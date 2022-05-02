2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Two – Oulton Park

Bennetts British Superbike Qualifying

Kyle Ryde sealed a sensational pole position in the SUPERPICKS Qualifying session ahead of the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Oulton Park on Sunday afternoon, snatching the position from Josh Brookes on his final lap.

A rain shower just ahead of Q1 made for a challenging start to the session with both Brookes and Luke Mossey, who eventually ended on the front row after Q2, having to make their way through the opening stage of Qualifying.

The conditions continued to change and during Q2 several riders had taken their turn at the top with Danny Kent, Tom Sykes, Christian Iddon, Ryan Vickers, Brookes and Bradley Ray all moving up the order.

As the grid decider approached the final stages, Ray had surged to the top with three minutes remaining on the clock, but Vickers then moved ahead from his second place on the FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports.

Brookes and Sykes were holding the leading two positions with just a minute to go until the chequered flag, but then a last lap flier from Ryde put him ahead of Brookes by 0.707s with Mossey moving back onto the front row.

Rory Skinner, Peter Hickman and Vickers all had a last lap improvement to complete row two, ahead of Ray, and then brothers Andrew and Glenn Irwin form row three.

Danny Buchan completed the top ten just ahead of Sykes and Leon Haslam ahead of the opening race on Sunday afternoon. For what happened in that bout, read on!

Bennetts British Superbike Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m43.086 2 Josh BROOKES Ducati 1m43.793 3 Luke MOSSEY Honda 1m44.102 4 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki 1m44.557 5 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m44.667 6 Ryan VICKERS BMW 1m44.676 7 Bradley RAY Yamaha 1m44.751 8 Andrew IRWIN BMW 1m44.894 9 Glenn IRWIN Honda 1m44.914 10 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m45.322 11 Tom SYKES Ducati 1m45.416 12 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 1m45.622 13 Danny KENT Suzuki 1m45.737 14 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m45.980 15 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m46.061 16 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m46.121 17 Christian IDDON Suzuki 1m46.785 18 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m47.053 19 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 1m52.854 20 Dan LINFOOT BMW 1m52.868 21 Josh OWENS Kawasaki 1m53.957 22 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki 1m54.612 23 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda 1m55.015 24 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m55.070 25 Luke HOPKINS Honda 1m55.159 26 Dan JONES BMW 1m55.420 27 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 1m55.528 28 David JOHNSON Yamaha 1m55.697 29 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 1m56.907 30 Conor CUMMINS Honda 2m01.152 31 Ryo MIZUNO Honda 2m02.697 32 Tom NEAVE Honda /

Bennetts British Superbike Race One

Bradley Ray became the second different race winner of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship season, claiming his first victory in four years in the opening race at Oulton Park.

As the Milwaukee Spring Grand Slam got underway and the riders bid to scoop an extra prize across the Oulton Park and Donington Park rounds, Ray delivered the first blow to his rivals with an impressive performance in the opening race of the weekend.

His Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha teammate got the best launch off the line at the start of the race, hitting the front of the pack from Rory Skinner and Josh Brookes, before the young Scot moved ahead to fire the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki into the lead with a move on the opening lap at Lodge.

Ray had been holding third place, but a decisive move on lap two at Old Hall put him at the front of the pack with Skinner, Ryde and Brookes leading the chasing pack.

Ray was determined to make a break and a run of consistent laps gave him the advantage over his rivals as he bridged a gap, but behind the battle for the podium positions was intensifying.

Skinner was holding off Ryde and Brookes, but Peter Hickman was also in the mix. However as the laps counted down, Tommy Bridewell had also made a bid for the top five and he had carved his way through the pack from 16th on the grid to tag onto the group.

A red flag after David Johnson crashed the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha though ended the battle early as Skinner and Ryde celebrated adding to their podium tally this season.

Brookes secured his best result of the season so far in fourth place for the MCE Ducati team ahead of Hickman and Bridewell, who salvaged a strong sixth place.

Christian Iddon was the leading Buildbase Suzuki in seventh place, getting the better of Jason O’Halloran on the lone McAMS Yamaha just before the red flag.

Lee Jackson and Danny Buchan completed the top ten ahead of tomorrow’s two races, whilst Glenn Irwin still holds the championship lead for Honda Racing UK despite his 11th place finish.

Bradley Ray – P1

“It is nice to get the first win of the season for Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha as the boys have been grafting really hard, so this win is for them. For the race I knew I had a good pace, so knew I needed to get a good start, get in front and put the hammer down. When I got into the front, I knew that was my opportunity to try and pull the gap and luckily enough I did. I think tomorrow will be a bit more difficult, but after four years of not winning race, it feels great to get the monkey off my back. I am over the moon with the result today and so happy to be back on the top step again.”

Josh Brookes – P4

“We made a good step forward in FP3 and the lap times were both a lot quicker and more consistent meaning I was closer to where I need to be. I’m still a few tenths down on being able to fight for the win and we need to get dialled in earlier in the weekend as you can’t afford to be way back in the pack on the opening day. But we made good improvements and I was getting stronger and getting myself into a position to attack with a podium on the cards, but the red flag ended the race early. Fourth is a lot more like it so we’ll look to improve again tomorrow and get on the podium.”

Glenn Irwin – P11

“I was happy enough with Qualifying, we made the wrong tyre choice at the beginning of the session and made a quick decision on track to come in and make a change, so we got one lap and we had to make it count. We probably could have made more of it, but we couldn’t afford to have an abandoned lap or an over-shoot, so ninth was OK as some of our rivals were further back. The race was a bit disappointing, we’ve been struggling all weekend with some areas and the race highlighted this, so we have some work to do this evening ready for tomorrow’s two races.”

Tom Sykes – P15

“We’re running with a few limitations at the moment with the main issue being not being able to get on the gas like we need to. The bike’s a bit unstable and if you can’t use the gas when and how you need to, it means you lose ground each lap and in the dry that equates to quite a lot of time. I was strong in the wet and felt comfortable on the bike and felt unlucky not to be higher up the grid, but I didn’t make the greatest of starts and it’s hard to claw the gap back. Some of the boys are a bit special round here but the team are working hard, and we’ll aim to be a lot stronger tomorrow.”

Bennetts British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Bradley RAY Yamaha 17m23.862 2 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +2.756 3 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +2.810 4 Josh BROOKES Ducati +2.999 5 Peter HICKMAN BMW +3.311 6 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +4.789 7 Christian IDDON Suzuki +7.343 8 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +7.761 9 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +7.810 10 Danny BUCHAN BMW +8.192 11 Glenn IRWIN Honda +9.819 12 Andrew IRWIN BMW +10.116 13 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +10.202 14 Ryan VICKERS BMW +10.581 15 Tom SYKES Ducati +18.331 16 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +18.568 17 Tom NEAVE Honda +19.002 18 Chrissy ROUSE BMW +20.135 19 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +26.799 20 Dan LINFOOT BMW +26.848 21 Danny KENT Suzuki +27.558 22 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +28.024 23 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +28.219 24 Luke MOSSEY Honda +28.487 25 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +29.051 26 Luke HOPKINS Honda +41.031 27 Dan JONES BMW +41.354 28 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +41.638 29 Conor CUMMINS Honda +50.406 30 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF David JOHNSON Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki 8 Laps

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 80 2 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 62 3 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 62 4 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 61 5 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 41 6 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 40 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 36 8 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 35 9 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 32 10 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 29 11 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 28 12 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 21 13 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 7 14 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 7 15 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 7 16 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 6 17 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 5 18 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 1

Quattro Group British Supersport Race One

Mar-Train Racing’s Jack Kennedy was back on the top step of the podium at Oulton Park after blitzing the sprint race by more than four seconds.

Starting from pole, Kennedy led from the start as he delivered another of his Supersport masterclasses to win by 4.219s.

Behind, Appleyard Macadam’s Bradley Perie enjoyed a battle with Ashcourt Racing’s Lee Johnston. Despite dropping to third on lap seven, Perie was able to get the better of his rival on lap 10 to take second, some 0l687secs ahead of Johnston.

Perie’s team-mate, Harry Truelove, crossed the line in fourth place, just ahead of returning former champ Luke Stapleford on the Gearlink Kawasaki.

In GP2, Jack Scott took the class win ahead of Cameron Fraser with Harvey Claridge third.

Kiwi Damon Rees was the 16th Supersport machine home just ahead of road race star Michael Dunlop.

Quattro Group British Supersport Race One

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 19m42.863 2 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +4.219 3 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +4.906 4 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +9.468 5 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +10.967 6 SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +13.245 7 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +22.301 8 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +23.231 9 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +24.583 10 SSP Jamie PERRIN Kawasaki +25.819 11 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +28.261 12 GP2 Jack SCOTT One – Kovara +29.425 13 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +32.127 14 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +32.936 15 SSP Josh DAY Triumph +36.064 16 SSP Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha +37.433 17 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +38.907 18 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +39.559 19 SSP Michael DUNLOP Yamaha +39.649 20 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +41.202 21 SSP David JONES Ducati +41.771 22 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +47.302 23 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +47.632 24 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo +51.813 25 SSP Joseph LOUGHLIN Yamaha +54.798 26 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +54.917 27 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +58.200 28 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +1:04.860 29 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1m16.147 30 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +1m16.240 31 SSP Peter WRIGHT Yamaha +1m46.097 Not Classified DNF SSP Brian McCORMACK Triumph 9 Laps DNF SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph /

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 75 2 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 56 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 45 4 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 33 5 Luke JONES (Ducati) 30 6 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 20 7 Josh DAY (Triumph) 20 8 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 9 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 14 10 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 14 11 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 11 12 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 11 13 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 10 14 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 10 15 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 9 16 Damon REES (Yamaha) 8 17 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 6 18 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 6 19 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 6 20 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 6 21 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 5 22 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 23 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 2 24 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 56 2 Jack SCOTT (One) 50 3 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 45 4 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 40 5 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 35 6 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 27 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 21 8 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 10

Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying

Billy McConnell’s Oulton Park domination continued as he stormed to pole ahead of tomorrow’s race, edging out David Allingham by more than half a second with a hot lap of 1m:35.847s.

Charlie Nesbitt, who was quick during Saturday’s practice, held on to steal the final front row spot, while Alex Olsen heads row two, followed by Joe Francis.

Brayden Elliott will start from eighth on the grid while countryman Levi Day qualified tenth.

Pirelli National Superstock Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL Honda 1m35.847 2 David ALLINGHAM Honda +0.721 3 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +0.868 4 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.871 5 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +0.972 6 Ash BEECH Suzuki +1.125 7 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +1.335 8 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +1.350 9 Davey TODD Honda +1.551 10 Levi DAY Suzuki +1.606 11 Richard KERR Honda +1.696 12 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +1.725 13 Jack NIXON BMW +1.878 14 Brent HARRAN Honda +1.961 15 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +2.072 16 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +2.086 17 Tom WARD Aprilia +2.116 18 Lewis ROLLO Honda +2.148 19 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +2.340 20 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +2.519 21 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki +3.064 22 Rob McNEALY BMW +3.406 23 Phil CROWE BMW +3.507 24 Ian HUTCHINSON BMW +3.648 25 John McGUINNESS Honda +3.735 26 Kade VERWEY BMW +3.874 27 Michael DUNLOP Honda +4.139 28 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +4.388 29 Nathan HARRISON Honda +4.495 30 Max STAINTON BMW +4.529 31 David BROOK Honda +4.871 32 Ben LUXTON BMW +4.985 33 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +5.342 34 Rob HODSON Kawasaki +5.497 35 Luke VERWEY BMW +5.926 36 Sam HOLME Kawasaki +6.010 37 David SELLERS Suzuki +6.552 38 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +6.592 39 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +7.545 40 Anthony MOORE Suzuki +8.388 Qualifying Lap time (110.0% of 1m35.847) = 1m45.431 41 James BUCHANAN Kawasaki +11.518

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship

Max Cook continued to dominate at Oulton Park as he stole pole ahead of tomorrow’s race, with a best lap of 1m:39.894s beating Louis Valleley by 0.720s.

Aaron Silvester ended the day third, ahead of Zak Fuller as Sam Laffins banked the fifth quickest time.

Young Aussie Seth Crump was tenth on the time-sheets while countryman Jacob Hatch was P16.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Max COOK Yamaha 1m39.894 2 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +0.720 3 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +0.849 4 Zak FULLER Kawasaki +0.855 5 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +0.925 6 Dan BROOKS Kawasaki +0.950 7 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +1.275 8 Kevin KEYES Kawasaki +1.433 9 Owen JENNER Yamaha +1.582 10 Seth CRUMP Yamaha +1.650 11 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +1.684 12 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +1.882 13 James ALDERSON Triumph +1.965 14 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +2.015 15 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +2.356 16 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +2.408 17 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +2.589 18 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +2.640 19 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +2.812 20 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +3.098 21 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +3.212 22 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +3.445 23 Callum BEY Yamaha +3.561 24 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki +3.692 25 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +3.855 26 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +4.106 27 Osian JONES Yamaha +4.141 28 Chloe JONES Yamaha +4.278 29 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +4.300 30 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +4.536 31 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +4.769 32 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +4.864 33 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +5.453 34 Joe HOLDSWORTH Kawasaki +5.659 35 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +5.987 36 Oisin MAHER Kawasaki +6.415 37 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +6.623 38 Chris JOHNSON Kawasaki +7.606 39 Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha +8.496 40 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +9.073 Qualifying Lap time (110.0% of 1m39.894) = 1m49.883 41 William LATHROPE GBR Kawasaki – Admiral / LRC Racing +10.052 42 Edmund BEST GBR Yamaha – Symcirrus Motorsport /

Honda British Talent Cup Race One

Johnny Garness (MLav VisionTrack Academy) just beat Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) to the top step in Race 1 at Oulton Park, with the battle going right down to the wire and decided by mere hundredths. Carter Brown (MLav VisionTrack Academy) completed the podium a few tenths back, with a late race of attrition for some on Sunday seeing key names crash out including former points leader Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing).

Off the line Veijer took the holeshot from Crosby, but the number 15 didn’t take long to hit the front. Brown was tucked in behind, with Garness in fourth on Lap 1. On Lap 2 the top two had a small gap too, but it didn’t last long and soon enough the duels and squabbles had become a group.

A nine rider lead freight train formed as the fight for victory started to heat up. Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) was in the hunt but slight contact with Brown at the bottom of the hill saw the number 23 forced to run on, therefore losing time and dropping to the back of the group.

The lead was chopping and changing heading into the closing exchanges and after regrouping and reeling in the leaders, Stephenson then crashed at Turn 4 on the penultimate lap after running onto the grass. Eight riders were then left searching for victory, and it all came down to the last lap.

Veijer led the freight train from Garness and Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing), and at the bottom of the hill, the American was in hot and wide but had the inside line for the switchback. However, Garness then had the inside line for the right-hander and at that stage it looked like Veijer had enough of a gap for victory – but that didn’t turn out to be the case. Garness strung a sensational final sector together and a lunge up the inside at the final corner saw the number 57 edge ahead.

Garness and Veijer were side by side on the run to the line and by the slimmest of margins, the MLav VisionTrack rider held on for victory. Brown just snuck into third as Correa then suffered late heartbreak after he highsided at the final corner, but thankfully he was ok. Crosby, meanwhile, also felt that bad luck as the number 15 went down after running off to avoid the American.

Ultimately then, Harley McCabe (MLav VisionTrack Academy) came home fourth ahead of Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing) in the lead group. Lucas Brown (SP125/Amphibian Scaffolding) took a lonely P6, as Matthew Ruisbroek (Microlise Cresswell Racing), Ryan Hitchcock (City Lifting by RS Racing), Harrison Mackay (Wilson Racing/Super Soco) and Alexander Rowan (Mortimer Racing/Victoria House Academy) rounded out the top 10.

Honda British Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Johnny GARNESS Honda 25m44.965 2 Kiyano VEIJER Honda +0.021 3 Carter BROWN Honda +0.379 4 Harley McCABE Honda +1.321 5 Harrison DESSOY Honda +2.432 6 Lucas BROWN Honda +7.821 7 Matthew RUISBROEK Honda +15.245 8 Ryan HITCHCOCK Honda +26.789 9 Harrison MACKAY Honda +27.318 10 Alexander ROWAN Honda +27.971 11 Ollie WALKER Honda +39.308 12 Elijah BANISH Honda +43.360 13 Lucas HILL Honda +43.885 14 Charlie HUNTINGFORD Honda +48.675 15 Ted WILKINSON Honda +50.168 16 Troy JEFFREY Honda +53.020 17 Josh BANNISTER Honda +1m21.489 18 Ross MOORE Honda +1m27.005 19 Olly HORNER Honda +1m41.916 Not Classified DNF Julian CORREA Honda 1 Lap DNF Harrison CROSBY Honda 1 Lap DNF Rhys STEPHENSON Honda 2 Laps DNF Maik DUIN Honda 2 Laps DNF Alfie DAVIDSON Honda 4 Laps DNF Luca HOPKINS Honda 6 Laps DNF Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL Honda – 6 Laps DNF Kalvin KELLY Honda 6 Laps DNF Mason JOHNSON Honda 6 Laps DNF Clayton EDMUNDS Honda 6 Laps DNF Daniel GOODMAN Honda 7 Laps DNF Filip SUROWIAK Honda 13 Laps DNF Zack WESTON Honda 13 Laps

Honda British Talent Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Kiyano VEIJER (Honda) 58 2 Johnny GARNESS (Honda) 50 3 Harrison CROSBY (Honda) 40 4 Carter BROWN (Honda) 32 5 Harrison DESSOY (Honda) 27 6 Matthew RUISBROEK (Honda) 26 7 Julian CORREA (Honda) 25 8 Ryan HITCHCOCK (Honda) 25 9 Harley McCABE (Honda) 21 10 Clayton EDMUNDS (Honda) 19 11 Lucas BROWN (Honda) 18 12 Harrison MACKAY (Honda) 16 13 Peter WILLIS (Honda) 15 14 Ollie WALKER (Honda) 11 15 Rhys STEPHENSON (Honda) 10 16 Alexander ROWAN (Honda) 6 17 Daniel GOODMAN (Honda) 5 18 Elijah BANISH (Honda) 4 19 Luca HOPKINS (Honda) 4 20 Lucas HILL (Honda) 4 21 Charlie HUNTINGFORD (Honda) 2 22 Bailey STUART-CAMPBELL (Honda) 1 23 Ted WILKINSON (Honda) 1

Molson Group British Sidecar Race One

Pos Rider Sidecar Time/Gap 1 Ellis / Clement LCR Yamaha 15m44.191 2 Blackstock / Rosney LCR Yamaha +5.196 3 Christie / Christie LCR Yamaha +13.086 4 Founds / Walmsley Rowtec Honda +29.829 5 J.Holden / Pitt LCR Yamaha +50.305 6 Robinson / Fairhurst LCR Yamaha +50.945 7 Peach / Edwards LCR Yamaha +1m07.276 8 Hauxwell / Taylor Adolf RS Yamaha +1m13.925 9 Bryan / Hyde LCR Honda +1m30.706 10 Kirby / Kirby Adolf RS Yamaha 1 Lap Not Classified DNF G.Holden / Lawrence LCR Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Hildige / Hildige LCR Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Biggs / Schmitz LCR Yamaha /

Molson Group British Sidecar Championship Standings