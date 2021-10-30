2022 Husqvarna Norden 901

Whilst the Norden has KTM DNA forming its structure Husqvarna has really differentiated this model from its KTM 890 Adventure sibling. Norden really has that pukka rally look thanks to the front end treatment which incorporates a fairing, decent screen and fog-lights as standard.

And as far as farkles go, the Norden will launch with a huge range of accessories and riding apparel, many of which you can see in images throughout this piece.

If not for the plague we would have already ridden the machine in Europe, but alas we will have to wait until early next year before we can sling a leg over this newest kid on the adventure block. Australian dealers are expecting delivery of the Norden around March, 2022.

The smooth and torquey 899 cc, 105 hp parallel twin engine that powers the Norden 901 is already well proven as a willing performer.

Riding on a 21-inch front (90/90-21) and 18-inch (150/70-18) rear it is clear that off-road performance was high up the list of priorites and that is backed up by 252 mm of ground clearance and 220 mm of suspension travel.

The WP APEX open-cartridge 43mm forks are fully-adjustable while the rear shock, which is PDS on this model, is adjustable for rebound damping and has hydraulic assisted pre-load. A steering damper is also standard.

Switchable Bosch Cornering ABS with Street and Offroad modes is standard. Husqvarna Motorcycles’ lean-angle sensitive Cornering Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) is also there to assist, with particular attention having been paid to its levels of off-road assistance.

The five-inch TFT display adapts to changes in environmental light. All ride mode and ABS settings are immediately visible on the screen. Additionally, a configurable shift light blinks to indicate when to change gear. With the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles App, a smartphone can be connected to the bike through the optional Connectivity Unit for turn-by-turn navigation, to accept phone calls and listen to music.

Norden 901 offers three selectable ride modes as standard (Street, Rain, Offroad) and an optional Explorer mode has nine different traction control settings.

A quick-shifter facilitates clutchless changes up and down the six-speed gearbox while a Power Assist Slipper Clutch (PASC) maintains rear wheel composure under sudden deceleration.

Husqvarna promises ranges of up to 400 kilometres from the 19-litre fuel cell but previous experience with this engine suggests that 300 km is a little more real world. The main volume of the fuel is stored ahead of the riders knees to help keep the weight down low.

The two-piece seat is adjustable in height between 854 and 874 mm. An optional lowering kit can push that down to a lower 832 mm and Husqvarna claim that their lowering kit does not affect handling dynamics. although it is hard to see that there is not a trade off in ground clearance and/or suspension travel.

Norden 901 features a state-of-the-art Husqvarna branded J.Juan braking system. Up front, four-piston, radially mounted brake calipers and two 320 mm brake discs provide plenty of stopping power. The rear brake features a 260 mm brake disc actuated by a two-piston floating caliper.

We can’t wait to get our hands on one, and I am sure plenty of Aussies will be putting deposits down on the first shipment well ahead of that expected March delivery date. Husqvarna are yet to confirm Australian pricing.

2022 Husqvarna Norden 901 Specifications