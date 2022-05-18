2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Three – Estoril

Estoril welcomes WorldSBK this weekend for the third round of what has been so far quite an interesting season. Heading to Portugal Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) leads the way with an 18-point lead over Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). Reigning Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) is 45-points behind heading to a circuit where’s he’s been more successful than anyone else on the grid.

It’s been a sublime return to Ducati so far for Bautista, with three victories going his way and the Spaniard yet to finish off the podium. At Assen, when Razgatlioglu and Rea crashed, he avoided the chaos and picked up the pieces, retaking the lead in the Championship with a gap of 18-points. Team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi chases a first podium of 2021, something he needs to assert himself as a contender early on in the year.

A mixed Motul Dutch Round sees Jonathan Rea eager to return to the top step at Estoril; two wins but a costly DNF at Assen mean he is in an unfamiliar position after two rounds. However, he was a double race winner at Estoril in 2021.

Jonathan Rea

“It has been nice to have a little break but honestly after the first week of being away from the circuit I prefer to be back again. It is always nice when the feeling with the bike is good to keep the momentum going, but it was also nice to get some time at home, crack on with my training and also visit the North West 200 last weekend. It was cool to see such a big event in Northern Ireland and the support from motorcyclists for what I am doing is incredible, even at a pure road race event. Now I am pretty excited to go to Estoril. It is a very cool circuit and I enjoy the layout. I have had really good memories from there, especially in 2020. Winning my sixth WorldSBK title there was an incredible feeling. To be honest, that weekend I really didn’t ride so good as we had some difficulties, but in 2021 we were much better. We were able to get really good results and be competitive. We were able to understand how to exploit our Ninja ZX-10RR there. Of course, this year we will turn up with a further improved machine. In the first couple of races of the season I felt very strong on the bike and very consistent. This weekend it will be very important to keep the ball rolling. Aside from a DNF in Race Two at Assen we have not been off the podium, or even out of the top two, which shows our strength.”

Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) aims for his first podium of the year.

Alex Lowes

“I am looking forward to this weekend and it seems like a long, long break since the Assen round. I also went to Bristol in the UK to open a Kawasaki dealership and meet some fans after Assen. It was a little bit of a frustrating weekend in the Netherlands in terms of results, as we didn’t finish and had a technical issue but my speed all weekend was really strong. In Aragon as well, getting the fastest lap of the second race shows that the speed has been there all year, which is nice. My body feels good, because last year we know it didn’t after some injuries. So I am really optimistic for a better weekend in Portugal. I cannot wait to get back with the guys, start work on Friday, get back into it, and challenge for a podiums on the weekend. Keep it simple and have fun, those are the targets for the weekend.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s start to 2022 hasn’t been quite the domination he ended 2021 with. The reigning World Champion is third in the standings and 45-points adrift of Championship leader Bautista, following his clash with Rea at Assen. However, the Turk didn’t start winning until round three last year at Misano, although he was never this far behind.

Toprak Razgatlioğlu

“The gap between races feels very long, and now I really want to ride again. I have done a lot of training at home in Turkey and now, we are feeling ready for Estoril. Last race in Assen was disappointing, but better to forget this and keep looking forward. Estoril is a track I like a lot and in the past we have some good battles – and also some nice results for Yamaha with 1-2-3 podium in 2020! Now, this weekend the focus is to win again – I’m ready.”

Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli heads to Estoril after a career-best second place at Assen in Race 2, and he’ll likewise have his eyes on the podium prize again in Portugal.

Andrea Locatelli

“Finally we will be back on track! The gap between Assen and Estoril has been long, but I’m also happy because after the podium I have been able to continue to work to prepare myself at home with training and physical preparation – and also, I spoke a lot with Andrew and Christian to help to improve the bike and electronics settings for my R1. Now we have more information and data from 2022, we continue working to improve in Estoril. This is a good track for us, last year Estoril was just the second race weekend in my WorldSBK career and we finished in the top five. The goal is to start immediately in a good way on Friday because this is important to prepare well for the races. I will try to push in Race 1, because it’s also important to have a good result to then be able to stay with the front group again in Race 2. I’m ready and feeling confident for this weekend.”

In one of the biggest success stories of the year so far, Spanish rookie Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) arrives to Estoril coming from his first podium in WorldSBK, with the 22-year-old taking third in Race 2 at Assen. Profiting from the clash in front but still with solid top five pace right from the green flag on Friday, Lecuona’s been a revelation. The last rookie to take his first two podiums with Honda in consecutive fashion was Michael van der Mark with third in both Assen races in 2015, a tough ask for Lecuona to repeat as he’s never been to Estoril.

Iker Lecuona

“I’ve never been in Estoril, so this week it will be my first time there. I will have to learn fast! I watched some races that were held there, and tried to understand a bit the track, the lines with the videopass and some on-board lap videos. When there I’ll go a bit around the track in person and then on FP1 we will see how I feel there. We arrive there from a good weekend, a fantastic podium but we need to stay calm, to go back to our normal work and attitude. Our level now is fighting for the top 5 and try to achieve that target. In the same time, race by race trying to improve ourself and the bike. Step by step we will arrive where we want.”

For HRC team-mate Xavi Vierge, he aims to be 100 per cent fit after fractured ribs have kept him out of the top fight during the opening two rounds.

Xavi Vierge

“Estoril will be the first of several tracks that I’ve never raced at, but I played a lot with the playstation and I have watched many videos to try and understand it as best as I can, before actually ride there. The layout looks very nice. This month was very important for my recovery because I was able to go back to my usual training routine besides continuing with my physio, so I really look forward to jump again on my bike and to enjoy a good weekend at Estoril”.

In the BMW camp, a step was made last time out for Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), as he took the manufacturer to the top five for the first time this season in Race 2. Redding was a race winner at Estoril last year aboard Ducati machinery and will hope that a more positive Assen carries momentum into Portugal for Round 3.

Scott Redding

“Estoril is the track where I first rode the BMW and it’s a nice place and a nice track for me. I enjoy Estoril. We had a test at Portimão on Monday. It was nice to be back on the bike and I really enjoyed that. I hope we can start Estoril how we finished at Assen and try to improve again the package together with the team and see what we can do so I am looking forward to being back on the motorcycle and to go from there.”

On the other side of the garage, Michael van der Mark will be a fitter than he was at Assen, when he made his return after missing the opening round at Aragon due to a fractured leg. Van der Mark took a heroic eighth at Assen and was in the top six in Race 2 at Estoril last year.

Michael van der Mark

“It was nice to have an extra test and also for me it was good to ride the bike to see my condition on the bike. It improved so much compared to Assen so it gave me a lot of confidence. I really like the Estoril track. It’s a track where the differences are very small so I am happy that I am a lot fitter and a lot better on the bike now. Last year, we did quite well there but the bike has changed a lot since then and I am curious to see how it will work there. For me it is good that I can finally ride more normal.”

As for the Independents, Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) charge to the podium fight at Assen sees him lead the way in seventh overall on the combined standings. Two 11th place finishes at Estoril last year, he’s hoping to be inside the top ten; he’s only five points ahead of Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) in the standings. Baz was sixth twice at Assen and he’ll be keen to break into the top five for the first time this season.

Loris Baz

“It was good to do some laps at Oschersleben. We have been able to work on our starts and maybe also come up with some ideas on geometry set up. The factory team was testing at Portimao and that is also going be important, as we share all our info. Estoril is a challenging track, I’m looking forward to being there. Eugene will be back and we will try everything to put the BMW M 1000 RR in the top five.”

Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), twice a podium finisher at Estoril in 2020 and a podium contender last year. He’ll be keen to return to the rostrum scrap again.

Garrett Gerloff

“I cannot wait for Estoril. I have such good memories there and the Yamaha R1 should suit this circuit really well. In Assen, we proved to be fast once again but got quite unlucky in the races. We want a good weekend, where our hard work is rewarded with strong results. I’m looking forward to it, and we’ll push as much as we can from Friday.”

Eugene Laverty (Bonovo Action BMW) hopes to be back to full fitness after missing Assen races after a Friday crash.

Eugene Laverty

“Last week we had a chance to do some laps at Oschersleben. It was a great opportunity to get back on the horse and test my physical condition ahead of the upcoming round at Estoril, and I felt fine. Last year at Estoril, my pace was strong and therefore I’m optimistic of a strong weekend. Now we’re entering the summer period of races so let’s see how the BMW M 1000 RR performs with higher track temperatures. My team-mate Loris Baz did a fantastic job last time out at Assen and so the entire Bonovo action BMW Racing team is in high spirits. After missing out on the last round due to injury, my aim is to join the party at Estoril.”

Roberto Tamburini (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team), will be forced to miss Estoril through injury after sustaining a fracture on his right foot in training that requires surgery, the team have drafted in German rider Marvin Fritz to replace him for the Estoril Round. Fritz, who made his debut last year in WorldSBK on an endurance-spec Yamaha YZF R1 machine at the Autodrom Most and finished tenth in Race one. He returned at Jerez later that year but was unable to match his strong result from the Czech Republic. Fritz usually competes in the FIM Endurance World Championship on a Yamaha, albeit in a different specification to WorldSBK machines.

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 109 2 Jonathan Rea 91 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 64 4 Andrea Locatelli 55 5 Iker Lecuona 50 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 43 7 Axel Bassani 30 8 Xavi Vierge 30 9 Alex Lowes 28 10 Loris Baz 28 11 Garrett Gerloff 25 12 Scott Redding 19 13 Philipp Oettl 15 14 Lucas Mahias 14 15 Michael Van Der Mark 11 16 Eugene Laverty 10 17 Illia Mykhalchyk 9 18 Roberto Tamburini 9 19 Christophe Ponsson 8 20 Luca Bernardi 6 21 Leon Haslam 3 22 Leandro Mercado 1

WorldSSP

After taking 95-points out of a possible 100 to start the 2022 season, Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) arrives at Estoril with a 30-point lead as his title defence gets off to a near-perfect start.

The two riders closest to Aegerter in the Championship, Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) and Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) will be tackling Estoril for the first time in WorldSSP, although Baldassarri has experience of the circuit from his Red Bull Rookies Cup campaign where he took two podiums in 2011.

Glenn van Straalen (EAB Racing Team) has enjoyed a sensational start to his 2022 campaign and sits fourth in the standings after two rounds. Denied a famous maiden win in front of his home fans in Race 1 at Assen after a perfectly timed overtake by Aegerter, he’ll be looking to once again stand on the rostrum.

Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) is only six-points behind van Straalen and building speed as he gets more experience with the MV Agusta.

Behind Tuuli in the standings five riders are separated by only nine-points. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) leads the group after taking two third places so far in 2022. With a best result of sixth at Estoril, the Turkish star will be hoping he can jump up the order with more rostrum visits in 2022. Oncu is just one point ahead of Estonian rider Hannes Soomer (Dynavolt Triumph) who has scored a podium at the Portuguese venue before; can Soomer repeat that on the first visit to Estoril for the Triumph Street Triple RS?

Ben Currie (Motozoo Racing by Puccetti) returns for his WorldSSP debut at Estoril after injury ruled him out of the first two rounds, where he’ll race alongside team-mate Jeffrey Buis for the first time.

Oli Bayliss opened his points account last time out at Assen with P11 and P14 results and will be eager to try and crack a top ten once he gets his head around the 4.2 kilometre long and 13-turn Estoril lay out.

Tom Edwards (Yart – Yamaha WorldSSP) returns as a wildcard entrant for his second straight round to make it three Aussies on the World Supersport grid.

WorldSSPChampionship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 95 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 65 3 Nicolo Bulega 56 4 Glenn Van Straalen 46 5 Niki Tuuli 40 6 Can Oncu 32 7 Hannes Soomer 31 8 Stefano Manzi 27 9 Jules Cluzel 23 10 Federico Caricasulo 23 11 Yari Montella 20 12 Patrick Hobelsberger 17 13 Adrian Huertas 17 14 Raffaele De Rosa 15 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu 13 16 Leonardo Taccini 9 17 Kyle Smith 8 18 Oliver Bayliss 7 19 Unai Orradre 5 20 Marcel Brenner 4 21 Thomas Booth-Amos 4 22 Peter Sebestyen 2 23 Andy Verdoia 1

WorldSSP300

WorldSSP300 has visited Estoril just once, in 2020, and both winners from that year have moved on to new adventures. Mika Perez and Koen Meuffels were the victors back in 2020 as the WorldSSP300 campaign concluded, but with neither on the 2022 grid there will be a new winner guaranteed. Fresh from their wins last time out at Assen, Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) and Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300) will be looking to repeat that with the aim of closing the gap in the standings to Diaz and Garcia.

Lennox Lehmann’s (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) season has been defined by his epic comebacks in races so far, having done so at both Aragon and Assen. For the third round of the season, the German rookie will be hoping to avoid such a spectacular battle through the field to claim his maiden win in the Championship. Steeman, Lehmann and De Cancellis are part of a seven-rider group separated by just seven-points which extends from third in the Championship to ninth. With such a tightly packed field inside the top ten, one big result for any of these riders could change the make up of the Championship standings.

Two riders from Portugal will compete in the Estoril Round as wildcard riders. Tomas Alonso (Quaresma Racing Team) once again returns to the Championship as a wildcard, having done so in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He also took part in eight races of the 2018 season, although this will be his first time racing at Estoril with WorldSSP300; he did take part in the 2020 Estoril Round, but did not qualify for the races. He will be joined by Dinis Borges (Rame Moto Racing) who, like Alonso, competed as a wildcard at Portimao last year which was his first appearance in WorldSSP300.

Young Aussie Harry Khouri continues his European adventure with high hopes of boosting his championship points tally this weekend.

WorldSSP300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Diaz 70 2 Marc Garcia 62 3 Victor Steeman 46 4 Lennox Lehmann 46 5 Hugo De Cancellis 44 6 Mirko Gennai 44 7 Samuel Di Sora 40 8 Yuta Okaya 40 9 Bruno Ieraci 39 10 Matteo Vannucci 22 11 Inigo Iglesias 21 12 Marco Gaggi 15 13 Kevin Sabatucci 14 14 Gabriele Mastroluca 12 15 Ton Kawakami 11 16 Iker Garcia Abella 9 17 Ruben Bijman 6 18 Sylvain Markarian 5 19 Petr Svoboda 5 20 Harry Khouri 3 21 Dirk Geiger 3 22 Fenton Seabright 2 23 Humberto Maier 1

2022 Estoril WorldSBK Schedule

Time Class Event Friday 1845 WorldSSP300 FP1 1930 WorldSBK FP1 2025 WorldSSP FP1 2315 WorldSSP300 FP2 0000 (Sat) WorldSBK FP2 0100 (Sat) WorldSSP FP2 Saturday 1800 WorldSBK FP3 1845 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1925 WorldSSP Superpole 2010 WorldSBK Superpole 2140 WorldSSP300 Race 1 2300 WorldSBK Race 1 0015 (Sun) WorldSSP Race 1 Sunday 1800 WorldSBK WUP 1825 WorldSSP WUP 1850 WorldSSP300 WUP 2000 WorldSBK Superpole Race 2130 WorldSSP Race 2 2300 WorldSSP300 Race 2 0015 (Mon) WorldSBK Race 2

2022 WorldSBK Calendar