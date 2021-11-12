2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP

Along with announcement of the V2 overnight as the new young start-up in Ducati’s Streetfighter range, Bologna also pulled the covers off a new big daddy of the Streetfighter range, meet the V4 SP.

At $48,400 Ride Away the V4 SP is more than twice the price of the new Streetfighter V2, and 8k more than a Panigale V4 S, so what do you get for your money?

Basically what you get is a Panigale V4 S without its clothes but with even more trick bits, some of which come from the 150k+ Superleggera, and the sum of those parts go to help make the Streetfighter V4 SP the wildest naked to ever be offered by Ducati. It looks pretty spesh too.

2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Standard Features

Handlebar embossed with the progressive number of the bike

Brushed aluminum at sight tank

Dedicated seat with “V4 SP” logo

Carbon fibre wings

Carbon fibre front fender

STM-EVO SBK dry clutch

Carbon fibre wheels with 5-split spokes

Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers

Brembo MCS 19.21 front brake pump (Multiple Click System)

Adjustable rider footpegs in machined aluminium with carbon heel guards

Single-seat configuration

Lithium-ion battery

Carbon clutch cover open (supplied)

License plate holder removal cover (supplied)

The “Winter Test” livery has been conceived by the Ducati Centro Stile taking inspiration from the Ducati Corse motorcycles ridden in MotoGP and SBK Championships pre-season tests. The Matte Black of the fairings combined with the Matte Carbon finish of rims and wings, contrasts with the bright Red accents and the sparkling brushed aluminium tank. Making it a little bit more special is the progressive number printed on the handlebar and the Italian flag colour scheme on the carbon wings.

The Streetfighter V4 SP is equipped with split-five-spoke carbon rims, 1.4 kg lighter than the forged aluminium ones fitted as standard on the Streetfighter V4 S and capable of reducing the inertia by 26% at the front and 46% at the rear, making the bike significantly more agile and lighter when changing direction.

Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers guarantee great braking power under even extremes of duress.

The SP model shares with the Streetfighter V4 S version Öhlins NIX-30 fork, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock absorber and Öhlins steering damper controlled by the second generation Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 system. Unlike the S version, the new machine has the same Panigale V4 springs and hydraulics. The only difference is fork spring pre-load reduced from 11mm to 6mm.

The beating heart is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale with 208 hp capable of delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm. The Desmo 90°-V4 layout MotoGP-derived engine, featuring rare gems such as the counter-rotating crankshaft and “Twin Pulse” firing order.

On the Streetfighter V4 SP the Desmosedici Stradale is fitted with the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, which promises a better anti-hopping function, even in the most aggressive downshifts, and greater fluidity during all “off-throttle” stages, a crucial aspect to be truly effective on the track when pushing to the limit.

The equipment of this unique bike is enriched by the adjustable aluminium and CNC machined foot-pegs, the carbon front mudguard, the lithium-ion battery and a range of accessories suitable for the “track days”, such as the open carbon clutch cover and the caps for removing the license plate holder.

The latest-generation electronics package on the Streetfighter V4 SP is based on a six-axis Inertial Unit (6D IMU – Inertial Measurement Unit) capable to instantaneously detect the bike’s roll, yaw and pitch angle in space.

In addition, the electronics package includes controls to manage all riding phases, from the start, to acceleration and braking, traction, through the corners and out the other side.

• ABS Cornering Bosch EVO

• Ducati Traction Control EVO 2 (DTC EVO 2)

• Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

• Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO)

• Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

• Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2 (DQS EVO 2)

• Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO)

• Ducati Electronic Suspension EVO (DES EVO)

Lastly, the operating parameters of each control are associated by default with the three Riding Modes. Riders have therefore the opportunity to personalise their riding style or restore the Ducati settings. Any of the control levels, such as DTC, DWC, DSC o EBC, can be quickly adjusted via the left switch cube.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP is expected to arrive in Australia from May 2022 priced at $48,400 Ride Away.

2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Specifications