2022 Husqvarna TE300i and FE350 Rockstar Editions

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics

New Factory Racing approved Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake system

New Galfer brake discs front and rear

Black powder coated frame

Blue CNC machined triple clamps

Black seat cover with additional ribs

Front disc protector

Michelin Enduro tyres

Blue Supersprox rear sprocket

Blue chain guide

Grey ODI grips

Accessible Twin Air premium air filter for tool less maintenance

Headlining the revisions for MY22, both the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition now feature high quality, Factory Racing approved Brembo parts. With the clutch system delivering reliable, fade-free performance, stopping power is also improved thanks to the Brembo brake master cylinders and calipers working in unison with the all-new Galfer discs, guaranteeing consistent braking, even in the most extreme conditions.

Both models are carefully assembled with many components from the Technical Accessories range, used by the race winning Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing enduro team.

Leading the upgrades, blue anodised CNC machined triple clamps, Michelin enduro tyres, a Supersprox rear sprocket, softer ODI grips, and a high-grip seat cover enhance both the handling and the durability of the TE 300i Rockstar Edition and FE 350 Rockstar Edition models.

In addition, the chromium molybdenum steel frames of each machine are finished with a tough, black powder coating for a true race team look.

The TE 300i Rockstar Edition continues to set the bar for high-level 2-stroke enduro machinery. Delivering low maintenance costs, impressive engine torque, and tipping the scales at just over 106 kg, the TE 300i Rockstar Edition is the racers choice when it comes to competing in physically demanding events, or the perfect bike for anyone looking for a highly reliable motorcycle that delivers unrivalled performance.

Offering incredible versatility and allowing riders to master the toughest of terrain, the FE 350 Rockstar Edition leads the way when it comes to premium offroad motorcycle engineering. With a 350 cc DOHC 4-stroke engine that creates a broad spread of usable power, a handlebar mounted engine map switch allows riders to quickly and easily adjust performance, including the option of selecting traction control for improved grip in slippery conditions.

Both machines are scheduled to arrive in limited numbers around December this year, 2021, with pricing to be announced closer to arrival.