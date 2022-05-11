2022 FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Two – Eastern Creek Go Kart Track

The second round of the inaugural FIM MiniGP series for 10 – 14-year-old aspiring road racing world champions will descend on the Sydney Premier Go Kart Complex at Eastern Creek Go Kart track, this weekend (14-15 May).

The FIM Mini GP is the initiative of the international governing body of the sport, the FIM and Dorna, the promoters of the MotoGP World Championships. The concept is to provide a pathway for young riders to turn their dreams into reality and follow in the tyre tracks of the likes of Mick Doohan, Casey Stoner and current MotoGP rider, Jack Miller on the world stage.

The series came into being last year, and for 2022 there are 16 countries taking part with the winners of each national series being invited to contest the world final at Valencia in Spain in November, alongside the final round of the MotoGP World Championship.

The final is remarkable opportunity for the youngsters to strut their stuff in front of the best riders in the world.

The first round of the new-look Australian competition was contested at the Port Melbourne International Karting Complex in early March with Victorian, Teerin Fleming taking out both races. In the first race, the 11-year-old beat 10-year-old South Australian, Judd Plaisted by just three-tenths of a second with Harrison Watts (Qld) third, an equal distance in arrears.

In leg two, Fleming greeted the chequered flag by three second from Watts after Plaisted crashed out of the lead, with Levi Russo finishing third.

This weekend there will be 16 youngsters on track this weekend with a number of competitors from the western suburbs of Sydney as well as Darius Hamod from the Illawarra.

The local riders are 14 year-old, Isaac Ayad and his younger brother Ethan – who recently turned 10 years old, from Ashbury, 10-year-old, Xavier Curmi from Wallacia, 11-year-old, William Hunt from Mulgoa and 12-year-old, Levi Russo from Narellan. Flying the flag for the young ladies is very rapid 13-yeqr-old Victorian Ella McCausland.

Three-times Australian Superbike Champion. Wayne Maxwell, is one of the main men behind the Australian series and has worked tirelessly in the past two years to bring this scheme to fruition.

“I started out in junior road racing and without it, I wouldn’t have achieved the opportunities and success that I have,” explained Maxwell. “Junior road racing has come a long way in the past decade. This is the prefect platform for these kids to chase their dreams. All the track time is under controlled circumstances with many on hand for advice and guidance. It also provides a perfect family environment.”

On Saturday there will be practice and qualifying for MiniGP with a round of races for the support classes for older riders, with the two FIM MiniGP races on Sunday.

Entry to the event is free.

The Sydney Premier Karting Park is at 50 Peter Brock Drive, Eastern Creek adjacent to the main track of Sydney Motorsport Park.

FIM MiniGP Standings/Round Points