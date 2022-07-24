2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round Eight – Washougal

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship made its return to the West Coast for Round 8 of the 50th anniversary season with its annual visit to the Pacific Northwest.

The scenic surroundings of Washougal MX Park featured perfect temperatures and mostly cloudy skies at the MotoSport.com Washougal National where the highly technical track layout resulted in an exciting battle for victory across both divisions.

Coming into Washougal no rider had been hotter than Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac, but he was forced to go bar-to-bar with championship rival and Team Honda HRC rider Chase Sexton throughout the afternoon. The division leaders duked it out over the entirety of both motos and ultimately traded moto wins, with the edge going to Sexton by virtue of his triumph in Moto 2. It signified his second victory of the season, ending Tomac’s four-race win streak, and gave the Honda rider back-to-back wins at Washougal.

Multiple riders took their turns at the head of the 250 Class field at Washougal, but the rider who walked away with the overall victory wasn’t one of them. For the seventh time in eight races Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence prevailed with the round win, doing what his rivals couldn’t with a consistent afternoon that saw two second-place finishes land him on the top step of the podium. The race victories going to Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper.

Washougal ProMX Video Highlights

250 Moto One

The first 250 Class moto of the afternoon got underway with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, closely followed by the Team Honda HRC siblings of Hunter and Jett Lawrence. The lead trio soon settled into their respective positions through the opening five minutes of the moto.

Hunter Lawrence kept Shimoda honest throughout the early stages as the lead pair traded momentum, causing the gap between them to fluctuate. As the moto surpassed the 10 minute mark Hunter started to apply pressure and took advantage of his first pass attempt to seize the lead. Once out front, he quickly established a multi-second advantage. As Shimoda continued to lose more ground to the lead he was forced to fend off the pressure from Jett Lawrence in third.

The battle for second waged on through the middle portion of the moto and it allowed both Shimoda and Lawrence to inch back on the lead and drop the deficit to 1.5 seconds. With seven minutes to go the top three were separated by less than two seconds and continued to tighten. Shimoda continued to push the pace and moved within striking distance of Hunter, while Jett lurked from third. As the race approached its final minute Jett pulled the trigger on a pass to get by Shimoda and set his sights on his brother for the lead.

Hunter Lawrence dropped the hammer on the final two laps, which effectively ended any chances of a late-race battle for victory between the siblings. He took his third moto win of the season by 4.1 seconds over Jett, with Shimoda in third. Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper finished fourth, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 16 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +04.143 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +08.264 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +38.495 5 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +41.284 6 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +43.007 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +53.551 8 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +1m09.432 9 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m15.210 10 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m18.182 11 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +1m26.257 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m30.768 13 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m40.716 14 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m42.861 15 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m45.510 16 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m55.757 17 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +2m09.443 18 Austin Black KTM 250 SX-F +2m10.513 19 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 20 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +06.873 21 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +18.472 22 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +25.144 23 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +42.758 24 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +43.447 25 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 +51.283 26 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F +1m15.740 27 Blake Ashley GAS MC250F +1m47.540 28 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R +1m50.279 29 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +2m02.896 30 Alex Ransom YAM YZ 250F +2m04.104 31 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 32 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R +05.653 33 Jesse Jacobsen HQV FC250 +44.903 34 Brian Medeiros SUZ RMZ 250 +2m00.252 35 Braden Spangle YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 36 Casey Carmichael HQV FC250 RE +08.110 37 Brian DeRuyter KAW KX 250 10 Laps 38 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 7 Laps 39 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 6 Laps 40 Philipp Klakow HQV FC250 +7m47.315

250 Moto Two

The second and final moto began with Cooper leading the way for the MotoSport.com Holeshot as Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence all gave chase to establish the top four. A strong opening lap saw Cooper build a 1.4 second lead over Shimoda as the lead group settled in.

The running order remained status quo through the first half of the moto, as Cooper was able to maintain a multi-second lead. However, the battle behind him intensified between Shimoda and the Lawrences. Hunter Lawrence started to apply pressure to look for a way around, but in the process lost traction with his front tyre and tipped over. That allowed Jett Lawrence to move into third as Hunter remounted in fourth.

With 11 minutes remaining in the moto Jett Lawrence started to force the issue with Shimoda and applied heavy pressure on the Kawasaki rider. Shimoda kept his friend and rival at bay for multiple laps but Lawrence made the pass stick and took control of second. With approximately eight minutes to go Cooper and Lawrence were separated by 4.8 seconds, with Lawrence running the quickest laps on the track.

In the closing minutes Cooper picked up the pace to run his fastest laps of the moto, which fended off a late push from Lawrence. That turned the attention to Hunter Lawrence and his pursuit of Shimoda for third. With his chances for the overall win in the balance, Lawrence continued to make gains as both riders navigated through lapped traffic. Mere bike lengths separated the two riders as they took the white flag. Lawrence got close on multiple occasions, but couldn’t complete the pass.

Cooper went wire-to-wire for his first moto win of the season, 5.5 seconds ahead of Jett Lawrence, while Shimoda held on for third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 16 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +05.579 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +07.878 4 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +08.986 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +30.875 6 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +33.692 7 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +34.265 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +42.588 9 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m07.293 10 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m22.826 11 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1m37.732 12 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1m41.503 13 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m45.310 14 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m54.520 15 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +2m14.236 16 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +2m21.676 17 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +2m24.785 18 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 15 Laps 19 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +11.563 20 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +16.586 21 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F +21.517 22 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +28.267 23 Austin Black KTM 250 SX-F +29.986 24 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 +52.575 25 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F +1m09.081 26 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 +1m19.792 27 Blake Ashley GAS MC250F +1m36.551 28 Alex Ransom YAM YZ 250F +1m38.920 29 Jesse Jacobsen HQV FC250 +2m11.352 30 Braden Spangle YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 31 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F +05.794 32 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R +15.562 33 Casey Carmichael HQV FC250 RE +1m03.921 34 Philipp Klakow HQV FC250 +1m16.516 35 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +2m29.180 36 Brian DeRuyter KAW KX 250 9 Laps 37 Brian Medeiros SUZ RMZ 250 8 Laps 38 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 5 Laps 39 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 3 Laps 40 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R 2 Laps

250 Overall

A consistent afternoon proved to be the difference maker in the overall classification, as Jett Lawrence’s pair of runner-ups was enough to earn his seventh victory of the season. Cooper (4-1) and Hunter Lawrence (1-4) finished tied for second, just a single point behind first, where Cooper earned the tiebreaker by virtue of his better second-moto result.

With the round win, Jett Lawrence added another point to his championship lead, which now sits at 28 points over older brother Hunter. Friend and training partner to the Aussie brothers Jo Shimoda remains third, 49 points out of the lead.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I just got lucky on that one. I didn’t quite have that pace [today], so I just focused on trying to get a flow. I just kept an eye on Hunter [Lawrence] at that point. It’s nice to get another win, but I definitely wasn’t at my best today.”

Justin Cooper, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“It’s great to be back [with a moto win]. I felt like I had the speed today. My intensity was off in Moto 1, but I got a better start in Moto 2 and I just felt like I was in my groove and was able to ride my own race. We’re making our way back and it’s showing now. It’s starting to feel a bit more normal.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I was pushing [to catch Shimoda]. There was a seven second gap and I had to bridge that. I did all I could there. This track can be scary. I’m happy with my riding, but I need to clean up those little mistakes.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 2 44 2 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 4 1 43 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 1 4 43 4 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 3 3 40 5 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 7 5 30 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 5 8 29 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 8 6 28 8 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 6 9 27 9 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 13 7 22 10 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 10 10 22 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 9 12 21 12 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 12 13 17 13 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 16 11 15 14 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 11 17 14 15 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 15 14 13 16 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 14 15 13 17 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 17 16 9 18 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 19 18 5 19 Austin Black KTM 250 SX-F 18 23 3 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 23 19 2 21 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 22 20 1 22 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 20 22 1 23 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 24 21 0 24 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 26 25 0 25 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 25 26 0 26 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 29 24 0 27 Blake Ashley GAS MC250F 27 27 0 28 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 21 35 0 29 Alex Ransom YAM YZ 250F 30 28 0 30 Jesse Jacobsen HQV FC250 33 29 0 31 Brandon Sussman YAM YZ 250F 31 31 0 32 Konnor Visger HON CRF250R 32 32 0 33 Braden Spangle YAM YZ 250F 35 30 0 34 Gavin Brough HON CRF250R 28 40 0 35 Casey Carmichael HQV FC250 RE 36 33 0 36 Brian Medeiros SUZ RMZ 250 34 37 0 37 Brian DeRuyter KAW KX 250 37 36 0 38 Philipp Klakow HQV FC250 40 34 0 39 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 39 38 0 40 Collin Davis GAS MC250F 38 39 0

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 355 2 Hunter Lawrence 327 3 Jo Shimoda 306 4 Justin Cooper 275 5 Seth Hammaker 207 6 RJ Hampshire 194 7 Maximus Vohland 192 8 Levi Kitchen 180 9 Michael Mosiman 169 10 Stilez Robertson 169 11 Nathanael Thrasher 144 12 Pierce Brown 144 13 Nicholas Romano 103 14 Derek Kelley 96 15 Joshua Varize 93 16 Jalek Swoll 73 17 Matthew Leblanc 64 18 Ty Masterpool 53 19 Derek Drake 49 20 Carson Mumford 46 21 Josiah Natzke 45 22 Preston Kilroy 38 23 Ryder DiFrancesco 37 24 Austin Forkner 30 25 Christopher Prebula 25 26 Lance Kobusch 18 27 Brandon Ray 16 28 Dilan Schwartz 13 29 Dylan Walsh 12 30 Enzo Lopes 9 31 Kaeden Amerine 8 32 Max Miller 8 33 Talon Hawkins 7 34 Hardy Munoz 7 35 Luca Marsalisi 5 36 Romain Pape 4 37 Zack Williams 4 38 Jack Chambers 3 39 Austin Black 3 40 Kyle Murdoch 3 41 Tyson Johnson 1 42 Cole Harkins 1 43 Garrett Hoffman 0 44 Tommy Rios 0 45 Tre Fierro 0 46 Marcus Phelps 0 47 Lawrence Fortin III 0 48 Slade Smith 0 49 James Harrington 0 50 Joseph Tait 0 51 Brayden Lessler 0 52 Brandon Scharer 0 53 Kai Aiello 0 54 Florian Miot 0 55 Jack Rogers 0 56 Gared Steinke 0 57 Hunter Cross 0 58 Maxwell Sanford 0 59 Carter Biese 0 60 Brian Borghesani 0 61 Chandler Baker 0 62 Thomas Welch 0 63 Jesse Flock 0 64 Blake Ashley 0 65 Hunter Sayles 0 66 William Crete 0 67 Noah Willbrandt 0 68 Alex Ransom 0 69 Gavin Brough 0 70 Steve Roman 0 71 Jesse Jacobsen 0 72 Lane Shaw 0 73 Geran Stapleton 0 74 Wade Brommel 0 75 Braden Spangle 0 76 Brandon Sussman 0 77 Alessio Sasso 0 78 Konnor Visger 0 79 Gerald Lorenz III 0 80 Collin Davis 0 81 Bronson McClure 0 82 Jordan Jarvis 0 83 Casey Carmichael 0 84 Jake Pinhancos 0 85 Cory Carsten 0 86 Brock Papi 0 87 Bryson Raymond 0 88 Brian Medeiros 0 89 Philipp Klakow 0 90 Noah Viney 0 91 Brian DeRuyter 0 92 Dylan Smith 0 93 Derek Leatherman 0 94 Walter White 0 95 Addison Emory IV 0 96 Cameron Mcadoo 0

450 Moto One

The opening 450 Class moto began with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey and Sexton side-by-side exiting the first turn, where Dungey emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot. Sexton was able to solidify a hold of the lead in the next turn and looked to sprint away as Dungey then battled with Tomac for second.

Dungey continued his pursuit of the lead but suddenly experienced an issue with his KTM that ultimately ended his moto. That misfortune allowed Tomac to assume second and give pursuit to Sexton, while Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen took over third, nearly 10 seconds behind the leaders.

As the moto passed the 10 minute mark the battle for the lead was on. Tomac appeared to have the faster pace, but found difficulty in trying to complete a pass. The Yamaha rider continued to keep the pressure on his Honda rival and made his way by with a savvy move just before the halfway point. Once out front, Tomac quickly built a multi-second advantage over Sexton.

The closing 10 minutes saw Sexton claw his way back into the fight as he lowered the deficit to less than a second. Behind them, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson closed in on Roczen for a battle for third. Back out front, Tomac and Sexton reignited their battle for the final five minutes.

With three minutes to go Tomac’s front tire got stuck in a rut and caused him to tip over. Sexton’s close pursuit caused him to run into Tomac and also tip over. The two riders then raced to pick up their bike, restart it, and resume. Tomac got going first, with Sexton getting back underway moments later. As they returned to race pace, the distance between them remained the same, while their 30-second gap over the rest of the field dropped to just under 20 seconds.

Sexton made one more late push with two laps to go and was able to nearly get alongside Tomac, but the point leader fended him off and dug deep on the final lap to keep the Honda at bay. Tomac held on for his eighth straight moto win, 1.1 seconds ahead of Sexton. Anderson made the pass on Roczen for third, while Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia finished fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 16 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +01.117 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +44.057 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +45.612 5 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +47.367 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +48.468 7 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m15.815 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m22.640 9 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m27.888 10 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m38.656 11 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +1m44.520 12 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +2m16.430 13 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 14 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +14.889 15 Carson Brown YAM YZ 250 +21.104 16 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +27.136 17 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +28.811 18 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +30.766 19 Cade Clason HON CRF450R +42.411 20 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 +46.784 21 Collin Jurin YAM YZ 450F +57.302 22 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m07.441 23 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +1m09.084 24 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +1m16.647 25 Josh Mosiman HQV FC450 +1m26.329 26 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE +1m26.733 27 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 +1m32.334 28 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F +1m33.161 29 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1m34.840 30 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F +1m50.506 31 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +1m59.652 32 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +2m11.051 33 Chance Blackburn KAW KX450 +2m35.909 34 Dylan Summerlin GAS MC450F 14 Laps 35 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 4 Laps 36 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R +20.592 37 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 3 Laps 38 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 2 Laps 39 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 DNF 40 Devin Harriman KTM 350 SX-F DNS

450 Moto Two

The second and deciding moto began with Sexton and Tomac leading the way, with the MotoSport.com Holeshot going to the Honda rider. As the lead duo began their fight for the top spot, Anderson and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger engaged in a battle for third. A torrid pace on the opening laps allowed Sexton to inch away and open a lead of more than a second, while Anderson asserted his control of third and closed in to make it a three-rider breakaway.

Sexton continued to add to his lead and pulled out nearly two seconds clear of Tomac through the first 10 minutes of the moto. However, as soon as Sexton appeared to have the upper hand, Tomac responded and closed to within bike lengths of the lead. With their battle, Sexton and Tomac easily left Anderson behind in third.

The excitement ramped up again at the halfway point of the moto. Tomac appeared to have the faster pace and started to look for a way around, but Sexton countered and inched away once more as they navigated lapped riders. The lead stabilised to more than a second for Sexton approaching the final 10 minutes but Tomac found the pace to get back within bike lengths.

Sexton’s continued defense of every one of Tomac’s advances turned the closing minutes into a chess match. The Yamaha rider continued to drop back and mount charges, but was unable to find enough momentum to make a move. The lead was about as big as it had been to start the final two laps and continued to grow from there. Sexton put the finishing touches on his performance with his fastest lap of the moto on the second-to-last lap. He pulled away on the final lap and took his fourth moto win of the season by 8.4 seconds over Tomac, who saw his streak come to an end. Anderson finished in a distant third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +08.423 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +50.345 4 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +52.400 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +59.831 6 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +1m22.760 7 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +1m30.209 8 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m39.076 9 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m42.193 10 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m46.350 11 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +1m55.010 12 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m56.234 13 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +2m14.045 14 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +2m16.616 15 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +2m31.786 16 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 17 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +05.490 18 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +18.827 19 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +25.129 20 Carson Brown YAM YZ 250 +34.818 21 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +43.855 22 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +44.020 23 Cade Clason HON CRF450R +1m17.707 24 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1m23.155 25 Collin Jurin YAM YZ 450F +1m32.864 26 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 +1m38.513 27 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F +2m02.477 28 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 14 Laps 29 Josh Mosiman HQV FC450 +09.081 30 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 +10.642 31 Dylan Summerlin GAS MC450F +16.437 32 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 +40.696 33 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +44.044 34 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +56.489 35 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +1m29.907 36 Chance Blackburn KAW KX450 +1m41.796 37 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 38 Devin Harriman KTM 350 SX-F 7 Laps 39 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F 5 Laps 40 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R DNS

450 Round

By virtue of their identical moto scores Sexton (2-1) and Tomac (1-2) finished tied atop the overall classification, but the second-moto tiebreaker went to Sexton for his second victory of the season and the fourth of his career. He also successfully defended his Washougal victory from the 2021 season. The winning performance ended Tomac’s win streak at four, but also extended Sexton’s perfect podium record this season. Anderson’s consistent 3-3 effort landed him third overall.

With equal points, Tomac and Sexton remain separated by five points in the championship standings entering the final break of the 2022 season. Anderson strengthened his hold on third and now sits 79 points out of the lead.

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“That was a really good moto for me. Eli [Tomac] was on me but I kept fending him off. I finally got away and brought it home. It means a lot to me to win like that and I’m really looking forward to these last four races. I couldn’t be more happy to battle [for the championship] with a guy like Eli.”

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I was pushing [the entire moto]. I was so close and ate a lot of dirt. I made so many pushes but couldn’t find the spot that time. I did all I could, but second was all we got today.”

Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki

“I definitely was the third best guy out there. It’s tough when you’re out there riding alone, but I have to keep finding a way to try and keep up with those guys [Sexton and Tomac]. All in all it was a good day today and we’ll see if we can keep it going for the final four rounds.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 2 1 47 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 1 2 47 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 3 3 40 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 4 6 33 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 6 5 31 6 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 5 8 29 7 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 7 7 28 8 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 9 9 24 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 8 13 21 10 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 10 12 20 11 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 12 11 19 12 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 38 4 18 13 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 14 10 18 14 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 11 14 17 15 Kyle Chisholm YAM YZ 450F 13 16 13 16 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 18 17 7 17 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 16 19 7 18 Carson Brown YAM YZ 250 15 20 7 19 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 35 15 6 20 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 17 21 4 21 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 37 18 3 22 Cade Clason HON CRF450R 19 23 2 23 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 20 26 1 24 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 22 22 0 25 Collin Jurin YAM YZ 450F 21 25 0 26 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 29 24 0 27 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 26 28 0 28 Josh Mosiman HQV FC450 25 29 0 29 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F 30 27 0 30 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 23 34 0 31 Wyatt Lyonsmith KAW KX450 27 32 0 32 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 24 37 0 33 Dylan Summerlin GAS MC450F 34 31 0 34 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 32 33 0 35 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F 31 35 0 36 Connor Olson KTM 450 SX-F 28 39 0 37 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 39 30 0 38 Chance Blackburn KAW KX450 33 36 0 39 Lars van Berkel HON CRF450R 36 40 0 40 Devin Harriman KTM 350 SX-F 40 38 0

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 364 2 Chase Sexton 359 3 Jason Anderson 285 4 Ken Roczen 274 5 Christian Craig 251 6 Ryan Dungey 236 7 Justin Barcia 219 8 Aaron Plessinger 198 9 Joseph Savatgy 170 10 Shane McElrath 157 11 Garrett Marchbanks 130 12 Benny Bloss 127 13 Alex Martin 118 14 Marshal Weltin 96 15 Antonio Cairoli 89 16 Brandon Hartranft 89 17 Fredrik Noren 66 18 Max Anstie 45 19 Chris Canning 32 20 Justin Rodbell 27 21 Henry Miller 24 22 Kyle Chisholm 20 23 Josh Gilbert 19 24 Jerry Robin 19 25 Grant Harlan 15 26 Tyler Stepek 15 27 Tristan Lane 14 28 Cullin Park 13 29 Bryson Gardner 11 30 Ryan Surratt 11 31 Felix Lopez 8 32 Carson Brown 7 33 Jeremy Hand 5 34 Vincent Luhovey 3 35 Jeffrey Walker 3 36 Jeremy Smith 2 37 Izaih Clark 2 38 Cade Clason 2 39 Justin Cokinos 2 40 Scott Meshey 2 41 Justin Bogle 2 42 Keylan Meston 1 43 Kevin Moranz 0 44 Jacob Runkles 0 45 Collin Jurin 0 46 Richard Taylor 0 47 Mccoy Brough 0 48 Lars van Berkel 0 49 Matthew Curler 0 50 Nathen LaPorte 0 51 Ricci Randanella 0 52 Jace Kessler 0 53 Bryce Hammond 0 54 Josh Mosiman 0 55 Trevor Schmidt 0 56 Matthew Burris 0 57 Bryton Carroll 0 58 Joshua Berchem 0 59 Jackson Gray 0 60 Charlie Putnam 0 61 Bryce Hansen 0 62 Matthew Hubert 0 63 Kyle Greeson 0 64 Clayton Tucker 0 65 Rob Windt 0 66 Wyatt Lyonsmith 0 67 Ryder Floyd 0 68 Kristopher Corey 0 69 Eric Grondahl 0 70 Connor Olson 0 71 Mitchell Gifford 0 72 Colby Copp 0 73 Devin Harriman 0 74 Travis Delnicki 0 75 Timothy Crosby 0 76 Dylan Summerlin 0 77 Chad Heishman 0 78 Aaron Lampi 0 79 Matthew Burkeen 0 80 Rody Schroyer 0 81 Nicholas Tomasunas 0 82 Kolton Dean 0 83 Ezra Lewis 0 84 Marshall Macintyre 0 85 Robert Piazza 0 86 Chance Blackburn 0 87 Seamus Sullivan 0 88 Dominic DeSimone 0 89 Dylan Kirchner 0 90 Jack Pagano 0 91 Ezra Hastings 0 92 Tyler Medaglia 0

Next Up

The 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will observe the final break in action of the summer before returning for the stretch run of each title fight on Saturday, August 13, with the storied Unadilla National in New Berlin, New York.