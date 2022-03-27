2022 Isle of Man TT

Anticipation and excitement continues to build ahead of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races, with the unveiling of the top 20 start numbers for the RST Superbike and Milwaukee Senior Races.

John McGuinness will start at number 1 with the Morecambe man more than familiar with setting the pace from the front. The 23-time TT winner returns to the Honda Racing family with which he’s taken 11 TT victories, including his most recent; the 2015 Senior TT.

He’ll be followed at number 2 by 2019 Senior TT winner Dean Harrison onboard a new-look Kawasaki ZX-10RR after his Silicone Engineering team re-branded to DAO Racing Kawasaki. Seven-time TT winner Michael Rutter will be the next rider away setting off at number 3 on the always eye-catching Bathams Ales BMW.

Ian Hutchinson goes off at his regular spot riding with number 4 for Milwaukee BMW Motorrad by TAS Racing, with James Hillier at 5 on the RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha YZF-R1

All eyes will be on Michael Dunlop at number 6; the 19-time victor Dunlop aiming to give Ducati their first ever Superbike TT Race win on the exotic Panigale V4R, run by the PBM Ducati team.

Two-time TT winner Gary Johnson is back at number 7 on the Specsavers/NL Motorcycles BMW, with Davey Todd featuring in the top 10 for the first time in the Superbike class, starting at number 8 on the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Honda.

Australian David Johnson starts at 9 on the second RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha, and ten seconds behind him will be the outright lap record holder, Peter Hickman, who takes his customary number 10 position. But whilst the number’s the same, the livery most certainly isn’t, with title sponsor Gas Monkey Garage adorning the FHO Racing BMW M1000RR.

The biggest change in the starting order comes at number 11 where local favourite Conor Cummins drops down the order, choosing to chase down his main rivals rather than be chased, having set off first at TT 2018 and 2019.

Jamie Coward will carry the number 12 plate on his KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Yamaha, whilst Lee Johnston returns to his regular number 13 on the Ashcourt Racing BMW.

Philip Crowe (Handtrans Haulage/Nigel Appleyard BMW) is at 14, ten seconds ahead of Sam West (The Street Diner BMW), with Dominic Herbertson (Haith BMW) at 16.

The Irish trio of Brian McCormack (FHO Racing BMW/The Roadhouse Macau BMW), Derek Sheils (The Roadhouse Macau BMW) and Shaun Anderson (Hawk Racing Suzuki) start at 17, 18 and 19 respectively with Craig Neve (Callmac Scaffolding BMW) completing the top 20.

Outside of the top 20, McGuinness’s Honda Racing UK stablemate Glenn Irwin will begin his TT career from number 22.

The complete top 20 for the RST Superbike and Milwaukee Senior TT races is as follows: