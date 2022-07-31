2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Six – Autodrom Most, Most, Czech Republic

WorldSBK Superpole Race

It was another battle that went right down to the final lap in the Tissot Superpole Race, with Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) claiming victory at the Autodrom Most during the Prosecco DOC Czech Round after a last-lap battle with Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). Victory for Razgatlioglu gave Yamaha their 100th victory in WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu got the jump into Turn 1 ahead of Rea and took the lead of the race and was able to open up a gap to the six-time Champion.

Rea looked to make his move for the lead in the second half of the race, with Razgatlioglu able to respond immediately.

On the final lap, Rea tried to make a move at Turn 1 but Razgatlioglu was able to get the cutback through Turns 2 and 3, before Rea tried again later on in the lap but ran into the gravel, allowing Razgatlioglu to claim victory while Rea finished in second place.

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) moved forward from fifth on the grid to round out the podium ahead of Michael Rinaldi, Axel Bassani and Andrea Locatelli.

Spanish rookie Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) claimed seventh spot ahead of Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team).

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), who has been suffering from an intestinal infection, crashed out of the race from inside the top nine on Lap 4 of 10 at Turn 10 after he lost the front of his bike. Ryan Vickers (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) crashed at the end of Lap 3 at Turn 21, putting the British rider out of the race.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 / 2 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.327 3 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +3.406 4 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +4.679 5 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +7.127 6 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +8.328 7 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +8.479 8 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +10.308 9 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +10.506 10 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +14.540 11 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +14.634 12 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +14.760 13 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +15.271 14 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +18.008 15 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +24.394 16 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +24.574 17 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +24.891 18 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +26.956 19 P. Hickman BMW M1000RR +28.649 20 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +35.860 21 M. Prasek BMW M1000RR +57.426 Not Classified RET O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR 2 Laps RET C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 5 Laps RET A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR 7 Laps RET R. Vickers Kawasaki ZX-10RR 8 Laps

WorldSBK Race Two

The final bout at Most was another incredible affair, with reigning Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu claiming victory after a titanic battle with his title rivals. The battle raged on from the start until the final few laps of the race as Razgatlioglu claimed his fifth win in the last six races.

Razgatlioglu was able to get the jump into Turn 1 at the start of the race but was always under pressure from both Alvaro Bautista and Jonathan Rea.

On Lap 7, Rea made a move at Turn 1 on Razgatlioglu to move into the lead of the race but Razgatlioglu at the same corner a lap later. On Lap 11, Bautista attempted to pass both Razgatlioglu and Rea into Turn 1, with Rea coming out ahead of Bautista in second and Razgatlioglu in third.

Two laps later and Bautista utilised his straight-line speed to pass Rea into Turn 1, while Razgatlioglu made his move on Rea on Lap 15 at Turn 1 for second place. Soon after, he was on the back of Bautista and, on Lap 16, made his move for the lead at Turn 20 for first place.

From there, Razgatlioglu had to defend into Turn 1 on a couple of occasions but he was eventually able to pull out a gap over Bautista and Rea to take his 24th win in WorldSBK and the sixth of the season.

Bautista came home in second place to take his 16th podium of the season and the 43rd of his career; while it was also Spain’s 160th in WorldSBK.

Rea now has 230 podiums to his name, which is exactly 100 more than Troy Corser who lies second in the all-time list.

Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) made it five top-six finishes in the last six races as he finished in fourth place after a thrilling battle with Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) in the opening two-thirds of the race.

Bassani made a stunning start to immediately fight for the podium places but dropped back to fourth place, before running wide on Lap 5 which allowed Redding through. Bassani was able to respond quite soon after that move but Redding re-passed him at Turn 1 on Lap 10 to demote the Italian into fifth; Bassani claimed three fifth place finishes at the Autodrom Most.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) claimed sixth place after taking advantage of Garrett Gerloff’s (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) late technical issue, after the American had passed him earlier on in the race.

Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) claimed seven place, his best result since he finished fourth in the Tissot Superpole Race at Misano, while Philipp Oettl (Team Goeleven) finished eighth. That is the German’s best result since he took seventh place in the Superpole Race at Assen.

It was Lucas Mahias’ (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) best finish of the 2022 season with his second appearance in the top ten, while Sammarinese rider Luca Bernardi (BARNI Spark Racing Team) rounded out the top ten. It is Bernardi’s first top ten result since he moved into WorldSBK at the start of the 2022 season.

Italian rider Roberto Tamburni (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) equalled his best result of the season with 11th place, ahead of Malaysia’s Hafizh Syahrin (MIE Racing Honda Team).

Syahrin claimed the best result of his WorldSBK career with 12th place and it was a double points-scoring race for the MIE Racing Honda Team with Leandro Mercado in 15th.

Kohta Nozane (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Peter Hickman (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) separated the two MIE Honda teammates in 13th and 14th respectively.

Czech rider Oliver Konig (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) bounced back from a Superpole Race crash to finish in 16th place in front of his home fans, equalling his best result in WorldSBK, with Ryan Vickers (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) in 17th and Gerloff in 18th after his late technical issue.

Ahead of Race 2, Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW) were both declared unfit through illness and injury respectively. Wildcard Michal Prasel (Rohac & Fejta Motoracing) did not start the race.

At the start of Lap 4, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) crashed out trying to pass Rea for third place at Turn 1. Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) retired from the race following a Lap 5 crash at Turn 20. Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) had been experiencing grip problems from the start of the race before finally pulling off the circuit with a flat tyre two laps from the end, a brutal way to end the Spanish rookies impressive streak of top-ten finishes at 17 races.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 / 2 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.756 3 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.833 4 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +9.693 5 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +11.970 6 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +17.644 7 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +23.418 8 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +26.436 9 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +27.914 10 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V4R +30.857 11 R. Tamburini Yamaha YZF R1 +42.047 12 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +45.735 13 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +46.989 14 P. Hickman BMW M1000RR +47.065 15 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +59.050 16 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m01.271 17 R. Vickers Kawasaki ZX-10RR +m13.958 18 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +1m17.001 Not Classified RET I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R 2 Laps RET C. Ponsson Yamaha YZF R1 4 Laps RET L. Baz BMW M1000RR 18 Laps RET M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R 19 Laps NS M. Prasek BMW M1000RR /

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“First, I’m really happy and big thanks to my team – every day we are improving the bike, especially today, because yesterday my big problem was rear grip but today we see a good improvement. We are always fighting to the maximum and I’m really happy for this good weekend! Now we have 101 victories for Yamaha! After Superpole Race, I am feeling the bike is very good, just in last laps the rear tyre had a big drop and then I’m fighting with Johnny for the win. Second race, I take a good pace and after I’m not killing the rear tyre. After some laps, I am riding with Alvaro and Johnny but my feeling is that Alvaro is very fast so I pass Johnny – then fighting with Alvaro which is difficult because he is so fast on the straight but slower in some corners. But I pass him and then ride much better, the feeling is more relaxed and I see very good lap times! I’m not looking at the championship, just focus race by race. Important for me, many wins and I am just focused on this. I think this is very good motivation because every race I am fighting for the win. Today was very good, I enjoyed the races a lot!”

Alvaro Bautista

“It was a very positive weekend. We knew that we could encounter difficulties on a circuit where I had never ridden with the Ducati. In addition, I was still not 100 percent since the problem with my hand has not been completely resolved yet. With the team, though, I think we also did a great job adapting to the forced choice of tyres. The important thing was not to make mistakes and I think the balance is very good.”

Jonathan Rea

“The Superpole race was going well and I had pretty good rhythm. On the last lap I knew I had felt strong in Turn 15 during the race, compared to Toprak, but he did a completely different line than the other laps. He was on the defensive, with his leg off the footpeg. I tried to miss his foot and I went inside, and of course had to compromise my own line. There was enough gravel to slow me down, rejoin and keep my position. I enjoyed the fight and we improved the braking compared to yesterday. In Race Two the beginning was a mess, especially as Bassani and Rinaldi were going at it for the first two laps. I was conscious of letting Alvaro and Toprak going away out front so I passed Bassani and Rinaldi went out in T1. Then it was race on and I could be there. In general I felt quite good until maybe six or seven laps from the end. I was getting everything out of the bag and I was having some front slides, some chatter at lean angle, and the bike was moving quite a lot. It was very physical to ride so their pace at the end was just better than mine, I could not do much more. But no regrets because the bike set-up was better than yesterday, we definitely made an improvement – especially compared to last year at Most. I felt much more in control and I enjoyed the bike and circuit this year, just not enough. Congratulations to both Toprak and Alvaro; it was a very solid race.”

Scott Redding

“The weekend was really good. It’s good that we carry the progress from Donington. That was a big question mark and we did that here. It was great to get the first podium in a long race. This is important for me and the team. In the Superpole race, we made a small mistake with the tyre. We went with the Zero, but it was on the limit and the first corner was a disaster, but we did good to come back and for the last race this afternoon I felt good. I had a very good start. There were some connections with riders which made me lose the front group a little. The pace was not bad, but the first three guys had a bit more pace than me, but I’m happy with the progress and this is what I’m looking for the second part of this season.”

Andrea Locatelli

“We improved a little bit in respect to the last race, but the expectation was higher for me when we arrived here because I remember last year was better – so I am a bit sad because I want more. It was another difficult weekend in the end because we don’t have the good results, just the P6. We need to check the data to understand what we can do and also what I can do. Now we have one month for the break and we have time to understand everything and to restart for Magny-Cours because it’s important for the championship and to try to get good results. Honda and BMW are coming, so we need to improve to stay in front. We are ready for this, we are here for it – it is our job. I want to improve, to close the gap to the top three and have the opportunity to get some podiums.”

Xavi Vierge

“I’m quite happy with how today went after some difficult moments since my latest injury. Today we did a “reset”, making some big changes to the bike’s setup to try and understand what’s going on and, right from morning warm-up, we started to regain the good feeling and be fast again. So, I’m very pleased we finished both of today’s race in the top ten, P7 in race two. But beyond the results, I’m happy that we’ve understood what to do and I think this will be good for the future too. It will be important for us to have a good work plan in place for the Montmelo test in August (20-21) so that we can have everything ready for the second half of the season, which I think can be very good for us. Basically, I’m very happy with the first part of the season. We’re rookies and are both in the top ten in the championship standings and that’s quite positive. I think the best is still to come.”

Michael Rinaldi

“It was a weekend definitely below our expectations. We were protagonists during practice and even today things seemed to be going very well in the first few laps. Unfortunately, I made a mistake when trying to pass Rea. If I had handled the situation better I could have come home with a podium. But these are the races. In any case, it was a weekend where I learned a lot. In terms of speed and feeling with the bike, I feel I am on the right track.”

Iker Lecuona

“What can I say? I’m very frustrated with the final outcome today, for many reasons. In this morning’s warm-up I felt so good and was fast and consistent lap after lap. I knew we could run a strong sprint race in order to gain positions on the grid for race 2. The start of the Superpole race was particularly chaotic, with a few riders running wide through the chicane and cutting in front of me, which meant I dropped to P14. But I was feeling so good that I was able to catch up again, moving up to seventh, almost sixth actually but I couldn’t quite engineer a last lap fight with Locatelli. I was very happy with everything anyway. Unfortunately, though, in race 2, things turned out a lot worse as I wasn’t comfortable with the rear, which felt nothing like it had in the previous race or yesterday. So the gap between me and Gerloff and Locatelli increased. Initially, I couldn’t understand why but then, with just two laps to go, I felt the rear tyre give up and I was forced to stop with a flat tyre along the straight. I’m very sad with what is our first DNF of the season, as it was not something we could do anything about. Not only has our points-scoring run come to an end, but we also missed out on the chance to move back into fifth position in the championship. I’m frustrated about what happened but, at the same time, I once again want to thank the team because they’ve worked very well and we were able to turn around what started out as a challenging weekend.”

Alex Lowes

“Yeah it’s a big shame to be ill and not able to ride in Race Two. I’m really sad and frustrated about it. I actually had good speed and pace on the bike all weekend but unfortunately I wasn’t able to perform how I wanted. For someone who prizes himself on preparation and fitness it’s really hard to accept weekends like this. But now my focus turns to resting and getting better before the Suzuka 8 Hours. We have a short turnaround and a lot of travel so I need to try to relax.”

Loris Baz

“Today wasn’t my best day for sure. I tried some different things to feel more comfortable in the places we lost time yesterday. I tried a different tyre option as well, but honestly, nothing made a big difference. We tried something with the electronics in race two and it made those places a little bit better, but it made one corner worse and therefore, I lost a lot in lap one and then I felt like yesterday more or less. The pace was similar and I just tried to push really hard on the brakes, which could have helped me to go faster. I tried to come back at Vierge, but I made a mistake. I’m just sorry for the team, because it was a big one. I’m glad to be ok, but the bike was not. Overall, it wasn’t our best weekend, I feel I just didn’t match really well and didn’t find the right flow on this track. Now we have the break, I’ll recover a bit and then try again at Magny-Cours.”

Eugene Laverty

“It was again like Donington. My performance has been far below what I’m capable of and what the team deserves. I’ve been struggling a bit again with my arm, but together with Jan, the team’s physio, we made a big step on Friday afternoon. We found something, which allowed me to ride, but the stress of riding a Superbike made it worse and worse. After the Superpole race today, my arm was really not functioning correctly, so we had to make the difficult decision not to compete in the race as it was not safe. Now it’s time to fix this problem so I can return in good positions.”

Hafizh Syahrin

“I’m really happy I scored my first four WorldSBK championship points on the last day before the summer break. We made some small changes this morning to try and improve the bike’s stability and already in the sprint race we reached the top fifteen, though that didn’t bring any points. Then, for Race 2, we changed my position on the bike a little, adjusting the handlebar, and that also helped me to ride strongly. So, we achieved our best race of the season and I’m very happy with that. The race was a hot one and we had to manage the tyres; we were on the limit but were lucky. So a good weekend all in all, and now I’ll keep training throughout the summer break, my motivation high for the second part of the season.”

Kohta Nozane

“That was a better day for sure. In the Superpole Race unfortunately I couldn’t gain any positions, but we believed that things were heading the right way in Race 2. I had a really good start and tried my best to hold onto a points finish. The pace was OK, even though it wasn’t as much as I’d have liked. Now we have the summer break, but during this time I’ll be training hard to be ready for the next round in Magny-Cours. I’d like to thank my whole team for the amazing job they did, I want to come back stronger for them as well.”

Peter Hickman

“It was a tough learning curve right from the start, which I knew it would be, but we made progress every single time out, which is the biggest positive for me. Every single time, even in the last race, we had slightly faster race laps and were consistently faster as well, which is really good. I was chasing down Nozane, and I was looking to try again. Then I don’t know exactly what happened on the last lap but we ended up being gifted with a couple of places, which I didn’t even realise until I came in. My aim for the weekend was to learn as much as possible, help BMW as much as possible, and trying to score some points. We’ve managed to do that. The bike has been in one piece during the weekend, there were no mistakes from me or from the team. I’ve learned quite a lot and I’ll take a lot away from this weekend. Thank you to all at BMW who has given me the opportunity to be here. Hopefully, they feel like I’ve done a good job.”

Leandro Mercado

“Today we saw a little improvement in the Superpole race. I felt more comfortable in the saddle and was able to push from start to finish. My feeling with the bike was good, in fact I’d say it was the best Superpole race of the year so far in that respect. I was confident for race 2, especially for the second part of the race because yesterday I managed the tyre well in the last laps, but right from the start I suffered from some rear vibration and an unexpected lack of grip. I tried to push anyway, but in the end I had to slow down. It wasn’t the race I wanted but we got one point. All in all it was another challenging weekend though. Over the break, we will try to recharge our batteries for the second part of the season, during which we hope to make progress.”

Garrett Gerloff

“A bittersweet day. In the Superpole Race, unfortunately we did not use the soft tyre; I tried my best but it didn’t pay off. In Race 2, the feeling was really good and we were about to get our best result of the year, before the tyre blew out. I tried to finish the race in first gear and it’s such a shame. I’m gutted for myself and the whole team, I’m so sorry for them. We should look at the positives and build on that, now I’ll be heading home for the summer break before focusing on France.”

Ryan Vickers

“It was a big change getting back onboard a Kawasaki and a Kawasaki that is a completely new spec to anything I have ever ridden before. The electronics too were new to me, but the team were great and really took their time to help me. I needed to ride in a completely different way, and it’s been great to be able to chat to Jonathan (Rea) to help me in this area. I had two silly little crashes but at the end of the weekend overall I adapted well. I went faster in most sessions and ended just two places from scoring a world championship point. I want to thank Lucio TPR Team Pedercini, they have been so welcoming and to Guim, and Johnny (Rea) and KRT for all of their help. It was also a lot of fun being on the paddock show and meeting so many fans. It’s been a great experience and I have loved it. I’ve learned a lot and I can hopefully put it into use again on the world stage in the future. “

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 298 2 Jonathan Rea 267 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 260 4 Andrea Locatelli 148 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 134 6 Iker Lecuona 127 7 Axel Bassani 115 8 Alex Lowes 113 9 Scott Redding 110 10 Xavi Vierge 79 11 Loris Baz 65 12 Garrett Gerloff 55 13 Philipp Oettl 40 14 Lucas Mahias 31 15 Luca Bernardi 23 16 Roberto Tamburini 23 17 Eugene Laverty 18 18 Xavi Fores 12 19 Kohta Nozane 12 20 Michael Van Der Mark 11 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Christophe Ponsson 8 23 Hafizh Syahrin 4 24 Leon Haslam 4 25 Tarran Mackenzie 3 26 Peter Hickman 2 27 Leandro Mercado 2

WorldSSP600 Race Two

The second race of the weekend for the FIM Supersport World Championship was shortened due to a red flag but still provided plenty of drama and excitement at the Autodrom Most as Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) claimed his second win of the Prosecco DOC Czech Round with a perfectly-timed overtake on Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team).

For the second time in WorldSSP history, all five manufacturers were represented in the top five at the end of the race.

Bulega made the move for the lead of the race on at Turn 20 on Lap 5 and, while Baldassarri was able to keep applying pressure to Bulega, the Ducati rider was able to keep the lead of the race until the final lap of the race, which was red flagged on Lap 16 after a crash for Steven Odendaal (Kallio Racing).

Prior to the red flags being deployed, Baldassarri made a move on Bulega at Turn 1 to take his second win of the Czech Round, and his third of the season.

Bulega was classified just 0.213s down on the race victory as he took his seventh podium.

With Championship leader Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) not scoring in Race 1, and not racing in Race 2 after his suspension by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards for unsporting behaviour, the gap in the standings between Aegerter and Baldassarri is now just 14 points.

Stefano Manzi (Dynavolt Triumph) once again made up podiums throughout the early stages of the race and brought himself into podium contention, as he put pressure on Can (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) Oncu for third place. However, on Lap 12, the rookie ran wide and allowed Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) through, but Manzi responded almost immediately to reclaim fourth place. In the closing stages, Manzi overtook Oncu at Turn 20 just before the red flag was deployed to secure his second podium of the Czech Round. Manzi’s podium, behind Baldassarri and Bulega, means Italian riders have locked out the WorldSSP podium for the first time.

It meant Oncu finished in fourth place ahead of Turkish compatriot Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) in fifth; with the rookie taking his best result in WorldSSP to date and found himself in the podium fight. Caricasulo dropped down the order to finish sixth at the end of the race after fighting for a podium throughout the race conditions. With Oncu in fourth and Sofuoglu in fifth, all five manufacturers finished in the top five for the first time since Monza 2007: on that occasion, five-time Champion Kenan Sofuoglu and Bahattin’s uncle, finished first.

Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) had been running in the podium fight until he took to the escape road through the Turn 1-2 chicane that opens the lap, with the Spanish rookie losing ground and having to fend off Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha). Huertas and Debise finished in seventh and eighth respectively, with just six tenths separating the pair when the red flag was deployed.

Estonian rider Hannes Soomer (Dynavolt Triumph) took home ninth place and he had to fend off the challenge from the returning Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse). The Finn missed the last two rounds of the season following an injury and subsequent surgery but returned in style at the Czech Round as he claimed two top-ten finished.

Peter Sebestyen (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) narrowly missed out on a spot in the top ten as he finished in 11th spot, the Hungarian rider only half a second down on Tuuli in tenth. Andy Verdoia (GMT94 Yamaha) had been running in the top ten in the early stages of the race but dropped down to 12th at the end of the race. Leonardo Taccini (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) claimed 13th spot ahead of Marcel Brenner (VFT Racing) and Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) in 14th and 15th respectively. Van Straalen lost lots of time at the start of the race when he went through the gravel at the Turn 1-2 chicane but was able to fight back to take home a solitary point in Race 2.

Ben Currie just missed out on the points with a 19th place finish, five places better than he had managed on Saturday in the Czech Republic.

Isaac Vinales (D34G Racing) was the first retirement from the race after a Turn 10 crash on Lap 2. On Lap 3, Unai Orradre (MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP) crashed out at Turn 15.

Oli Bayliss (BARNI Spark Racing Ream) crashed out at Turn 15 on Lap 6, forcing the Australian rookie out of the race. He was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash.

Oli Bayliss

“I made a good start and immediately began to push, trying to catch up. Then unfortunately I entered one turn a little fast and at too much of an angle, which meant I lost the front and crashed. I’m disappointed but luckily I’m OK and can immediately start focusing on the next round.”

Fellow rookie Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was also a retirement after a Turn 21 crash, with Montella taken to the medical centre for a check up, while Maximilian Kofler (CM Racing) and Patrick Hobelsberger (Kallio Racing) also crashed at Turn 21. Kyle Smith (VFT Racing) crashed out at Turn 20 on Lap 9.

WorldSSP600 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 / 2 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.213 3 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +3.922 4 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.354 5 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +5.245 6 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +6.254 7 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +7.582 8 V. Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +8.167 9 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +15.813 10 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +16.747 11 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +17.244 12 A. Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +17.950 13 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 1 Sector 14 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 1 Sector 15 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 1 Sector 16 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 1 Sector 17 T. Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Sector 18 F. Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 1 Sector 19 B. Currie Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Sector 20 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 1 Lap 21 J. Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Lap 22 P. Homola Yamaha YZF R6 1 Lap Not Classified RET S. Odendaal Yamaha YZF R6 DNF RET K. Smith Yamaha YZF R6 DNF RET Y. Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R DNF RET M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 DNF RET P. Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 DNF RET O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 DNF RET U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 DNF RET I. Vinales Ducati Panigale V2 DNF

WorldSSP600 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 245 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 231 3 Nicolo Bulega 147 4 Can Oncu 112 5 Stefano Manzi 108 6 Glenn Van Straalen 75 7 Yari Montella 75 8 Federico Caricasulo 67 9 Adrian Huertas 67 10 Hannes Soomer 60 11 Niki Tuuli 56 12 Raffaele De Rosa 47 13 Jules Cluzel 39 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 36 15 Kyle Smith 35 16 Andy Verdoia 35 17 Oliver Bayliss 32 18 Mattia Casadei 25 19 Marcel Brenner 23 20 Valentin Debise 21 21 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 22 Leonardo Taccini 20 23 Peter Sebestyen 18 24 Ondrej Vostatek 17 25 Steven Odendaal 16 26 Simon Jespersen 16 27 Unai Orradre 9 28 Isaac Vinales 8 29 Tom Edwards 7 30 Luca Ottaviani 5 31 Thomas Booth-Amos 5 32 Nicholas Spinelli 1 33 Benjamin Currie 1

WorldSSP300 Race Two

The Sunday race for the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship was twice red-flagged at the Autodrom Most during the Prosecco DOC Czech Round as Dutch rider Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) claimed victory.

Steeman started from the sixth row of the grid but took just one lap to fight his way into the front of the field, making his move for the lead at Turn 1 at the start of Lap 2 and was then able to take advantage of the chasing group fighting to open up a gap of almost three seconds to take the win, ahead of Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) and Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) in second and third respectively.

Diaz took the eighth podium of his career, putting him level with 2021 Champion Adrian Huertas, as well as Bahattin Sofuoglu and Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki).

The race was red flagged on the opening lap of the original race after a crash on the start-finish straight involving Indy Offer (Team BrCorse) and Ruben Bijman (MTM Kawasaki), while Fenton Seabright (Vinales Racing Team) and Yeray Saiz Marquez (Accolade Smrz Racing) were also involved. Offer was taken to the medical centre following a check up following the crash, where he was diagnosed with concussion. He will be transported to Most Hospital for further assessments.

The race distance was reduced from 14 laps to nine following the red flag, but a crash for Alessandro Zanca (Kawasaki GP Project) meant the red flags were deployed for a second time after the leaders had started Lap 7 of 9, meaning the two-thirds distance had been met and results were declared at the last completed timing point for each rider. Zanca was taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash.

French rider Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) claimed fourth place, only 0.001s behind Lehmann in the battle for the podium, but also only around 0.040s clear of Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing). Perez Gonzalez, returning for injury, twice got a good start to move into the lead of the race but dropping back to take a top five finish on his return. Dirk Geiger (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) rounded out the top six with sixth place, although he had been battling for the lead in the opening couple of laps.

Japan’s Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) claimed seventh place, two tenths behind Geiger, and ahead of polesitter Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) with Sabatucci dropping down the order. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) got a good start and was able to move into the lead group but dropped down to ninth at the end of the six-lap contest, with Diaz’s podium meaning the gap between the pair is now 24 points in Diaz’s favour. Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) rounded out the top ten, finishing four tenths down on Garcia.

Petr Svoboda (Accolade Smrz Racing) was able to overcome a double Long Lap Penalty in the six-lap race to finish in 11th place, with the FIM WorldSBK Stewards giving him the penalty for irresponsible riding. Wildcard rider Svoboda finished less than 0.010s clear of Misano Race 1 winner Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) in 13th place, with Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Kawasaki), Humberto Maier (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) and Hugo de Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) rounding out the points-scoring positions.

Harry Khouri (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) had a crash at Turn 13 on the opening lap of the restarted race, with the Australian taking no further part in the race. He was taken to the medical centre for a check up following the crash. Alex Millan (SMW Racing) brought his bike to the pits after suffering a front tyre puncture, with the Spanish rider starting from the front row of the grid. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) crashed at Turn 2 on Lap 3, with the Italian taken to the medical centre for a check up following the crash.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 V. Steeman Kawasaki Ninja 400 / 2 A. Diaz Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.962 3 L. Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +3.014 4 S. Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.015 5 J. Perez Gonzales Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.051 6 D. Geiger Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.227 7 Y. Okaya Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.438 8 K. Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +3.794 9 M. Garcia Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.861 10 T. Kawakami Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.291 11 P. Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +7.379 12 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.386 13 D. Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +7.450 14 H. Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.453 15 H. De Cancellis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +8.030 16 F. Feigl Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.107 17 Y. Saiz Marquez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.172 18 B. Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +12.463 19 I. Garcia Abella Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.544 20 G. Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.129 21 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.546 22 F. Seabright Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.553 23 I. Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 1 Sector 24 T. Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 1 Sector Not Classified RET A. Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 DNF RET A. Millan Kawasaki Ninja 400 DNF RET M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 DNF RET H. Khouri Kawasaki Ninja 400 DNF RET R. Bijman Kawasaki Ninja 400 DNF RET I. Offer Yamaha YZF-R3 DNF

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Diaz 161 2 Marc Garcia 137 3 Victor Steeman 122 4 Samuel Di Sora 117 5 Yuta Okaya 101 6 Hugo De Cancellis 94 7 Lennox Lehmann 90 8 Matteo Vannucci 72 9 Mirko Gennai 71 10 Inigo Iglesias 55 11 Bruno Ieraci 52 12 Kevin Sabatucci 47 13 Dirk Geiger 45 14 Ruben Bijman 33 15 Alfonso Coppola 19 16 Humberto Maier 18 17 Marco Gaggi 18 18 Jose Luis Perez Gonzales 17 19 Gabriele Mastroluca 17 20 Ton Kawakami 17 21 Iker Garcia Abella 17 22 Daniel Mogeda 16 23 Petr Svoboda 15 24 Harry Khouri 12 25 Alessandro Zanca 9 26 Troy Alberto 8 27 Alex Millan 8 28 Sylvain Markarian 5 29 Yeray Saiz Marquez 4 30 Fenton Seabright 2 31 Dinis Borges 1

