2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Aragon Pre-Season Test Wrap

Kawasaki’s six-time world champion, Jonathan Rea, showed he’s ready to defend the WorldSBK title he lost to Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu last November in Indonesia, topping the time sheets in the final pre-season test held these past two days at the Spanish circuit of Aragon.

Rea was the only rider to lap in the 1m48’s bracket with a time of 1’48.714s lap – .354s ahead of rival Razgatlioglu, and more than nine-tenths faster than his own race lap record set in 2020 at Aragon – with the test’s final time sheet reflecting the competitive pace of the category with four manufacturers in the top five and all five marques inside the top ten.

Season 2022 kicks off this Friday to Sunday (April 8-10), with the opening round of the 2022 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship at Motorland Aragon. It is the first showdown of a 12-round calendar, with the season finale confirmed for Australia’s Phillip Island on November 18-20.

Rea’s best time from day two’s second test session looked set to be enough to top the day, but he was able to improve again in the final outing to set a 1’48.714s time and firm up his standing at the top of the charts.

Jonathan Rea – P1

“Step-by-step we have built the package at this test. The afternoon sessions were much better than the first morning. We got meaningful work done and we confirmed our bike set-up. On the last runs I was really able to clarify the package we will start the race weekend with. We also ticked a lot of boxes with tyres. We used the SCQ qualifying tyre, which is new for us. We had to understand it before we use it in Superpole qualifying on Saturday. Today I enjoyed riding the bike; I had a lot of fun and got a lot of feedback. When that happens we are able to go quite fast. I am as ready as I will ever be to start racing. You can always do more, but you have to start somewhere and if we were to go racing tomorrow I am happy enough to start. We will have the usual ‘class of 2022’ photos on Thursday and then go racing on Friday.”

Pere Riba – Crew Chief for Jonathan Rea

“The test was positive and Johnny is confident with the bike. This two day test is different compared to the race weekend because the temperature is going to be completely different. Now it is around 12-13°C air temperature and it will be around 25°C on the weekend. So the track surface itself will be much hotter and this affects the tyre choice, the set-up – everything. But we have been confirming all we have done in the previous winter tests, to confirm the base bike we want to start with. Johnny is talking quite deeply with the bike and at the end of the day that is the most important thing. Now we will have a chance to relax and then restart for the first race.”

Jonathan Rea was three-tenths clear of reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) in second place, whose late lap time of a 1’49.068s moved him into second place. Razgatlioglu yesterday was continuing to test the electronics on his Yamaha YZF R1 while Rea had a couple of items to test, although no big new components.

Toprak Razgatlioglu overhauled Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) to demote the Spanish rider and his Panigale V4 R machine into third place. Bautista’s best time was a 1’49.094s and he finished two tenths clear of American rider Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team). Gerloff focussed on components previously tested by the Pata Yamaha squad, using the full 2022 bike for the first time.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P2

“Today we tried a new set up and we improved my bike a little bit from yesterday. The weather was cold but I am very happy with these two test days, because we use different set ups to get more data and find the best package. Now, the feeling is we are ready to race and I’m very excited for the season start. But we will see Friday! I’m waiting to ride my R1 on Friday – we will see what will happen this weekend!”

Alvaro Bautista – P3

“It was a positive test, even though the low temperature this morning didn’t allow us to get the most out of every session. Anyway, we did a good job: today we focused on adjusting the set-up with the goal of improving the race pace with the harder tire and the results were positive. We collected a lot of data to work on and this is very important. I’m really happy because the feeling is very good“.

Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) was the highest-placed BMW rider in fifth place, with four of 2022’s five manufacturers in the top five, as he posted a 1’49.383s in FP5; Baz the highest-placed rider who did not improve in the final session.

Loris Baz – P5

“It has been a strange test because it was really cold but the Pirelli tyre works well in the cold, like always. Overall I am happy with the improvement we made, even if I am not completely satisfied with the bike yet. The most important thing is that we are going into the right direction, we make the right changes and I think that everything we tried was pretty good. I am happy with the job we do with BMW and the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team. It’s great that we could continue the good work we made at Misano after the difficult Barcelona test. Now I am excited to go into the first race weekend. I’m a race guy and all I want is to be on the grid so it is really great to start again. The first weekend is always interesting because you build from there so it is an important weekend as a base for the rest of the season. I hope we can continue with the same feeling we had at the test, trying to make improvement again on the race pace. Let’s see what we can achieve. If we could be in the top-six with the pace we had at the test would be really good.”

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) was in sixth place with a time of 1’49.831s, 1.117s down on Rea’s pace-setting time but the Italian rider, heading into his second WorldSBK campaign, led a pack of seven riders within three-tenths of each other. Locatelli’s compatriot, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), was seventh but just 0.032s behind Locatelli as he tried the new swingarm on his Ducati Panigale V4 R machine.

Andrea Locatelli – P6

“We concluded today in P6, but this is not important! The most important part is the job that we do and I’m happy in the second day for the rhythm when we tried the long run. This good for us, but for sure we need to understand the qualifying tyre to start more in front. But in general, it was a good two days of testing with no mistakes and we have a lot of data, with two days to analyse everything and prepare the bike for the weekend. The guys do a great job and the feeling with the bike is not bad, so now we will continue to work a little more to try to improve during the weekend. We will see but I think we are now ready to start.”

Michael Rinaldi – P7

“Without a doubt, I expected more from these tests, but even in the difficult times, we can still find data that can help us. We’ve understood what we’re missing to be competitive and I hope that in these two days, after carefully analysing the data, we’ll be able to find a solution that allows us to improve. In any case, we arrive at the start of the season with a great desire to do well“.

Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) was the fastest Honda rider out on track but there was nothing to separate him from team-mate Xavi Vierge on the timesheets. Lecuona’s day was interrupted by a crash at turn two in the second session of the day but he, like Vierge, was focussed on race preparation with this weekend’s season opener, their first time racing at the venue in WorldSBK.

Iker Lecuona – P8

“During these two days here at Aragón conditions were very cold early on, so we decided not to ride in the morning sessions. On day one, I worked with the hard tyre and felt good, considering this is the first time I’m riding at Aragón. There’s lots to learn of course but things went quite well. On day two we continued working on the bike set-up and, overall, the test has been OK though not as good as the rest of the pre-season. To be honest, I expected something more because I know we have the potential to be faster with this bike but here we struggled with the soft tyre and also suffered a crash at turn 2 the first time we attempted a flying lap. I was unhurt luckily, so no problem there, but it’s true that we need to take another step at this track, so over the next couple of days we’ll check all the data to prepare for the weekend. I’m really looking forward to starting the season, improving on the bike, getting to grips with the new championship and enjoying this new racing season.”

Xavi Vierge – P9

“It’s been great to get back on the bike for this test. It was an important one in terms of preparing for the upcoming race weekend of course, and it was also my first time back on the bike since I hurt myself at Barcelona. Conditions haven’t been ideal, as it’s been colder than it probably will be for the races, but we’ve got the work done. I’m really happy especially with our second day; we continued as we did yesterday, not making too many laps but just enough to understand what and where we need to improve, and to adjust the electronics ahead of the weekend. We took a step forward which I’m really happy about, and we have the information we need to start the weekend with a good base. Physically, it’s been a bit painful for me of course, but it was also important to ride to understand how I need to adapt my riding style to do the best I can. So now I have the information from these two days and then it’s also important to continue with my therapy and physio so I’m as fit as I can be for the race weekend. I want to thank the team for their hard work and for supporting me; I’m very happy to be here and back on my bike.”

Rookie Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) rounded out the top ten with a best time of 1’50.086s as he continued to show strong pace ahead of his first world superbike campaign.

Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was just 0.018s outside the top ten as the British rider finished in 11th place. Redding’s day was interrupted by a crash at turn five but he did get to try Pirelli’s new SCQ tyre on day two of the test. Redding was just 0.008s clear of Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK).

Scott Redding – P11

“Because of the cold track conditions it was hard to do the work really consistently, but we were working on a few things. One of them was rear grip; we are still struggling in that area at the moment. In the end it was another circuit we have come to, it was a bit different, so we had to play a lot with the bike set-up to get more of a feeling but we are still not achieving the feeling that we want to have so we still have some more work to do. Now I am looking forward to the first race on the BMW. It’s going to be hard, for sure, but this is where we can collect more race data for me to ride with the other guys and understand the riding style a little bit more. The expectation? We need to see. At the moment we are not quite where we want to be but we have a couple of days to come with some more solutions and then we’ll try again and see if we can improve.”

Alex Lowes – P12

“The test was OK but I wasn’t fast enough. We tried a few things with the bike in that last session today, in the good track temperatures. I tried something big and it didn’t really feel that good. Then we did not have enough time to change it back in the final session. We have a couple of days of practice now to put everything we have together. I guess track conditions will be a little bit different on Friday. I feel good in myself and I have had an issue-free pre-season. The bike has been reliable and I have been solid, so the target for this year is to be consistent every weekend. My race pace is OK but over one lap I am not fast – so we need to understand that. Apart from that, it was not too bad and we have a couple of days to make a good plan to start free practice on Friday.”

Irishman Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW) claimed 13th place on his M 1000 RR machine despite a crash at turn nine in the second session, with the Irishman able to re-join the session. He was ahead of fellow BMW rider Ilya Mikhalchik (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who continues to stand in for the injured Michael van der Mark and will replace him for the Aragon round. Mikhalchik’s best time was a 1’50.498s, just 0.052s away from Laverty.

Eugene Laverty – P13

“We still have some work to do. The good thing here is that we have the race weekend at the same track so we can continue and try to improve in our weak areas but the two days of testing have been beneficial, even if I still want more. I like the Aragón track and in the past have often been strong here. It’s the first race weekend with the Bonovo action BMW Racing Team and so far it has been a fantastic atmosphere in testing so I am excited to start the season. The weather will be much warmer at the weekend compared with this test so that changes everything. So let’s see, it will be good fun.”

Ilya Mikhalchik – P14

“On these two days of testing we tried a lot of new things for the upcoming season. We found a lot of positive things, so I think that Scott and Michael can make another step during the season on the bike so we are happy with that. Then in the end I focused on my settings for the race weekend to be well prepared. For sure, I am really excited to compete in my first WorldSBK races and first of all I want to say a big thank you to BMW for this opportunity. Secondly I wish Michael that he gets well soon and back on his bike as fast as possible. For now I do his job and so far it is looking quite well for me. I get a better feeling for the bike with every lap. I am really confident for the race week because I know the track, I know the bike and the team now, so we can do a good job in my first WorldSBK races.”

Rookie Roberto Tamburini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team), who received a late call-up for the 2022 campaign, rounded out the top 15 as he posted a best time of 1’50.656s, 1.806s away from Rea’s pacesetting time.

Aragon WorldSBK Test Combined Times

Pos Rider Time Gap Session 1 Jonathan Rea 1m48.714 – FP6 2 Toprak Razgatliouglu 1m49.068 +0.354 FP6 3 Alvaro Bautista 1m49.094 +0.380 FP6 4 Garrett Gerloff 1m49.235 +0.521 FP6 5 Loris Baz 1m49.383 +0.669 FP5 6 Andrea Locatelli 1m49.831 +1.117 FP6 7 Michael Rinaldi 1m49.863 +1.149 FP5 8 Iker Lecuona 1m49.971 +1.257 FP6 9 Xavi Vierge 1m50.010 +1.296 FP6 10 Philipp Oettl 1m50.086 +1.372 FP6 11 Scott Redding 1m50.104 +1.390 FP6 12 Alex Lowes 1m50.112 +1.398 FP6 13 Eugene Laverty 1m50.446 +1.732 FP5 14 Ilia Mykhalchyk 1m50.498 +1.784 FP6 15 Kohta Nozane 1m50.520 +1.806 FP3 16 Roberto Tamburini 1m50.656 +1.942 FP6 17 Axel Bassani 1m50.856 +2.142 FP6 18 Lucas Mahias 1m51.038 +2.324 FP6 19 Luca Bernardi 1m51.738 +3.024 FP5 20 Gabriele Ruiu 1m52.003 +3.289 FP6 21 Christophe Ponsson 1m52.143 +3.429 FP6 22 Hafizh Syahrin 1m52.312 +3.598 FP6 23 Oliver Konig 1m52.729 +4.015 FP6 24 Leandro Mercado 1m53.046 +4.332 FP4 25 Loris Cressson 1m53.534 +4.820 FP6

WorldSSP

The new look FIM Supersport World Championship Supported Test at MotorLand Aragon came to an end with French rider Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) topping the time-sheets by just 0.057s as he laid down a marker ahead of the Pirelli Aragon Round. Cluzel’s lap time was faster than the race lap record set by Andrea Locatelli in 2020 by 0.5s as the grid’s eyes all turn to racing getting underway this weekend.

Cluzel had left it until late in the final 45-minute session of the day before posting a 1’53.407s to claim first place on Day 2 while he also posted the best time of the test as he finished just 0.057s ahead of rookie Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team).

Cluzel had a crash at Turn2 in the opening session of Day 2, but was still able to finish clear of Baldassarri with the Italian rider looking to get up to speed in his new surroundings, having made the move from Moto2 for 2022.

It was a tightly packed field in WorldSSP on Day 2 as Turkish star Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) finished in third place, just 0.135s away from Cluzel’s best time.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was the top Ducati rider in fourth place as he posted a 1’53.261s with the Ducati Panigale V2 set for its racing debut in WorldSSP at the Aragon Round.

Nicolò Bulega – P4

“I’m happy because during all the winter tests we did a really good job. The feeling with the bike is very positive even if sometimes we struggle to find the right setup on a new machine that lacks experience. Anyway, we are always able to find positive solutions and that gives us great confidence. We are ready to start the season“.

Reigning Champion Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) was fifth but did lead throughout the final session, with just 0.240s separating the top five. Another Italian rookie, Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), had a strong second day of testing as he claimed sixth spot with a 1’54.088s.

Finnish rider Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) claimed seventh spot on Day 2 despite a crash at Turn 7 in the final session, although he was okay following that. He posted a best time of 1’54.144s, set in the second session of the day, to finish a tenth clear of 2021 WorldSSP300 Champion Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki). The Spanish rider is preparing for his first season in WorldSSP and the eighth-place finish on Day 2 will give him confidence heading into the Aragon Round.

Nine riders were separated by one second on Day 2 as Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) claimed ninth spot, less than a tenth away from Huertas. He was just clear of Hungary’s Peter Sebestyen (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) who rounded out the top ten with a best time of 1’54.408s; just 0.038s away from De Rosa’s time.

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) was 11th but less than a tenth away from a place in the top ten as he posted a 1’54.500s on his Panigale V2 as he edged out Turkish rookie Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) in 12th, with MV Agusta hoping to test the new fairing on the final day of testing before the season starts.

Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) was the fastest Triumph rider despite only testing the bike for the second day in 2022 as he posted a 1’54.557s, ahead of Andy Verdoia (GMT94 Yamaha) and Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team); van Straalen’s best time coming in Free Practice 5. With one second separating the top nine, and just two seconds separating the top 20, WorldSSP in 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible affair.

Young Aussie debutante Oli Bayliss was P22, 2.1-seconds off Cluzel’s benchmark as he continues to adapt to the Barni Racing Ducati.

Aragon WorldSSP Test Combined Times

Pos Rider Time Gap Session 1 Jules Cluzel 1m53.407 – FP6 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 1m53.464 +0.057 FP6 3 Can Oncu 1m53.542 +0.135 FP6 4 Nicolo Bulega 1m53.621 +0.214 FP6 5 Dominique Aegerter 1m53.647 +0.240 FP6 6 Yari Montella 1m54.088 +0.681 FP6 7 Niki Tuuli 1m54.144 +0.737 FP5 8 Adrian Huertas 1m54.272 +0.865 FP6 9 Raffaele De Rosa 1m54.370 +0.963 FP6 10 Peter Sebestyen 1m54.408 +1.001 FP6 11 Federico Caricasulo 1m54.500 +1.093 FP6 12 Bahattin Sofuoglu 1m54.508 +1.101 FP6 13 Stefano Manzi 1m54.557 +1.150 FP6 14 Andy Verdoia 1m54.652 +1.245 FP6 15 Glenn van Straalen 1m54.775 +1.368 FP5 16 Hannes Soomer 1m54.947 +1.540 FP6 17 Patrick Hobelsberger 1m54.972 +1.565 FP6 18 Maximilian Kofler 1m55.031 +1.624 FP5 19 Kyle Smith 1m55.219 +1.812 FP6 20 Marcel Brenner 1m55.363 +1.956 FP6 21 Leonardo Taccini 1m55.414 +2.007 FP6 22 Oliver Bayliss 1m55.510 +2.103 FP6 23 Thomas Booth-Amos 1m55.797 +2.390 FP3 24 Jeffrey Buis 1m55.969 +2.562 FP5 25 Unai Orradre 1m56.147 +2.740 FP6 26 Ondrej Vostatek 1m56.178 +2.771 FP6 27 Filippo Fuligni 1m56.711 +3.304 FP6 28 Eugene McManus 1m56.967 +3.560 FP6 29 Alessandro Zetti 1m57.791 +4.384 FP6 30 Federico Fuligni 1m58.011 +4.604 FP6

WorldSSP300

Dutch rider Victor Steeman is new to MTM Kawasaki for the 2022 season but laid down the gauntlet to his team-mates by going fastest on Day 2 of the Supported Test after he posted a best time of 2’06.509s, just 0.036s clear. Okaya’s day came to a premature end when he suffered a Turn 5 crash on his Kawasaki Ninja 400 but he was able to re-join the session.

French rider Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) was fastest on the opening day of action, and in the morning on Day 2, with his strong form continuing into the afternoon as he finished in third place, just 0.166s off the pace of Steeman as the WorldSSP300 field proved to be competitive throughout testing.

2017 Champion Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) continued to show his prowess as he claimed fourth place on Day 2 of the test with a best time of 2’06.910s, finishing as the fastest Yamaha rider on the second day of action. Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) was fifth fastest as he hopes to use his WorldSSP300 experience count, finishing just 0.074s clear of fellow Italian Bruno Ieraci.

Rookie Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) was seventh fastest on Day 2 as he looks to impress in his rookie campaign, with the Italian leading throughout the final session before being demoted down to seventh place. Gabriele Mastroluca (ProGP Racing) made it a quarter of Italian riders from fifth down to eighth as he posted a best time of 2’07.217s, set during the second session of the day.

Ruben Bijman (MTM Kawasaki) was the third MTM Kawasaki rider in the Day 2 combined classification as he finished in ninth place with a best time of 2’07.416s as he hopes to impress with his new team, finishing ahead of the sole KTM rider in the field, Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing). Lehmann was tenth fastest and just over a second away from top spot.

Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) was just 0.058s outside the top ten as he finished in 11th place with a best time of 2’07.597s; he was a tenth clear of Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) in 12th as the Spanish rider looks to build on his strong outings from 2021.

Compatriot Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) was quick on Day 1 of the test but fell down the order on the second day as he claimed 13th place ahead of rookie Humberto Maier (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) in 14th and Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) in 15th. The top 15 riders on Day 2 were separated by just 1.371s, showing how close the WorldSSP field is.

Young Aussie Harry Khouri was 2.5-seconds off the benchmark set by Steeman.

Aragon WorldSSP300 Test Combined Times

Pos Rider Time Gap Session 1 Victor Steeman 2m06.509 – FP6 2 Yuta Okaya 2m06.545 +0.036 FP6 3 Samuel Di Sora 2m06.675 +0.166 FP6 4 Marc Garcia 2m06.910 +0.401 FP6 5 Kevin Sabatucci 2m07.107 +0.598 FP5 6 Bruno Ieraci 2m07.181 +0.672 FP6 7 Matteo Vannucci 2m07.211 +0.702 FP6 8 Gabriele Mastroluca 2m07.217 +0.708 FP5 9 Ruben Bijman 2m07.416 +0.907 FP6 10 Lennox Lehmann 2m07.539 +1.030 FP6 11 Ton Kawakami 2m07.597 +1.088 FP6 12 Alvaro Diaz 2m07.706 +1.197 FP5 13 Inigo Iglesias 2m07.772 +1.263 FP6 14 Humberto Maier 2m07.823 +1.314 FP5 15 Mirko Gennai 2m07.880 +1.371 FP6 16 Dirk Geiger 2m07.996 +1.487 FP5 17 Alessandro Zanca 2m08.018 +1.509 FP6 18 Hugo De Cancellis 2m08.093 +1.584 FP6 19 Sylvain Markarian 2m08.162 +1.653 FP5 20 Iker Garcia Abella 2m08.213 +1.704 FP4 21 Marco Gaggi 2m08.281 +1.772 FP6 22 Ioannis Peristeras 2m08.456 +1.947 FP6 23 Yeray Saiz Marquez 2m08.488 +1.979 FP5 24 Troy Alberto 2m08.521 +2.012 FP5 25 Alex Millan 2m08.592 +2.083 FP6 26 Fenton Seabright 2m08.738 +2.229 FP5 27 Daniel Mogeda 2m08.835 +2.326 FP5 28 Petr Svoboda 2m08.863 +2.354 FP6 29 Harry Khouri 2m09.087 +2.578 FP4 30 Indy Offer 2m11.677 +5.168 FP5

2022 WorldSBK Calendar