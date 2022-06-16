ASBK 2022 – Round Four – Hidden Valley

No doubt you’re looking forward to getting up to Darwin and getting into it?

“Yeah, keen to get back on it. We had one little test at Morgan Park which was good to have a bit of a ride, to get to Morgan park for the first time with the V4R, but Darwin is going to be a lot different to that. A lot more suitable to our bike than the last tracks we’ve been at.”

Last year you did pretty well. Pipped at the post in the first race, and in the last race you were looking on track for the win until the red flag came out.

“It’s definitely a good track for the Ducati V4 R. It was a lock out of the front row for Ducati there last year. I think we can make some steps forward with the bike there this year.”

What do you think is better suited; a V-four or the in-line four because everything is that critical up there.

“The fastest I have ever been is on the Ducati so I’d have to say that’s a really good bike around there. The K-Tec suspension seems to work in the heat really well. So we’ll see how we roll. We were fast from the get-go last year so we will take the same approach this year.

“This year I am excited as we have the full team there as such. We didn’t have that last year so it should make some challenges we had last year a little better.”

How do you rate the track?

“The track is good and it’s always a good meeting. I have no issues with that part of it. To go to Darwin and get the TV coverage is obviously exceptional. I like the track so hopefully we can get it right and start clawing back some points.

“It’s a good layout. It’s got a bit of everything. Actually, it’s reasonably tight on a Superbike apart from the wide open straight. There’s still a lot of room in places to let the bike run out.

“The back part of the circuit from the fast right up to the left that brings you back is really good. It’s a great part of the circuit. I like that.”

How do you rate your season, apart from the first race at Phillip Island you have been pretty consistent?

“Yeah, we’ve been first second or third apart from one DNF which was a bizarre one. QR wasn’t great by our standards. Wakefield, we had some issues there again, but I think we are on top of it now as a team, and hopefully that’s going to show in the results in Darwin.”

And you have had some good results there over the years…

“Yeah I’ve always gone well there… It’s kinda hit and miss sometimes but yeah, I have always been reasonable at Darwin, this year we should be pretty good.”

Do you like the 2+4 experience?

“I guess the 2+4 is ok. Our rounds are quite good now. It’s so difficult, because if we have an incident, we lose track time and it’s a long way to go and lose a race, so hopefully we don’t have any incidents and we can get three full races in and come away and for us maximise the points and close up the gap.”

Do you do any extra training because it is in the tropics.

“Nah nothing really. Just a little bit of extra stuff in the heat. That’s the most difficult part at this time of year coming from the 10 degrees it’s been for the last week in Melbourne to 30+ degrees, so that will be a shock to the system but hopefully we can pull through on Sunday. Normally I am ok with it so hopefully I can struggle through.”

There’s going to be a few in the mix with Troy [Herfoss] back to near full fitness, Staring, Jones, Halliday, and the BMWs. If everyone is on form one little mistake could make the difference..

“I think in qualifying you are going to see the times really, really tight so that’s going to be important for us. Even last year the times weren’t that spread out in qualifying but in the race they did spread out a bit. But saying that I reckon there will be four or five bikes in the lead pack and that’s when it gets really hot ,when you are in the pack like that.

“Hopefully we have done enough work. The bike will be on point and we can have a good result.”

ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin

Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST

Friday

Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min)

Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min)

Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min)

Saturday

Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min)

Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min)

Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps)

Sunday

Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps)

Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)

Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule

The slightly different format of the Hidden Valley event – where there are three races instead of the usual two- also has slightly different TV times and broadcasters.

In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.

As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.

Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.

As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.

ASBK Live Broadcast information

Fox Sports Australia

Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3

Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1

Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3

Channel 7

Saturday – Race 1

Sunday – Race 3

SBS

Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show

Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

