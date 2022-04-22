ASBK 2022 Round Three – Wakefield Park

Alpinestars Superbike FP2

The temperature actually felt to have dropped as riders prepared themselves and their crews fine tuned their machines ahead of the second 30-minute Free Practice session early this afternoon at a very lush and green looking Wakefield Park.

There were lots of fresh rubber being used in the cold conditions though and it was Wayne Maxwell that used them to best effect with a 56.751. Quicker than the 56.920 qualifying lap record he set here 12 months ago on his way to pole position and also fractionally quicker than the race lap record he also set here last year at 56.787. Today the new benchmark was 56.751.

Cru Halliday had a good session, however listening to his feedback to the team you wouldn’t have thought so, he was just a little fired up… Still, maybe that’s he how winds himself up to put those times in. A 57.190 his best, but that was still almost half-a-second off the Boost Mobile Ducati.

Mike Jones put in the most laps of any rider in that session for a best of 57.315s while Troy Herfoss dropped more than half-a-second off his FP1 pace, a 57.437 his best and a great sign he is continuing to move forward. No shortage of aggression on corner entry for the Penrite Honda man, his run into the final turn looked breathtaking.

Bryan Staring and Arthur Sissis both dropped around seven-tenths off their FP1 times. Staring fifth and Sissis sixth.

Josh Waters also picking up the pace to head a triumvirate of BMW M 1000 RR machines ahead of Lachlan Epis and Glenn Allerton.

Mark Chiodo another big improver for his first 58, a 58.711 putting him just ahead of Max Stauffer, who also made giant strides forward in the session to finish up 11th ahead of Matt Walters, Jed Metcher, Broc Pearson, and Anthony West.

A major hiccup for Daniel Falzon’s preparation as the privateer crashed on oil from an expired Aussie Racing Car on the entry to pit-lane which left his team some work to do. Falzon never turned a lap in anger in what could be a costly waste of a session for the South Australian as so many riders made such significant progress in that 30-minutes.

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 56.751 227 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 .439 222 3 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 .564 224 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR .686 218 5 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R .775 225 6 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 .931 226 7 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 1.105 226 8 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 1.113 225 9 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1.371 223 10 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 1.960 225 11 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 2.002 224 12 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 2.042 223 13 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 2.080 215 14 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 2.128 217 15 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 3.525 220 16 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 5.015 215 17 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 5.407 216 18 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 5.516 226

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Mike JONES 86 2 Bryan STARING 70 3 Josh WATERS 67 4 Wayne MAXWELL 64 5 Glenn ALLERTON 61 6 Arthur SISSIS 57 7 Cru HALLIDAY 54 8 Daniel FALZON 51 9 Troy HERFOSS 47 10 Anthony WEST 47 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Mark CHIODO 37 13 Broc PEARSON 31 14 Beau BEATON 27 15 Matt WALTERS 24 16 Max STAUFFER 23 17 Jed METCHER 20 18 Chandler COOPER 15 19 Michael EDWARDS 12 20 Luke JHONSTON 7 21 Corey FORDE 3

ASBK 2022 Round Three

Wakefield Park Schedule

Saturday 23rd April 0900 0920 SSP300 Q1 20 mins 0925 0950 SSP600 Q1 25 mins 0955 1015 R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1020 1055 SBK TP 35 mins 1100 1115 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 1120 1140 SSP300 Q2 20 mins 1155 1215 Aussie Racing Cars R1 18min+1Lap 1215 1300 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 45 mins 1300 1320 R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1325 1350 SSP600 Q2 25 mins 1355 1410 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 1415 1435 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1440 1455 SBK Q1 15 mins 1455 1510 ASBK TV Track Time Media 15 mins 1510 1525 SBK Q2 15 mins 1530 1545 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 1550 1610 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps 1625 1645 Aussie Racing Cars R2 18min+1Lap Sunday 24th April 0900 0905 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 SSP600 WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 SBK WUP 10 mins 0950 1010 Aussie Racing Cars R3 18min+1Lap 1020 1050 SSP600 R1 16 Laps 1055 1115 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1120 1200 SBK R1 20 Laps 1205 1220 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1255 Aussie Racing Cars R4 18min+1Lap 1255 1335 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 40 mins 1335 1350 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1400 1430 SSP600 R2 16 Laps 1440 1500 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1510 1550 SBK R2 20 Laps 1600 1615 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps 1625 1640 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps * ASBK Live TV coverage ^ ASBKTV Live Stream

2022 ASBK Calendar