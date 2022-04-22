ASBK 2022 Round Three – Wakefield Park
Alpinestars Superbike FP2
The temperature actually felt to have dropped as riders prepared themselves and their crews fine tuned their machines ahead of the second 30-minute Free Practice session early this afternoon at a very lush and green looking Wakefield Park.
There were lots of fresh rubber being used in the cold conditions though and it was Wayne Maxwell that used them to best effect with a 56.751. Quicker than the 56.920 qualifying lap record he set here 12 months ago on his way to pole position and also fractionally quicker than the race lap record he also set here last year at 56.787. Today the new benchmark was 56.751.
Cru Halliday had a good session, however listening to his feedback to the team you wouldn’t have thought so, he was just a little fired up… Still, maybe that’s he how winds himself up to put those times in. A 57.190 his best, but that was still almost half-a-second off the Boost Mobile Ducati.
Mike Jones put in the most laps of any rider in that session for a best of 57.315s while Troy Herfoss dropped more than half-a-second off his FP1 pace, a 57.437 his best and a great sign he is continuing to move forward. No shortage of aggression on corner entry for the Penrite Honda man, his run into the final turn looked breathtaking.
Bryan Staring and Arthur Sissis both dropped around seven-tenths off their FP1 times. Staring fifth and Sissis sixth.
Josh Waters also picking up the pace to head a triumvirate of BMW M 1000 RR machines ahead of Lachlan Epis and Glenn Allerton.
Mark Chiodo another big improver for his first 58, a 58.711 putting him just ahead of Max Stauffer, who also made giant strides forward in the session to finish up 11th ahead of Matt Walters, Jed Metcher, Broc Pearson, and Anthony West.
A major hiccup for Daniel Falzon’s preparation as the privateer crashed on oil from an expired Aussie Racing Car on the entry to pit-lane which left his team some work to do. Falzon never turned a lap in anger in what could be a costly waste of a session for the South Australian as so many riders made such significant progress in that 30-minutes.
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|56.751
|227
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|.439
|222
|3
|Michael JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|.564
|224
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|.686
|218
|5
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|.775
|225
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|.931
|226
|7
|Josh WATERS
|BMW M RR
|1.105
|226
|8
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW M RR
|1.113
|225
|9
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1.371
|223
|10
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1.960
|225
|11
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|2.002
|224
|12
|Matthew WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10RR
|2.042
|223
|13
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|2.080
|215
|14
|Broc PEARSON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|2.128
|217
|15
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|3.525
|220
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|5.015
|215
|17
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR RR
|5.407
|216
|18
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|5.516
|226
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|86
|2
|Bryan STARING
|70
|3
|Josh WATERS
|67
|4
|Wayne MAXWELL
|64
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|61
|6
|Arthur SISSIS
|57
|7
|Cru HALLIDAY
|54
|8
|Daniel FALZON
|51
|9
|Troy HERFOSS
|47
|10
|Anthony WEST
|47
|11
|Aiden WAGNER
|47
|12
|Mark CHIODO
|37
|13
|Broc PEARSON
|31
|14
|Beau BEATON
|27
|15
|Matt WALTERS
|24
|16
|Max STAUFFER
|23
|17
|Jed METCHER
|20
|18
|Chandler COOPER
|15
|19
|Michael EDWARDS
|12
|20
|Luke JHONSTON
|7
|21
|Corey FORDE
|3
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
ASBK 2022 Round Three
Wakefield Park Schedule
|Saturday 23rd April
|0900
|0920
|SSP300
|Q1
|20 mins
|0925
|0950
|SSP600
|Q1
|25 mins
|0955
|1015
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1020
|1055
|SBK
|TP
|35 mins
|1100
|1115
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|1120
|1140
|SSP300
|Q2
|20 mins
|1155
|1215
|Aussie Racing Cars
|R1
|18min+1Lap
|1215
|1300
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs
|Podium
|45 mins
|1300
|1320
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1325
|1350
|SSP600
|Q2
|25 mins
|1355
|1410
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|1415
|1435
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1440
|1455
|SBK
|Q1
|15 mins
|1455
|1510
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|15 mins
|1510
|1525
|SBK
|Q2
|15 mins
|1530
|1545
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|1550
|1610
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|1625
|1645
|Aussie Racing Cars
|R2
|18min+1Lap
|Sunday 24th April
|0900
|0905
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|0910
|0915
|SSP600
|WUP
|5 mins
|0920
|0925
|SSP300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0930
|0940
|SBK
|WUP
|10 mins
|0950
|1010
|Aussie Racing Cars
|R3
|18min+1Lap
|1020
|1050
|SSP600
|R1
|16 Laps
|1055
|1115
|SSP300
|R2
|10 Laps
|1120
|1200
|SBK
|R1
|20 Laps
|1205
|1220
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1235
|1255
|Aussie Racing Cars
|R4
|18min+1Lap
|1255
|1335
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk
|40 mins
|1335
|1350
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1400
|1430
|SSP600
|R2
|16 Laps
|1440
|1500
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1510
|1550
|SBK
|R2
|20 Laps
|1600
|1615
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
|1625
|1640
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|* ASBK Live TV coverage ^ ASBKTV Live Stream
mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance
2022 ASBK Calendar
|Round 1 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC 25 – 27 February
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, SBK Masters
|Round 2 Queensland Raceway, Ipswich QLD 18 – 20 March
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Sidecars
|Round 3 Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW 22 – 24 April
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC, Aussie Racing Cars
|Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, Darwin NT 17 – 19 June
|* With Supercars – SBK Only
|Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick QLD 5 – 7 August
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|Round 6 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Cowes VIC 18 – 20 November
|SBK, SSPT, SS300
|Round 7 The Bend Motorsport Park, Tailem Bend SA 2 – 4 December
|SBK, SSPT, SS300, R3 Cup, OJC
|ASBK Night of Champions Dinner – The Bend 4 December