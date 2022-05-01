2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 16 Denver Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450 Heat One

Eli Tomac scored the holeshot ahead of Justin Brayton in the opening heat, much to the delight of a very vocal Denver crowd on the high altitude hard-pack track that presented the Supercross riders for this penultimate round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Marvin Musquin chased hard but Tomac had enough speed to remain unchallenged throughout and take a convincing victory over the Frenchman. Justin Brayton third.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 9 Laps 2 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +03.556 3 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R +09.235 4 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +25.019 5 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +27.380 6 John Short Honda CRF250R +28.373 7 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F +29.077 8 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +30.281 9 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 +33.964 10 Cheyenne Harmon Honda CRF450R +35.587 11 Adam Enticknap Suzuki RM-Z450 +40.272 12 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +41.318 13 Marshal Weltin Yamaha YZ250F +42.542 14 Austin Politelli Honda CRF450R +47.942 15 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250F +50.141 16 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F 8 Laps 17 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 +08.834 18 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX450 +10.330 19 Bryson Gardner Honda CRF450R +15.611 20 Nick Schmidt Husqvarna FC 450 3 Laps

450 Heat Two

Chase Sexton fired out of the hole in Heat Two to take the early lead over Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart.

Anderson took second place from Barcia on lap two and set about chasing down Sexton but he had two-seconds to claw back in order to get on terms with the young Honda rider.

On the final lap Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia had a great tussle over third place while Jason Anderson was now all over the back of Sexton to try and steal the victory. Sexton managed to hold on by a single bike length for the win. Stewart held off Barcia for third.

450 Main Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE 9 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +00.371 3 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +05.986 4 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +06.549 5 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +17.720 6 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +23.484 7 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF450R +26.724 8 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +30.703 9 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +33.408 10 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki KX450 +40.367 11 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 +44.325 12 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +47.057 13 Cade Clason Honda CRF450R +53.377 14 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 15 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +02.313 16 Gared Steinke Husqvarna TC 250 +03.032 17 Chase Marquier Yamaha YZ250F +06.379 18 Chris Howell Kawasaki KX450 +06.777 19 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +14.764 20 Alex Ray Honda CRF450R 2 Laps

450 Main Event

Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton went around turn one side-by-side ahead of Justin Brayton but it was Sexton that had the best run off the turn to take a few bike lengths, as Jason Anderson moved up to third place and was looking hot to trot.

Tomac was working his speed advantage through the whoops and put the pressure on Sexton who eventually made a mistake on a small hard edged outside line that took him down.

With 16-minutes to run it was Tomac leading Anderson by under a second, while Sexton had been shuffled all the way back to eighth. Malcolm Stewart was third at this early juncture, Justin Barcia fourth, Marvin Musquin fifth, Cooper Webb sixth and Brayton seventh.

Jason Anderson closed in on and then passed Tomac with 15-minutes left on the shot clock. Anderson then pulled away from Tomac, while Malcolm Stewart started chasing Tomac down for that second place…

Malcolm Stewart took second from Tomac with 11-minutes left. It looked as though Justin Barcia was then going to relegate Tomac further back but the GASGAS rider made a mistake before he could get close enough to make a move and was pushed all the way back to seventh before he was back up and running. A few minutes later though Marvin Musquin did however get the better of Tomac to move up to third place.

Chase Sexton took fourth place from Tomac with two-minutes left on the clock and pulled away with ease as Tomac was content to just roll home with the championship in his pocket…

Eli Tomac just rode safe and did what he had too in order to wrap the championship. The title marked Tomac’s second 450 Supercross Championship, adding to his three premier class outdoor championships to underline his status as one of the greats and done nicely in front of a big home Colarado crowd. The championship win also breaks a 13 year drought for Yamaha, who last won the 450 Supercross Championship with James Stewart back in 2009.

Jason Anderson was the winner in Denver though, on the Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450F that Tomac vacated at the end of last season in favour of the Monster Energy Star Racing Racing Yamaha YZ450F he rode to the championship on this year. With that race victory Jason Anderson also cemented second place in the championship.

Malcolm Stewart was second and Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of Chase Sexton. That second place promoted Stewart into third place in the championship, four-points ahead of Justin Barcia, who finished seventh at this Denver round. Third place for Musquin also keeps him in the game for the #3 plate as they head to the Salt Lake City finale next weekend.

Eli Tomac Champion Press Conference

450 Main Event Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 26 Laps 2 Malcolm Stewart Husqvarna FC 450 RE +13.860 3 Marvin Musquin KTM 450 SX-F FE +33.779 4 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R WE +39.951 5 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +1m02.966 6 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m13.216 7 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +1m33.980 8 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 25 Laps 9 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF450R +03.203 10 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F +36.872 11 Brandon Hartranft Suzuki RM-Z450 +52.153 12 Ryan Breece Yamaha YZ450F +1m00.794 13 Alex Martin Yamaha YZ450F +1m11.622 14 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +1m22.948 15 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F +1m31.651 16 Austin Politelli Honda CRF450R 24 Laps 17 Marshal Weltin Yamaha YZ250F +32.262 18 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m05.200 19 John Short Honda CRF250R +1m28.557 20 Justin Rodbell Kawasaki KX450 23 Laps 21 Justin Bogle Suzuki RM-Z450 21 Laps 22 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 5 Laps

450 Championship Standings (Round 16 of 17)