ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island
Supersport Race Two
Tom Bramich again capitalised on his pole position to lead John Lytras through turn one but the championship leader was all over him and took the race lead on the run towards turn four.
Bramich came back at him though and moved back into the lead as both Ty Lynch and Dallas Skeer crashed at turn ten after clashing. That will be a costly DNF for Lynch in the chase for the Michelin Supersport Championship, especially if Lytras was to take full points here this afternoon.
Tom Bramich continued to lead Lytras around the Phillip Island Circuit but Jack Passfield closed them down as the race approached half race distance and virtually nothing separated that leading trio, and they were on their own up front, Scott Nicholson in fourth was more than ten-seconds behind.
Passfield moved up to second place with four laps to run and later on that same lap took the lead from Bramich. Tom came back at him early on the next lap though to move back through to the lead, but Passfield then got the better of him at turn four. Next lap around he did manage to hold off Bramich into turn one to hang on to the lead, but still nothing separated that trio up front.
Tom Bramich moved through to the race lead early on the last lap, but Passfield again got him at turn four after Bramich left the door open. Lytras still right there in third.
Passfield got great drive through Hayshed but then ran in way too deep at MG Hairpin and left the door wide open for Bramich to go through to the lead. Passfield recovered to stay in front of Lytras but the race victory went to Tom Bramich, less than a tenth of a second covering the top three placegetters.
The best of the rest was Scott Nicholson in fourth who crossed the line 15-seconds behind the podium finishers at the end of the ten lap race.
With no points for Lynch from this encounter John Lytras extends his championship points lead over the South Australian to 23.5-points.
Michelin Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|16m19.872
|274
|2
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.059
|273
|3
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+0.092
|272
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+15.322
|274
|5
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+15.444
|270
|6
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+21.922
|271
|7
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+26.187
|267
|8
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+30.552
|274
|9
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+30.674
|262
|10
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+38.138
|262
|11
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+42.668
|266
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+42.677
|268
|13
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+42.785
|263
|14
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+43.847
|267
|DNF
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1 Lap
|271
|DNF
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+8 Laps
|269
|DNF
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+8 Laps
|278
Michelin Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|8.5
|18
|177.5
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|9
|154
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|10
|25
|145
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|3.5
|17
|135.5
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|7.5
|13
|126.5
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|7
|14
|121
|7
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|97
|8
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|4.5
|11
|74.5
|9
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|72
|10
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|8
|15
|70
|11
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|4
|8
|59
|12
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|6
|58
|13
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|51
|15
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|5
|10
|43
|16
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|41
|17
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|39
|18
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha
|37
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|3
|7
|34
|20
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|12.5
|20
|32.5
|21
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|6.5
|12
|31.5
|22
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|20
|23
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|18
|24
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|2.5
|17.5
|25
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha
|16
|16
|26
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|5.5
|9
|14.5
|27
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|13
|28
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha
|8
Live Broadcast Information
On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.
Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule
|Sunday November 20
|0850
|Pillion Rides
|20 min
|0920
|ASBK SS300 Race Three
|8 laps
|0950
|ASBK SBK Race Two
|12 laps
|1030
|WorldSBK Warm Up
|15 min
|1055
|WorldSSP Warm Up
|15 min
|1130
|ASBK SS Race Three
|10 laps
|1205
|Pit Walk / ASBK SS Trophy Presentation
|30 min
|1300
|WorldSBK Superpole Race
|10 laps
|1340
|ASBK SBK Race Three
|12 laps
|1430
|WorldSSP Race Two
|18 laps
|1505
|Safety Car Laps / ASBK SS & SBK Presentations
|25 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race Two
|22 laps