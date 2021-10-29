2022 BMW K1600 range

Many had feared that Euro5 emissions and noise legislation might sound the death nell of BMW’s awesome K series six-cylinder platform but BMW confirmed today that they have made the necessary changes in order to achieve the certification that guarantees the dynasty will continue.

Not only is the engine now burning cleaner than ever but it has actually scored a performance boost along the way. An extra 5 Nm of torque is certainly better than going backwards and while peak power remains the same at 160 horsepower, it is reached 1000 rpm sooner than before. 180 Nm at 5250 rpm and 160 hp at 6750 rpm are the quoted figures.

An updated ECU, two knock sensors and an extra two broadband lambda probes helped get the 1649 cc straight six over the EU-5 line. Engine drag torque control (MSR) is now across the line-up for 2022 and the engine can now better cope with lower octane fuels when required.

The K bike line-up includes the surprisingly agile K 1600 GT, the K 1600 GTL full dress tourer, the K 1600 B is the bagger of the brood while the K 1600 Grand America is big daddy. The most affordable model in the range is also our pick of the litter, the K 1600 GT is priced from $41,120 +ORC.

The ‘Next Generation’ Dynamic ESA electronic suspension has been updated and takes its cues from a new six-axis sensor along with two displacement sensors at the front and rear of the motorcycle.

The headlight is now all LED but the big news on the specification front for me is the new 10.25-inch TFT colour display with integrated map navigation and connectivity as standard across the four model K 1600 range. It is a high-definition 1920 x 720 pixel screen covered by hardened glass.

An upgraded audio system becomes available on the GTL and Grand America but we are unsure as yet if this new Audio System 2.0 will be standard or optional in the Australian market.

A smartphone can be safely accommodated in a splash-proof and electrically ventilated storage compartment above the TFT display, and its battery can be kept topped up via a USB-C connection.

New Option 719 variants are added to the range with a ‘Midnight’ option on the K 1600 B and Grand America models in which a Meteoric Dust II metallic with the “Galaxy” theme is depicted using a water transfer printing method.

The new K 1600 range is scheduled to arrive in Australia in the first quarter of 2022.

K 1600 GT: $41,120 +OR

Australian Standard Specification

1,649cc 6-cylinder inline cross engine (12.2:1 compression, EU5, 118kW @ 5,250 rpm, 180Nm at 5,250 rpm, Shaft Drive, Anti-hopping Clutch, Powertrain Black)

Comfort Package (Keyless Ride, Gear shift assistant Pro, Central locking system, Anti-theft alarm system)

Touring Package (Audio System ECE, LED additional Fog Light, Engine Protection Bar)

Radio software OCE

Daytime Riding Light

Cast aluminium wheels

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS

ABS Pro

BMW Motorrad Duolever

BMW Motorrad Paralever

Dynamic ESA

Hill Start Control Pro

DTC (Dynamic Traction Control)

Steering Stabiliser

Tyre Pressure Control

Revolution counter

Electronic Immobiliser

Colour TFT 10.25″ Screen with Connectivity

Floor Lighting

Audio System ECE

Heated Grips

Comfort turn indicator

LED Headlight and Taillight

Multi-Controller

Adaptive Headlight

Configurable Function Buttons

Seat Heating

12V socket

Cruise control

Riding modes

Centre stand

Integral Panniers (removable)

Adjustable windscreen (electric)

Two-Tone Fanfare Horn

Luggage Rack

Adjustable Clutch/Handbrake Lever

Reversing Aid

Smartphone Tray with USB port

Lockable Storage Compartments

Seat height: 810/830mm

Finished in Black Storm Metallic

Options

Seat Low (780/800mm): No cost option

Option 719 Forged Wheels Classic: $2500

Option 719 Seat Bench: $350

K 1600 GT Sport: $41,920 +ORC

Includes all standard specification and optional equipment from the K 1600 GT but is finished in Light White/Racing Blue Metallic/Racing Red.

K 1600 GT Option 719: $44,080 +ORC

Includes all standard specification and optional equipment from the K 1600 GT but is finished in Option 719 Mineral white metallic.

K 1600 B: $41,125 +ORC

Includes all standard specification from the K 1600 GT but can be optioned at no cost in the following finishes:

Black Storm Metallic

Option 719 Meteoric Dust Metallic

Manhattan Metallic Matt

Options

Compartment (replaces floorboard): No cost option

Tinted windshield: No cost option

Option 719 Forged Wheels Classic: $2500

Option 719 Seat Bench: $350

Special Model Midnight (Option 719 Seat Bench and Option 719 Meteoric Dust 2 Metallic): $3700

K 1600 B Grand America: $43,740 +ORC

Includes all standard specification from the K 1600 B and adds the following:

Windshield High

Additional audio system speakers

Top Case

Options

Seat high (800mm): No cost option

Option 719 Forged Wheels Classic: $2500

Option 719 Seat Bench: $350

K 1600 GTL: $41,860 +ORC

Mirrors specification of K 1600 GT and finished exclusively in Black Storm Metallic.

Options

Seat high (800mm): No cost option

Option 719 Forged Wheels Classic: $2500

Option 719 Seat Bench: $350

K 1600 GTL Exclusive: $42,975

Mirrors specification and options of K 1600 GTL but finished exclusively in Gravity Blue Metallic.

K 1600 GTL Option 719: $44,860 +ORC

Mirrors specification and options of K 1600 GTL Exclusive but finished exclusively in Option 719 Mineral White Metallic.