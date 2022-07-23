2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Five – Brands Hatch – Saturday

British Superbike Qualifying

Jason O’Halloran saved his best until last to claim pole position in SUPERPICKS Qualifying ahead of the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship eBay Sprint race, edging out McAMS Yamaha team-mate Tarran Mackenzie with a last lap flier on the on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.

O’Halloran went for one final attack at the pole position and as he took the chequered flag he was 0.212s ahead of his team-mate Tarran Mackenzie, who secured his first front row start of the season for McAMS Yamaha.

Championship leader Bradley Ray completes the front row on the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha, holding off Tommy Bridewell who heads the second row on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Kyle Ryde had another strong session to hold fifth place in SUPERPICKS Qualifying with Josh Brookes completing row two on the MCE Ducati.

Rory Skinner was seventh despite an incredible save at Paddock Hill Bend with Ryan Vickers in eighth place on the FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports. Leon Haslam and Lee Jackson completed the top ten.

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m24.433 2 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha 1m24.645 3 Bradley RAY Yamaha 1m24.909 4 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m24.956 5 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m24.990 6 Josh BROOKES Ducati 1m25.059 7 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki 1m25.181 8 Ryan VICKERS BMW 1m25.198 9 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 1m25.222 10 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m25.224 11 Glenn IRWIN Honda 1m25.312 12 Tom SYKES Ducati 1m25.382 13 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m25.460 14 Danny KENT Suzuki 1m25.502 15 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m25.559 16 Christian IDDON Suzuki 1m25.645 17 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 1m25.868 18 Andrew IRWIN BMW 1m25.684 19 Josh OWENS Kawasaki 1m26.254 20 Luke MOSSEY Honda 1m26.339 21 Dan JONES BMW 1m26.485 22 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m26.534 23 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m26.565 24 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 1m26.571 25 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda 1m26.579 26 Ryo MIZUNO Honda 1m26.634 27 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m26.710 28 Dan LINFOOT BMW 1m26.861 29 Luke HOPKINS Honda 1m26.973 30 James EAST Kawasaki 1m27.763 31 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 1m28.034

British Superbike Sprint Race

Jason O’Halloran claimed his fifth win of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season for the McAMS Yamaha team at Brands Hatch, emerging victorious ahead of an incredible three-way dogfight for the final two podium positions.

On the opening lap, O’Halloran led the pack from Tarran Mackenzie with Bradley Ray in third and the leading trio would ultimately battle for the podium positions, however Tommy Bridewell quickly carved through the pack and soon was dicing with the Yamahas.

At the front, O’Halloran held the edge ahead of Ray and Mackenzie, but on the seventh lap, the defending champion moved into second to pile the pressure on his McAMS Yamaha teammate.

Bridewell moved from seventh during the opening laps through into fourth and had closed down the leading Yamaha riders with the top four duelling for the opening victory of the weekend on the Grand Prix circuit.

On the ninth lap as the pack exited Surtees, O’Halloran had a moment, which left the chasing pack scattering and Mackenzie lost momentum as a consequence. Ray grasped the opportunity to take the lead, but O’Halloran soon regained his speed and was back at the front of the pack by the end of the lap.

O’Halloran then led Ray, Bridewell and Mackenzie, but Bridewell fought his way into second on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati with a determined move on the championship leader ahead of him into Paddock Hill Bend on lap 12.

O’Halloran had the advantage with a consistent run of fast laps, but behind the scrap for the final two podium places continued. On the penultimate lap, Bridewell was second ahead of Mackenzie and Ray.

Mackenzie ran wide onto the kerb on the exit of Graham Hill Bend and that unsettled the McAMS Yamaha, giving Ray the opportunity to get ahead. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider ran wide at Surtees though and that dropped him into fourth place.

On the final lap, Mackenzie moved into second with a move on Bridewell at Druids and he held off the counter attack to become the tenth different podium finisher of the season, claiming his first rostrum of 2022 in second place. Bridewell took his second top three finish of the year in third place.

Kyle Ryde was fifth on the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha with Josh Brookes taking sixth to move into the top eight in the standings for the MCE Ducati team. Rory Skinner, Leon Haslam, Lee Jackson and Christian Iddon completed the top ten just ahead of Peter Hickman.

Jason O’Halloran – P1

“It was a good race! I got a really good start, got to the front and I just wanted to settle in and see what the lap time was like. I saw low 25s and no-one was showing me a wheel, so I didn’t push on beyond that point and risk a crash or ruin the tyre. We probably could’ve gone a bit faster than that, but the only wheel I got shown was when I made a mistake and nearly went down. We probably can make a few improvements for tomorrow, but I am really happy to get my third race win in a row on my 200th start and 20th win so nice little number there. I am really looking forward to the longer races tomorrow. There’s a long way to go in the championship and I’m just enjoying myself and I just want to win as many races as I can and have as much fun as I can. A massive thanks to everyone at McAMS Yamaha as they’ve given me a fantastic bike again.”

Josh Brookes – P6

“Starting from the second row was a bit more like it but just before the start, the bike temperature went up to 120 degrees. I thought it was from the heat of the day and although it dropped, it only went to 110 rather than the 90 it usually runs at. It distracted me in the early laps and allowed the front five riders to get away but when I realised it wasn’t going to get any worse, I concentrated on getting into a decent rhythm. It was a bit frustrating as we’re so close to the front group now but we’re making progress all the time and to now be in the top eight is something. We’ll hope to make another step tomorrow.”

Tom Sykes – P13

“It didn’t take me too long to get into the 1:25’s on Friday, which is a very respectable time around the Brands GP circuit, and I hoped to progress from there, but I haven’t been able to do what I’d like with the bike. Corner entry is fine but, in the middle and on the exit, it’s not doing what I’d expect and I’m losing a lot of time which is really disappointing. We’ll keep working and will hopefully find something for tomorrow.”

Glenn Irwin – DNF

“I was really disappointed to make a mistake in Race 1 and crash, especially on the first lap. We came here with new ideas this weekend, they definitely have some potential, but like anything you have good and bad. So thought I’d use Race 1 as a back to back, in mind that we have two races tomorrow to give ourselves the best possible chance, but turn two was where my race ended. Brands Hatch GP isn’t a strong track for us, which is something that frustrates us all because we can’t just put our finger on the issues, but saying that we have some good tracks coming up and if I can have a DNF on the not so strong tracks, it’s not a positive but I’ll take it and hope we can have success on the strong circuits.”

British Superbike Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 21m26.871 2 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamah +0.665 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +1.056 4 Bradley RAY Yamaha +1.353 5 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +4.411 6 Josh BROOKES Ducati +5.502 7 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +6.140 8 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +6.761 9 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +6.969 10 Christian IDDON Suzuki +10.355 11 Peter HICKMAN BMW +10.402 12 Danny KENT Suzuki +16.201 13 Tom SYKES Ducati +16.515 14 Andrew IRWIN BMW +22.018 15 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +22.700 16 Luke MOSSEY Honda +23.201 17 Tom NEAVE Honda +23.442 18 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +23.865 19 Luke HOPKINS Honda +29.552 20 Dan JONES BMW +32.052 21 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +33.629 22 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +34.383 23 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +53.239 24 James EAST Kawasaki +57.482 Not Classified DNF Danny BUCHAN BMW 7 Laps DNF Ryan VICKERS BMW 8 Laps DNF Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 10 Laps DNF Storm STACEY Kawasaki 13 Laps DNF Dan LINFOOT BMW 13 Laps DNF Glenn IRWIN Honda / DNF Chrissy ROUSE BMW /

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 229 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 225 3 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 181 4 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 157 5 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 152 6 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 134 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 110 8 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 87 9 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 84 10 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 79 11 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 74 12 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 63 13 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 55 14 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 51 15 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 50 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 19 17 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 18 18 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 16 19 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 13 20 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 21 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 7 22 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 6 23 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 2 24 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 1

British Superstock Race One

Billy McConnell took the spoils in the first National Superstock scrap of the weekend, beating the returning Richard Cooper by 0.192secs.

Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles’ Davey Todd was third, followed by the CFS Filtration No Bull Racing machine of Brayden Elliott.

Fifth was Alex Olsen, aboard the FHO Racing with Kobelco BMW, in a race which was red-flagged five laps early.

British Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL Honda 14m42.409 2 Richard COOPER Suzuki +0.192 3 Davey TODD Honda +0.317 4 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +0.994 5 Alex OLSEN BMW +1.194 6 David ALLINGHAM Honda +1.601 7 Richard KERR Honda +1.918 8 Tom WARD Aprilia +9.299 9 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +9.595 10 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +9.841 11 Levi DAY Suzuki +10.525 12 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +10.779 13 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +13.092 14 Luke HEDGER Suzuki +14.162 15 Kade VERWEY BMW +1 Lap 16 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +1 Lap 17 Craig NEVE BMW +1 Lap 18 Conor CUMMINS Honda +1 Lap 19 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +1 Lap 20 Sam COX BMW +1 Lap 21 Ben LUXTON BMW +1 Lap 22 Max STAINTON BMW +1 Lap 23 Nathan HARRISON Honda +1 Lap 24 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +1 Lap 25 Max SYMONDS BMW +1 Lap 26 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1 Lap 27 Anthony MOORE Suzuki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF David SELLERS Suzuki 2 Laps DNF James BUCHANAN Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Jack NIXON BMW 4 Laps DNF Max MORGAN Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Brent HARRAN Honda 7 Laps DNF Rob McNEALY BMW 7 Laps DNF Lewis ROLLO Honda 9 Laps DNF Richard WHITE BMW 9 Laps DNF TJ TOMS Kawasaki /

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 121 2 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 119 3 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 105 4 Davey TODD (Honda) 102 5 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 91 6 Richard KERR (Honda) 89 7 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 77 8 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 55 9 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 49 10 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 44 11 Jack NIXON (BMW) 39 12 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 32 13 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 32 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 23 15 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 22 16 Richard COOPER (Suzuki) 20 17 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 20 18 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 17 19 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 12 20 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 10 22 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 10 23 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 7 24 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 6 25 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 4 26 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3

British Supersport Race One

Jack Kennedy continued his Supersport domination as he powered to a win by 8.266secs over Appleyard Macadam’s Harry Truelove.

From pole, Mar-Train Racing rider hit the front as soon as the lights changed and wasn’t troubled for the remaining 12 laps.

Truelove kept in touch for a few laps but the gap soon began to creep up between him and Kennedy, as he had to fight to keep Gearlink Kawasaki’s Luke Stapleford at bay.

Stapleford eventually took third, with leading GP2 rider Jack Scott fifth and Bradley Perie fifth.

Kiwi Damon Rees came home in eighth.

Korie McGreevy was the second GP2 rider home in ninth position, with Harvey Claridge third, in 14th.

British Supersport Race One Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 17m45.589 2 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +8.266 3 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +8.704 4 GP2 Jack SCOTT One +12.043 5 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +12.302 6 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +20.475 7 SSP Mason LAW Triumph +22.869 8 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +25.534 9 GP2 Korie McGREEVY Chassis Factory +25.961 10 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +28.300 11 SSP Jamie PERRIN Kawasaki +28.375 12 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha ++34.592 13 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +34.648 14 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +36.833 15 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +39.521 16 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +42.976 17 SSP Scott SWANN Kawasaki +44.342 18 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +45.940 19 SSP Josh WOOD Yamaha +50.819 20 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +51.486 21 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +1:09.537 Not Classified DNF GP2 Lukas WIMMER Kramer 2 Laps DNF SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph 3 Laps DNF GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane 7 Laps DNF GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo 9 Laps DNF SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha 10 Laps DNF SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki / DNF SSP Luke JONES Ducati /

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 215 2 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 137 3 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 125 4 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 111 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 102 6 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 78 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 57 8 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 50 9 Damon REES (Yamaha) 48 10 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 44 11 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 40 12 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 27 14 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 15 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 16 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 24 17 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 21 18 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 19 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 11 20 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 11 21 Mason LAW (Triumph) 10 22 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 23 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 6 24 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 6 25 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 5 26 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 4 27 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 28 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 29 David JONES (Ducati) 2 30 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 2 31 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1 32 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Points