2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2

While Ducati have forged ahead with their adoption of V4 power for much of their large capacity range they have not been forgetting their L-Twin roots. In fact, with World Supersport set to be revitalised in 2022 and the likes of Oli Bayliss racing the Panigale V2 in the category, we will again be seeing more twin-cylinder Ducatis not only on the street, but also back in competition.

For those that like their sportsbikes without clothes, Ducati are also offering a new Streetfighter V2.

Powered by a short-stroke 955 cc Superquadro twin making 153 horsepower, it might be 55 horsepower down on the latest Streetfighter V4, but it still packs 40 horsepower more than the fabled 916 sportsbike, and 15 more ponies than the last model to share that iconic styling, the delectable 998 R. So clearly, it’s no slouch!

What we have is basically a Panigale V2 stripped of its bodywork and without the clip-ons. In their place we have a shallow bend single piece handlebar that positions the rider in a more street friendly riding position. It also runs a couple more teeth on the rear sprocket to shorten the gearing for street work.

The Superquadro engine is used as a bearing element connecting the compact front structure, consisting of a monocoque frame in die-cast aluminium fixed to the engine head. The single-sided swingarm, which is also connected to the engine, is 16 mm longer compared to that of the Panigale V2 which adds further stability.

Suspension consists of a 43 mm diameter Showa BPF front fork, fully-adjustable in compression and rebound damping and spring preload. The control of the front end is completed by a Sachs steering damper. A progressive link operates the fully-adjustable Sachs rear shock absorber. The side-mounted shock absorber allows quick access to all adjustments, the link is moved by a single-arm cast in aluminum.

Except for the adoption of brake pads characterised by a less aggressive bite, more suitable for road use, the whole braking system is faithfully taken from the Panigale V2 and features Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial calipers with 320 mm diameter discs.

The comprehensive and modern electronics are also inherited from the Panigale V2. The 6-axis IMU inertial platform manages all the electronic controls of the bike and gives the position of the bike in space in real time, sending the information to the control units that manage the controls.

The electronic package includes: ABS Cornering EVO with “slide by brake” functionality, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2, Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO.

The Streetfighter V2 features three different Riding Modes (Sport, Road, Wet) with dedicated control settings. The electronic equipment can be enhanced by a range of accessories of the Ducati Performance catalogue: Ducati Data Analyzer (DDA + GPS) and Ducati Multimedia System.

The bike is equipped with full-LED headlights with front DRL and a 4.3-inch full-TFT dashboard with an intuitive interface that recalls the Streetfighter V4 family-feeling.

The Ducati Performance catalogue features an extended range of accessories, like the biplane wings, faithfully derived from the Streetfighter V4, designed to guarantee a downforce of 28 kg at 265 km/h. Furthermore, a complete Akrapovič racing exhaust is still available, which boosts power to 157 hp and reduces the weight by 7 kg. A single-seater kit and many other components that enhance the look and characteristics of the bike will also be available for the bling kings.

The Streetfigher V2 is scheduled to arrive in Australia from February, 2022, and will start from $22,500 Ride Away.

2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Specifications