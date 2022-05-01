2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 16 Denver Empower Field At Mile High Denver, CO
Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas
450 Heat One
Eli Tomac scored the holeshot ahead of Justin Brayton in the opening heat, much to the delight of a very vocal Denver crowd on the high altitude hard-pack track that presented the Supercross riders for this penultimate round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Marvin Musquin chased hard but Tomac had enough speed to remain unchallenged throughout and take a convincing victory over the Frenchman. Justin Brayton third.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9 Laps
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+03.556
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|+09.235
|4
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+25.019
|5
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+27.380
|6
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+28.373
|7
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+29.077
|8
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+30.281
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+33.964
|10
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda CRF450R
|+35.587
|11
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+40.272
|12
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.318
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+42.542
|14
|Austin Politelli
|Honda CRF450R
|+47.942
|15
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+50.141
|16
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8 Laps
|17
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki KX450
|+08.834
|18
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+10.330
|19
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda CRF450R
|+15.611
|20
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna FC 450
|3 Laps
450 Heat Two
Chase Sexton fired out of the hole in Heat Two to take the early lead over Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart.
Anderson took second place from Barcia on lap two and set about chasing down Sexton but he had two-seconds to claw back in order to get on terms with the young Honda rider.
On the final lap Malcolm Stewart and Justin Barcia had a great tussle over third place while Jason Anderson was now all over the back of Sexton to try and steal the victory. Sexton managed to hold on by a single bike length for the win. Stewart held off Barcia for third.
450 Main Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|9 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+00.371
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+05.986
|4
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+06.549
|5
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+17.720
|6
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+23.484
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF450R
|+26.724
|8
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+30.703
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+33.408
|10
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|+40.367
|11
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki KX450
|+44.325
|12
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+47.057
|13
|Cade Clason
|Honda CRF450R
|+53.377
|14
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8 Laps
|15
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+02.313
|16
|Gared Steinke
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+03.032
|17
|Chase Marquier
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.379
|18
|Chris Howell
|Kawasaki KX450
|+06.777
|19
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+14.764
|20
|Alex Ray
|Honda CRF450R
|2 Laps
450 Main Event
Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton went around turn one side-by-side ahead of Justin Brayton but it was Sexton that had the best run off the turn to take a few bike lengths, as Jason Anderson moved up to third place and was looking hot to trot.
Tomac was working his speed advantage through the whoops and put the pressure on Sexton who eventually made a mistake on a small hard edged outside line that took him down.
With 16-minutes to run it was Tomac leading Anderson by under a second, while Sexton had been shuffled all the way back to eighth. Malcolm Stewart was third at this early juncture, Justin Barcia fourth, Marvin Musquin fifth, Cooper Webb sixth and Brayton seventh.
Jason Anderson closed in on and then passed Tomac with 15-minutes left on the shot clock. Anderson then pulled away from Tomac, while Malcolm Stewart started chasing Tomac down for that second place…
Malcolm Stewart took second from Tomac with 11-minutes left. It looked as though Justin Barcia was then going to relegate Tomac further back but the GASGAS rider made a mistake before he could get close enough to make a move and was pushed all the way back to seventh before he was back up and running. A few minutes later though Marvin Musquin did however get the better of Tomac to move up to third place.
Chase Sexton took fourth place from Tomac with two-minutes left on the clock and pulled away with ease as Tomac was content to just roll home with the championship in his pocket…
Eli Tomac just rode safe and did what he had too in order to wrap the championship. The title marked Tomac’s second 450 Supercross Championship, adding to his three premier class outdoor championships to underline his status as one of the greats and done nicely in front of a big home Colarado crowd. The championship win also breaks a 13 year drought for Yamaha, who last won the 450 Supercross Championship with James Stewart back in 2009.
Jason Anderson was the winner in Denver though, on the Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450F that Tomac vacated at the end of last season in favour of the Monster Energy Star Racing Racing Yamaha YZ450F he rode to the championship on this year. With that race victory Jason Anderson also cemented second place in the championship.
Malcolm Stewart was second and Marvin Musquin rounded out the podium ahead of Chase Sexton. That second place promoted Stewart into third place in the championship, four-points ahead of Justin Barcia, who finished seventh at this Denver round. Third place for Musquin also keeps him in the game for the #3 plate as they head to the Salt Lake City finale next weekend.
Eli Tomac Champion Press Conference
450 Main Event Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|26 Laps
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna FC 450 RE
|+13.860
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+33.779
|4
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R WE
|+39.951
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1m02.966
|6
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m13.216
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+1m33.980
|8
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|25 Laps
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda CRF450R
|+03.203
|10
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+36.872
|11
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+52.153
|12
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1m00.794
|13
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1m11.622
|14
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+1m22.948
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m31.651
|16
|Austin Politelli
|Honda CRF450R
|24 Laps
|17
|Marshal Weltin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+32.262
|18
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m05.200
|19
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m28.557
|20
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX450
|23 Laps
|21
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|21 Laps
|22
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5 Laps
450 Main Video Highlights
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 16 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|359
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Rio Rancho, NM
|324
|3
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|295
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Greenville, FL
|291
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|Corona, CA
|287
|6
|Chase Sexton
|Clermont, FL
|269
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|261
|8
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|163
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Charlotte, NC
|160
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Murrieta, CA
|152
|11
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Tallahassee, FL
|141
|12
|Ken Roczen
|Clermont, FL
|133
|13
|Justin Bogle
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|103
|14
|Shane McElrath
|Oakland, FL
|101
|15
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|97
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Valrico, FL
|97
|17
|Alex Martin
|Clermont, FL
|97
|18
|Vince Friese
|Menifee, CA
|96
|19
|Ryan Breece
|Athol, ID
|90
|20
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|89
|21
|Cade Clason
|Chesterfield, SC
|75
|22
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Aledo, TX
|65
|23
|Fredrik Noren
|Indian Trail, NC
|63
|24
|Max Anstie
|Wesley Chapel, FL
|55
|25
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|45
|26
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|29
|27
|Joey Savatgy
|Clermont, FL
|27
|28
|Logan Karnow
|Amherst, OH
|24
|29
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|23
|30
|Tristan Lane
|Port Orange, FL
|15
|31
|Justin Rodbell
|Prince Frederick, MD
|15
|32
|Joan Cros
|Manlleu, BC
|15
|33
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|14
|34
|Alex Ray
|Milan, TN
|14
|35
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|13
|36
|Josh Hill
|Huntersville, NC
|13
|37
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|8
|38
|Austin Politelli
|Murrieta, CA
|8
|39
|Adam Enticknap
|Lompoc, CA
|8
|40
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|6
|41
|Jeremy Hand
|Mantua
|4
|42
|Scott Meshey
|Zephyrhills, FL
|3
|43
|Brandon Scharer
|Los Angeles, CA
|1