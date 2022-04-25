2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 15 – Gilette Stadium

Foxborough – Massachusetts

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Cooper Webb was the early leader from Musquin in the opening 450 Heat but the Frenchman quickly moved through to the lead after Webb made a small mistake in the rhythm section.

Jason Anderson was third but got the better of Webb a couple of laps in to move up to second and then moved through to the lead ,but Musquin came back at him which left Anderson on the deck. The Kawasaki man got back up and running just ahead of Webb, retaining that second place.

Cooper Webb lost his muffler late in the race but still came home third. Musquin the winner from Anderson. Justin Brayton fourth.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE 8 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +05.420 3 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +13.427 4 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +14.461 5 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +18.110 6 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +21.488 7 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +24.900 8 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +30.522 9 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +34.654 10 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +41.773 11 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250F +52.973 12 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +1m00.426 13 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 7 Laps 14 Cory Carsten Suzuki RM-Z250 +07.126 15 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 +08.011 16 Mason Kerr Kawasaki KX450 +09.921 17 Jy Roberts Kawasaki KX450 +42.820 18 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 4 Laps 19 Logan Leitzel Kawasaki KX250 2 Laps 20 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R DNS

450 Heat Two

Chase Sexton scored the holeshot in the second 450 Heat to gain an early advantage over Eli Tomac and Malcolm Stewart. And that was how it finished in what was a fairly processional bout up front. Justin Barcia fourth ahead of Vince Friese.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE 8 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +02.343 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +03.981 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +15.981 5 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R +28.060 6 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +33.262 7 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 +35.073 8 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +36.617 9 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +37.374 10 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F +37.800 11 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 7 Laps 12 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +01.623 13 Scott Meshey Husqvarna FC 250 +05.648 14 Scotty Wennerstrom Kawasaki KX450 +09.662 15 Guillaume St-Cyr KTM 250 SX-F +11.362 16 Austin Cozadd Yamaha YZ450F +15.078 17 Joshua Greco Kawasaki KX250 +18.005 18 Kyle Bitterman Honda CRF450R +19.373 19 Chad Saultz KTM 350 SX-F +21.851 20 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki KX450 +53.440

450 Main

Cooper Webb scored the holeshot ahead of Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson. Chase Sexton was fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Malcolm Stewart early on.

Two-minutes into the race Tomac made his move past Webb for the race lead but Webb came right back at him. Tomac then clipped the back of Webb which saw Tomac stall his Yamaha, that allowed Anderson to also slip past and relegate Tomac to third. Musquin then pushed Tomac further back to fourth.

Webb held out Anderson for a further couple of laps but the Kawasaki man then made his move and started pulling away as soon as he hit the lead. Chase Sexton then immediately was challenging Webb for second, and made a move stick only moments after the KTM man had lost the lead to Anderson. Musquin was the next one to demote Webb another position, then Tomac also made his move, the championship leader back up to fourth place with 14-minutes left on the clock.

Malcolm Stewart then pushed Tomac further back to fifth just after the halfway point of the race, and a couple of laps Justin Barcia demoted Tomac to sixth place. Cooper Webb got back in front of Tomac before the end of the race which meant the championship leader finished the race in seventh place.

Chase Sexton closed to within striking distance of leader Jason Anderson a couple of times but could not make a pass stick, the Honda man ultimately took the chequered flag three-seconds behind race winner Anderson.

With that victory Jason Anderson keeps his, albeit distant, championship hopes alive. Tomac will take a 43-point lead over Anderson into the final two rounds, where 52-points are still up for grabs.

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 24 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE +03.111 3 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +18.166 4 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +23.020 5 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +23.745 6 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +29.891 7 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +32.821 8 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 23 Laps 9 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F +06.467 10 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +21.015 11 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +24.816 12 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +27.199 13 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +34.338 14 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +37.289 15 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +38.302 16 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 22 Laps 17 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +25.288 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 21 Laps 19 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +06.978 20 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +41.409 21 Scott Meshey Husqvarna FC 250 20 Laps 22 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 16 Laps

450 Video Highlights

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 15 of 17)

Pos Rider Hometown Total 1 Eli Tomac Cortez, CO 341 2 Jason Anderson Rio Rancho, NM 298 3 Justin Barcia Greenville, FL 275 4 Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL 272 5 Marvin Musquin Corona, CA 266 6 Chase Sexton Clermont, FL 250 7 Cooper Webb Newport, NC 244 8 Dean Wilson Murrieta, CA 152 9 Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ 151 10 Justin Brayton Charlotte, NC 145 11 Dylan Ferrandis Tallahassee, FL 141 12 Ken Roczen Clermont, FL 133 13 Shane McElrath Oakland, FL 101 14 Justin Bogle Wesley Chapel, FL 101 15 Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH 97 16 Vince Friese Menifee, CA 96 17 Alex Martin Clermont, FL 87 18 Kyle Chisholm Valrico, FL 84 19 Justin Starling Deland, FL 80 20 Ryan Breece Athol, ID 79 21 Cade Clason Chesterfield, SC 75 22 Max Anstie Wesley Chapel, FL 55 23 Fredrik Noren Indian Trail, NC 55 24 Mitchell Oldenburg Aledo, TX 51 25 Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS 40 26 Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO 29 27 Joey Savatgy Clermont, FL 27 28 Logan Karnow Amherst, OH 24 29 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 23 30 Tristan Lane Port Orange, FL 15 31 Joan Cros Manlleu, BC 15 32 Alex Ray Milan, TN 14 33 Josh Hill Huntersville, NC 13 34 Henry Miller Rochester, MN 12 35 Justin Rodbell Prince Frederick, MD 12 36 John Short Pilot Point, TX 10 37 Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT 8 38 Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA 8 39 Jeremy Hand Mantua, OH 4 40 Scott Meshey Zephyrhills, FL 3 41 Brandon Scharer Los Angeles, CA 1 42 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA 1

250 Heat One

Jett Lawrence made a cautious start to the opening 250 Heat of the night while Ramyller Alves led the opening lap from Pierce Brown, Jordon Smith and Jarrett Frye. Brown moved through to the lead on lap two as Jett worked his way inside the top ten.

The young Aussie only needs a few points in the Main to secure the 250 East Championship with a round to spare. With two-minutes remaining in the six-minute Heat Jett was up to fourth place before then passing Lopes to take third place on the next lap. On the final lap Jett passed Smith for second place but Brown was the dominant victor in that opening Heat.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F 8 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +04.028 3 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +06.644 4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +17.599 5 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +22.910 6 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +25.287 7 John Short Honda CRF250R +26.508 8 Marshal Weltin Yamaha YZ250F +28.051 9 Ramyller Alves KTM 250 SX-F +30.999 10 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +34.984 11 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +35.524 12 Ty Freehill Honda CRF250R +45.028 13 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 +48.540 14 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +54.343 15 Brandon Pederson KTM 250 SX-F +56.994 16 Logan Boye KTM 250 SX-F +57.283 17 Aj Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +1m01.994 18 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 19 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R DNF

250 Heat Two

A melee through the first jump section on the opening lap caught out Hampshire, Forkner, Oldenburg and Drake, amongst others. The incident left Hampshire with a twisted up front end that saw him hit the deck again then visit his mechanic for a quick straighten up before rejoining the contest in 18th place.

Unfettered by that early carnage Kyle Chisholm had clear air up front and at half race distance enjoyed a handy lead over Varize and Owen. Early faller Forkner was up to fifth at this mid-way juncture. Chisholm went down a couple of minutes later with his handy five-second lead then turning into a 2.5-second deficit as Varize swept past him into the lead with a minute and a lap remaining.

Forkner was now up to third and very little separated that trio on the final lap. Forkner was stalking them from behind but it all came undone when just after Chisholm passed Varize for the lead, Forkner then landed onto the back of Varize as he tipped into a left-hander tight on the inside line which Forkner had not expected, with the Kawasaki rider unable to change his trajectory in the air to avoid the teenager, both of them hit the deck.

Chisholm ended up with an unfettered final run to the flag while Owen moved up to second place, Monuz third and Oldenburg fourth while fallers Forkner and Varize got up to cross the line in fifth and sixth respectively. The big news though was that second placed man in the championship RJ Hampshire was heading for the LCQ…

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 2 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F +13.288 3 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki KX250 +17.914 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +22.390 5 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 +23.195 6 Joshua Varize Husqvarna FC 250 +24.687 7 Hunter Yoder Honda CRF250R +27.367 8 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +28.626 9 Josh Osby Yamaha YZ250F +31.228 10 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +34.611 11 Kyle Greeson KTM 250 SX-F +35.259 12 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +36.939 13 Tj Albright Kawasaki KX250 +42.617 14 Joe Clayton KTM 250 SX-F +43.179 15 Thomas Welch Yamaha YZ250F +51.615 16 Robert Hailey KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 17 Doc Smith KTM 250 SX-F +17.856 18 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 2 Laps 19 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F DNF

250 Main

Pierce Brown scored the holeshot in the 250 Main alongside Cullin Park while Jordon Smith and Josh Varize gave chase. RJ Hampshire was fifth after coming through from the LCQ while Jett Lawrence was again playing it safe and cautious while trying to stay out of trouble, but was stuck in the pack down in 11th.

Smith went down on lap two and Varize got hung up on him, which saw both of them lose a number of positions. That melee allowed Pierce Brown more breathing space up front as Park started to drift back into the clutches of RJ Hampshire and Austin Forkner. Three-minutes into the race Jett Lawrence was up to fifth after making a measured pass on Chisholm. Hampshire moved up to second place a minute later after working his way past Park.

As the race approached the halfway mark Jett Lawrence was just behind Austin Forkner, the Kawasaki man with a slender advantage at this stage of the race . That pair though were more than seven-seconds behind Brown, and five-seconds behind Hampshire.

Jett looked happy to follow Forkner over the course of the next few laps before making a decisive move through to that third place. Forkner though came right back at him to take the position back and Jett didn’t put up too much of a fight with his championship on the line.

Then with four-minutes remaining Pierce Brown and RJ Hampshire collided which left Hampshire on the deck after he clipped the back wheel of Brown. Hampshire coming off by far the worse, losing 16-seconds in the incident and then having to visit his mechanics, eventually rejoining the contest in sixth place after losing another 15-seconds. His challenge for the win, and the championship, seemingly over.

Austin Forkner then stepped up another gear and closed right up on Brown before dispatching him with ease, moving through to the lead with 90-seconds left on the shot clock. It took Jett another lap to make his move past Brown. With a lap to go Jett was 1.5-seconds behind Forkner and he got within a couple of bike lengths but ultimately Forkner took the flag half-a-second ahead of the Aussie to claim the race victory.

That second place though more than enough for Jett Lawrence to be crowned 2022 250 East Champion, adding that gong to his AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the outdoor series last year. The 18-year-old will carry plenty of confidence into the outdoor series and will be hoping to end the supercross season on a high in the east-west showdown finale.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 18 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +00.580 3 Pierce Brown GASGAS MC 250F +04.746 4 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +32.843 5 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ250F +34.331 6 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 +38.972 7 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +46.218 8 Joshua Varize Husqvarna FC 250 +48.057 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +48.845 10 Jace Owen Yamaha YZ250F 17 Laps 11 Marshal Weltin Yamaha YZ250F +03.419 12 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +04.931 13 John Short Honda CRF250R +09.891 14 Jordon Smith Honda CRF250R +17.422 15 Hunter Yoder Honda CRF250R +27.344 16 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F +46.348 17 Jarrett Frye Honda CRF250R +57.553 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX250 16 Laps 19 Josh Osby Yamaha YZ250F 15 Laps 20 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 21 Ramyller Alves KTM 250 SX-F 6 Laps 22 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki KX250 DNS

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 East Championship Standings