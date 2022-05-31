2022 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Tuesday Session

The third qualifying session at the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races saw more 130mph laps laid down but it was Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) who moved to the top of the leaderboard with a lap of 131.767mph.

Harrison was followed by Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles) who set a lap of 131.655mph from a standing start before stopping on the Mountain on his second lap. Meanwhile, Peter Hickman was again quickest in the Superstock class, the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing man lapping at 130.695mph.

Newcomer Glenn Irwin’s TT debut continued to get better with a lap of 124.947mph.

Unfortunately, a non-racing medical urgency brought the session to an end at 7.12pm with an ambulance needing to get onto the course to attend to the patient. The session resumed just before 7.30pm for the Supersport and Supertwin classes.

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Superbike Tuesday

Dean Harrison 131.767 Davey Todd 131.655 Michael Dunlop 129.119 Peter Hickman 128.972 Conor Cummins 128.721 John McGuinness 128.644 Jamie Coward 127.936 Ian Hutchinson 127.716 Dominic Herbertson 126.538 Derek Sheils 126.401 Shaun Anderson 126.325 James Hillier 126.308 Glenn Irwin 124.947 Michael Rutter 124.657 Brian McCormack 124.604

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Superstock Tuesday

Peter Hickman 130.695 Dean Harrison 127.468 Michael Dunlop 126.794 Ian Hutchinson 125.861 Nathan Harrison 125.367 Phillip Crowe 124.858 Brian McCormack 124.674 Shaun Anderson 124.313 Craig Neve 124.31 Michael Rutter 124.135

Supersport

Dunlop was the rider setting the pace in the 600s and his lap of 125.386mph was more than eight seconds quicker than Johnston’s second lap speed of 124.444mph. Dean Harrison (123.942mph) placed third ahead of Coward (123.838mph) Hillier (122.501mph) and James Hind (121.493mph).

Newcomers Loughlin (119.077mph), Jamie Cringle (114.457mph) and lone Aussie Rennie Scaysbrook (113.548mph) were all continuing to go well.

Dunlop’s second lap saw him increase his speed to 125.938mph with Dean Harrison moving up to second after lapping at 124.817mph. Johnston, Coward and Hillier stayed as they were but Conor Cummins slotted into sixth at 121.885mph.

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Supersport Tuesday

Michael Dunlop 125.938 Dean Harrison 124.817 Lee Johnston 124.444 Jamie Coward 123.838 James Hillier 122.501 Conor Cummins 121.885 James Hind 121.493 Michal Dokoupil 120.872 Michael Evans 120.735 Phillip Crowe 120.555 John McGuinness 119.915 Gary Johnson 119.513 Nathan Harrison 119.442 Pierre Yves Bain 119.431 Mark Purslow 119.252

39. Rennie Scaysbrook 113.548

SuperTwin

The Supertwin class saw Hickman, out for the first time on the VAS Engine Racing Paton, put in a fine lap of 118.424mph which was almost 20-seconds quicker than second placed Johnston (Ashcourt Racing), Gary Johnson (Dafabet Racing) and the second VAS Paton of Pierre Yves Bian, the trio lapping at 116.438mph, 116.375mph and 116.067mph respectively.

Hickman went quicker on his second lap, 118.983mph, but he was upstaged by Coward who just missed out on a 120mph lap with a speed of 119.775mph. Rob Hodson, on the second Dafabet machine, moved up to third, at 117.732mph, ahead of Johnston (116.917mph), Johnson (116.843mph) and Dominic Herbertson (116.652mph).

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

SuperTwin Tuesday

Jamie Coward 119.775 Peter Hickman 118.983 Rob Hodson 117.232 Lee Johnston 116.917 Gary Johnson 116.843 Dominic Herbertson 116.652 James Hind 116.091 Pierre Yves Bain 116.067 Stefano Bonetti 114.687 Michael Rutter 113.924

Sidecar

After a delay of almost 30 minutes due to an incident in the Supersport and Supertwin classes, the Sidecars were able to get out onto the Mountain Course for the first time since Sunday afternoon but with both time and light disappearing, it was only for one lap.

As expected, the Birchalls, on the Haith Honda, set the pace through all the sectors but Pete Founds/Jevan Walmsley (FHO Racing) were staying in touch but both Dave Molyneux/Darryl Gibson (DMR) and John Holden/Jason Pitt (Barnes Racin) stopped, at Cronk-y-Voddy and Sulby respectively.

The latter got going but leading the way on the road were the Birchalls and they completed their solitary lap at 115.663mph, not surprisingly the quickest of the week so far. Founds/Walmsley slotted into second, 13.7s adrift at 114.326mph but ahead of Ryan and Callum Crowe (112.545mph), Lewis Blackstock/Patrick Rosney (111.164mph) and Tim Reeves/Kevin Rousseau (110.768mph).

Newcomers Harry Payne/Mark Wilkes and Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie were next up at 109.733mph and 109.709mph respectively.

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Sidecar Tuesday

Birchall/Birchall 115.663 Founds/Walmsley 114.326 Crowe/Crowe 112.545 Blackstock/Rosney 111.164 Reeves/Rousseau 110.768

Incident update

Dave Moffitt, off at Laurel Bank, reported conscious, airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.

Rider condition updates

Following the incidents during the qualifying session on Monday 30th May, we can report the following rider condition updates:

Ilja Caljouw – off at at 27th, airmed to Noble’s Hospital but discharged

James Chawke – off at Union Mills, rider OK, passed fit by medical team

Jonathan Perry – off at Cruickshanks, rider OK, passed fit by medical team

Michael Sweeney – off at 11th, airmed to Noble’s Hospital but discharged

Sam West – off at Laurel Bank, incident that led to red flag, airmed to Noble’s Hospital but discharged