2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 11 – Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Vince Friese and Marvin Musquin both took an early advantage over the rest of the field but Jason Anderson soon joined that party. The Kawasaki rider dispensed with Friese in no time and also made short work of Musquin. Made them both look like amateurs really, such was the ease in which he blew past them.

Chase Sexton had an early tumble and was down in seventh place but he regrouped and put his head down and managed to climb his all the way back up to second place by the flag. The untroubled victor though Jason Anderson.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki 9 Laps 2 Chase Sexton Honda +09.958 3 Dean Wilson Husqvarna +11.080 4 Marvin Musquin KTM +12.780 5 Vince Friese Honda +34.712 6 Justin Starling GASGAS +37.839 7 Ryan Breece Yamaha +39.516 8 Fredrik Noren KTM +41.403 9 Tristan Lane KTM +42.209 10 Kevin Moranz KTM +49.773 11 Gared Steinke Husqvarna 8 Laps 12 Dominique Thury Yamaha +00.952 13 Joan Cros Kawasaki +10.439 14 Cory Carsten Suzuki +12.760 15 Preston Taylor Kawasaki +17.295 16 Christopher Prebula KTM +18.824 17 Cheyenne Harmon Honda +20.138 18 Scott Meshey Husqvarna +23.920 19 Brandon Ray Kawasaki 7 Laps 20 Jerry Robin GASGAS 1 Laps

450 Heat Two

Malcolm Stewart scored the holeshot but then a small bobble allowed Cooper Webb to sneak past him. Mookie came right back at him though to re-take the lead. Justin Barcia then moved past Webb to take second place before chasing down Stewart and eventually taking the win. Eli Tomac third ahead of Cooper Webb and Justin Bogle.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Barcia GASGAS 9 Laps 2 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +01.282 3 Eli Tomac Yamaha +02.317 4 Cooper Webb KTM +28.599 5 Justin Bogle Suzuki +36.211 6 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki +41.769 7 Alex Martin Yamaha +43.027 8 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki +43.930 9 Cade Clason Honda +49.336 10 Logan Karnow Kawasaki 8 Laps 11 Jared Lesher Yamaha +00.883 12 Xylian Ramella GASGAS +01.824 13 Joshua Greco Kawasaki +23.901 14 Brandon Scharer Yamaha +32.039 15 Mason Kerr Kawasaki +33.887 16 Austin Cozadd Yamaha +40.265 17 Alexander Nagy KTM 7 Laps 18 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki +02.230 19 Deven Raper Kawasaki 1 Laps 20 Alex Ray Honda +00.224

450 Main

Justin Barcia scored a major holeshot ahead of Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart while Eli Tomac was fourth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Chase Sexton.

Tomac was through on Mookie on lap two and he then wasted little time closing in on Jason Anderson. He took his time with the Kawasaki man and didn’t challenge for that second place until he saw a safe opportunity to make the pass with as little risk as possible, but lapped traffic saw him have to delay his moves.

The lappers slowed the front runners quite considerably. Jason Anderson took the lead nine-minutes in, but then hit the deck after clashing with Barcia and was relegated from P1 to P7. Coming out the other side of that incident with the race lead was Barcia. But Tomac was on a charge and looming large… Musquin a strong third, Stewart fourth and Sexton fifth just ahead of Copper Webb and the recovering Jason Anderson.

Eli Tomac took the lead with five-minutes left on the shot clock and once in front immediately put the hammer down and escaped from the clutches of Barcia. Musquin was third and Stewart fourth but a mistake with just over two-minutes remaining saw him on the deck and losing a number of positions,.

Once in the lead Eli Tomac pulled away with apparent ease and with a couple of minutes remaining had four-seconds on Barcia. He backed off in the closing stages but still took a comfortable win over Barcia despite a mistake on the final lap.

Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of an exciting battle for fourth between Sexton and Webb that went all the way to the flag. It was Sexton by a nose for that fourth place.

Four victories in a row for Tomac. And that win moves him into fifth place on the all-time 450 winners list, one win behind Chad Reed, and only five wins behind Ricky Carmichael.

Tomac now enjoys a 41-point lead over Barcia and Anderson who are joint-second on the points table.

450 Video Highlights

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha 27 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS +01.322 3 Marvin Musquin KTM +05.359 4 Chase Sexton Honda +09.635 5 Cooper Webb KTM +10.120 6 Jason Anderson Kawasaki +44.029 7 Dean Wilson Husqvarna 26 Laps 8 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna +24.737 9 Vince Friese Honda 25 Laps 10 Ryan Breece Yamaha +14.818 11 Justin Starling GASGAS +22.884 12 Cade Clason Honda +33.918 13 Justin Bogle Suzuki +39.764 14 Fredrik Noren KTM +46.600 15 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki 24 Laps 16 Kevin Moranz KTM +16.508 17 Tristan Lane KTM +20.807 18 Joan Cros Kawasaki +24.203 19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki +33.315 20 Alex Martin Yamaha +41.559 21 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki 23 Laps 22 Scott Meshey Husqvarna 21 Laps

450 Post Race Press Conference

450 Championship Standings (Round 11 of 17)

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 255 2 Jason Anderson 204 3 Justin Barcia 204 4 Malcolm Stewart 202 5 Cooper Webb 191 6 Marvin Musquin 185 7 Chase Sexton 183 8 Dylan Ferrandis 141 9 Dean Wilson 135 10 Ken Roczen 133 11 Shane McElrath 101 12 Justin Brayton 99 13 Aaron Plessinger 97 14 Brandon Hartranft 97 15 Justin Bogle 70 16 Vince Friese 65 17 Kyle Chisholm 57 18 Max Anstie 55 19 Alex Martin 51 20 Cade Clason 44 21 Justin Starling 44 22 Ryan Breece 42 23 Mitchell Oldenburg 37 24 Joey Savatgy 27 25 Adam Cianciarulo 23 26 Kevin Moranz 23 27 Fredrik Noren 18 28 Logan Karnow 14 29 Josh Hill 13 30 Garrett Marchbanks 8 31 Joan Cros 8 32 Justin Rodbell 7 33 Alex Ray 6 34 Tristan Lane 6 35 Adam Enticknap 1 36 Scott Meshey 1 37 Brandon Scharer 1

250 Heat One

Cameron McAdoo scored the holeshot in the opening 250 Heat after carrying the most speed into turn one to take the advantage ahead of RJ Hampshire and Jace Owen. Jordon Smith was fourth early on ahead of Mitch Oldenburg.

Jordon Smith worked his way ahead of Owen to move up to third place but the order up front remained the same throughout. McAdoo winning by four-seconds over Hampshire while Smith rounded out the podium a further 13-seconds behind Hampshire.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki 9 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +03.692 3 Jordon Smith Honda +16.081 4 Jace Owen Yamaha +23.008 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +24.357 6 Cullin Park Honda +26.513 7 Jarrett Frye Honda +28.277 8 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +32.742 9 Hunter Yoder Honda +41.634 10 Devin Simonson Yamaha +44.699 11 Grant Harlan Honda +46.214 12 Tanner Ward Kawasaki +47.669 13 Jack Chambers KTM 8 Laps 14 Jeremy Hand Honda +23.692 15 Carter Gordon Kawasaki +46.919 16 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki +54.413 17 Logan Boye KTM 7 Laps 18 Brock Papi Kawasaki 5 Laps 19 Phillip Nicoletti Yamaha DNS 20 Lane Shaw KTM DNS

250 Heat Two

Jett Lawrence went down along with what looked like a third of the field at turn one, the Aussie teenager having to run back to his bike before eventually getting his race started from 13th place, 12-seconds behind race leaders Pierce Brown and Kyle Chisholm.

Lawrence was an innocent party, getting sandwiched between two riders that went in too hot on the run towards turn one. He was ejected from his CRF250R and suffered a significant tumble that he was incredibly lucky to escape from without serious injury. An amazing escape that could have potentially been season ending.

Pierce Brown went down hard while leading with only a couple of minutes to run, he went over the front in the whoops and landed hard into the ground. He was conscious throughout but in serious discomfort and was helped off the field by medical staff. Inheriting the lead was Kyle Chisholm.

Jett Lawrence was up to fifth with a minute and a lap remaining in the six-minutes plus one lap distance. He then worked his way up to second before jumping past Chisholm like he was standing still just after the last lap board. He then went on to pull away by four-seconds on that final lap to take an absolutely amazing victory.

Jett Lawrence’s fastest lap in this Heat was an incredible 2.5-seconds faster than any other rider in the field. And this on a lap that that took less than 45-seconds…

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 9 Laps 2 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +04.040 3 Derek Drake Suzuki +12.805 4 Lance Kobusch Honda +15.816 5 Luke Neese Honda +18.088 6 Henry Miller KTM +19.129 7 Michael Hicks KTM +19.960 8 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +25.533 9 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha +30.173 10 Aj Catanzaro Honda +33.767 11 John Short Honda +35.769 12 Josh Osby Yamaha +48.880 13 Joe Clayton KTM 8 Laps 14 Thomas Welch Yamaha +16.180 15 Kyle Greeson KTM 7 Laps 16 Pierce Brown GASGAS 4 Laps 17 Blaine Silveira Suzuki 1 Laps 18 Tj Albright Kawasaki +57.465 19 Enzo Lopes Yamaha DNS 20 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki DNS

250 Main

Jett Lawrence scored the holeshot with Cameron McAdoo right on his tail. This pair have been the pacesetters since Forkner’s demise the other week and thus this had the potential to be an intriguing battle.

Forkner hung with McAdoo took the lead just over three-minutes into the Main when he was an opportunity and immediately capitalised on it. He then pulled out a two-second lead over Lawrence over the course of the following couple of laps before Lawrence started reeling him back in as the race approached half race distance and the pair started encountering lapped traffic.

Lawrence saw his moment to thread the needle in the lappers to pass McAdoo relatively easily and safely. A lap later though Jett made a mistake that allowed McAdoo to close right back on him after the Aussie failed to clean a triple after getting a bit too sideways on the approach.

Jett regrouped though to again eke out an advantage over McAdoo and went on to take victory by six-seconds.

McAdoo also set the fastest lap of the Main and to underline the superiority of McAdoo and Lawrence, they both finished the race almost half-a-minute ahead of the rest of the field.

RJ Hampshire rounded out the podium, 35-seconds behind Lawrence in what was only a 15-minute race.

Next week Supercross heads to Seattle for the switch back to the 250 West Championship. Jett takes an 11-point lead into the break, McAdoo still right on his tail….

250 Main Video Highlights

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence Honda 21 Laps 2 Cameron McAdoo Kawasaki +05.945 3 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna +34.906 4 Pierce Brown GASGAS +35.304 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda +38.915 6 Enzo Lopes Yamaha 20 Laps 7 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha +08.938 8 Jordon Smith Honda +22.937 9 Jace Owen Yamaha +24.886 10 Cullin Park Honda +26.302 11 Derek Drake Suzuki +34.098 12 Joshua Varize Husqvarna +43.398 13 Marshal Weltin Yamaha +52.498 14 Hardy Munoz Kawasaki 19 Laps 15 Henry Miller KTM +05.033 16 Michael Hicks KTM +13.361 17 Jarrett Frye Honda +22.206 18 Lance Kobusch Honda +26.983 19 Hunter Yoder Honda +32.672 20 Luke Neese Honda 18 Laps 21 Josh Osby Yamaha +12.619 22 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha +28.669

250 Post Race Press Conference

250 East Championship Standings (Round 11 of 17)