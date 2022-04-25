2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 15 – Gilette Stadium
Foxborough – Massachusetts
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Heat One
Cooper Webb was the early leader from Musquin in the opening 450 Heat but the Frenchman quickly moved through to the lead after Webb made a small mistake in the rhythm section.
Jason Anderson was third but got the better of Webb a couple of laps in to move up to second and then moved through to the lead ,but Musquin came back at him which left Anderson on the deck. The Kawasaki man got back up and running just ahead of Webb, retaining that second place.
Cooper Webb lost his muffler late in the race but still came home third. Musquin the winner from Anderson. Justin Brayton fourth.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+05.420
|3
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+13.427
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+14.461
|5
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+18.110
|6
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+21.488
|7
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|+24.900
|8
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+30.522
|9
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+34.654
|10
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+41.773
|11
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+52.973
|12
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m00.426
|13
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|7 Laps
|14
|Cory Carsten
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+07.126
|15
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+08.011
|16
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki KX450
|+09.921
|17
|Jy Roberts
|Kawasaki KX450
|+42.820
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|4 Laps
|19
|Logan Leitzel
|Kawasaki KX250
|2 Laps
|20
|Alex Ray
|Honda CRF450R
|DNS
450 Heat Two
Chase Sexton scored the holeshot in the second 450 Heat to gain an early advantage over Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart. And that was how it finished in what was a fairly processional bout up front. Justin Barcia fourth ahead of Vince Friese.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|8 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+02.343
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+03.981
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+15.981
|5
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|+28.060
|6
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+33.262
|7
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+35.073
|8
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+36.617
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+37.374
|10
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+37.800
|11
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|7 Laps
|12
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+01.623
|13
|Scott Meshey
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+05.648
|14
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki KX450
|+09.662
|15
|Guillaume St-Cyr
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+11.362
|16
|Austin Cozadd
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+15.078
|17
|Joshua Greco
|Kawasaki KX250
|+18.005
|18
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda CRF450R
|+19.373
|19
|Chad Saultz
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+21.851
|20
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|+53.440
450 Main
Cooper Webb scored the holeshot ahead of Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Chase Sexton was fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart early on.
Two-minutes into the race Tomac made his move past Webb for the race lead but Webb came right back at him. Tomac then clipped the back of Webb which saw Tomac stall his Yamaha, that allowed Anderson to also slip past and relegate Tomac to third. Musquin then pushed Tomac further back to fourth.
Webb held out Anderson for a further couple of laps but the Kawasaki man then made his move and started pulling away as soon as he hit the lead. Chase Sexton then immediately was challenging Webb for second, and made a move stick only moments after the KTM man had lost the lead to Anderson. Musquin was the next one to demote Webb another position, then Tomac also made his move, the championship leader back up to fourth place with 14-minutes left on the clock.
Malcolm Stewart then pushed Tomac further back to fifth just after the halfway point of the race, and a couple of laps Justin Barcia demoted Tomac to sixth place. Cooper Webb got back in front of Tomac before the end of the race which meant the championship leader finished the race in seventh place.
Chase Sexton closed to within striking distance of leader Jason Anderson a couple of times but could not make a pass stick, the Honda man ultimately took the chequered flag three-seconds behind race winner Anderson.
With that victory Jason Anderson keeps his, albeit distant, championship hopes alive. Tomac will take a 43-point lead over Anderson into the final two rounds, where 52-points are still up for grabs.
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|24 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|+03.111
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+18.166
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+23.020
|5
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+23.745
|6
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+29.891
|7
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+32.821
|8
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|23 Laps
|9
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+06.467
|10
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+21.015
|11
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+24.816
|12
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+27.199
|13
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|+34.338
|14
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+37.289
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+38.302
|16
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|22 Laps
|17
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+25.288
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|21 Laps
|19
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+06.978
|20
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+41.409
|21
|Scott Meshey
|Husqvarna FC 250
|20 Laps
|22
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|16 Laps
450 Video Highlights
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 15 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|341
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|298
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|275
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|272
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|266
|6
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|250
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|244
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Murrieta, CA
|152
|9
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|151
|10
|Justin Brayton
|Charlotte, NC
|145
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|141
|12
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|133
|13
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|101
|14
|Justin Bogle
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|101
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|97
|16
|Vince Friese
|Menifee, CA
|96
|17
|Alex Martin
|Clermont, FL
|87
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|84
|19
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|80
|20
|Ryan Breece
|Athol, ID
|79
|21
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|75
|22
|Max Anstie
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|55
|23
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|55
|24
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Aledo, TX
|51
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|40
|26
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|29
|27
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|27
|28
|Logan Karnow
|Amherst, OH
|24
|29
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|23
|30
|Tristan Lane
|Port Orange, FL
|15
|31
|Joan Cros
|Manlleu, BC
|15
|32
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|14
|33
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|13
|34
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|12
|35
|Justin Rodbell
|Prince Frederick, MD
|12
|36
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|10
|37
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|8
|38
|Adam Enticknap
|Lompoc, CA
|8
|39
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|4
|40
|Scott Meshey
|Zephyrhills, FL
|3
|41
|Brandon Scharer
|Los Angeles, CA
|1
|42
|Austin Politelli
|Murrieta, CA
|1
250 Heat One
Jett Lawrence made a cautious start to the opening 250 Heat of the night while Ramyller Alves led the opening lap from Pierce Brown, Jordon Smith and Jarrett Frye. Brown moved through to the lead on lap two as Jett worked his way inside the top ten.
The young Aussie only needs a few points in the Main to secure the 250 East Championship with a round to spare. With two-minutes remaining in the six-minute Heat Jett was up to fourth place before then passing Lopes to take third place on the next lap. On the final lap Jett passed Smith for second place but Brown was the dominant victor in that opening Heat.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+04.028
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Honda CRF250R
|+06.644
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+17.599
|5
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+22.910
|6
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda CRF250R
|+25.287
|7
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+26.508
|8
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+28.051
|9
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+30.999
|10
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+34.984
|11
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+35.524
|12
|Ty Freehill
|Honda CRF250R
|+45.028
|13
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX250
|+48.540
|14
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki KX250
|+54.343
|15
|Brandon Pederson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+56.994
|16
|Logan Boye
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+57.283
|17
|Aj Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m01.994
|18
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7 Laps
|19
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|DNF
250 Heat Two
A melee through the first jump section on the opening lap caught out Hampshire, Forkner, Oldenburg and Drake, amongst others. The incident left Hampshire with a twisted up front end that saw him hit the deck again then visit his mechanic for a quick straighten up before rejoining the contest in 18th place.
Unfettered by that early carnage Kyle Chisholm had clear air up front and at half race distance enjoyed a handy lead over Varize and Owen. Early faller Forkner was up to fifth at this mid-way juncture. Chisholm went down a couple of minutes later with his handy five-second lead then turning into a 2.5-second deficit as Varize swept past him into the lead with a minute and a lap remaining.
Forkner was now up to third and very little separated that trio on the final lap. Forkner was stalking them from behind but it all came undone when just after Chisholm passed Varize for the lead, Forkner then landed onto the back of Varize as he tipped into a left-hander tight on the inside line which Forkner had not expected, with the Kawasaki rider unable to change his trajectory in the air to avoid the teenager, both of them hit the deck.
Chisholm ended up with an unfettered final run to the flag while Owen moved up to second place, Monuz third and Oldenburg fourth while fallers Forkner and Varize got up to cross the line in fifth and sixth respectively. The big news though was that second placed man in the championship RJ Hampshire was heading for the LCQ…
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8 Laps
|2
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+13.288
|3
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki KX250
|+17.914
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+22.390
|5
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|+23.195
|6
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+24.687
|7
|Hunter Yoder
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.367
|8
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+28.626
|9
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+31.228
|10
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+34.611
|11
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+35.259
|12
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+36.939
|13
|Tj Albright
|Kawasaki KX250
|+42.617
|14
|Joe Clayton
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+43.179
|15
|Thomas Welch
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+51.615
|16
|Robert Hailey
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7 Laps
|17
|Doc Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+17.856
|18
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|2 Laps
|19
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|DNF
250 Main
Pierce Brown scored the holeshot in the 250 Main alongside Cullin Park while Jordon Smith and Josh Varize gave chase. RJ Hampshire was fifth after coming through from the LCQ while Jett Lawrence was again playing it safe and cautious while trying to stay out of trouble, but was stuck in the pack down in 11th.
Smith went down on lap two and Varize got hung up on him, which saw both of them lose a number of positions. That melee allowed Pierce Brown more breathing space up front as Park started to drift back into the clutches of RJ Hampshire and Austin Forkner. Three-minutes into the race Jett Lawrence was up to fifth after making a measured pass on Chisholm. Hampshire moved up to second place a minute later after working his way past Park.
As the race approached the halfway mark Jett Lawrence was just behind Austin Forkner, the Kawasaki man with a slender advantage at this stage of the race . That pair though were more than seven-seconds behind Brown, and five-seconds behind Hampshire.
Jett looked happy to follow Forkner over the course of the next few laps before making a decisive move through to that third place. Forkner though came right back at him to take the position back and Jett didn’t put up too much of a fight with his championship on the line.
Then with four-minutes remaining Pierce Brown and RJ Hampshire collided which left Hampshire on the deck after he clipped the back wheel of Brown. Hampshire coming off by far the worse, losing 16-seconds in the incident and then having to visit his mechanics, eventually rejoining the contest in sixth place after losing another 15-seconds. His challenge for the win, and the championship, seemingly over.
Austin Forkner then stepped up another gear and closed right up on Brown before dispatching him with ease, moving through to the lead with 90-seconds left on the shot clock. It took Jett another lap to make his move past Brown. With a lap to go Jett was 1.5-seconds behind Forkner and he got within a couple of bike lengths but ultimately Forkner took the flag half-a-second ahead of the Aussie to claim the race victory.
That second place though more than enough for Jett Lawrence to be crowned 2022 250 East Champion, adding that gong to his AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the outdoor series last year. The 18-year-old will carry plenty of confidence into the outdoor series and will be hoping to end the supercross season on a high in the east-west showdown finale.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Kawasaki KX250
|18 Laps
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|+00.580
|3
|Pierce Brown
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+04.746
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.843
|5
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+34.331
|6
|Rj Hampshire
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+38.972
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+46.218
|8
|Joshua Varize
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+48.057
|9
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+48.845
|10
|Jace Owen
|Yamaha YZ250F
|17 Laps
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+03.419
|12
|Derek Drake
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+04.931
|13
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+09.891
|14
|Jordon Smith
|Honda CRF250R
|+17.422
|15
|Hunter Yoder
|Honda CRF250R
|+27.344
|16
|Jack Chambers
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+46.348
|17
|Jarrett Frye
|Honda CRF250R
|+57.553
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX250
|16 Laps
|19
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha YZ250F
|15 Laps
|20
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7 Laps
|21
|Ramyller Alves
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6 Laps
|22
|Hardy Munoz
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNS
250 Main Video Highlights
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 East Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Total
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Zephyrhills, FL
|192
|2
|Rj Hampshire
|Minneola, FL
|139
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|128
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Aledo, TX
|122
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Indian Trail, NC
|116
|6
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Ochlocknee, GA
|104
|8
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|90
|9
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|81
|10
|Derek Drake
|Lake Elsinore, CA
|79
|11
|Joshua Varize
|Perris, CA
|78
|12
|Phillip Nicoletti
|Bethel, NY
|76
|13
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|67
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|64
|15
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|54
|16
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|49
|17
|Jeremy Martin
|Rochester, MN
|42
|18
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|41
|19
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|37
|20
|Jarrett Frye
|Mechanicsville, MD
|32
|21
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|25
|22
|Joshua Cartwright
|Fort Worth, TX
|24
|23
|Hardy Munoz
|Kissimmee, FL
|23
|24
|Ramyller Alves
|Coconut Creek, FL
|17
|25
|Michael Hicks
|Fenton, MO
|17
|26
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua, OH
|16
|27
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|15
|28
|Jack Chambers
|Auburndale, FL
|15
|29
|Lance Kobusch
|Malakoff, TX
|15
|30
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|12
|31
|Grant Harlan
|Decatur, TX
|8
|32
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|8
|33
|Brock Papi
|CLERMONT, FL
|6
|34
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|6
|35
|Max Miller
|Springfield, OR
|4
|36
|Lane Shaw
|Alvin, TX
|3
|37
|Luke Neese
|Jamestown, NC
|3
|38
|Devin Simonson
|Laurinburg, NC
|2
|39
|Luca Marsalisi
|Cairo, GA
|1
|40
|Max Vohland
|Granite Bay, CA
|1
|41
|Aj Catanzaro
|Reston, VA
|1