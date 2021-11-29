2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup calendar

A provisional 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup calendar has now been revealed, with the championship set to race across six rounds and 12 races, alongside MotoGP and WorldSBK.

A pre-season test at Losail International Circuit on the 25th and 26th of February will kick off the season, before the first round takes place alongside the Qatar GP in early March.

From there, the ATC returns to Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit for Round 2 as the MotoGP paddock visits the Indonesian venue for the first time.

After a summer break, the ATC returns to action with back-to-back rounds alongside the Japanese and Thailand Grands Prix, taking on the Twin Ring Motegi and Chang International Circuit.

Two weeks later Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia hosts Round 5, before Mandalika beckons once more for the season finale. There, the ATC will round out 2022 alongside WorldSBK.

2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup provisional calendar