2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Four – Knockhill – Saturday

Bradley Ray claimed his third race win of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season, delivering a masterful performance at Knockhill to take the chequered flag in the eBay Sprint Race ahead of Jason O’Halloran and home hero Rory Skinner.

Ray had set a lap record-breaking pace to claim pole position and the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider was determined to return to winning ways after fighting back from a crash yesterday.

Ray got off to a flying start and despite the initial pressure from the chasing pack, he kept his cool to break his rivals and extend his lead at the top of the championship standings.

Bradley Ray – P1

“That was a bit of a strange race for me to be fair; I set off at the start and I hadn’t planned on leading from start to finish! I just wanted to get my head down at the start and took it quite steady over the first few laps and I set a pace I was comfortable with and I didn’t feel near the limit. I got to about lap 12 and I had pulled about 0.5s and I thought it was the time to make a gap if I could. I managed to put in some strong laps and it meant I could pull a bit of a gap. I am super happy with the bike, especially after the lack of track time after missing the test and the crash yesterday. I would say this has been my best win of the season so far because of that; the other guys had laps under their belt from testing and I only had five laps yesterday so I only had today to get up to speed today. I am over the moon to bring the win home for Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha.”

The battle for the final podium positions were intense as O’Halloran dived into second on the opening lap ahead of Skinner and Danny Buchan, who split the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki teammates.

Kyle Ryde was also in the battle in the earlier stages of the race, but Skinner was instantly on the attack and moved ahead of the McAMS Yamaha rider on the second lap.

The Australian fought back and soon had regained the position as Ryde then moved into third place ahead of the Team Green team-mates as Skinner and Lee Jackson tried to regain the positions.

Skinner was determined and with six laps remaining, he had regained third place but O’Halloran had bridged a marginal gap in second place and he would hold it until the finish.

Skinner’s third place wasn’t safe; he was coming under intense pressure from his teammate as he continued to trade positions with Jackson over the final laps. However, it was the local contender, who returned to the podium for the first time since the season opener, claiming a hard-fought third place ahead of Jackson.

Danny Buchan had managed to get ahead of Ryde to snatch fifth place with Glenn Irwin holding off Tommy Bridewell for seventh.

Glenn Irwin – P7

“That’s our best finish here on the Honda in 7th place, and it’s been a good weekend so far. In Qualifying it went a little bit wrong, I had a small niggle at the start of the session and by the time I got around that we did have pace for the front row, but it just didn’t come together today, which falls on me, I wish I could blame someone else but I can’t! I went into the race with a positive frame of mind, I felt quite good but we were missing a little edge grip, which in turn can go onto drive grip as once we spin the spin can continue. It’s an area we know we need to improve on longterm, but I’m confident we can do that. Obviously we want to be on the podium every race, so that can be really tough. But, if we continue to make steps forward I believe we can get back up there.”

Storm Stacey had his best finish of the season so far in ninth place for Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki as Josh Brookes completed the top ten.

Josh Brookes – P10

“The race was a bit frustrating as I lost a few places in the early stages and that meant I was in a battle with my teammate which is always difficult as we are on the same machinery. I didn’t want to make any dodgy passes and take us both down, but the lap times were nowhere near what we needed to do to get on the podium. So, I’m a bit disappointed but I knew after qualifying we may struggle but I’m always optimistic. We’ve looked at what we can change for tomorrow’s two races and hopefully we can improve.”

Defending champion Tarran Mackenzie was sidelined from the eBay Sprint race following a high-speed crash in the opening stage of the afternoon’s Qualifying session.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Knockhill eBay Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Bradley RAY Yamaha 17m36.028 2 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +1.676 3 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki +2.218 4 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +2.294 5 Danny BUCHAN BMW +3.688 6 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +5.053 7 Glenn IRWIN Honda +6.142 8 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +6.263 9 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +6.643 10 Josh BROOKES Ducati +11.373 11 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +11.488 12 Tom SYKES Ducati +12.381 13 Peter HICKMAN BMW +13.719 14 Andrew IRWIN BMW +13.875 15 Ryan VICKERS BMW +15.372 16 Chrissy ROUSE BMW +22.026 17 Tom NEAVE Honda +22.765 18 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +23.217 19 Danny KENT Suzuki +23.560 20 Luke MOSSEY Honda +23.867 21 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +25.452 22 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +26.161 23 Luke HOPKINS Honda +26.676 24 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +31.504 25 James EAST Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Dan LINFOOT BMW 6 Laps DNF Dan JONES BMW 15 Laps DNF Christian IDDON Suzuki 17 Laps DNF Josh OWENS Kawasaki /

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 183 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 150 3 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 138 4 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 132 5 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 127 6 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 116 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 72 8 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 70 9 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 68 10 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 62 11 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 58 12 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 50 13 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 49 14 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 36 15 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 21 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 19 17 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 15 18 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 12 19 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 8 20 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 21 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 5 22 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 1 23 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 1

Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Knockhill Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Bradley RAY Yamaha 47.844 47.131 2 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 47.136 3 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 47.380 4 Danny BUCHAN BMW 47.444 5 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki 47.447 6 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 47.551 7 Glenn IRWIN Honda 47.556 8 Christian IDDON Suzuki 47.594 9 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 47.705 10 Josh BROOKES Ducati 47.748 11 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 47.773 12 Danny KENT Suzuki 48.045 47.837 13 Tom SYKES Ducati 47.845 14 Peter HICKMAN BMW 47.891 15 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 47.742 47.904 16 Andrew IRWIN BMW 48.078 48.014 17 Ryan VICKERS BMW 47.779 48.021 18 Luke MOSSEY Honda 48.079 48.260 19 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha 48.087 20 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 48.204 21 Chrissy ROUSE BMW 48.306 22 Tom NEAVE Honda 48.372 23 Ryo MIZUNO Honda 48.383 24 Luke HOPKINS Honda 48.406 25 Dan LINFOOT BMW – 48.434 26 Josh OWENS Kawasaki 48.601 27 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda 48.642 28 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 48.784 29 Dan JONES BMW 49.016 30 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 49.053 31 James EAST Kawasaki 49.493

British Superstock 1000

South Australia’s Billy McConnell was back on the top step of the podium as he stormed to his second win of the season after also taking pole position at Knockhill.

The Aussie took the lead from Richard Kerr on lap 14 of the 24-lap battle and was able to hold it to the end as he led countryman Brayden Elliott over the line with more than half a second in hand.

Aprilia-mounted Tom Ward was third, as early leader Kerr had to settle for fourth ahead of FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen who finished fifth.

British Superstock 1000 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL Honda 19m40.258 2 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +0.630 3 Tom WARD Aprilia +1.671 4 Richard KERR Honda +2.064 5 Alex OLSEN BMW +5.860 6 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +6.327 7 Lewis ROLLO Honda +7.956 8 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +15.900 9 Brent HARRAN Hondag +20.527 10 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Suzuki +22.461 11 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +24.227 12 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +27.709 13 Matthew PAULO BMW +27.769 14 Jack NIXON BMW +27.929 15 Levi DAY Suzuki +29.023 16 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +29.131 17 Ben LUXTON BMW +36.294 18 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +39.311 19 Callum GRIGOR Kawasaki +39.895 20 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Davey TODD Honda 5 Laps DNF Rob McNEALY BMW 7 Laps NC James BUCHANAN Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Kade VERWEY BMW 15 Laps DNF David ALLINGHAM Honda 15 Laps DNF Ash BEECH Suzuki 15 Laps DNF Max STAINTON BMW 19 Laps

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 106 2 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 105 3 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 76 4 Davey TODD (Honda) 73 5 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 67 6 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 55 7 Richard KERR (Honda) 55 8 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 47 9 Jack NIXON (BMW) 39 10 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 36 11 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 34 12 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 28 13 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 25 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 16 15 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 13 16 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 12 17 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 18 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 10 19 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 9 20 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 8 21 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 6 22 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 4 23 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3 24 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2

Britsh Supersport / GP2 Race One

Jack Kennedy stretched his lead in the championship as he stormed to yet another win in Knockhill’s Sprint race.

The Mar-Train Racing rider rode what looked to be an effortless 18-lap race, cruising to the win 4.193secs ahead of Gearlink Kawasaki’s Luke Stapleford.

Third was Harry Truelove, who led his Appleyard Macadam team-mate Bradley Perie over the line by more than a second as Jamie Perrin took fifth.

New Zealand’s Damon Rees was the tenth Supersport machine home.

In the GP2 class, once again Korie McGreevy was in a class of his own, finishing sixth overall and several seconds ahead of the nearest GP2 machine of Cameron Rees, which finished 12th overall just one place ahead of third-placed former BSB rider Barry Burrell on the Kramer.

Britsh Supersport / GP2 Race One Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 14m58.157 2 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +4.193 3 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +4.663 4 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +5.802 5 SSP Jamie PERRIN Kawasaki +17.221 6 GP2 Korie McGREEVY Chassis Factory +17.255 7 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +17.667 8 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +18.087 9 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +19.656 10 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +21.641 11 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +22.882 12 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +25.404 13 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +30.384 14 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +32.437 15 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +34.545 16 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +38.340 17 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +42.914 18 SSP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1 Lap 19 SSP Alan NAYLOR Yamaha +1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha 5 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 165 2 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 106 3 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 100 4 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 99 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 66 6 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 63 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 52 8 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 34 9 Damon REES (Yamaha) 33 10 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 29 11 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 26 12 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 13 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 26 14 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 15 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 23 16 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 21 17 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 18 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 17 19 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 11 20 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 21 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 6 22 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 6 23 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 6 24 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 3 25 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 26 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 27 David JONES (Ducati) 2 28 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1 29 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1

British GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 125 2 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 119 3 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 105 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 76 5 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 63 6 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 60 7 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 51 8 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 38 9 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 27 10 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 25

National Junior Superstock Race One

Franco Bourne took a commanding win of more than four seconds over Max Cook to celebrate his second victory of the season.

Cook, who dropped down to fourth after hitting a false neutral during the race, fought his way back up to second as Louis Valleley was third.

The fourth rider home was Seth Crump while countryman Jacob Hatch carded P14.

Junior Superstock Knockhill Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki 18m47.040 2 Max COOK Yamaha +4.587 3 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +6.774 4 Seth CRUMP Yamaha +10.244 5 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +11.179 6 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +13.512 7 Dan BROOKS Kawasaki +13.651 8 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +15.035 9 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +17.028 10 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +17.154 11 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +20.980 12 James ALDERSON Triumph +31.405 13 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +33.413 14 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +34.069 15 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +37.908 16 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +38.409 17 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +39.046 18 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +39.375 19 Osian JONES Yamaha +39.706 20 James McLAREN Yamaha +40.024 21 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +40.448 22 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki +42.695 23 Joe HOLDSWORTH Kawasaki +47.650 24 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +52.575 25 Chloe JONES Yamaha +1 Lap 26 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +1 Lap 27 Andrew SMYTH Kawasaki +1 Lap 28 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +1 Lap 29 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +1 Lap 30 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Owen JENNER Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Edmund BEST Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Callum BEY Yamaha 20 Laps DNF Cameron HALL Kawasaki 20 Laps DNF Scott McCRORY Yamaha /

Junior Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Max COOK (Yamaha) 95 2 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 73 3 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 72 4 Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki) 68 5 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 63 6 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 53 7 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 42 8 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 35 9 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 24 10 Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki) 23 11 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 19 12 Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki) 18 13 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 18 14 Zak FULLER (Kawasaki) 17 15 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 17 16 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 12 17 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 10 18 Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki) 8 19 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 7 20 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 6 21 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 6 22 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 5 23 Taylor ROSE (Kawasaki) 3 24 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 2 25 Callum BEY (Yamaha) 2 26 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 2

British Talent Cup Race One

Race 1 at Knockhill boiled down to a duel between the returning Evan Belford (City Lifting by RS Racing) and Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/J&S Accessories) on Saturday – with the number 52 just able to stay ahead over the last lap and secure his first win of the season. Local rider Troy Jeffrey (ThorneyCroft56 Racing) impressed to complete the podium on home soil in Scotland, pulling clear of Bailey Stuart-Campbell (Team 151s/Lextek) by just under a second by the flag.

The key drama was two fold, however, as Johnny Garness (MLav VisionTrack Academy) initially pulled clear with more than three seconds in hand before sliding out, seemingly giving teammate and closest rival for the crown, Carter Brown, a chance to close in. But a handful of laps later that chance disappeared as the number 74 then suffered a technical problem, taking him out of the fight for the win.

Up ahead, Belford vs Mounsey pounded on in the lead, and the two were closely matched until the former was able to make a small gap on the final lap and stay ahead over the line, returning from injury in some style. Mounsey impressed with another showcase at the front, however, and this time is rewarded with a podium.

Behind, Jeffrey converted a good qualifying, great start and top pace into third place and a first podium, edging clear of Stuart-Campbell in the latter stages.

Kiyano Veijer (Microlise Cresswell Racing) headed up a closer group and took fifth, ahead of Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing), Lucas Brown (SP125/Amphibian Scaffolding) and Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing). Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing) took ninth, defeating an impressive ride from Alexander Rowan as the Mortimer Racing/Victoria House Academy rider completed the top ten.

All in all, disaster for Garness and bad luck for Brown combine to see the two split by exactly the same margin heading into Sunday… but now Veijer has taken over in second.

British Talent Cup Race One Results

British Talent Cup Championship Points