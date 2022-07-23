2022 British Superbike Championship
Round Five – Brands Hatch – Saturday
British Superbike Qualifying
Jason O’Halloran saved his best until last to claim pole position in SUPERPICKS Qualifying ahead of the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship eBay Sprint race, edging out McAMS Yamaha team-mate Tarran Mackenzie with a last lap flier on the on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit.
O’Halloran went for one final attack at the pole position and as he took the chequered flag he was 0.212s ahead of his team-mate Tarran Mackenzie, who secured his first front row start of the season for McAMS Yamaha.
Championship leader Bradley Ray completes the front row on the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha, holding off Tommy Bridewell who heads the second row on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.
Kyle Ryde had another strong session to hold fifth place in SUPERPICKS Qualifying with Josh Brookes completing row two on the MCE Ducati.
Rory Skinner was seventh despite an incredible save at Paddock Hill Bend with Ryan Vickers in eighth place on the FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports. Leon Haslam and Lee Jackson completed the top ten.
British Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|1m24.433
|2
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|1m24.645
|3
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|1m24.909
|4
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|1m24.956
|5
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|1m24.990
|6
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|1m25.059
|7
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|1m25.181
|8
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|1m25.198
|9
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|1m25.222
|10
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|1m25.224
|11
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|1m25.312
|12
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|1m25.382
|13
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|1m25.460
|14
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|1m25.502
|15
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|1m25.559
|16
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|1m25.645
|17
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|1m25.868
|18
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|1m25.684
|19
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|1m26.254
|20
|Luke MOSSEY
|Honda
|1m26.339
|21
|Dan JONES
|BMW
|1m26.485
|22
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|1m26.534
|23
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|1m26.565
|24
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|1m26.571
|25
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|1m26.579
|26
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|1m26.634
|27
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|1m26.710
|28
|Dan LINFOOT
|BMW
|1m26.861
|29
|Luke HOPKINS
|Honda
|1m26.973
|30
|James EAST
|Kawasaki
|1m27.763
|31
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|1m28.034
British Superbike Sprint Race
Jason O’Halloran claimed his fifth win of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season for the McAMS Yamaha team at Brands Hatch, emerging victorious ahead of an incredible three-way dogfight for the final two podium positions.
On the opening lap, O’Halloran led the pack from Tarran Mackenzie with Bradley Ray in third and the leading trio would ultimately battle for the podium positions, however Tommy Bridewell quickly carved through the pack and soon was dicing with the Yamahas.
At the front, O’Halloran held the edge ahead of Ray and Mackenzie, but on the seventh lap, the defending champion moved into second to pile the pressure on his McAMS Yamaha teammate.
Bridewell moved from seventh during the opening laps through into fourth and had closed down the leading Yamaha riders with the top four duelling for the opening victory of the weekend on the Grand Prix circuit.
On the ninth lap as the pack exited Surtees, O’Halloran had a moment, which left the chasing pack scattering and Mackenzie lost momentum as a consequence. Ray grasped the opportunity to take the lead, but O’Halloran soon regained his speed and was back at the front of the pack by the end of the lap.
O’Halloran then led Ray, Bridewell and Mackenzie, but Bridewell fought his way into second on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati with a determined move on the championship leader ahead of him into Paddock Hill Bend on lap 12.
O’Halloran had the advantage with a consistent run of fast laps, but behind the scrap for the final two podium places continued. On the penultimate lap, Bridewell was second ahead of Mackenzie and Ray.
Mackenzie ran wide onto the kerb on the exit of Graham Hill Bend and that unsettled the McAMS Yamaha, giving Ray the opportunity to get ahead. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider ran wide at Surtees though and that dropped him into fourth place.
On the final lap, Mackenzie moved into second with a move on Bridewell at Druids and he held off the counter attack to become the tenth different podium finisher of the season, claiming his first rostrum of 2022 in second place. Bridewell took his second top three finish of the year in third place.
Kyle Ryde was fifth on the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha with Josh Brookes taking sixth to move into the top eight in the standings for the MCE Ducati team. Rory Skinner, Leon Haslam, Lee Jackson and Christian Iddon completed the top ten just ahead of Peter Hickman.
Jason O’Halloran – P1
“It was a good race! I got a really good start, got to the front and I just wanted to settle in and see what the lap time was like. I saw low 25s and no-one was showing me a wheel, so I didn’t push on beyond that point and risk a crash or ruin the tyre. We probably could’ve gone a bit faster than that, but the only wheel I got shown was when I made a mistake and nearly went down. We probably can make a few improvements for tomorrow, but I am really happy to get my third race win in a row on my 200th start and 20th win so nice little number there. I am really looking forward to the longer races tomorrow. There’s a long way to go in the championship and I’m just enjoying myself and I just want to win as many races as I can and have as much fun as I can. A massive thanks to everyone at McAMS Yamaha as they’ve given me a fantastic bike again.”
Josh Brookes – P6
“Starting from the second row was a bit more like it but just before the start, the bike temperature went up to 120 degrees. I thought it was from the heat of the day and although it dropped, it only went to 110 rather than the 90 it usually runs at. It distracted me in the early laps and allowed the front five riders to get away but when I realised it wasn’t going to get any worse, I concentrated on getting into a decent rhythm. It was a bit frustrating as we’re so close to the front group now but we’re making progress all the time and to now be in the top eight is something. We’ll hope to make another step tomorrow.”
Tom Sykes – P13
“It didn’t take me too long to get into the 1:25’s on Friday, which is a very respectable time around the Brands GP circuit, and I hoped to progress from there, but I haven’t been able to do what I’d like with the bike. Corner entry is fine but, in the middle and on the exit, it’s not doing what I’d expect and I’m losing a lot of time which is really disappointing. We’ll keep working and will hopefully find something for tomorrow.”
Glenn Irwin – DNF
“I was really disappointed to make a mistake in Race 1 and crash, especially on the first lap. We came here with new ideas this weekend, they definitely have some potential, but like anything you have good and bad. So thought I’d use Race 1 as a back to back, in mind that we have two races tomorrow to give ourselves the best possible chance, but turn two was where my race ended. Brands Hatch GP isn’t a strong track for us, which is something that frustrates us all because we can’t just put our finger on the issues, but saying that we have some good tracks coming up and if I can have a DNF on the not so strong tracks, it’s not a positive but I’ll take it and hope we can have success on the strong circuits.”
British Superbike Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|21m26.871
|2
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamah
|+0.665
|3
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+1.056
|4
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|+1.353
|5
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+4.411
|6
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+5.502
|7
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki
|+6.140
|8
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|+6.761
|9
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+6.969
|10
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|+10.355
|11
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+10.402
|12
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|+16.201
|13
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|+16.515
|14
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|+22.018
|15
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|+22.700
|16
|Luke MOSSEY
|Honda
|+23.201
|17
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+23.442
|18
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+23.865
|19
|Luke HOPKINS
|Honda
|+29.552
|20
|Dan JONES
|BMW
|+32.052
|21
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+33.629
|22
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+34.383
|23
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+53.239
|24
|James EAST
|Kawasaki
|+57.482
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|13 Laps
|DNF
|Dan LINFOOT
|BMW
|13 Laps
|DNF
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|/
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|/
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|229
|2
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|225
|3
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|181
|4
|Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|157
|5
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|152
|6
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|134
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|110
|8
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|87
|9
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|84
|10
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|79
|11
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|74
|12
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|63
|13
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|55
|14
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|51
|15
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|50
|16
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|19
|17
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|18
|18
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|16
|19
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|13
|20
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|7
|21
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|7
|22
|Ryo MIZUNO (Honda)
|6
|23
|Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda)
|2
|24
|Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)
|1
British Superstock Race One
Billy McConnell took the spoils in the first National Superstock scrap of the weekend, beating the returning Richard Cooper by 0.192secs.
Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles’ Davey Todd was third, followed by the CFS Filtration No Bull Racing machine of Brayden Elliott.
Fifth was Alex Olsen, aboard the FHO Racing with Kobelco BMW, in a race which was red-flagged five laps early.
British Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|14m42.409
|2
|Richard COOPER
|Suzuki
|+0.192
|3
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+0.317
|4
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Honda
|+0.994
|5
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+1.194
|6
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+1.601
|7
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+1.918
|8
|Tom WARD
|Aprilia
|+9.299
|9
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+9.595
|10
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+9.841
|11
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+10.525
|12
|Charlie NESBITT
|Suzuki
|+10.779
|13
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Suzuki
|+13.092
|14
|Luke HEDGER
|Suzuki
|+14.162
|15
|Kade VERWEY
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Aprilia
|+1 Lap
|17
|Craig NEVE
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|18
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|19
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|20
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|21
|Ben LUXTON
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|22
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|23
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+1 Lap
|24
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|25
|Max SYMONDS
|BMW
|+1 Lap
|26
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|27
|Anthony MOORE
|Suzuki
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|David SELLERS
|Suzuki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|James BUCHANAN
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Jack NIXON
|BMW
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Lewis ROLLO
|Honda
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|9 Laps
|DNF
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|/
British Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|121
|2
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda)
|119
|3
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|105
|4
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|102
|5
|Tom WARD (Aprilia)
|91
|6
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|89
|7
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|77
|8
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|55
|9
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|49
|10
|Lewis ROLLO (Honda)
|44
|11
|Jack NIXON (BMW)
|39
|12
|Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki)
|32
|13
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|32
|14
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|23
|15
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|22
|16
|Richard COOPER (Suzuki)
|20
|17
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|20
|18
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|17
|19
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|12
|20
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|11
|21
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|10
|22
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|10
|23
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|7
|24
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|6
|25
|Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia)
|4
|26
|Matthew PAULO (BMW)
|3
British Supersport Race One
Jack Kennedy continued his Supersport domination as he powered to a win by 8.266secs over Appleyard Macadam’s Harry Truelove.
From pole, Mar-Train Racing rider hit the front as soon as the lights changed and wasn’t troubled for the remaining 12 laps.
Truelove kept in touch for a few laps but the gap soon began to creep up between him and Kennedy, as he had to fight to keep Gearlink Kawasaki’s Luke Stapleford at bay.
Stapleford eventually took third, with leading GP2 rider Jack Scott fifth and Bradley Perie fifth.
Kiwi Damon Rees came home in eighth.
Korie McGreevy was the second GP2 rider home in ninth position, with Harvey Claridge third, in 14th.
British Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|17m45.589
|2
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+8.266
|3
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+8.704
|4
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|One
|+12.043
|5
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+12.302
|6
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+20.475
|7
|SSP
|Mason LAW
|Triumph
|+22.869
|8
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+25.534
|9
|GP2
|Korie McGREEVY
|Chassis Factory
|+25.961
|10
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Triumph
|+28.300
|11
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Kawasaki
|+28.375
|12
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|++34.592
|13
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+34.648
|14
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+36.833
|15
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|+39.521
|16
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|FTR
|+42.976
|17
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Kawasaki
|+44.342
|18
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+45.940
|19
|SSP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|+50.819
|20
|SSP
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|+51.486
|21
|GP2
|Tomás de VRIES
|Chassis Factory
|+1:09.537
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Lukas WIMMER
|Kramer
|2 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Stephen THOMAS
|Triumph
|3 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE
|Ariane
|7 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|BER Evo
|9 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|/
|DNF
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|/
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|215
|2
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|137
|3
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|125
|4
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|111
|5
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|102
|6
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|78
|7
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|57
|8
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|50
|9
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|48
|10
|Rhys IRWIN (Triumph)
|44
|11
|Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki)
|40
|12
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|37
|13
|Max INGHAM (Kawasaki)
|27
|14
|Josh DAY (Triumph)
|26
|15
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|24
|16
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|24
|17
|Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha)
|21
|18
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|19
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|11
|20
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|11
|21
|Mason LAW (Triumph)
|10
|22
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|9
|23
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|6
|24
|Paul JORDAN (Yamaha)
|6
|25
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|5
|26
|Scott SWANN (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|3
|28
|Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha)
|2
|29
|David JONES (Ducati)
|2
|30
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|2
|31
|Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha)
|1
|32
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack SCOTT (One)
|170
|2
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|135
|3
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|121
|4
|Jake ARCHER (FTR)
|98
|5
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|86
|6
|Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory)
|73
|7
|Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory)
|70
|8
|Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo)
|61
|9
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|38
|10
|Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory)
|27