improving little-by-little. I was able to get a much better start in the second moto, coming out third or fourth is like a holeshot to me, so I’m really happy to get another podium.”
Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC
“My first start was good, but I messed up on the restart. I was really tired at the end there in the second moto, but gotta take the positives and be happy to finish on the box. Jett [Lawrence] is riding really great right now.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|3
|2
|42
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|2
|5
|38
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|6
|3
|35
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|5
|4
|34
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|4
|6
|33
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|8
|7
|27
|8
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|13
|8
|21
|9
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|12
|9
|21
|10
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|16
|10
|16
|11
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|14
|12
|16
|12
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|7
|30
|14
|13
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
|11
|13
|14
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|17
|13
|12
|15
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|9
|38
|12
|16
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|10
|39
|11
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|11
|36
|10
|18
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|21
|14
|7
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|20
|15
|7
|20
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|15
|26
|6
|21
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|22
|16
|5
|22
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|25
|17
|4
|23
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|24
|18
|3
|24
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|23
|19
|2
|25
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|19
|35
|2
|26
|Austin Black
|KTM 250 SX-F
|26
|23
|0
|27
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|1
|28
|James Harrington
|KTM 250 SX-F
|32
|22
|0
|29
|Hunter Sayles
|GAS MC250F
|27
|28
|0
|30
|Carter Biese
|YAM YZ 250F
|31
|25
|0
|31
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|36
|21
|0
|32
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|30
|27
|0
|33
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|28
|33
|0
|34
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|38
|24
|0
|35
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|29
|0
|36
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|35
|32
|0
|37
|Thomas Welch
|YAM YZ 250F
|29
|40
|0
|38
|Alessio Sasso
|KTM 250 SX-F
|39
|31
|0
|39
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250 SX-F
|37
|34
|0
|40
|Gerald Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 250F
|34
|37
|0
|41
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|40
|0
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|311
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|284
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|266
|4
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|232
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|180
|6
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|178
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|169
|8
|Stilez Robertson
|HQV FC250
|169
|9
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|166
|10
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|162
|11
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|122
|12
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|117
|13
|Nicholas Romano
|YAM YZ 250F
|103
|14
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|79
|15
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|71
|16
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|64
|17
|Ty Masterpool
|KTM 250 SX-F
|53
|18
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|52
|19
|Josiah Natzke
|KAW KX 250
|45
|20
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|37
|21
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|36
|22
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|32
|23
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|30
|24
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|23
|25
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|20
|26
|Lance Kobusch
|HON CRF250R
|18
|27
|Dylan Walsh
|KAW KX 250
|12
|28
|Enzo Lopes
|YAM YZ 250F
|9
|29
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|30
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|7
|31
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|7
|32
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|7
|33
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|34
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|5
|35
|Romain Pape
|KAW KX 250F
|4
|36
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|3
|37
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|38
|Kyle Murdoch
|HQV FC250 RE
|3
|39
|Cole Harkins
|KTM 250 SX-F
|1
|40
|Tre Fierro
|KAW KX 250
|0
|41
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|42
|Garrett Hoffman
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|43
|Lawrence Fortin III
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|44
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|45
|James Harrington
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|46
|Tommy Rios
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|47
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|48
|Austin Black
|KTM 250 SX-F
|0
|49
|Brayden Lessler
|GAS MC250F
|0
|50
|Brandon Scharer
|YAM YZ 250F
|0
|51
|Kai Aiello
|HQV FC250
|0
|52
|Florian Miot
|HQV FC250
|0
|53
|Jack Rogers
|KAW KX 250
|0
450 Moto One
The 450 Class frontrunners of Tomac and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton emerged at the head of the pack to start the opening moto, but it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy who came away with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, only to lose the lead to Tomac. A brief battle for third between Sexton and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey saw the Honda rider secure the position and go on the attack for second. Savatgy went down and dropped outside the top 10, which moved Sexton into second, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson into third, and Dungey into fourth.
A showdown between the top two riders in the division took shape, as Sexton started to close the gap. Tomac responded and stabilized the lead as the moto reached its halfway point. Fifteen minutes into the moto Sexton went on the attack and pulled the trigger to make the pass for the lead as they navigated one of the track’s steep downhill sections. Tomac responded and got alongside Sexton, but the Honda rider countered to establish his hold on the spot. Sexton then sprinted out to a multi-second lead.
Sexton appeared to have the moto in control but missed a rut on one of the track’s downhills and went down, which handed the lead back to Tomac with less than 10 minutes to go. Sexton was able to remount in second but faced an insurmountable deficit. Tomac carried on to his sixth consecutive moto win with a margin of 14.4 seconds over Sexton. Anderson followed in third, with Dungey fourth and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig in fifth.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|33val
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+14.432
|3
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+21.490
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+24.909
|5
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+27.572
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+37.935
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+42.315
|8
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|+1m15.358
|9
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m24.497
|10
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1m28.052
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m34.295
|12
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m47.107
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m49.394
|14
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m06.347
|15
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|+2m14.741
|16
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+2m20.668
|17
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|15 Laps
|18
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+02.418
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|+07.611
|20
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+23.813
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+31.321
|22
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|+36.732
|23
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+48.081
|24
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+1m06.179
|25
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+1m10.051
|26
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+1m13.071
|27
|Ryder Floyd
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m15.496
|28
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|+1m15.739
|29
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m19.352
|30
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|+1m25.386
|31
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m34.759
|32
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|+1m36.971
|33
|Justin Cokinos
|GAS MC450F
|+1m56.619
|34
|Eric Grondahl
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m27.655
|35
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|14 Laps
|36
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+55.745
|37
|Cade Clason
|HON CRF450R
|9 Laps
|38
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7 Laps
|39
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|4 Laps
|40
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|DNF
450 Moto Two
The second 450 Class moto started with Savatgy once again leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot, with Sexton and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen in hot pursuit as Tomac followed from fourth. Sexton went on the attack immediately and fought his way into the lead before the completion of the opening lap as Roczen soon followed into second. Tomac then aggressively made his way into third and set his sights on the Hondas.
Tomac stalked Roczen for a lap and made an impressive move to take control of second. Less than two seconds separated the lead pair but Tomac made quick work to erase that deficit and soon applied heavy pressure on Sexton. A relentless Tomac made an impressive move to take the lead away from his rival and looked to check out with a blistering lap. While Tomac’s pace was unmatched, Sexton was able to keep him honest and kept the Yamaha within striking distance. This allowed both riders to pull away from the rest of the field.
Behind the leaders the battle for third heated up between Roczen and Craig. The Yamaha rider was patient and took advantage of his first opportunity to claim the position and moved into a podium spot. Roczen then lost his hold of fourth to Anderson, who then looked to track down Craig for third.
As the moto entered its final five minutes the gap between Tomac and Sexton hovered around a second, with swings in momentum favoring one rider or another as they worked through lapped traffic. As the clock ran out on the moto both riders let it all hang out for the final two laps. Sexton closed in as the final lap began, but Tomac didn’t put a wheel wrong and inched away in the final corners to wrap up his seventh straight moto win by 1.7 seconds. Craig finished in a distant third.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|16 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+01.795
|3
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+44.136
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+56.834
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1:02.008
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:14.109
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m28.147
|8
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m45.611
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m52.289
|10
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m53.887
|11
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m00.447
|12
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+2m05.216
|13
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m17.570
|14
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m24.019
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|15 Laps
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|+30.215
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+43.733
|18
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|+52.668
|19
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+56.428
|20
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m01.760
|21
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|+1m10.300
|22
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+1m18.315
|23
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|+1m19.617
|24
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|+1m22.618
|25
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+1m55.986
|26
|Justin Cokinos
|GAS MC450F
|+1m57.826
|27
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+2m00.361
|28
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2m09.943
|29
|Eric Grondahl
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m19.990
|30
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|14 Laps
|31
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|+13.998
|32
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|+2m45.097
|33
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|11 Laps
|34
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|+2m34.268
|35
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+3:19.912
|36
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+4m57.374
|37
|Cade Clason
|HON CRF450R
|8 Laps
|38
|Ryder Floyd
|YAM YZ 450F
|5 Laps
|39
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+23m05.246
|40
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2 Laps
450 Round
Tomac’s midseason run of dominance continued with his third consecutive 1-1 performance, which resulted in his fourth straight overall win and the 31st victory of his career. Sexton’s unblemished podium streak continued with his seventh in a row for the runner-up spot (2-2), while Anderson earned his third podium result of the season in third (3-4).
Tomac’s streak allowed him to take control of the championship point lead for the first time in 2022, where he now has a five-point lead over Sexton. Anderson’s podium finish allowed him to move into third in the standings, 72 points out of the lead.
Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“That was crazy, running at that pace the whole time [in Moto 2]. I had my work cut out for me off the start and had to make some passes. I was able to get by Chase [Sexton] early and that was huge. We made some changes to the bike in the second moto that really helped and allowed me to put the bike where I wanted.”
Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC
“My riding hasn’t been an issue, but I honestly felt off today and made a lot of mistakes. I tried my best all day though. That was crazy running at the pace the whole final moto, but [Tomac] is riding awesome right now. I obviously need to do some things better and I’ll keep fighting.”
Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki
“I didn’t put myself in a good position to start, but I did what I had to do in order to get on the podium. I’m exhausted, but we’ll keep doing whatever we have to continue to be up here.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|2
|2
|44
|3
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|3
|4
|38
|4
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|5
|3
|36
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
|6
|33
|6
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|6
|5
|31
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|7
|28
|8
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|10
|23
|9
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|10
|11
|21
|10
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|17
|8
|17
|11
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|13
|13
|16
|12
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|12
|14
|16
|13
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|18
|9
|15
|14
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|16
|12
|14
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|17
|14
|16
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|14
|15
|13
|17
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|8
|33
|13
|18
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|15
|18
|9
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|19
|16
|7
|20
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|25
|19
|2
|21
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|20
|20
|2
|22
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|24
|22
|0
|23
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|22
|24
|0
|24
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|23
|27
|0
|25
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|30
|21
|0
|26
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|28
|23
|0
|27
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|26
|30
|0
|28
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|21
|35
|0
|29
|Justin Cokinos
|GAS MC450F
|33
|26
|0
|30
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|31
|28
|0
|31
|Eric Grondahl
|HQV FC450 RE
|34
|29
|0
|32
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|39
|25
|0
|33
|Ryder Floyd
|YAM YZ 450F
|27
|38
|0
|34
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|32
|34
|0
|35
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|35
|32
|0
|36
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|29
|39
|0
|37
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|36
|36
|0
|38
|Cade Clason
|HON CRF450R
|37
|37
|0
|39
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|40
|40
|0
|40
|Clayton Tucker
|YAM YZ 450F
|31
|0
|41
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|38
|0
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|317
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|312
|3
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|245
|4
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|241
|5
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|220
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|218
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|190
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|177
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|KAW KX450SR
|142
|10
|Shane McElrath
|HQV FC450 RE
|139
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|124
|12
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|103
|13
|Alex Martin
|YAM YZ 450F
|98
|14
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|89
|15
|Brandon Hartranft
|SUZ RMZ 450
|86
|16
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|77
|17
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|49
|18
|Max Anstie
|HON CRF450R
|45
|19
|Chris Canning
|GAS MC450F
|32
|20
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|24
|21
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|23
|22
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|19
|23
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|19
|24
|Tyler Stepek
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15
|25
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|14
|26
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|13
|27
|Ryan Surratt
|YAM YZ 450F
|11
|28
|Felix Lopez
|HQV FC450
|8
|29
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|8
|30
|Kyle Chisholm
|YAM YZ 450F
|7
|31
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|5
|32
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|4
|33
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|3
|34
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|35
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|2
|36
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|2
|37
|Justin Cokinos
|GAS MC450F
|2
|38
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|2
|39
|Justin Bogle
|SUZ RMZ 450
|2
|40
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|41
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|0
|42
|Richard Taylor
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|43
|Lars van Berkel
|HON CRF450R
|0
|44
|Mccoy Brough
|KAW KX450
|0
|45
|Matthew Curler
|HON CRF450R
|0
|46
|Ricci Randanella
|KAW KX450
|0
|47
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|0
|48
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|49
|Bryce Hammond
|HON CRF450R
|0
|50
|Trevor Schmidt
|KTM 450 SX-F
|0
|51
|Matthew Burris
|HQV FC450 RE
|0
|52
|Bryton Carroll
|YAM YZ 450F
|0
|53
|Joshua Berchem
|GAS MC450F
|0
Next Up
The 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will make its return to the West Coast next Saturday, July 23, as the series travels to the scenic Pacific Northwest and Washington’s legendary Washougal MX Park.