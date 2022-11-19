ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island

Supersport Race Two

Tom Bramich again capitalised on his pole position to lead John Lytras through turn one but the championship leader was all over him and took the race lead on the run towards turn four.

Bramich came back at him though and moved back into the lead as both Ty Lynch and Dallas Skeer crashed at turn ten after clashing. That will be a costly DNF for Lynch in the chase for the Michelin Supersport Championship, especially if Lytras was to take full points here this afternoon.

Tom Bramich continued to lead Lytras around the Phillip Island Circuit but Jack Passfield closed them down as the race approached half race distance and virtually nothing separated that leading trio, and they were on their own up front, Scott Nicholson in fourth was more than ten-seconds behind.

Passfield moved up to second place with four laps to run and later on that same lap took the lead from Bramich. Tom came back at him early on the next lap though to move back through to the lead, but Passfield then got the better of him at turn four. Next lap around he did manage to hold off Bramich into turn one to hang on to the lead, but still nothing separated that trio up front.

Tom Bramich moved through to the race lead early on the last lap, but Passfield again got him at turn four after Bramich left the door open. Lytras still right there in third.

Passfield got great drive through Hayshed but then ran in way too deep at MG Hairpin and left the door wide open for Bramich to go through to the lead. Passfield recovered to stay in front of Lytras but the race victory went to Tom Bramich, less than a tenth of a second covering the top three placegetters.

The best of the rest was Scott Nicholson in fourth who crossed the line 15-seconds behind the podium finishers at the end of the ten lap race.

With no points for Lynch from this encounter John Lytras extends his championship points lead over the South Australian to 23.5-points.

Michelin Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 16m19.872 274 2 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.059 273 3 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.092 272 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +15.322 274 5 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R6 +15.444 270 6 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +21.922 271 7 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.187 267 8 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.552 274 9 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +30.674 262 10 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +38.138 262 11 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +42.668 266 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +42.677 268 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +42.785 263 14 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +43.847 267 DNF John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +1 Lap 271 DNF Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +8 Laps 269 DNF Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +8 Laps 278

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 8.5 18 177.5 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 9 154 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 10 25 145 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 3.5 17 135.5 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 7.5 13 126.5 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 7 14 121 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 97 8 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 4.5 11 74.5 9 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 10 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 8 15 70 11 Noel MAHON Yamaha 4 8 59 12 John QUINN Yamaha 6 58 13 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 51 14 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 15 Luca DURNING Yamaha 5 10 43 16 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 41 17 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 18 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 3 7 34 20 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 12.5 20 32.5 21 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 6.5 12 31.5 22 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 23 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 24 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 2.5 17.5 25 Archie McDONALD Yamaha 16 16 26 Jack FAVELLE Honda 5.5 9 14.5 27 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 28 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Live Broadcast Information

On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule