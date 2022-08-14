2022 FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain

Dan Bewley blew the roof off the iconic Principality Stadium when he stormed to his first-ever SGP win ahead of Speedway GP World Championship leader Bartosz Zmarzlik and his fellow Polish star Patryk Dudek, with Leon Madsen taking fourth place at the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain overnight.

The Cumbrian ace, competing in his first Speedway GP season, made a lightning start in the biggest race of his life to top the podium in Cardiff’s 20th-anniversary SGP event.

He did it in front of a galaxy of Speedway GP stars as previous Cardiff winners including former world champions Tony Rickardsson, Greg Hancock, Jason Crump and Chris Holder watched on from trackside, along with Britain’s 2007 FIM British Speedway GP winner Chris Harris.

While he showed huge composure throughout the night, Bewley admits he had to work hard to hold his focus as he closed on victory.

Dan Bewley

“It was pretty crazy. It was only the last lap of the final where I really noticed the crowd. I could hear them for the last couple of laps and it was pretty cool. You have to remain focused and not let the bike get ahead of you on these tracks. I was just thinking ‘we’re here, we’re here – don’t throw it away.’ It all worked out well. I stayed cool and this gives me a taste of what it’s like to win. It only makes me want to have more wins now.”

Racing in his first Speedway GP final, Bewley thrived under the weight of expectation from the Cardiff crowd. It was a weight he was only too happy to carry. He said: “People were saying about the pressure, but I feel good under pressure. I feel like you have to earn pressure. If you have pressure on you, it’s a good thing. You don’t get it for no reason.”

Having followed in British triple world champion Tai Woffinden’s footsteps in becoming a Speedway GP star, Bewley hopes he can now lead a new generation of Brits on to the world stage.

Bewley said: “Coming from Britain, you don’t have to do a lot and people big you up a little bit too much. You have to go through some tough times to try and make it in Poland and really try and progress. Me and Robert Lambert have followed on from Tai. Tai is one of the best in the world. I feel like Tai has been the inspiration for us to make this step and get to that level. Hopefully we can be the inspiration for some British riders to not only focus on racing in Britain, but to take that next step and do what it takes. If you do, you can be here too.”

Bewley caught up with 2007 Cardiff hero Harris in the pits after ending his run as the sole winner of Britain’s biggest indoor motorsport event.

Runner-up Zmarzlik was pleased to extend his Speedway GP World Championship lead to 22 points after reaching his fifth Cardiff final in as many appearances.

After starting the season by scoring five points in each of the first three rounds of 2022, third-placed Dudek was delighted with a third straight Speedway GP final.

Jack Holder was the highest placed Aussie in fifth while countrymen Jason Doyle and Max Fricke were eighth and ninth respectively.

FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff Scores

Dan Bewley 20 Bartosz Zmarzlik 18 Patryk Dudek 16 Leon Madsen 14 Jack Holder 12 Fredrik Lindgren 11 Mikkel Michelsen 10 Jason Doyle 9 Max Fricke 8 Maciej Janowski 7 Andzejs Lebedevs 6 Robert Lambert 5 Tai Woffinden 4 Pawel Przedpelski 3 Anders Thomsen 2 Tom Brennan 1 Leon Flint 0 Adam Ellis 0

FIM Speedway GP World Championship Points Standings

Bartosz Zmarzlik 96 Leon Madsen 74 Patryk Dudek 65 Dan Bewley 64 Fredrik Lindgren 62 Maciej Janowski 60 Tai Woffinden 54 Martin Vaculik 53 Jason Doyle 53 Mikkel Michelsen 52 Robert Lambert 52 Anders Thomsen 51 Jack Holder 44 Max Fricke 41 Pawel Przedpelski 22 Matej Zagar 11 Kai Huckenbeck 7 Andzejs Lebedevs 6 Maksym Drabik 4 Szymon Wozniak 3 Jan Kvech 1 Tom Brennan 1

Next up is the Betard FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw on Saturday, August 27, with the first-ever SGP3 event – the revamped FIM Speedway Youth World Championship for the sport’s 250cc under-16 riders on Friday, August 26.